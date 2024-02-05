Buckhorn Saloon 10092 Cadillac Dr
10092 Cadillac Dr
Lake, MI 48632
Fountain Drinks
Other Drinks
Can Soda
Appetizers
Pretzel Bites
Warm and delicious, with Beer Cheese for Dipping
Onion Rings
Homemade and served with our Signature Bloomin Sauce
Combo Plater
3 Crab Rangoons, 5 Mini Taco's, 3 Wonton Poppers, and 3 mozzarella Sticks
Mushrooms
Homemade Battered and Fried, served with a side of Ranch
Wonton Poppers
Wontons filled with cream cheese, bacon, and jalapenos, homemade and served with a side of ranch.
Seasoned Fries
Basket of Seasoned Fries
Crab Rangoons
Wontons filled with crab meat and cream cheese homemade and served with Sweet Cran-Soy Sauce.
Loaded Tots
Crispy Tots loaded with nacho cheese sauce, topped with bacon and green chives. Served with Sour Cream
Mozzarella Sticks
7 Italian Mozzarella cheese sticks, served with Ranch or Pizza Sauce.
Frickles
Homemade sliced dill pickles served with Ranch
Mini Tacos
Mini Tacos served with Sour Cream or Salsa.
Breadsticks
Homemade breadsticks served with Pizza Sauce or Ranch.
Buck Nuts
Mini bite sized bread sticks served with Pizza Sauce or Ranch
Doe Delights
Bite sized bread sticks covered in Cinnamon sugar, and served with Frosting.
Cheese Bread
14" Garlic Butter Cheese bread served with Ranch or Pizza Sauce
Basket of Tots
Salads
House Salads
The Huntsman
Romain, salami, ham, pepperoni, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese, and your choice of dressing
Buckhorn Salad
Your choice of Crispy, Grilled Chicken, or Fried Shrimp. Served on a bed of romaine, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese. Served with dressing of your choice.
Chicken Fajita Salad
Fresh Romain, peppers, onions, sliced avocado, fajita chicken, and our homemade Honey Lime Dressing
Taco Salad
Fresh 16" taco bowl filled with Seasoned Beef or Chicken. Topped with lettuce, cheese, onions, and tomato. Served with side salsa and sour cream
Signature Burgers
Patty Melt
BBQ Buckhorn Burger
California Burger
Olive Burger
Teriyaki Burger
The Rut Burger
Mushroom Burger
Black and Blue Burger
The Bucky Burger
Build Your Own Burger
Buckhorn Baskets
4 Piece Chicken Tenders
Spike Burger
Grilled Cheese
Fried Shrimp
Chicken Wings
2 Piece Chicken Tenders
Sandwiches & Hoagies
French Dip
Fish Sandwich
Veggie Hero
Philly Cheesesteak
Reuben
BLT
Italian Submarine
CBR
Shrimp PO'Boy
Ham and Cheese
Traditional Club
Chicken Wrap
Wet Burrito
Build Your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Buckhorn Deluxe
Sides
Ranch
Tarter Sauce
Additional Dressings
Seasoned Fries
Side Salad
Cole Slaw
Cottage Cheese
Sour Cream
Blooming Sauce
Au Jus
Snacks
Nacho Cheese
Daily Specials
3 Piece Cod
4 Piece Cod
Beer - All
Draft Beer
Bottled Beer
- Angry Orhcard$3.50
- Bell's Two Hearted Ale$4.50
- Blue Moon$3.50
- Bud Light$3.00
- Bud Select$3.00
- Budweiser$3.00
- Busch$3.00
- Busch Lite$3.00
- Coors Bankquet$3.50
- Coors Light$3.00
- Corona$4.00
- Corona Light$4.00
- Founders$4.00
- Guinness$4.00
- Heineken$4.00
- Killians$3.50
- Kona$4.00
- Labatt Blue$3.50
- Labatt Blue Light$3.50
- Michelob Ultra$3.50
- Mike's Hard Lemonade$3.75
- Miller 64$3.50
- Miller High$3.00
- Miller Lite$3.00
- Miller MDG$3.00
- Modelo$2.00
- Natural Light$3.00
- Oberon$4.50
- Samuel Adams$3.50
- Stella Artois$3.25
- Summer Shandy$4.00
- Oberon Eclipse$3.00