Buck Murphy's Bar & Grill

268 Reviews

$$

378 Mt. Vernon Ave

Odenton, MD 21113

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings
Buck's Burger
25 Wings

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$6.99

Our signature flat fries! Freshly cut russets crisped to perfection!

Boneless Wings

$9.99

Boneless white meat bites, gently breaded, tossed in Blackberry Chipotle, Buffalo, honey Old Bay, or our amazing hot dry rub

Boom Boom Shrimp

$10.99

Tender shrimp, coated with crispy, panko breading with a spicy sauce.

Brisket Egg Rolls

$10.99

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

White meat chicken breast, lightly battered and served with semi spicy aioli. With fries

Corn Dog

$6.49

Crab Dip

$11.99

Our house blend of three creamy cheeses, backfin blue crab & a hint of Old Bay. Served w/ a baguette.

Crabby Tots

$9.99

FRIBS

$9.99

Fried ribs! 1/4 rack of pecan-smoked meaty ribs are cut into individual pieces for a quick dip in the fryer! Drizzled w/ blackberry chipotle sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Who can resist fried, stringy, cheesy goodness? Served w/ classic marinara sauce.

Nachos

$7.49

Chips, Buck's chili, cheesy queso and pico de gallo, w/ pulled pork or pulled chicken.

Pretzel

$6.99

Wings

$11.99

Dry-rubbed with our own special seasonings, smoked over pecan wood for three hours and flash fried. Eight large wings per order!

Soups & Salads

Buck's Chili

$6.99

Complex blend including seven chiles, red beans & brisket, in a smoky tomato sauce, topped w/ cheddar and jack cheeses. Rich chili flavor w/ medium heat.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.99

Pecan-smoked pulled chicken atop a bed of greens, wit bleu cheese, red onion, blueberries and strawberries. Tossed w/ strawberry vinaigrette.

Sandwiches

Ultimate

$10.99

Our fresh, smoky, delicious, pecan-smoked pulled-pork sandwich, w/ cole slaw, on a brioche roll. Fresh from the smoker...

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$11.99

8oz skin-on chicken breast, rubbed, smoked, and flash fried! Lettuce, tomato, pickle and a spicy mayo on a brioche roll.

French Dip

$13.99

Pecan-smoked inside round, caramelized onions, provolone and tiger sauce, with au jus.

Buck's Burger

$12.99

Blend of chuck, brisket and short rib, with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Cajun sauce, on brioche, choice of cheese.

Quesadillas

$8.99

Smoked pork or chicken and cheddar quesadillas, topped with pineapple salsa and served with sour cream. No side.

Cubano

$10.99

Ham, smoked pork, Swiss, pickles & yellow mustard on Cuban bread. 10"

Chicken Parmesan

$12.99

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.99

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Naked Dog

$5.99

Extra Sides

Brussels Sprouts

$3.99

Fried brussels sprouts tossed in candied pecans, bacon, and goat cheese

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Cole Slaw

Fries

$2.99

Our signature flat fries!

Hush Puppies & Honey Butter

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Our house potato salad

Tater Tots

$2.99

Desserts

Homemade Brownie

$3.99

Specials

25 Wings

$29.99

25 of our famous pecan-smoked fried wings!

To-Go Beer

Bud Light 12pk Bottles

$16.49

12 pack of Bud Light 12oz bottles

Bud 12pk Bottles

$16.49

12 pack of Budweiser 12oz bottles

Coors Lt 12pk Bottles

$16.49

12 pack Coors Light 12oz bottles

Miller Lite 12pk Bottles

$16.49

12 pack Miller Lite 12oz bottles

Crooked Crab Haze for Days 6pk 16oz Cans

$21.99Out of stock

6pack Crooked Crab Haze for Days 16oz (tall) cans

Jailbreak Feed The Monkey 6pk Cans

$13.49Out of stock

6 pack Jailbreak Feed The Monkey 12oz cans

Shiner Bock 6pk Bottles

$10.99Out of stock

6 pack Shiner Bock 12oz bottles

Corona 6pk Bottles

$11.49

6 pack Corona 12oz bottles

Natty Boh 6pk 16oz Cans

$8.99

6 pack Natty Boh 16oz (tall) cans

Mich Ultra 12pk Bottles

$16.99

12 pack Mich Ultra 12oz bottles

New Belgium Fat Tire 6pk Bottles

$11.99

6 pack New Belgium Fat Tire 12oz cans

Flying Dog "The Truth" IPA 6pk Bottles

$13.99

Heavy Seas "Loose Cannon" IPA 6pk Cans

$12.99

Founder's Porter 6pk Bottles

$12.99

Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro 6pk Bottles

$13.99

Lagunitas IPA 6pk Bottles

$12.99

To-Go Liquor

B 1792 Small Batch

$32.99

B Buffalo Trace 1L

$34.99

B Buffalo Trace Hideaway

$40.99

B Elijah Craig Small Batch

$36.99

B Larceny

$32.99

B Wheatley Vodka 1L

$28.99

Soda, Juice, Etc

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Club Soda

$1.99

Red Bull

$1.99

Orange Soda

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Neighborhood basement bar with great food, indoor and outdoor seating, great beer selection, karaoke, and live music!

Website

Location

378 Mt. Vernon Ave, Odenton, MD 21113

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
