Buckeye Lake Winery

13750 Rosewood Rd NE

Thornville, OH 43076

Popular Items

Roasted Beet Salad
Fried Brussels
Charcuterie Board

Small Plates

Fried Green Beans

$12.00

Fried Brussels

$13.00

Vol Au Vent

$12.00

Charcuterie Board

$28.00

Arancini

$15.00

Extra Sauce

$0.50

Side of FF

$5.00

Salads\Soup

Winery Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

Pork Chili

$6.00

Flatbreads

Fig & Gorgonzola Flatbread

$15.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$15.00

Vegetable Flatbread

$15.00

Special Flatbread

Out of stock

Sandwiches

Winery Burger

$18.00

French Dip

$18.00

Crouque Monsier

$16.00

Entrees

Roasted Chicken Tartine

$18.00

Pork Roulade

$24.00

Duck Pappardelle

$28.00

Coq Au Vin

$26.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markRomantic
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
A casual but elegant restaurant and winery that pairs simple foods with great wines. Whether it’ s a casual dinner or a special event, the Buckeye Lake Winery is a wonderful destination place with beautiful views, comfortable & delicious food and great wines! Tracy & Laura Higginbotham, Proprietors

13750 Rosewood Rd NE, Thornville, OH 43076

