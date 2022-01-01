- Home
Buckland Grill & Pizza
108 Reviews
$$
465 Buckland Rd
South Windsor, CT 06074
Popular Items
Appetizers
Boneless Wings
Freshly breaded chicken tenderloins coated with your choice of sauce
Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls
Egg rolls stuffed with buffalo chicken and cheddar cheese. Served with blue cheese dressing
Cauliflower Bites
Battered cauliflower tossed in your choice of buffalo or sweet chili sauce. Served with blue cheese dressing.
Cheese Quesadilla
Diced tomato, onions, jalapeno peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream
Chicken Lemongrass Potstickers
Chicken WIngs
Mouthwatering jumbo wings smothered in your choice of sauce
Fried Calamari
Freshly breaded calamari tossed with hot cherry peppers and served with marinara sauce and lemon
Fried Eggplant Sticks
Hand-breaded eggplant goldne fried and topped with Romano cheese. Served with house-made marinara sauce
Fried Mozzarella Cheese
Panko encrusted hand-cut mozzarella wedges with house-made marinara
Fried Pickles
served with boom boom sauce
Greek Spanikopita
Traditional Greek "spinach pie" Spinach and feta baked in a flaky phyllo dough
Nachos
Diced tomatoes, onions, jalapeno peppers, sliced olives, lettuce and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream
Philly Steak Eggrolls
Egg roll stuffed with Philly steak, peppers, onions and American cheese. Served with boom boom sauce
Potato Skin Cups
Stuffed with cheddar cheese and topped with bacon.
Salads
Small Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions and shredded carrots
Large Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions and shredded carrots
Antipasto Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, pepperoncini peppers, Kalamata olives, artichokes, roasted red peppers, capicola, pepperoni, genoa salami, provolone and mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, bleu cheese crumbles and topped with crispy buffalo chicken
Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil, balsamic reduction, EVOO, salt and pepper on a bed of mixed greens
Chef Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onion topped with roast beef, turkey, ham and swiss cheese, and a sliced hard boiled egg
Classic Caesar
Crisp hearts of romaine tossed with parmesan, seasoned croutons and creamy caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and sliced hard-boiled egg
Fresh Apple Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, sliced apples, goat cheese crumbles and candied walnuts
Greek Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, pepperoncini peppers, Kalamata olives, stuffed grape leaves and feta cheese. Served with grilled pita bread
Horiatiki (Village) Salad
Traditional Greek salad (no lettuce) tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepper, feta cheese, Kalamata olives dressed with EVOO, oregano, salt and pepper
Seared Ahi Tuna Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions topped with seared ahi tuna
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, mushrooms, bacon, candied walnuts, sliced apples and a sliced hard-boiled egg
Pizza
Personal Pizza - 9"
Personal Arugula & Goat Cheese
EVOO, garlic, fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, goat cheese and arugula
Personal Bacon Cheese Fry
Red sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, french fries, bacon
Personal BBQ Chicken & Bacon
Crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, cheddar, mozzarella, and a BBQ sauce base
Personal BBQ Pulled Pork
Pulled pork, bacon, scallions, cheddar cheese, mozzarella on a BBQ sauce base
Personal Buckland Special
Red sauce, mozzarella, onions, peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, hamburger and sausage
Personal Buffalo Chicken
Red sauce, crispy chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, cherry peppers, mozzarella and bleu cheese crumbles
Personal Chicken Pesto
Pesto base, grilled chicken, fresh sliced tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella and topped with fresh parsley
Personal Clams Casino
EVOO, garlic, clams, bacon, roasted red peppers, mozzarella topped with fresh parsley
Personal Classico
Red sauce, garlic, oregano, EVOO, and Romano cheese
Personal Greek
EVOO, garlic, Feta cheese, spinach, red onion, tomatoes, olives, mozzarella and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice
Personal Hawaiian
Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, ham, pineapple
Personal Margherita
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Romano cheese and EVOO
Personal Meat Lovers
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, bacon, meatball
Personal Six Cheese
Red sauce, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Romano, Asiago, shredded mozzarella and cheddar
Personal Smashed Potato
EVOO, garlic, bacon, cheddar, scallions, mashed potatoes
Personal Spicy Bacon Ranch
Crispy chicken, bacon, jalapeno peppers, onions, mozzarella, and ranch dressing
Personal Spicy Gorgonzola & Sausage
Red sauce, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella, sausage, hot cherry peppers and garlic
Personal Veggie Supreme
Red sauce, mozzarella, onions, spinach, artichokes, broccoli, eggplant, fresh green peppers, roasted red peppers, mushrooms
Personal White
Fresh mozzarella, Romano cheese, garlic, EVOO, oregano and topped with fresh parsley
Medium Pizza-14"
Medium Arugula & Goat Cheese
EVOO, garlic, fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, goat cheese and arugula
Medium Bacon Cheese Fry
Red sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, french fries, bacon
Medium BBQ Chicken & Bacon
Crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, cheddar, mozzarella, and a BBQ sauce base
Medium BBQ Pulled Pork
Pulled pork, bacon, scallions, cheddar cheese, mozzarella on a BBQ sauce base
Medium Buckland Special
Red sauce, mozzarella, onions, peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, hamburger and sausage
Medium Buffalo Chicken
Red sauce, crispy chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, cherry peppers, mozzarella and bleu cheese crumbles
Medium Chicken Pesto
Pesto base, grilled chicken, fresh sliced tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella and topped with fresh parsley
Medium Clams Casino
EVOO, garlic, clams, bacon, roasted red peppers, mozzarella topped with fresh parsley
Medium Classico
Red sauce, garlic, oregano, EVOO, and Romano cheese
Medium Greek
EVOO, garlic, Feta cheese, spinach, red onion, tomatoes, olives, mozzarella and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice
Medium Hawaiian
Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, ham, pineapple
Medium Margherita
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Romano cheese and EVOO
Medium Meat Lovers
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, bacon, meatball
Medium Six Cheese
Red sauce, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Romano, Asiago, shredded mozzarella and cheddar
Medium Smashed Potato
EVOO, garlic, bacon, cheddar, scallions, mashed potatoes
Medium Spicy Bacon Ranch
Crispy chicken, bacon, jalapeno peppers, onions, mozzarella, and ranch dressing
Medium Spicy Gorgonzola & Sausage
Red sauce, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella, sausage, hot cherry peppers and garlic
Medium Veggie Supreme
Red sauce, mozzarella, onions, spinach, artichokes, broccoli, eggplant, fresh green peppers, roasted red peppers, mushrooms
Medium White
Fresh mozzarella, Romano cheese, garlic, EVOO, oregano and topped with fresh parsley
LG Pizza-18"
LG Arugula & Goat Cheese
EVOO, garlic, fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, goat cheese and arugula
LG Bacon Cheese Fry
Red sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, french fries, bacon
LG BBQ Chicken & Bacon
Crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, cheddar, mozzarella, and a BBQ sauce base
LG BBQ Pulled Pork
Pulled pork, bacon, scallions, cheddar cheese, mozzarella on a BBQ sauce base
LG Buckland Special
Red sauce, mozzarella, onions, peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, hamburger and sausage
LG Buffalo Chicken
Red sauce, crispy chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, cherry peppers, mozzarella and bleu cheese crumbles
LG Chicken Pesto
Pesto base, grilled chicken, fresh sliced tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella and topped with fresh parsley
LG Clams Casino
EVOO, garlic, clams, bacon, roasted red peppers, mozzarella topped with fresh parsley
LG Classico
Red sauce, garlic, oregano, EVOO, and Romano cheese
LG Greek
EVOO, garlic, Feta cheese, spinach, red onion, tomatoes, olives, mozzarella and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice
LG Hawaiian
Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, ham, pineapple
LG Margherita
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Romano cheese and EVOO
LG Meat Lovers
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, bacon, meatball
LG Six Cheese
Red sauce, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Romano, Asiago, shredded mozzarella and cheddar
LG Smashed Potato
EVOO, garlic, bacon, cheddar, scallions, mashed potatoes
LG Spicy Bacon Ranch
Crispy chicken, bacon, jalapeno peppers, onions, mozzarella, and ranch dressing
LG Spicy Gorgonzola & Sausage
Red sauce, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella, sausage, hot cherry peppers and garlic
LG Veggie Supreme
Red sauce, mozzarella, onions, spinach, artichokes, broccoli, eggplant, fresh green peppers, roasted red peppers, mushrooms
LG White
Fresh mozzarella, Romano cheese, garlic, EVOO, oregano and topped with fresh parsley
Party Pizza
Party Arugula & Goat Cheese
EVOO, garlic, fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, goat cheese and arugula
Party Bacon Cheese Fry
Red sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, french fries, bacon
Party BBQ Chicken & Bacon
Crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, cheddar, mozzarella, and a BBQ sauce base
Party BBQ Pulled Pork
Pulled pork, bacon, scallions, cheddar cheese, mozzarella on a BBQ sauce base
Party Buckland Special
Red sauce, mozzarella, onions, peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, hamburger and sausage
Party Buffalo Chicken
Red sauce, crispy chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, cherry peppers, mozzarella and bleu cheese crumbles
Party Chicken Pesto
Pesto base, grilled chicken, fresh sliced tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella and topped with fresh parsley
Party Clams Casino
EVOO, garlic, clams, bacon, roasted red peppers, mozzarella topped with fresh parsley
Party Classico
Red sauce, garlic, oregano, EVOO, and Romano cheese
Party Greek
EVOO, garlic, Feta cheese, spinach, red onion, tomatoes, olives, mozzarella and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice
Party Hawaiian
Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, ham, pineapple
Party Margherita
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Romano cheese and EVOO
Party Meat Lovers
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, bacon, meatball
Party Six Cheese
Red sauce, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Romano, Asiago, shredded mozzarella and cheddar
Party Smashed Potato
EVOO, garlic, bacon, cheddar, scallions, mashed potatoes
Party Spicy Bacon Ranch
Crispy chicken, bacon, jalapeno peppers, onions, mozzarella, and ranch dressing
Party Spicy Gorgonzola & Sausage
Red sauce, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella, sausage, hot cherry peppers and garlic
Party Veggie Surpreme
Red sauce, mozzarella, onions, spinach, artichokes, broccoli, eggplant, fresh green peppers, roasted red peppers, mushrooms
Party White
Fresh mozzarella, Romano cheese, garlic, EVOO, oregano and topped with fresh parsley
Gluten Free Pizza-12"
GF Arugula & Goat Cheese
EVOO, garlic, fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, goat cheese and arugula
GF Bacon Cheese Fry
Red sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, french fries, bacon
GF BBQ Chicken & Bacon
Crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, cheddar, mozzarella, and a BBQ sauce base
GF BBQ Pulled Pork
Pulled pork, bacon, scallions, cheddar, mozzarella on a BBQ sauce base
GF Buckland Special
Red sauce, mozzarella, onions, peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, hamburger and sausage
GF Buffalo Chicken
Red sauce, crispy chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, cherry peppers, mozzarella and bleu cheese crumbles
GF Chicken Pesto
Pesto base, grilled chicken, fresh sliced tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella and topped with fresh parsley
GF Clams Casino
EVOO, garlic, clams, bacon, roasted red peppers, mozzarella topped with fresh parsley
GF Classico
Red sauce, garlic, oregano, EVOO, and Romano cheese
GF Greek
EVOO, garlic, Feta cheese, spinach, red onion, tomatoes, olives, mozzarella and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice
GF Hawaiian
Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, ham, pineapple
GF Margherita
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Romano cheese and EVOO
GF Meat Lovers
Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, bacon, meatball
GF Six Cheese
Red sauce, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Romano, Asiago, shredded mozzarella and cheddar
GF Smashed Potato
EVOO, garlic, bacon, cheddar, scallions, mashed potatoes
GF Spicy Bacon Ranch
Crispy chicken, bacon, jalapeno peppers, onions, mozzarella, and ranch dressing
GF Spicy Gorgonzola & Sausage
Red sauce, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella, sausage, hot cherry peppers and garlic
GF Veggie Supreme
Red sauce, mozzarella, onions, spinach, artichokes, broccoli, eggplant, fresh green peppers, roasted red peppers, mushrooms
GF White
Fresh mozzarella, Romano cheese, garlic, EVOO, oregano and topped with fresh parsley
Sandwiches
B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of white, wheat or rye toast
BBQ Grilled Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken breast, bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce
Cajun Fish
Deep-fried cod, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and spicy cajun tartar sauce
Greek Gyro
Served on pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, tzatziki sauce and a side Greek salad
Pastrami Reuben
Grilled pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing on grilled rye bread
Pulled Pork
Slow cooked pulled pork topped with cheddar cheese and homemade Asian coleslaw
Triple Decker Club
Your choice of turkey, ham, roast beef, BLT, tuna, or marinated grilled chicken
West Coast Chicken
Marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection, sliced avocado, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese
Wraps
Buffalo Wrap
Crispy chicken tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing and Romano cheese
Greek Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce
Grilled Veggie Wrap
Grilled fresh peppers, onions, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, artichokes, eggplant, and provolone cheese then topped with lettuce and tomato
Honey Mustard Wrap
Crispy chicken tossed in honey mustard with lettuce, tomato
Philly Steak & Cheese Wrap
Philly steak, peppers, onions, American cheese, lettuce and tomato
Sriracha Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, spinach, tomato, mozzarella cheese, and sriracha ailoi
Turkey Avocado Wrap
Sliced turkey, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing
Veggie Cobb Wrap
Grilled chicken, mixed greens, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, peppers and onions
Burgers
All American Burger
1/2 pound chopped chuck & short rib blend cooked to your liking with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
California
1/2 pound turkey burger topped with avocado, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese
Mac & Cheese Burger
1/2 pound chopped chuck & short rib blend cooked to your liking topped with bacon, and homemade mac & cheese
The Lumberjack
1/2 pound chopped chuck & short rib blend cooked to your liking topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, bacon and cheddar cheese
Grinders
B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and provolone cheese
Chicken Parmesan
House made marinara, roasted peppers and provolone cheese
Crispy Chicken Cutlet
Served hot with lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese
Eggplant Parmesan
House made marinara, roasted peppers and provolone cheese
Genoa Salami
Served hot with lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese
Grilled Chicken
Served hot with lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese
Ham
Served hot with lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese
Hot Cappicola
Served hot with lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese
Italian Combo
Served hot with lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese
Meatball
House made marinara, roasted peppers and provolone cheese
Pastrami
Pepperoni
Philly Steak & Cheese
Philly steak, peppers, onions and American cheese
Roast Beef
Served hot with lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese
Sausage
House made marinara, roasted peppers and provolone cheese
Steak Bomb
Philly steak, hot capicola, peppers, onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese
Tuna
Served hot with lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese
Turkey
Served hot with lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese
Veal Parmesan
House made marinara, roasted peppers and provolone cheese
Comfort Corner
Chicken Parmesan
Hand-breaded with melted mozzarella, and house made marinara. Served with choice of pasta and soup or salad
Chicken Tenderloin Platter
Freshly breaded chicken tenderloins served with French fries and choice of honey BBQ or honey mustard sauce
Eggplant Parmesan
Hand-breaded eggplant with ricotta cheese, melted mozzarella and house made marinara. Served with choice of pasta and soup or salad.
Fish & Chips
Deep-fried cod served with tartar sauce, Asian coleslaw and French fries
Fried Shrimp
Golden fried shrimp served with Asian coleslaw and French fries
Mac & Cheese
Elbow pasta smothered in our own special blend of cheeses and topped with panko bread crumbs. Served with soup of salad
Mommas Lasagna
Ground beef, sausage, ricotta, and house-made marinara. Served with soup or salad
Pasta with Marinara
Choice of pasta served with soup or salad add sausage (1) or meatballs (2)
Street Tacos
Your choice of chicken, pork carnitas, or lightly fried cod on a soft-shell tortilla with fresh pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro, arugula and spicy aioli served with side of fresh fried tortilla chips and salsa
Stuffed Shell
Jumbo stuffed shells with seasoned ricotta cheese, topped with our house-made marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with soup or salad
Veal Parmesan
Hand-breaded with melted mozzarella, and house made marinara. Served with choice of pasta and soup or salad.
Entrees
Blackened Chicken Gorgonzola
Blackened chicken and roasted red peppers tossed in a creamy gorgonzola sauce over tri-colored tortellini Served with soup or salad and focaccia bread.
Blackened Salmon
Pan-seared blackened salmon. Served with rice pilaf and vegetable of the day.
Bourbon Steak Tips
Bourbon marinated steak tips with onions, peppers and mushrooms over rice pilaf and served with vegetable of the day
Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine Alfredo
Chicken and broccoli tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce
Chicken Francaise
Sauteed chicken in a lemon butter sauce served over linguini. Served with your choice of soup or salad and focaccia bread
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed in a marsala wine sauce with mushrooms and served over linguine pasta
Chicken Piccata
Sauteed in a white wine lemon sauce with capers and artichokes served over linguine pasta
Chipotle Penne ala Vodka
Penne pasta tossed in a light chipotle vodka cream sauce with romano cheese add chicken, add shrimp
Cod Piccata
Sauteed in a white wine lemon sauce with capers and artichokes served over linguine pasta
Fettuccine Bolognese
Traditional slow-cooked beef and pork in a bolognese sauce
Linguini with Clam Sauce
Your choice of red or white clam sauce over linguine pasta
Meat Lovers Ragu
Boneless short ribs, sausage and meatball tossed in our own red sauce gravy over fettuccine. Served with soup or salad and focaccia bread.
Short Ribs
Slow roasted boneless short ribs over mashed potato and served with vegetable of the day
Shrimp Carbonara
Sauteed shrimp, peas, mushrooms and bacon tossed in linguini with a creamy sherry sauce. Served with your choice of soup or salad and foccacia bread
Shrimp Mandolin
Sauteed shrimp, spinach and roasted red peppers in a lemon butter garlic sauce over pasta. Served with soup or salad and focaccia bread
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sauteed with garlic, lemon, and a white wine butter sauce served over angel hair pasta
Tortellini Genovese
Tri-colored tortellini pasta with chicken tossed in a pesto Alfredo sauce. Served with soup or salad and focaccia bread.
Veal Francaise
Sauteed veal in a lemon butter sauce served over linguini. Served with your choice of soup or salad and focaccia bread
Veal Marsala
Sauteed in a marsala wine sauce with mushrooms and served over linguine pasta
Veal Piccata
Sauteed in a white wine lemon sauce with capers and artichokes served over linguine pasta
Kids Corner
Desserts
Sides
20 oz Bottled Drinks
2 Liter Bottle
Pure Leaf Tea
Hosmer Mountain Soda
Beer
Amstel Light - BTL
Angry Orchard - BTL
Blue Moon - BTL
Bud Light -BTL
Budweiser - BTL
Coors Light - BTL
Corona - BTL
Fat Orange Cat - Jalapeno Ale
Fat Tire - BTL
Guinness - CAN
Heineken - BTL
Michelob Ultra - BTL
Miller Lite - BTL
Odoul's - BTL
Shipyard Pumpkinhead
Skygazer Watercolors
Stella Artois - BTL
Wachusett Wally
Wine
BTL - Folonari - Chianti
BTL - Josh Cellars - Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL - Josh Cellars - Chardonnay
BTL - Josh Cellars - Merlot
BTL - Kendall Jackson - Cabernet
BTL - Kendall Jackson - Chardonnay
BTL - Kendall Jackson - Pinot Noir
BTL - Oyster Bay - Sauvignon Blanc
BTL - Robert Mondavi - Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL - Robert Mondavi - Chardonnay
BTL - Robert Mondavi - Merlot
BTL - Robert Mondavi - Pinot Noir
BTL - Ruffino Lumina - Pinot Grigio
BTL - Seven Daughters - Moscato
BTL- 1924 Cab Sauv
BTL- Three Finger Jack Chardonnay
Take-Out House Cabernet
Take-Out House Chardonnay
Take-Out House Merlot
Take-Out House Pinot Grigio
Take-Out House White Zinfandel
Specialty Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Black and Ginger
Blackberry Cucumber Gin & Tonic
Blue Crush Margarita
Blueberry Mojito
Botanical & Club
Bourbon Smash
Cucumber Lavender Lemonade
Cucumber Mule
Larceny Tea
Negroni
Northern Old Fashion
Passion Fruit Hurricane
Raspberry Gin Rickey
Spicy Mango Margarita
Strawberry Basil Bourbon Lemonade
Strawberry Paloma
Strawberry Tequila Soda
Tito's Summer Heat
Drunken Pumkin Latte
Specialty Martini
Beach Bum Martini
Bee's Knees Martini
Bombay Sapphire Gin, Lemon Juice, Honey
Boston Creme Pie Martini
Buckland Cosmopolitan
Cake Martini
Deep Blue Sea Martini
Emerald Isles
Espresso Martini
First Kiss Martini
Gummy Bear Martini
Honey Lavender Lemon Drop Martini
Hurricane Martini
Key Lime Pie Martini
Lemon Meringue Martini
PB Cinnamon Toast Crunch Martini
Pistachio Martini
Purple Sunset Martini
Snickertini Martini
Smores Martini
Pumpkin Martini
Pumkin Espresso Martini
Chocolate Martini
Spiked Seltzer
Lunch Specials
Cuban Sandwich
Pulled pork, grilled ham, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard and pickles on a grilled grinder roll
Personal Pizza & Fountain Soda
Rattlesnake Pasta-Lunch
Blackened chicken, fire roasted red peppers and scallions in a creamy Alfredo sauce tossed in penne pasta. Served with soup or salad and focaccia bread.
Dinner Specials
Cuban Sandwich
Pulled pork, grilled ham, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard and pickles on a grilled grinder roll
Rattlesnake Pasta-Dinner
Blackened chicken, fire roasted red peppers and scallions in a creamy Alfredo sauce tossed in penne pasta. Served with your choice of soup or salad and focaccia bread.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
465 Buckland Rd, South Windsor, CT 06074