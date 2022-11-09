Buck Murphy's Bar & Grill
268 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Neighborhood basement bar with great food, indoor and outdoor seating, great beer selection, karaoke, and live music!
Location
378 Mt. Vernon Ave, Odenton, MD 21113
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
