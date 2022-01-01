Buckley's Great Steaks imageView gallery
Steakhouses

Buckley's Great Steaks

1,605 Reviews

$$$

438 Daniel Webster Hwy

Merrimack, NH 03054

Order Again

Popular Items

Buttermilk Chicken
SteakHouse Burger
Old School Burger

Appetizers

BAKED OYSTERS

BAKED OYSTERS

$16.00

Local oysters baked with chorizio sage butter, and herbed crumbs

Bang Bang Tips

Bang Bang Tips

$18.00

Bang Bang Steak Tips with fried broccoli, crispy steak tips, orange sesame glaze & scallions.

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$15.00

Crispy Fried calamari with a cherry pepper ranch dipping sauce.

French Onion Soup

$9.00
Hand Dipped Onion Rings

Hand Dipped Onion Rings

$14.00

Served with cherry pepper ranch dressing & ketchup.

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$12.00

3 Jumbo shrimp, served with cocktail sauce & a lemon wedge

Parmesan Truffle Fries

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00
Ranch Chips

Ranch Chips

$8.00

Ranch Chips with roasted garlic & chive dip.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$17.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip with seasoned pita chips.

Smoked Salmon & Cod Chowder

$10.00

Smoked Salmon & Cod Chowder with chives and oyster crackers.

Salads

Summer Berry Salad with creamy blueberry dressing, sliced almonds, pickled white strawberries, blueberries, strawberries.
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine hearts, caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese, & garlic croutons. Add grilled chicken breast $6.00 Add grilled shrimp $3.00 each

Seasonal House Salad

Seasonal House Salad

$12.00

Seasonal House Salad with little leaf lettuce with honey crisp apples, roasted butternut squash, bacon, blue cheese, caramelized onion & maple vinaigrette.

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Garden Salad

$4.50

Side Seasonal

$6.00
The Wedge

The Wedge

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, & bacon. Served with cherry pepper ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

House Specialties

12oz Prime Rib

12oz Prime Rib

$36.00

Served with au jus (Available while it lasts)

18oz Prime Rib

18oz Prime Rib

$43.00

Served with au jus (available while it lasts)

Blackened 12oz

$37.00

Hollandaise & demi-glace

Blackened 18oz

$44.00

Hollandaise & demi-glace

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$32.00

Beef Stroganoff Pappardelle, slow braised beef with mushroom, leeks and sour cream.

Buttermilk Chicken

Buttermilk Chicken

$25.00

Pan gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, & vegetable of the day.

Caesar w/ Chicken

$18.00

Romaine hearts, caesar dressing, topped with parmesan cheese, & garlic croutons.

Roasted Cod Loin

Roasted Cod Loin

$36.00

Pan Roasted Cod Loin with garlic & chive has brown potatoes, braised spinach, tomato saffron broth, lobster butter.

Salmon

Salmon

$33.00

Pan Roasted Faroe Island Salmon served with roasted fingerling potatoes, carrots, roasted Brussels sprouts with blood orange & Dijon emulsion.

Single Chicken

$18.00
Steakhouse Bolognese

Steakhouse Bolognese

$34.00

Steakhouse Bolognese with pappardelle, tomato sauce, fresh basil, pecorino, romano balsamic reduction.

Surf n Turf LOBSTER

$62.00

8 oz Filet with butter poached lobster tail, mashed potatoes, asparagus, hollandaise sauce, red wine demi-glace.

Surf n Turf SHRIMP

$56.00

8 oz Filet with 3 baked crab stuffed shrimp, mashed potatoes, asparagus, hollandaise sauce, red wine demi-glace.

Tavern Meatloaf

Tavern Meatloaf

$25.00

Monterey Jack cheese center, creamy mashed potatoes, vegetable of the day, & Madeira mushroom sauce.

Tenderloin Tips Steak Frites

Tenderloin Tips Steak Frites

$34.00

Tenderloin Tips Steak Frites with parmesan truffle fries, arugula, pickled red onions, red wine demi-glace.

Twin Pepper Crusted Petite Filet

$42.00

Garlic mashed potatoes, grilled asparagus, one filet topped with béarnaise & one with garlic demi-glace.

Steaks

12 oz Pepper NY Strip

$43.00

Gorgonzola sauce

12 oz Sugar Cured Sirloin

12 oz Sugar Cured Sirloin

$39.00

Roasted garlic demi-glace.

12oz Filet Mignon

12oz Filet Mignon

$49.00

Straight or pepper crusted. Red wine demi-glace.

12oz Pepper Filet

$49.00

Red wine demi-glace.

8oz Filet Mignon

8oz Filet Mignon

$42.00

Red wine demi- glace.

8oz Pepper Filet

$42.00

Pepper crusted filet with Red wine demi-glace. Served with creamy mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day.

Cowboy Steak

Cowboy Steak

$56.00

Bone in 26 oz ribeye with red wine demi-glace. Served with creamy mashed potatoes and vegetable of the day.

Prime Sirloin

$49.00

Served with choice of sauce. Roasted garlic demi-glace, Madeira mushroom demi-glace, au-poivre, horseradish demi-glace, steak sauce, red wine demi-glace, horseradish our cream, Hollandaise, or béarnaise.

RIB-EYE

RIB-EYE

$42.00

Roasted garlic demi-glace.

Sandwiches

Bonjour Burger 8 oz grilled burger, foie gras aioli, brandied granny Smith apples, caramelized onions, prosciutto, arugula, Cornichons, Francois fries.

Bacon & Egg Burger

$18.00

Cherrywood smoked bacon, pepper jack cheese, & topped with a fried egg.

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$18.00

BBQ Burger Cherrywood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, hand dipped onion ring, on a toasted pretzel bun

French Dip

French Dip

$18.00

French Dip with demi baguette, horseradish sour cream, gruyere, au jus.

Gorgonzola Burger

Gorgonzola Burger

$18.00

Gorgonzola and caramelized onion jam burger, and bacon on a potato bun.

Herb Chicken Sandwich

Herb Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Herb Grilled Chicken with Dunks mushrooms, Swiss cheese, Boursin cheese, lettuce, tomato, on a toasted pretzel bun.

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$19.00
Old School Burger

Old School Burger

$17.00

American cheese, pickles, yellow mustard, ketchup, & red onion.

Single Chicken

$18.00
SteakHouse Burger

SteakHouse Burger

$18.00

House steak sauce, Monterey Jack cheese, cherrywood smoked bacon, & crispy fried onion strings.

Kids

Kid Prime Rib

$22.00

Served with au jus, creamy mashed potatoes, & green beans.

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$11.00

Served with french fries.

Kids Chicken Fingers

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Served with french fries.

Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$10.00

Served with french fries.

Kids New York Sirloin

Kids New York Sirloin

$24.00

Served with french fries & green beans.

Kids Pasta & Butter

Kids Pasta & Butter

$7.00

Sides

Side Au Poivre Sauce

$4.00

Side Bearnaise

$4.00

Side Garlic Demi

$4.00

Side Gorgonzola Sauce

$4.00

Side Hollandaise

$4.00

Side Horseradish

$1.00

Side Horseradish Demi-Glace

$4.00

Side Horseradish Sour Cream

$4.00

Side Madeira Sauce

$4.00

Side Red Wine Demi Glace

$4.00

Side Stk Sauce

Side Chicken Gravy

$2.00
Side Asp

Side Asp

$8.00

Side Asp SOS

$8.00

Side Asp w/ Holly

$8.00
Side Bacon Green Beans

Side Bacon Green Beans

$8.00
Side Baked Potato

Side Baked Potato

$7.00
Side Brussel Sprouts

Side Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Side Butter

Side Creamy Mashed

Side Creamy Mashed

$7.00

Side French Fries

$7.00

Side Garlic Green Beans

$8.00
Side Garlic Mashed

Side Garlic Mashed

$7.00

Side GB ALMANDINE

$8.00
Side Glazed Carrots

Side Glazed Carrots

$8.00

Side Gorganzola/bacon red potato

$9.00

Side Loaded Baked Potato

$9.00

Side Mac n Cheese

$9.00

Side Mushrooms

$8.00
Side Mushrooms & Onions

Side Mushrooms & Onions

$8.00
Side Parm truffle fries

Side Parm truffle fries

$10.00
Side Parmesan Cream Spinach

Side Parmesan Cream Spinach

$8.00

Side Root Vegetables

$8.00

Side Sauteed Onions

$6.00

Side Seared Spinach

$8.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Swt Pot Fries

$9.00

Side VOD

$8.00

Desserts

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Flourless chocolate cake layered with chocolate mousse & topped with a chocolate ganache and raspberry sauce.

Tall Cakes

$12.00Out of stock

Tall Cakes Extra tall layered cakes, served by the slice. Flavors vary.

Add ICOD

$3.50

NA Soda / Juice

Maine Ginger Beer

$4.00

Maine Root Beer

$4.00

Coffee/Water

San Pellegrino 1/2 Liter

$3.50

San Pelligrino 1 Liter

$6.00

Saratoga Small Bottle

$2.95

Saratoga Large Bottle

$5.50
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Steakhouse

Location

438 Daniel Webster Hwy, Merrimack, NH 03054

Directions

Buckley's Great Steaks image

