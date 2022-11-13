Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Burgers
Sandwiches

Buckeye Piez

48 Reviews

$

5320 Dillon Hills Dr

Nashport, OH 43830

Order Again

Popular Items

X Large Traditional Pizza
Med Traditional Pizza
Garlic Bread Strips

Build Own Pizza

Pers Traditional Pizza

$4.99

Med Traditional Pizza

$9.99

X Large Traditional Pizza

$14.99

Specialty Pizza

Meat Lover Pizza

Supreme Pizza

BLT Pizza

Cheeseburger Pizza

Chicken Aioli Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

Meatball Pizza

BBQ Hog Pizza

Hot Chicken Pizza

Taco Pizza

Veggie Pizza

Subs

Meatball Sub

$7.99

BLT Sub

$7.99

Pizza Sub

$7.99

Chicken Bacon Sub

$7.99

Italian Sub

$7.99

Cheeseburger Sub

$7.99

Hot Chicken Sub

$7.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$9.99

Garden Salad

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Side Salad

$4.49

Appetizers

Traditional Wings

$10.99+

Boneless Wings

$8.99+

Garlic Bread Strips

$4.99+

Extras

Side Ranch

$1.49

Side Blue Cheese

$1.49

Side Garlic Butter

$1.49

Side Marinara

$1.49

Side Aioli

$1.49

Side Italian

$1.49

Side BBQ

$1.49

Side Mild

$1.49

Side Garlic Parm

$1.49

Side Nashville Hot

$1.49

Side Sweet Chili

$1.49

Side Mango Habanero

$1.49

Side Reaper

$1.49

Side Madness

$1.49

Pasta

Rotini

$10.99

Pop

Diet Coke

$2.99+

Coke

$2.99+

Sprite

$2.99+

Pepsi

$2.99+

Diet Pepsi

$2.99+

Mountain Dew

$2.99+

Diet Dew

$2.99+

Dr Pepper

$2.99+

CUPS

Cup

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5320 Dillon Hills Dr, Nashport, OH 43830

Directions

Map
