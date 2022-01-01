A map showing the location of Buckley Roadside Bar 116 W. Wexford AvenueView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Buckley Roadside Bar 116 W. Wexford Avenue

116 W. Wexford Avenue

Buckley, MI 49620

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
1/4 # Burger
Bone in wings

Appetizer

Deep Fried cauliflower

$6.99

Deep fried mushrooms

$6.99

Deep fried poppers

$7.99

Southwest Chicken Egg Roll

$7.99

Mozzorella sticks

$5.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Bone in wings

Baskets

Tender Basket

$13.99

Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Sandwiches and Wraps

French dip

$11.99

Philly Cheese

$12.99

Robins B,L.T.O.C

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Reuben

$11.99

Grilled / Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Pita

$10.99

Soup and salad

House Chili

Freatured soup

Roadside salad

$10.99

Grilled or Crispy Chicken salad

$11.99

Side salad

$4.99

South of the boarder

Taco salad

$9.99

Deluxe Nacho

$9.99

Tres tacos

$7.99

Chicken Quesadila

$12.99

Burgers

1/4 # Burger

$8.99

1/2# Burger

$10.99

1/4# Mushroom Swiss

$10.99

1/4# Olive Swiss Burger

$10.99

1/2# Mushroom Swiss

$12.99

1/2# Olive Swiss Burger

$12.99

Pizzas & Calzone

Deluxe

B.L.T

Meat lovers

Hawiaiian

Garlic cheese bread 12"

$11.99

Bread sticks

$12.99

Build Your Own

BBQ Chicken pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Extra Dipping sauce

Aju

$1.99

BBQ

$0.25

Blue cheese

$0.25

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Raspberry Vinigrette

$0.25

French Dressing

$0.25

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Honey mustard

$0.25

Hot sauce

$0.25

Italian

$0.50

Marinara

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Salsa

$0.25

Sourcream

$0.25

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Sides

Side fries

$2.99

Side oring

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$0.99

Coleslaw

$0.99

Brats

Black pepper brat

$5.99

Monday Special

French Dip Basket

$12.99

Tuesday Special

Beef Tacos

$1.50

Wednesday Special

2 Item 16 inch Pizza with a Pitcher of Beer or Pop

$18.99

Thursday Special

Philly and Chips

$11.99

Friday Special

Friday NY Strip Dinner

$19.99

Walleye special

$23.50

Saturday Special

Brat with Fries

$7.99

Sunday Special

Hamburger Steak

$10.99

Womens T Shirts

Small

$16.00

Medium

$16.00

Large

$16.00

XL

$16.00

Womens Tanks

Small

$16.00

Medium

$16.00

Large

$16.00

XL

$16.00

Mens T Shirts

Small

$16.00

Meduim

$16.00

Large

$16.00

XL

$16.00

XXL

$16.00

XXXl

$16.00

Mens Button Up Shirt

Small

$40.00

Medium

$40.00

Large

$40.00

XL

$40.00

XXL

$40.00

Hoodies

Small

$40.00

Medium

$40.00

Large

$40.00

XL

$40.00

XXL

$40.00

XXXL

$40.00

Glasses

Beer Pint

$5.00

Tiki

$5.00

Drink Specials

Orange Tea

$6.00

Jello Shots

$1.00

Food Special

Sloppy Joe with Beans and Chips

$6.99

Drinks Specials

Knob Gobbler Shot

$6.00

Coors Lights Aluminum Bottle

$3.50

Mick Ultra Aluminum Bottle

$3.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

116 W. Wexford Avenue, Buckley, MI 49620

