- Buckley's Bakery Cafe
Buckley's Bakery Cafe
436 Daniel Webster Hwy
Merrimack, NH 03054
Popular Items
Breakfast Pastry
Apricot Scone
Lightly sweetened & flaky biscuit-like layers filled with apricot
Blueberry Scone
Lightly sweetened & flaky biscuit-like layers filled with Maine blueberries
Carrot Cake Muffin
White Chocolate Raspberry
Blueberry Corn Muffin
Made fresh daily- our version of blueberry muffin!
Cinnamon Roll
Sweet Dough with Cinnamon Sugar Swirl and Icing
Chocolate Croissant
Hand-laminated & baked fresh daily
Plain Croissant
Hand-laminated & baked fresh daily
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Hand-laminated & baked fresh daily, filled with ham and cheddar cheese
Fruit And Cheese Danish
Whole Wheat laminated dough filled with sweet cheese and fruit
Parfait
Yogurt, Strawberries, Blueberries, Pineapple & Granola (Oats, Almonds, Pecans & Coconut)
Overnight Oats
Rotating Flavors- check today's selection
Gluten Friendly Muffin- Blueberry
Check our daily specials for today's flavors!
Gluten Friendly - Banana Choc Chip
Coffee Cake Slice
Almond Bear Claw
Donut
Hot Breakfast Items
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Egg And American Cheese On An English Muffin. Available until 11AM.
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Bacon, Egg & American Cheese On A Plain Bagel. Available until 11AM.
Canadian Bacon Egg & Cheese
Canadian Bacon, Egg, And American Cheese. Served On An English Muffin. Available until 11am.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Sausage, Egg, American Cheese, And Mikes Hot Honey. Served On A Belgian Waffle. Available until 11AM.
Western Sandwich
Ham, Egg, Sautéed Peppers And Onions, And Pepper Jack Cheese. Served On A Plain Bagel. Available until 11am.
Breakfast Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Egg, Chorizo, Pepper Jack Cheese, Scallion, Peppers, Salsa Verde On The Side.
Breakfast Panini
2 Fried Eggs, Capicola, Pepper & Caramelized Onion Spread, Provolone & Cheddar on Sourdough. Available all day.
Lunch
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Baby Arugula, Roasted Chicken, Quinoa, Toasted Chickpeas, Parmesan Cheese, and Caesar Dressing
Ranch Salad
Roasted Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Radish, Tomato, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado & Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Southwest Chicken & Black Bean Salad
Little Leaf Lettuce, Spanish Rice, Cilantro Lime Chicken, Black Bean Corn Salsa, Queso Fresco, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, and Chipotle Ranch Dressing
Winter Salad
Kale, red quinoa, roasted brussels sprouts, roasted sweet potatoes, honey crisp apple, toasted almonds, craisins, shaved parmesan with maple tahini pomegranate dressing.
Broccoli Salad
Side salad with Broccoli, Honey Roasted Peanuts, Carrots, Red Onion, Red Pepper, Mayo and Vinegar.
1/2 LB of Chicken Salad
On-the-go portioned container of our homemade Chicken Salad. Baked chicken thigh mixed with mayo, celery, cranberries & green apple.
1/2 LB of Tuna Salad
On-the-go portioned container of our homemade Tuna Salad. Albacore Tuna mixed with mayo, relish & celery.
Pepperoni Pizza
Our homemade whole-wheat-sourdough pizza crust, slow roasted tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, and cheddar cheese topped with pepperoni slices
Cheese Pizza
Our homemade whole-wheat-sourdough pizza crust, slow roasted tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmesan, provolone, and cheddar cheese
Chicken Pot Pie
A Buttery Flaky Crust Filled With Chicken, Gravy, Celery, Corn, Carrots, Onions, Peas, And Green Beans
Cup of Soup
Please check "Daily Specials" on our website for our Soup Of The Day.
Harvest Sweet Potato Panini
Herb Roasted Sweet Potato, Cranberry Mayo, Caramelized Onion, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella & Garlic Spinach
Smoked Turkey Rachel Panini
Smoked Turkey with Thousand Island Dressing, Cheddar and Monteray Jack Cheese and Coleslaw Grilled on Multigrain Bread
Pepper Steak & Cheese Panini
Shaved Steak, Seared Peppers & Onions, American Cheese, and Mayo on Sourdough.
Reuben Panini
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese & Thousand Island Dressing on Rye Bread.
Ham and Cheese Panini
Honey Wheat Bread, Blackwater Original Mustard, Roasted Apples, Shaved Red Onions, Black Forest Ham, and Monterey Jack Cheese
Grilled Cheese
A traditional grilled cheese sandwich on sourdough bread with cheddar and jack cheese pressed like a panini.
Chicken Wraps
Our homemade chicken salad wrapped in green leaf lettuce.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Roasted Chicken, Mayo, Cranberry, Honey Crisp Apple, Scallion, Celery, Salt, Pepper, and Lettuce on Honey Wheat Bread
Turkey BLT
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Smoked Gouda and Mayo on Sourdough Bread.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Tuna, Mayo, Relish, Celery, Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion on Multigrain Bread.
Italian Cold Cut
Arugula Pesto Mayo, Ham, Capicola, Salami, Mortadela, Provolone, and Hot Pepper Relish on a Sub Roll
Roast Beef Sandwich
Roast beef with peppers, onions, pickles, mayo & Monterey Jack cheese on Sourdough bread.
PB & J
Peanut Butter and Seedless Raspberry Jam on Thick Sliced Brioche
Garden Vegetable Wrap
Spinach, Lettuce, Carrot, Cucumber, Red Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Pickles, and Garlic Herb Cheese Spread. Served On A Sun Dried Tomato Wrap.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Garlic Butter Croutons, Flour Tortilla, Parmesan Cheese
Pastry Case
Chocolate Chip Cookie
White Chocolate Cranberry Cookie
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Ginger Snap
Gluten-Friendly Chocolate Chip Cookie
"Gluten-Friendly" because it does not contain gluten but is made in a shared-space environment!
Coconut Macaroon
Traditional Italian cookie of shredded coconut, egg whites & sugar. Dipped in dark chocolate. *Gluten-friendly
Chocolate Macaroon
Traditional French Macaron - chocolate sandwich cookie with a chocolate ganache center. *Gluten-Friendly, contains almond flour
Almond Macaroon
Traditional French Macaron - almond sandwich cookie with a chocolate ganache center. *Gluten-Friendly
Gluten-Friendly Cookie Sandwich
Special French Macaron Box
Game Day Pack
Chocolate Ding Dong
Chocolate cake rolled with whipped cream & coated in chocolate ganache.
Chocolate Eclair
Traditional French pastry shell filled with light pastry cream & dipped in chocolate ganache.
Chocolate Mousse Cup
A dark chocolate cup filled with our famous chocolate mousse. *Gluten-Friendly
Specialty Vanilla Cupcake
Please see our website for daily flavors! (Under Daily Specials)
Specialty Chocolate Cupcake
Mini Cheesecake
Rotating daily flavor - personal sized.
Cream Puff
Traditional French pastry shell filled with fresh light pastry cream & dusted with powdered sugar.
Funny Bone
Chocolate cake topped with peanut butter mousse & finished in chocolate ganache.
Whoopie Pie
Award winning! Chocolate cake sandwich filled with marshmallow frosting.
Vanilla Raspberry Tart
Fresh Fruit Tart
Cookie Sandwich
Our house-made cookies sandwiched with a marshmallow frosting inside.
Chocolate Chip Fudge Brownie
Congo Bar
Everything but the kitchen sink! Shredded coconut, pecans, chocolate chips & butterscotch chips baked in sweetened condensed milk on top of a graham cracker crust. - Please call for availability.
Lemon Bar
Traditional lemon curd baked on a flaky pie dough bottom.
Raspberry Oat Bar
A sweet cookie crust with raspberry filling and a brown sugar crumble topping.
Cold Entrees
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken, Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Bread Crumbs, Eggs, Flour Garlic, Salt & Pepper
Lasagna
Pasta, Red Sauce, Ricotta, Egg, Cheddar, Mozzarella & Parmesan
Mac & Cheese
Pasta, Cheddar, Swiss, Cream Cheese, Milk, Heavy Cream, Butter, Flour, Panko, Garlic Oil.
Short Rib Ravioli
Beef Ravioli, Tomato Cream, Tomato, Arugula, Parmesan, Herbs & Spices
Shepherd's Pie
Ground beef, carrot, onion, corn, peas, garlic, rosemary, chicken stock, tomato paste, red wine, ketchup, Worcestershire, salt, pepper, potatoes, milk, butter
Sesame Glazed Chicken
Tempura Chicken, Jasmine Rice, Seared Green Beans, Sesame Sauce, Contains Wheat
Meatballs & Red Sauce
Coffee/Tea/Hot Chocolate
Hot Coffee
Currently we offer Buckley's Custom blend or Decaf. Please let us know if you would like any milk or sweetener added.
Iced Coffee
Please specify our Buckley's Custom Blend or rotating "Flavor of the Day" (a black, flavored bean - flavor can be found under "Daily Specials"). Please let us know if you would like any milk or sweetener added.
Hot Tea
Inis Tea Company's: Black Assam, Earl Grey, Black Raspberry, White Peach, Silver Peony, Green, Mint Green or decaf/herbal Chamomile or Lemon Sunset. Please specify choice. Available with cream, lemon or plain.
Cafe au Lait
Coffee with steamed milk. Coffee choices include Buckley's Custom Blend regular or decaf.
Hot Chocolate
Real cocoa powder, sweetened and mixed with steamed milk of your choice.
Espresso Drinks
Single Pull Espresso
Two shots of espresso
Double Pull Espresso
Four shots of espresso
Americano
Espresso mixed with water. Hot or iced.
Cappuccino
A third espresso mixed with a third of steamed milk and topped off with milk foam. Finished with a sprinkle of cinnamon.
Machiato
Espresso stained with a dash of steamed milk
Lattes
Latte
A traditional latte made with espresso and steamed milk. No flavors.
Buckley's Latte
Our signature latte made with honey & cinnamon.
Chai Tea Latte
Small-batch, handcrafted chai tea concentrate from Metolius Tea Company.
Matcha Latte
Ceremonial grade, Organic ground green tea powder mixed with almond milk (included in price). Unsweet, please let us know if you would like any sweetener added.
London Fog Tea Latte
Earl Gray tea steeped in a little bit of hot water, with vanilla and steamed milk.
Jack Frost Latte
Vanilla and Mint
The Stash Latte
Pistachio and White Chocolate
Salted Peanut Butter Cup Latte
Salted Caramel, Peanut Butter and Chocolate
Aztec Hot Chocolate
Hot chocolate with spicy honey
Cold Brew Coffee
Buckley's Cold Brew
Traditional 22-hour cold-water-steeped, black cold brew.
Vietnamese Style
Our cold brew mixed with sweetened condensed milk & poured from a Nitrogen-infused coffee tap.
Nitro Cold Brew
Our black cold brew poured from a Nitrogen-infused coffee tap. Most people enjoy this black, as the addition of Nitrogen adds a "creamy" effect without any dairy!
Black & Tan
A mixture of our Vietnamese style & Nitro Cold Brew.
Smoothies/Juices
Antioxidant
Wild Maine Blueberries, Pomegranate Juice, Orange Juice & Non-Fat Yogurt blended with ice. Your choice of add-ins available.
PB Blast
Cold Brew, Non-Fat Yogurt, Peanut Butter, Cocoa Powder & a Banana. Your choice of add-ins available.
Strawberry Banana
Strawberries and orange juice blended with a banana & ice. Your choice of add-ins available.
Chocolate Caramel Oreo Frappe
Almond milk, heavy cream, oreos, cocoa powder, caramel sauce & chocolate sauce blended with ice. Protein Powder additional.
Pumpkin Blast
Pumpkin, Cold Brew, Cinnamon, Peanut Butter, Banana & Whey Protein
Frozen Chai
Metolius Small-Batch Chai Tea, Almond Milk, Whey Protein & Banana blended with ice.
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Non-Caffeinated Coolers
Lemonade
Our hand-squeezed lemonade, made in house daily!
Iced Tea
A selection of green or black unsweetened ice tea made locally in Manchester, NH! Add a pump of Raspberry, Coconut, Lavender or Hibiscus syrup!
Arnold Palmer
Our hand-squeezed lemonade mixed with your choice of Green or Black Tea.
Bottle Cooler
Aha Fuji Apple & White Tea
Aha Lime Watermelon
Boylan Creme Soda
Boylan Ginger Ale
Boylan Root Beer
Calypso Blue Lemonade
Calypso Island Wave
Calypso Paradise Punch
Calypso Strawberry Lemonade
Calypso Triple Melon Lemonade
Coke
Coke Zero
Dasani Water
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Fairlife Chocolate
Fanta Orange
Ginger Ale
Honest Tea Half & Half
Honest Tea Honey G.Tea
Lemon Perfect Blueberry Acai
Lemon Perfect Dragon Fruit
Lemon Perfect Just Lemon
Lemon Perfect Peach Raspberry
Lemon Perfect Pineapple Coconut
Lemon Perfect Strawberry Passion Fruit
Minute Maid Apple Juice
Minute Maid Orange Juice
Nantucket Orange Mango
Nantucket Peach Orange
Polar Blood Orange Lemonade 16oz
Polar Raspberry Pink Lemonade 16 oz
Polar Tart Cherry Limeade 16 oz
Powerade Fruit Punch
Powerade Mountain Blast
San Pellegrino Limonata
San Pellegrino Melograno & Arancia
San Pellegrino Pompelmo
San Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa
Smart Water
Sprite
Vitamin Water Lemonade
Vitamin Water XXX
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
436 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH 03054