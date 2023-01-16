Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries
Sandwiches

Buckley's Bakery Cafe

548 Reviews

$

436 Daniel Webster Hwy

Merrimack, NH 03054

Latte
Iced Coffee
Gluten Friendly Muffin- Blueberry

Breakfast Pastry

Apricot Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Lightly sweetened & flaky biscuit-like layers filled with apricot

Blueberry Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Lightly sweetened & flaky biscuit-like layers filled with Maine blueberries

Carrot Cake Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

White Chocolate Raspberry

$3.75Out of stock
Blueberry Corn Muffin

$3.75Out of stock

Made fresh daily- our version of blueberry muffin!

Cinnamon Roll

$4.75Out of stock

Sweet Dough with Cinnamon Sugar Swirl and Icing

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Hand-laminated & baked fresh daily

Plain Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Hand-laminated & baked fresh daily

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Hand-laminated & baked fresh daily, filled with ham and cheddar cheese

Fruit And Cheese Danish

$4.50Out of stock

Whole Wheat laminated dough filled with sweet cheese and fruit

Parfait

$5.00Out of stock

Yogurt, Strawberries, Blueberries, Pineapple & Granola (Oats, Almonds, Pecans & Coconut)

Overnight Oats

$5.50Out of stock

Rotating Flavors- check today's selection

Gluten Friendly Muffin- Blueberry

$3.75

Check our daily specials for today's flavors!

Gluten Friendly - Banana Choc Chip

$3.75
Coffee Cake Slice

$3.50

Almond Bear Claw

$5.00Out of stock

Donut

$2.00Out of stock

Hot Breakfast Items

Available daily from 6am-11am. All of our breakfast sandwiches are made fresh, from scratch daily on our homemade bread. No substitutions can be made on these items.
Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock

Egg And American Cheese On An English Muffin. Available until 11AM.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00Out of stock

Bacon, Egg & American Cheese On A Plain Bagel. Available until 11AM.

Canadian Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Canadian Bacon, Egg, And American Cheese. Served On An English Muffin. Available until 11am.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Sausage, Egg, American Cheese, And Mikes Hot Honey. Served On A Belgian Waffle. Available until 11AM.

Western Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

Ham, Egg, Sautéed Peppers And Onions, And Pepper Jack Cheese. Served On A Plain Bagel. Available until 11am.

Breakfast Burrito

$5.50Out of stock

Flour Tortilla, Egg, Chorizo, Pepper Jack Cheese, Scallion, Peppers, Salsa Verde On The Side.

Breakfast Panini

$9.50

2 Fried Eggs, Capicola, Pepper & Caramelized Onion Spread, Provolone & Cheddar on Sourdough. Available all day.

Lunch

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Romaine Lettuce, Baby Arugula, Roasted Chicken, Quinoa, Toasted Chickpeas, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing

Ranch Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Roasted Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Radish, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado & Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Southwest Chicken & Black Bean Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Little Leaf Lettuce, Spanish Rice, Cilantro Lime Chicken, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Queso Fresco, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, and Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Winter Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Kale, red quinoa, roasted brussels sprouts, roasted sweet potatoes, honey crisp apple, toasted almonds, craisins, shaved parmesan with maple tahini pomegranate dressing.

Broccoli Salad

$4.00

Side salad with Broccoli, Honey Roasted Peanuts, Carrots, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Mayo and Vinegar.

1/2 LB of Chicken Salad

$7.50

On-the-go portioned container of our homemade Chicken Salad. Baked chicken thigh mixed with mayo, celery, cranberries & green apple.

1/2 LB of Tuna Salad

$5.50

On-the-go portioned container of our homemade Tuna Salad. Albacore Tuna mixed with mayo, relish & celery.

Pepperoni Pizza

$4.00

Our homemade whole-wheat-sourdough pizza crust, slow roasted tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, and cheddar cheese topped with pepperoni slices

Cheese Pizza

$3.75

Our homemade whole-wheat-sourdough pizza crust, slow roasted tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, and cheddar cheese

Chicken Pot Pie

$10.99Out of stock

A Buttery Flaky Crust Filled With Chicken, Gravy, Celery, Corn, Carrots, Onions, Peas, And Green Beans

Cup of Soup

$7.99Out of stock

Please check "Daily Specials" on our website for our Soup Of The Day.

Cup of Soup

$8.99Out of stock

Please check "Daily Specials" on our website for our Soup Of The Day.

Harvest Sweet Potato Panini

$10.00

Herb Roasted Sweet Potato, Cranberry Mayo, Caramelized Onion, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella & Garlic Spinach

Smoked Turkey Rachel Panini

$11.50

Smoked Turkey with Thousand Island Dressing, Cheddar and Monteray Jack Cheese and Coleslaw Grilled on Multigrain Bread

Pepper Steak & Cheese Panini

$12.00

Shaved Steak, Seared Peppers & Onions, American Cheese, and Mayo on Sourdough.

Reuben Panini

$11.50

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island Dressing on Rye Bread.

Ham and Cheese Panini

$10.50

Honey Wheat Bread, Blackwater Original Mustard, Roasted Apples, Shaved Red Onions, Black Forest Ham, and Monterey Jack Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

A traditional grilled cheese sandwich on sourdough bread with cheddar and jack cheese pressed like a panini.

Chicken Wraps

$9.00Out of stock

Our homemade chicken salad wrapped in green leaf lettuce.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.50Out of stock

Roasted Chicken, Mayo, Cranberry, Honey Crisp Apple, Scallion, Celery, Salt, Pepper, and Lettuce on Honey Wheat Bread

Turkey BLT

$12.00Out of stock

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Smoked Gouda and Mayo on Sourdough Bread.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$10.50Out of stock

Tuna, Mayo, Relish, Celery, Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion on Multigrain Bread.

Italian Cold Cut

$12.00Out of stock

Arugula Pesto Mayo, Ham, Capicola, Salami, Mortadela, Provolone, and Hot Pepper Relish on a Sub Roll

Roast Beef Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Roast beef with peppers, onions, pickles, mayo & Monterey Jack cheese on Sourdough bread.

PB & J

$5.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter and Seedless Raspberry Jam on Thick Sliced Brioche

Garden Vegetable Wrap

$8.00Out of stock

Spinach, Lettuce, Carrot, Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Pickles, and Garlic Herb Cheese Spread. Served On A Sun Dried Tomato Wrap.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Garlic Butter Croutons, Flour Tortilla, Parmesan Cheese

Pastry Case

All items will be boxed together unless noted. If ordering more than 6 of one item, please call to place your order.
Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00
White Chocolate Cranberry Cookie

$2.00
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.00

Ginger Snap

$2.00
Gluten-Friendly Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

"Gluten-Friendly" because it does not contain gluten but is made in a shared-space environment!

Coconut Macaroon

$2.50

Traditional Italian cookie of shredded coconut, egg whites & sugar. Dipped in dark chocolate. *Gluten-friendly

Chocolate Macaroon

$2.50

Traditional French Macaron - chocolate sandwich cookie with a chocolate ganache center. *Gluten-Friendly, contains almond flour

Almond Macaroon

$2.50

Traditional French Macaron - almond sandwich cookie with a chocolate ganache center. *Gluten-Friendly

Gluten-Friendly Cookie Sandwich

$3.00

Special French Macaron Box

$20.00Out of stock

Game Day Pack

$24.00
Chocolate Ding Dong

$5.50

Chocolate cake rolled with whipped cream & coated in chocolate ganache.

Chocolate Eclair

$4.00

Traditional French pastry shell filled with light pastry cream & dipped in chocolate ganache.

Chocolate Mousse Cup

$5.50

A dark chocolate cup filled with our famous chocolate mousse. *Gluten-Friendly

Specialty Vanilla Cupcake

$5.75

Please see our website for daily flavors! (Under Daily Specials)

Specialty Chocolate Cupcake

$5.75
Mini Cheesecake

$5.50

Rotating daily flavor - personal sized.

Cream Puff

$3.50

Traditional French pastry shell filled with fresh light pastry cream & dusted with powdered sugar.

Funny Bone

$5.50

Chocolate cake topped with peanut butter mousse & finished in chocolate ganache.

Whoopie Pie

$3.75

Award winning! Chocolate cake sandwich filled with marshmallow frosting.

Vanilla Raspberry Tart

$5.50

Fresh Fruit Tart

$5.50
Cookie Sandwich

$3.50

Our house-made cookies sandwiched with a marshmallow frosting inside.

Chocolate Chip Fudge Brownie

$3.50
Congo Bar

$4.25

Everything but the kitchen sink! Shredded coconut, pecans, chocolate chips & butterscotch chips baked in sweetened condensed milk on top of a graham cracker crust. - Please call for availability.

Lemon Bar

$3.50

Traditional lemon curd baked on a flaky pie dough bottom.

Raspberry Oat Bar

$3.50

A sweet cookie crust with raspberry filling and a brown sugar crumble topping.

Cold Entrees

Beef, Onion, Pepper, Egg, Milk, Cheese Bread Crumbs, Ketchup, Worcestershire, Garlic, Salt, & Spices
Chicken Parmesan

$16.00

Chicken, Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Bread Crumbs, Eggs, Flour Garlic, Salt & Pepper

Lasagna

$12.00

Pasta, Red Sauce, Ricotta, Egg, Cheddar, Mozzarella & Parmesan

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Pasta, Cheddar, Swiss, Cream Cheese, Milk, Heavy Cream, Butter, Flour, Panko, Garlic Oil.

Short Rib Ravioli

$14.00Out of stock

Beef Ravioli, Tomato Cream, Tomato, Arugula, Parmesan, Herbs & Spices

Shepherd's Pie

$14.00Out of stock

Ground beef, carrot, onion, corn, peas, garlic, rosemary, chicken stock, tomato paste, red wine, ketchup, Worcestershire, salt, pepper, potatoes, milk, butter

Sesame Glazed Chicken

$14.00

Tempura Chicken, Jasmine Rice, Seared Green Beans, Sesame Sauce, Contains Wheat

Meatballs & Red Sauce

$15.00

Coffee/Tea/Hot Chocolate

Hot Coffee

$2.25+

Currently we offer Buckley's Custom blend or Decaf. Please let us know if you would like any milk or sweetener added.

Iced Coffee

$2.25+

Please specify our Buckley's Custom Blend or rotating "Flavor of the Day" (a black, flavored bean - flavor can be found under "Daily Specials"). Please let us know if you would like any milk or sweetener added.

Hot Tea

$2.45+

Inis Tea Company's: Black Assam, Earl Grey, Black Raspberry, White Peach, Silver Peony, Green, Mint Green or decaf/herbal Chamomile or Lemon Sunset. Please specify choice. Available with cream, lemon or plain.

Cafe au Lait

$2.30+

Coffee with steamed milk. Coffee choices include Buckley's Custom Blend regular or decaf.

Hot Chocolate

$2.95+

Real cocoa powder, sweetened and mixed with steamed milk of your choice.

Espresso Drinks

Single Pull Espresso

$2.50

Two shots of espresso

Double Pull Espresso

$4.00

Four shots of espresso

Americano

$2.50+

Espresso mixed with water. Hot or iced.

Cappuccino

$3.75+

A third espresso mixed with a third of steamed milk and topped off with milk foam. Finished with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Machiato

$2.75+

Espresso stained with a dash of steamed milk

Lattes

Please specify your choice of milk with any latte, as well as whether you would like your drink hot or iced.
Latte

Latte

$3.75+

A traditional latte made with espresso and steamed milk. No flavors.

Buckley's Latte

$4.35+

Our signature latte made with honey & cinnamon.

Chai Tea Latte

$3.75+

Small-batch, handcrafted chai tea concentrate from Metolius Tea Company.

Matcha Latte

$3.75+

Ceremonial grade, Organic ground green tea powder mixed with almond milk (included in price). Unsweet, please let us know if you would like any sweetener added.

London Fog Tea Latte

$2.75+

Earl Gray tea steeped in a little bit of hot water, with vanilla and steamed milk.

Jack Frost Latte

$4.45+

Vanilla and Mint

The Stash Latte

$4.45+

Pistachio and White Chocolate

Salted Peanut Butter Cup Latte

$4.45+

Salted Caramel, Peanut Butter and Chocolate

Aztec Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Hot chocolate with spicy honey

Cold Brew Coffee

Buckley's Cold Brew

$4.00+

Traditional 22-hour cold-water-steeped, black cold brew.

Vietnamese Style

$4.75+

Our cold brew mixed with sweetened condensed milk & poured from a Nitrogen-infused coffee tap.

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75+

Our black cold brew poured from a Nitrogen-infused coffee tap. Most people enjoy this black, as the addition of Nitrogen adds a "creamy" effect without any dairy!

Black & Tan

$4.75+

A mixture of our Vietnamese style & Nitro Cold Brew.

Smoothies/Juices

Antioxidant

$6.75

Wild Maine Blueberries, Pomegranate Juice, Orange Juice & Non-Fat Yogurt blended with ice. Your choice of add-ins available.

PB Blast

$6.75

Cold Brew, Non-Fat Yogurt, Peanut Butter, Cocoa Powder & a Banana. Your choice of add-ins available.

Strawberry Banana

$6.75

Strawberries and orange juice blended with a banana & ice. Your choice of add-ins available.

Chocolate Caramel Oreo Frappe

$6.75

Almond milk, heavy cream, oreos, cocoa powder, caramel sauce & chocolate sauce blended with ice. Protein Powder additional.

Pumpkin Blast

$6.75

Pumpkin, Cold Brew, Cinnamon, Peanut Butter, Banana & Whey Protein

Frozen Chai

$6.75

Metolius Small-Batch Chai Tea, Almond Milk, Whey Protein & Banana blended with ice.

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$6.75

Non-Caffeinated Coolers

Lemonade

$3.00

Our hand-squeezed lemonade, made in house daily!

Iced Tea

$2.75+

A selection of green or black unsweetened ice tea made locally in Manchester, NH! Add a pump of Raspberry, Coconut, Lavender or Hibiscus syrup!

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Our hand-squeezed lemonade mixed with your choice of Green or Black Tea.

Bottle Cooler

Aha Fuji Apple & White Tea

$2.80

Aha Lime Watermelon

$2.80

Boylan Creme Soda

$3.50

Boylan Ginger Ale

$3.50

Boylan Root Beer

$3.50

Calypso Blue Lemonade

$3.50

Calypso Island Wave

$3.50

Calypso Paradise Punch

$3.50

Calypso Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Calypso Triple Melon Lemonade

$3.50
Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75
Dasani Water

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Fairlife Chocolate

$4.50

Fanta Orange

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Honest Tea Half & Half

$3.25

Honest Tea Honey G.Tea

$3.25

Lemon Perfect Blueberry Acai

$2.50

Lemon Perfect Dragon Fruit

$2.50

Lemon Perfect Just Lemon

$2.50

Lemon Perfect Peach Raspberry

$2.50

Lemon Perfect Pineapple Coconut

$2.50

Lemon Perfect Strawberry Passion Fruit

$2.50
Minute Maid Apple Juice

$3.35

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$3.35

Nantucket Orange Mango

$2.80

Nantucket Peach Orange

$2.80

Polar Blood Orange Lemonade 16oz

$2.80

Polar Raspberry Pink Lemonade 16 oz

$2.80

Polar Tart Cherry Limeade 16 oz

$2.80

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.95

Powerade Mountain Blast

$2.95

San Pellegrino Limonata

$2.75

San Pellegrino Melograno & Arancia

$2.75

San Pellegrino Pompelmo

$2.75

San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$2.75
Smart Water

$2.95

Sprite

$2.60

Vitamin Water Lemonade

$3.35

Vitamin Water XXX

$3.35
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

436 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH 03054

Directions

