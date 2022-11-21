American
Buckeye Lake Winery
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
A casual but elegant restaurant and winery that pairs simple foods with great wines. Whether it’ s a casual dinner or a special event, the Buckeye Lake Winery is a wonderful destination place with beautiful views, comfortable & delicious food and great wines! Tracy & Laura Higginbotham, Proprietors
13750 Rosewood Rd NE, Thornville, OH 43076
