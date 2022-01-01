Buckland Grill & Pizza imageView gallery
Popular Items

LG Pizza-18"
Medium Pizza-14"
Chicken WIngs

Appetizers

Boneless Wings

$14.99

Freshly breaded chicken tenderloins coated with your choice of sauce

Buffalo Chicken Eggrolls

$13.99

Egg rolls stuffed with buffalo chicken and cheddar cheese. Served with blue cheese dressing

Cauliflower Bites

$12.99

Battered cauliflower tossed in your choice of buffalo or sweet chili sauce. Served with blue cheese dressing.

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.99

Diced tomato, onions, jalapeno peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream

Chicken Lemongrass Potstickers

$11.99

Chicken WIngs

$14.99+

Mouthwatering jumbo wings smothered in your choice of sauce

Fried Calamari

$14.99

Freshly breaded calamari tossed with hot cherry peppers and served with marinara sauce and lemon

Fried Eggplant Sticks

$13.99

Hand-breaded eggplant goldne fried and topped with Romano cheese. Served with house-made marinara sauce

Fried Mozzarella Cheese

$11.99

Panko encrusted hand-cut mozzarella wedges with house-made marinara

Fried Pickles

$10.99

served with boom boom sauce

Greek Spanikopita

$11.99

Traditional Greek "spinach pie" Spinach and feta baked in a flaky phyllo dough

Nachos

$13.99

Diced tomatoes, onions, jalapeno peppers, sliced olives, lettuce and cheddar cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream

Philly Steak Eggrolls

$13.99

Egg roll stuffed with Philly steak, peppers, onions and American cheese. Served with boom boom sauce

Potato Skin Cups

$12.99

Stuffed with cheddar cheese and topped with bacon.

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$6.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions and shredded carrots

Large Garden Salad

$8.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions and shredded carrots

Antipasto Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, pepperoncini peppers, Kalamata olives, artichokes, roasted red peppers, capicola, pepperoni, genoa salami, provolone and mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, bleu cheese crumbles and topped with crispy buffalo chicken

Caprese

$13.99

Fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil, balsamic reduction, EVOO, salt and pepper on a bed of mixed greens

Chef Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onion topped with roast beef, turkey, ham and swiss cheese, and a sliced hard boiled egg

Classic Caesar

$10.99

Crisp hearts of romaine tossed with parmesan, seasoned croutons and creamy caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles and sliced hard-boiled egg

Fresh Apple Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, sliced apples, goat cheese crumbles and candied walnuts

Greek Salad

$14.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions, pepperoncini peppers, Kalamata olives, stuffed grape leaves and feta cheese. Served with grilled pita bread

Horiatiki (Village) Salad

$12.99

Traditional Greek salad (no lettuce) tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, pepper, feta cheese, Kalamata olives dressed with EVOO, oregano, salt and pepper

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, onions topped with seared ahi tuna

Spinach Salad

$13.99

Fresh spinach, mushrooms, bacon, candied walnuts, sliced apples and a sliced hard-boiled egg

Soup

Soup de Jour

$5.99+

Crock of French Onion

$8.99

Pizza

Personal Pizza - 9"

$8.99

Personal Arugula & Goat Cheese

$12.99

EVOO, garlic, fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, goat cheese and arugula

Personal Bacon Cheese Fry

$11.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, french fries, bacon

Personal BBQ Chicken & Bacon

$12.99

Crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, cheddar, mozzarella, and a BBQ sauce base

Personal BBQ Pulled Pork

$12.99

Pulled pork, bacon, scallions, cheddar cheese, mozzarella on a BBQ sauce base

Personal Buckland Special

$12.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, onions, peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, hamburger and sausage

Personal Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Red sauce, crispy chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, cherry peppers, mozzarella and bleu cheese crumbles

Personal Chicken Pesto

$12.99

Pesto base, grilled chicken, fresh sliced tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella and topped with fresh parsley

Personal Clams Casino

$13.99

EVOO, garlic, clams, bacon, roasted red peppers, mozzarella topped with fresh parsley

Personal Classico

$10.99

Red sauce, garlic, oregano, EVOO, and Romano cheese

Personal Greek

$12.99

EVOO, garlic, Feta cheese, spinach, red onion, tomatoes, olives, mozzarella and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice

Personal Hawaiian

$11.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, ham, pineapple

Personal Margherita

$10.99

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Romano cheese and EVOO

Personal Meat Lovers

$12.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, bacon, meatball

Personal Six Cheese

$12.99

Red sauce, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Romano, Asiago, shredded mozzarella and cheddar

Personal Smashed Potato

$12.99

EVOO, garlic, bacon, cheddar, scallions, mashed potatoes

Personal Spicy Bacon Ranch

$12.99

Crispy chicken, bacon, jalapeno peppers, onions, mozzarella, and ranch dressing

Personal Spicy Gorgonzola & Sausage

$12.99

Red sauce, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella, sausage, hot cherry peppers and garlic

Personal Veggie Supreme

$12.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, onions, spinach, artichokes, broccoli, eggplant, fresh green peppers, roasted red peppers, mushrooms

Personal White

$10.99

Fresh mozzarella, Romano cheese, garlic, EVOO, oregano and topped with fresh parsley

Medium Pizza-14"

$13.99

Medium Arugula & Goat Cheese

$19.99

EVOO, garlic, fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, goat cheese and arugula

Medium Bacon Cheese Fry

$18.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, french fries, bacon

Medium BBQ Chicken & Bacon

$19.99

Crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, cheddar, mozzarella, and a BBQ sauce base

Medium BBQ Pulled Pork

$19.99

Pulled pork, bacon, scallions, cheddar cheese, mozzarella on a BBQ sauce base

Medium Buckland Special

$19.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, onions, peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, hamburger and sausage

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$19.99

Red sauce, crispy chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, cherry peppers, mozzarella and bleu cheese crumbles

Medium Chicken Pesto

$19.99

Pesto base, grilled chicken, fresh sliced tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella and topped with fresh parsley

Medium Clams Casino

$21.99

EVOO, garlic, clams, bacon, roasted red peppers, mozzarella topped with fresh parsley

Medium Classico

$16.99

Red sauce, garlic, oregano, EVOO, and Romano cheese

Medium Greek

$19.99

EVOO, garlic, Feta cheese, spinach, red onion, tomatoes, olives, mozzarella and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice

Medium Hawaiian

$18.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, ham, pineapple

Medium Margherita

$16.99

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Romano cheese and EVOO

Medium Meat Lovers

$19.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, bacon, meatball

Medium Six Cheese

$19.99

Red sauce, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Romano, Asiago, shredded mozzarella and cheddar

Medium Smashed Potato

$19.99

EVOO, garlic, bacon, cheddar, scallions, mashed potatoes

Medium Spicy Bacon Ranch

$19.99

Crispy chicken, bacon, jalapeno peppers, onions, mozzarella, and ranch dressing

Medium Spicy Gorgonzola & Sausage

$19.99

Red sauce, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella, sausage, hot cherry peppers and garlic

Medium Veggie Supreme

$19.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, onions, spinach, artichokes, broccoli, eggplant, fresh green peppers, roasted red peppers, mushrooms

Medium White

$16.99

Fresh mozzarella, Romano cheese, garlic, EVOO, oregano and topped with fresh parsley

LG Pizza-18"

$18.99

LG Arugula & Goat Cheese

$26.99

EVOO, garlic, fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, goat cheese and arugula

LG Bacon Cheese Fry

$24.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, french fries, bacon

LG BBQ Chicken & Bacon

$26.99

Crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, cheddar, mozzarella, and a BBQ sauce base

LG BBQ Pulled Pork

$26.99

Pulled pork, bacon, scallions, cheddar cheese, mozzarella on a BBQ sauce base

LG Buckland Special

$26.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, onions, peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, hamburger and sausage

LG Buffalo Chicken

$26.99

Red sauce, crispy chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, cherry peppers, mozzarella and bleu cheese crumbles

LG Chicken Pesto

$26.99

Pesto base, grilled chicken, fresh sliced tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella and topped with fresh parsley

LG Clams Casino

$28.99

EVOO, garlic, clams, bacon, roasted red peppers, mozzarella topped with fresh parsley

LG Classico

$22.99

Red sauce, garlic, oregano, EVOO, and Romano cheese

LG Greek

$26.99

EVOO, garlic, Feta cheese, spinach, red onion, tomatoes, olives, mozzarella and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice

LG Hawaiian

$24.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, ham, pineapple

LG Margherita

$22.99

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Romano cheese and EVOO

LG Meat Lovers

$26.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, bacon, meatball

LG Six Cheese

$26.99

Red sauce, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Romano, Asiago, shredded mozzarella and cheddar

LG Smashed Potato

$26.99

EVOO, garlic, bacon, cheddar, scallions, mashed potatoes

LG Spicy Bacon Ranch

$26.99

Crispy chicken, bacon, jalapeno peppers, onions, mozzarella, and ranch dressing

LG Spicy Gorgonzola & Sausage

$26.99

Red sauce, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella, sausage, hot cherry peppers and garlic

LG Veggie Supreme

$26.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, onions, spinach, artichokes, broccoli, eggplant, fresh green peppers, roasted red peppers, mushrooms

LG White

$22.99

Fresh mozzarella, Romano cheese, garlic, EVOO, oregano and topped with fresh parsley

Party Pizza

$27.99

Party Arugula & Goat Cheese

$39.99

EVOO, garlic, fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, goat cheese and arugula

Party Bacon Cheese Fry

$36.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, french fries, bacon

Party BBQ Chicken & Bacon

$39.99

Crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, cheddar, mozzarella, and a BBQ sauce base

Party BBQ Pulled Pork

$39.99

Pulled pork, bacon, scallions, cheddar cheese, mozzarella on a BBQ sauce base

Party Buckland Special

$39.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, onions, peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, hamburger and sausage

Party Buffalo Chicken

$39.99

Red sauce, crispy chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, cherry peppers, mozzarella and bleu cheese crumbles

Party Chicken Pesto

$39.99

Pesto base, grilled chicken, fresh sliced tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella and topped with fresh parsley

Party Clams Casino

$42.99

EVOO, garlic, clams, bacon, roasted red peppers, mozzarella topped with fresh parsley

Party Classico

$33.99

Red sauce, garlic, oregano, EVOO, and Romano cheese

Party Greek

$39.99

EVOO, garlic, Feta cheese, spinach, red onion, tomatoes, olives, mozzarella and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice

Party Hawaiian

$36.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, ham, pineapple

Party Margherita

$33.99

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Romano cheese and EVOO

Party Meat Lovers

$39.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, bacon, meatball

Party Six Cheese

$39.99

Red sauce, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Romano, Asiago, shredded mozzarella and cheddar

Party Smashed Potato

$39.99

EVOO, garlic, bacon, cheddar, scallions, mashed potatoes

Party Spicy Bacon Ranch

$39.99

Crispy chicken, bacon, jalapeno peppers, onions, mozzarella, and ranch dressing

Party Spicy Gorgonzola & Sausage

$39.99

Red sauce, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella, sausage, hot cherry peppers and garlic

Party Veggie Surpreme

$39.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, onions, spinach, artichokes, broccoli, eggplant, fresh green peppers, roasted red peppers, mushrooms

Party White

$33.99

Fresh mozzarella, Romano cheese, garlic, EVOO, oregano and topped with fresh parsley

Gluten Free Pizza-12"

$16.99

GF Arugula & Goat Cheese

$22.99

EVOO, garlic, fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, goat cheese and arugula

GF Bacon Cheese Fry

$21.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, cheddar, french fries, bacon

GF BBQ Chicken & Bacon

$22.99

Crispy chicken, bacon, red onion, cheddar, mozzarella, and a BBQ sauce base

GF BBQ Pulled Pork

$22.99

Pulled pork, bacon, scallions, cheddar, mozzarella on a BBQ sauce base

GF Buckland Special

$22.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, onions, peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, hamburger and sausage

GF Buffalo Chicken

$22.99

Red sauce, crispy chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, cherry peppers, mozzarella and bleu cheese crumbles

GF Chicken Pesto

$22.99

Pesto base, grilled chicken, fresh sliced tomatoes, garlic, fresh mozzarella and topped with fresh parsley

GF Clams Casino

$24.99

EVOO, garlic, clams, bacon, roasted red peppers, mozzarella topped with fresh parsley

GF Classico

$19.99

Red sauce, garlic, oregano, EVOO, and Romano cheese

GF Greek

$22.99

EVOO, garlic, Feta cheese, spinach, red onion, tomatoes, olives, mozzarella and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice

GF Hawaiian

$21.49

Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, ham, pineapple

GF Margherita

$19.99

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, Romano cheese and EVOO

GF Meat Lovers

$22.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, hamburger, sausage, bacon, meatball

GF Six Cheese

$22.99

Red sauce, ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Romano, Asiago, shredded mozzarella and cheddar

GF Smashed Potato

$22.99

EVOO, garlic, bacon, cheddar, scallions, mashed potatoes

GF Spicy Bacon Ranch

$22.99

Crispy chicken, bacon, jalapeno peppers, onions, mozzarella, and ranch dressing

GF Spicy Gorgonzola & Sausage

$22.99

Red sauce, Gorgonzola cheese, mozzarella, sausage, hot cherry peppers and garlic

GF Veggie Supreme

$22.99

Red sauce, mozzarella, onions, spinach, artichokes, broccoli, eggplant, fresh green peppers, roasted red peppers, mushrooms

GF White

$19.99

Fresh mozzarella, Romano cheese, garlic, EVOO, oregano and topped with fresh parsley

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$13.99

Mozzarella and Ricotta cheese

Sandwiches

B.L.T.

$12.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on your choice of white, wheat or rye toast

BBQ Grilled Chicken

$15.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast, bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce

Cajun Fish

$15.99

Deep-fried cod, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and spicy cajun tartar sauce

Greek Gyro

$16.99

Served on pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onions, tzatziki sauce and a side Greek salad

Pastrami Reuben

$15.99

Grilled pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing on grilled rye bread

Pulled Pork

$15.99

Slow cooked pulled pork topped with cheddar cheese and homemade Asian coleslaw

Triple Decker Club

$15.99

Your choice of turkey, ham, roast beef, BLT, tuna, or marinated grilled chicken

West Coast Chicken

$15.99

Marinated chicken breast grilled to perfection, sliced avocado, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese

Wraps

Buffalo Wrap

$14.99

Crispy chicken tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.99

Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.99

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing and Romano cheese

Greek Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onions, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce

Grilled Veggie Wrap

$14.99

Grilled fresh peppers, onions, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, artichokes, eggplant, and provolone cheese then topped with lettuce and tomato

Honey Mustard Wrap

$14.99

Crispy chicken tossed in honey mustard with lettuce, tomato

Philly Steak & Cheese Wrap

$14.99

Philly steak, peppers, onions, American cheese, lettuce and tomato

Sriracha Chicken Wrap

$14.99

Grilled chicken, spinach, tomato, mozzarella cheese, and sriracha ailoi

Turkey Avocado Wrap

$14.99

Sliced turkey, avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.99

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch dressing

Veggie Cobb Wrap

$14.99

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, peppers and onions

Burgers

All American Burger

$14.99

1/2 pound chopped chuck & short rib blend cooked to your liking with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion

California

$15.99

1/2 pound turkey burger topped with avocado, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and cheddar cheese

Mac & Cheese Burger

$16.99

1/2 pound chopped chuck & short rib blend cooked to your liking topped with bacon, and homemade mac & cheese

The Lumberjack

$16.99

1/2 pound chopped chuck & short rib blend cooked to your liking topped with grilled mushrooms, onions, bacon and cheddar cheese

Grinders

B.L.T.

$8.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo and provolone cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$8.99

House made marinara, roasted peppers and provolone cheese

Crispy Chicken Cutlet

$8.99

Served hot with lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese

Eggplant Parmesan

$8.99

House made marinara, roasted peppers and provolone cheese

Genoa Salami

$8.99

Served hot with lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese

Grilled Chicken

$8.99

Served hot with lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese

Ham

$8.99

Served hot with lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese

Hot Cappicola

$8.99

Served hot with lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese

Italian Combo

$8.99

Served hot with lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese

Meatball

$8.99

House made marinara, roasted peppers and provolone cheese

Pastrami

$8.99

Pepperoni

$8.99

Philly Steak & Cheese

$9.99

Philly steak, peppers, onions and American cheese

Roast Beef

$8.99

Served hot with lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese

Sausage

$8.99

House made marinara, roasted peppers and provolone cheese

Steak Bomb

$9.99

Philly steak, hot capicola, peppers, onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese

Tuna

$8.99

Served hot with lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese

Turkey

$8.99

Served hot with lettuce, tomatoes and provolone cheese

Veal Parmesan

$11.99

House made marinara, roasted peppers and provolone cheese

Comfort Corner

Chicken Parmesan

$20.99

Hand-breaded with melted mozzarella, and house made marinara. Served with choice of pasta and soup or salad

Chicken Tenderloin Platter

$17.99

Freshly breaded chicken tenderloins served with French fries and choice of honey BBQ or honey mustard sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.99

Hand-breaded eggplant with ricotta cheese, melted mozzarella and house made marinara. Served with choice of pasta and soup or salad.

Fish & Chips

$18.99

Deep-fried cod served with tartar sauce, Asian coleslaw and French fries

Fried Shrimp

$20.99

Golden fried shrimp served with Asian coleslaw and French fries

Mac & Cheese

$15.99

Elbow pasta smothered in our own special blend of cheeses and topped with panko bread crumbs. Served with soup of salad

Mommas Lasagna

$20.99

Ground beef, sausage, ricotta, and house-made marinara. Served with soup or salad

Pasta with Marinara

$15.99

Choice of pasta served with soup or salad add sausage (1) or meatballs (2)

Street Tacos

$15.99

Your choice of chicken, pork carnitas, or lightly fried cod on a soft-shell tortilla with fresh pico de gallo, avocado, cilantro, arugula and spicy aioli served with side of fresh fried tortilla chips and salsa

Stuffed Shell

$18.99

Jumbo stuffed shells with seasoned ricotta cheese, topped with our house-made marinara and mozzarella cheese. Served with soup or salad

Veal Parmesan

$23.99

Hand-breaded with melted mozzarella, and house made marinara. Served with choice of pasta and soup or salad.

Entrees

Blackened Chicken Gorgonzola

$22.99

Blackened chicken and roasted red peppers tossed in a creamy gorgonzola sauce over tri-colored tortellini Served with soup or salad and focaccia bread.

Blackened Salmon

$23.99

Pan-seared blackened salmon. Served with rice pilaf and vegetable of the day.

Bourbon Steak Tips

$23.99

Bourbon marinated steak tips with onions, peppers and mushrooms over rice pilaf and served with vegetable of the day

Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine Alfredo

$21.99

Chicken and broccoli tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce

Chicken Francaise

$20.99

Sauteed chicken in a lemon butter sauce served over linguini. Served with your choice of soup or salad and focaccia bread

Chicken Marsala

$20.99

Sauteed in a marsala wine sauce with mushrooms and served over linguine pasta

Chicken Piccata

$20.99

Sauteed in a white wine lemon sauce with capers and artichokes served over linguine pasta

Chipotle Penne ala Vodka

$17.99

Penne pasta tossed in a light chipotle vodka cream sauce with romano cheese add chicken, add shrimp

Cod Piccata

$22.99

Sauteed in a white wine lemon sauce with capers and artichokes served over linguine pasta

Fettuccine Bolognese

$21.99

Traditional slow-cooked beef and pork in a bolognese sauce

Linguini with Clam Sauce

$19.99

Your choice of red or white clam sauce over linguine pasta

Meat Lovers Ragu

$27.99

Boneless short ribs, sausage and meatball tossed in our own red sauce gravy over fettuccine. Served with soup or salad and focaccia bread.

Short Ribs

$25.99

Slow roasted boneless short ribs over mashed potato and served with vegetable of the day

Shrimp Carbonara

$23.99

Sauteed shrimp, peas, mushrooms and bacon tossed in linguini with a creamy sherry sauce. Served with your choice of soup or salad and foccacia bread

Shrimp Mandolin

$23.99

Sauteed shrimp, spinach and roasted red peppers in a lemon butter garlic sauce over pasta. Served with soup or salad and focaccia bread

Shrimp Scampi

$23.99

Shrimp sauteed with garlic, lemon, and a white wine butter sauce served over angel hair pasta

Tortellini Genovese

$18.99

Tri-colored tortellini pasta with chicken tossed in a pesto Alfredo sauce. Served with soup or salad and focaccia bread.

Veal Francaise

$23.99

Sauteed veal in a lemon butter sauce served over linguini. Served with your choice of soup or salad and focaccia bread

Veal Marsala

$23.99

Sauteed in a marsala wine sauce with mushrooms and served over linguine pasta

Veal Piccata

$23.99

Sauteed in a white wine lemon sauce with capers and artichokes served over linguine pasta

Kids Corner

Kids Burger

$8.99

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Kids Pasta

$7.99

Desserts

Cannoli

$8.99

Chocolate Turtle Lava

$8.99

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

$8.99

Greek Chocolate Square

$8.99Out of stock

Loukoumades

$8.99Out of stock

Traditional Greek Dessert Sweet fried dough puffs topped with cinnamon, honey and walnuts

Pizzookie

$8.99

Tiramisu

$8.99Out of stock

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.99

Sides

Asian Cole Slaw

$5.99

French Fries

$5.99

Garlic Bread

$5.99

Mashed Potato

$5.99

Onion Rings

$9.99

Rice Pilaf

$5.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Side House Salad

$4.99

Side of Italian Sausage

$4.99

Side of Meatballs

$8.99

Vegetable of the Day

$5.99

Side Pita

$1.99

Side Boom Sauce

$0.99

20 oz Bottled Drinks

Pepsi - 20 oz

$2.50

Diet Pepsi - 20 oz

$2.50

Sierra Mist - 20 oz

$2.50

Ginger Ale - 20 oz

$2.50

Dole-Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Mountain Dew - 20 oz

$2.50

Water-Bottle

$2.00

Dole Lemonade - 20 oz

$2.50Out of stock

Mountain Dew Baja

$2.50Out of stock

Mountain Dew Baja Blast- 20 Oz

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

2 Liter Bottle

Pepsi-2 Liter

$3.50

Diet Pepsi-2 Liter

$3.50

Sierra Mist-2 Liter

$3.50

Orange Crush-2 Liter

$3.50

Ginger Ale - 2 Liter

$3.50

Pure Leaf Tea

Cherry Hibiscus - Pure Leaf

$2.99Out of stock

Honey Green Tea - Pure Leaf

$2.99Out of stock

Lemon - Pure Leaf

$2.99

Mango Hibiscus - Pure Leaf

$2.99Out of stock

Subtly Sweet Peach Tea - Pure Leaf

$2.99

Raspberry Tea -Pure Leaf

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea - Pure Leaf

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Milk/Juice

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Juice Box

$1.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Coffee /Tea

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Brewed Ice Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hosmer Mountain Soda

Cream Soda

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Beer

Amstel Light - BTL

$4.95

Angry Orchard - BTL

$4.95

Blue Moon - BTL

$4.95

Bud Light -BTL

$3.95

Budweiser - BTL

$3.95

Coors Light - BTL

$3.95

Corona - BTL

$3.95

Fat Orange Cat - Jalapeno Ale

$8.00

Fat Tire - BTL

$4.95

Guinness - CAN

$7.00

Heineken - BTL

$4.95

Michelob Ultra - BTL

$3.95

Miller Lite - BTL

$3.95

Odoul's - BTL

$3.95

Shipyard Pumpkinhead

$6.00

Skygazer Watercolors

$8.00

Stella Artois - BTL

$4.95

Wachusett Wally

$6.50

Wine

BTL - Folonari - Chianti

$27.00

BTL - Josh Cellars - Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

BTL - Josh Cellars - Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL - Josh Cellars - Merlot

$30.00

BTL - Kendall Jackson - Cabernet

$30.00

BTL - Kendall Jackson - Chardonnay

$30.00

BTL - Kendall Jackson - Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL - Oyster Bay - Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL - Robert Mondavi - Cabernet Sauvignon

$29.00

BTL - Robert Mondavi - Chardonnay

$29.00

BTL - Robert Mondavi - Merlot

$29.00

BTL - Robert Mondavi - Pinot Noir

$29.00

BTL - Ruffino Lumina - Pinot Grigio

$27.00

BTL - Seven Daughters - Moscato

$30.00

BTL- 1924 Cab Sauv

$29.00

BTL- Three Finger Jack Chardonnay

$34.00

Take-Out House Cabernet

$10.00

Take-Out House Chardonnay

$10.00

Take-Out House Merlot

$10.00

Take-Out House Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Take-Out House White Zinfandel

$10.00

Specialty Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Black and Ginger

$12.00

Blackberry Cucumber Gin & Tonic

$12.00

Blue Crush Margarita

$12.00

Blueberry Mojito

$12.00

Botanical & Club

$12.00

Bourbon Smash

$12.00

Cucumber Lavender Lemonade

$12.00

Cucumber Mule

$12.00

Larceny Tea

$12.00

Negroni

$12.00

Northern Old Fashion

$12.00

Passion Fruit Hurricane

$12.00

Raspberry Gin Rickey

$12.00

Spicy Mango Margarita

$12.00

Strawberry Basil Bourbon Lemonade

$12.00

Strawberry Paloma

$12.00

Strawberry Tequila Soda

$12.00

Tito's Summer Heat

$12.00

Drunken Pumkin Latte

$14.00

Specialty Martini

Beach Bum Martini

$13.00

Bee's Knees Martini

$13.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin, Lemon Juice, Honey

Boston Creme Pie Martini

$13.00

Buckland Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Cake Martini

$13.00

Deep Blue Sea Martini

$13.00

Emerald Isles

$13.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

First Kiss Martini

$13.00

Gummy Bear Martini

$13.00

Honey Lavender Lemon Drop Martini

$13.00

Hurricane Martini

$13.00

Key Lime Pie Martini

$13.00

Lemon Meringue Martini

$13.00

PB Cinnamon Toast Crunch Martini

$13.00

Pistachio Martini

$13.00

Purple Sunset Martini

$13.00

Snickertini Martini

$13.00

Smores Martini

$14.00

Pumpkin Martini

$14.00

Pumkin Espresso Martini

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Spiked Seltzer

Truly - Raspberry Lime

$4.00

Truly - Black Cherry

$4.00

Truly - Wild Berry

$4.00

Truly - Blueberry Acai

$4.00

Truly-Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

High Noon-Black Cherry

$6.50

High Noon-Grapefruit

$6.50

High Noon-Pineapple

$6.50

High Noon-Watermelon

$6.50

Truly-Watermelon Kiwi

$4.00

Truly- Pineapple

$4.00

Non-Alcohol Drinks

Roy Rodgers

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50+

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Mocktails

$5.00

Lunch Specials

Cuban Sandwich

$12.95

Pulled pork, grilled ham, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard and pickles on a grilled grinder roll

Personal Pizza & Fountain Soda

$9.50

Rattlesnake Pasta-Lunch

$14.95

Blackened chicken, fire roasted red peppers and scallions in a creamy Alfredo sauce tossed in penne pasta. Served with soup or salad and focaccia bread.

Dinner Specials

Cuban Sandwich

$12.95

Pulled pork, grilled ham, Swiss cheese, yellow mustard and pickles on a grilled grinder roll

Rattlesnake Pasta-Dinner

$18.95

Blackened chicken, fire roasted red peppers and scallions in a creamy Alfredo sauce tossed in penne pasta. Served with your choice of soup or salad and focaccia bread.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
