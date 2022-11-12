Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Buckley's Restaurant & Bar

1,123 Reviews

$$

801 N. Cass St.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Buckley's Burger
Classic Burger
Shrimp Roll

Starters

Broccoli

$12.00

Charcuterie

$19.00

Trio of our favorite meats from around the world.

Cheese

$19.00

Trio of our favorite cheeses from around the world.

Combo Platter

$26.00

Chefs selection of the above boards.

Lamb App

$16.00

Dragons

$13.00

Truffled Fried Artichokes

$13.00

Artichoke hearts, parmesan, chives, truffle oil.

Curry Cauliflour

$12.00

Brussel Sprout

$14.00

Salads

spiced chicken thigh . red romaine . muenster . fried capers . carrot crisps . croutons hard-boiled egg . champagne vinaigrette

Chop Chicken

$17.00

spiced chicken thigh . red romaine . muenster . fried capers . carrot crisps . croutons hard boiled egg . champagne vinaigrette

Little Gem

$13.00

Mains

Bavette Steak

$30.00

Waseda Farms grass-fed Bavette . cauliflower & parsnip puree . basil green goddess sauce . arugula . whipped goat cheese

Bolognese

$26.00

Buckley's Burger

$17.00

Kettle Range beef . muenster . arugula . everything mayo . toasted bun . fries or salad

Classic Burger

$14.00

Kettle Range beef, lettuce, tomato, toasted bun, fries or salad.

Eggplant

$19.00

Pork Schnitzel

$28.00Out of stock

ramp spanakopita . king trumpet mushrooms . black berry gastrique

Ragu

$25.00

housemade rigatoni . trumpet mushrooms . porcini . Italian sausage . peas scallions . Sarvecchio Parmesan . chives

Salmon Entree

$29.00

Scallops

$36.00

Shrimp Roll

$17.00

butter poached shrimp . special sauce . pickled and crispy shallots . split-top bun . fries or salad

Kids

Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Hand-made pasta, butter, parmesan cheese.

Sides

Side Sauce

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese Fries

$6.00

Side Bacon Blue Cheese Fries

$8.00

Side Truffle Fries

$8.00

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side Marcona Almonds

$6.00

Side Bread & Butter

$2.00

Takeout Desserts

Seasonal Cheesecake

$11.00

Chocolate cookie crust, chocolate cheesecake topped with a layer of ganache and frosted with seasonal frosting

Carrot Cake

$11.00

Walnuts, pineapple, cream cheese buttercream frosting.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$11.00

Buttermilk chocolate cake, chocolate buttercream frosting.

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Key lime cream, chocolate cookie crust, whipped cream.

Dessert Special

$11.00Out of stock

Canadian Whiskey

Canadian Club

$4.00+

Crown Royal

$5.00+

Pendelton

$6.00+

Seagrams VO

$4.00+

Japanese Whiskey

Fukano Vault 1

$14.00+

Fukano Vault 2

$14.00+

Hakushu 12

$16.00+

Toki

$8.00+

Yamakazi 12

$20.00+

Yamakazi 18

$48.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The goal of our family-owned and operated establishment is to provide our guests with an enjoyable dining experience in a comfortable atmosphere. A great dining experience starts with great food. Our menu is designed to be approachable, unique, and dynamic to fit the dining patterns of our guests. At Buckley’s, every customer is treated like an old friend, whether it’s their 1st or their 100th time in. We look forward to getting to know you. Cheers!

Website

Location

801 N. Cass St., Milwaukee, WI 53202

Directions

Gallery
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar image
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar image
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar image
Buckley's Restaurant & Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe at the Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
1007 n cass st Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Rare Steakhouse - Milwaukee
orange star4.5 • 637
833 E Michigan St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Mo's Irish Pub Milwaukee
orange starNo Reviews
142 W Wisconsin Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
Milwaukee Brat House - 1013 Old World 3rd St
orange starNo Reviews
1013 Old World 3rd St Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
Pete’s Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1234 E Brady Street Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
orange star4.3 • 2,487
1030 e juneau ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Milwaukee

Mo's A Place for Steaks
orange star4.7 • 2,805
720 N Plankinton Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
Cubanitas Milwaukee
orange star4.2 • 1,715
728 N Milwaukee St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Taco Mikes
orange star4.1 • 1,327
1001 N Old World Third St Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milwaukee
East Town
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Walker's Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Bronzeville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Riverwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
East Side
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Historic Third Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Bay View
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston