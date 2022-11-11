Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buckner's Family Restaurant

562 Reviews

$$

1168 Bucksnort Rd

Jackson, GA 30233

Popular Items

Regular Plate
Deluxe Combo Plate
Snack Pack

Friday Individual ToGo

Snack Pack

$8.50

Smaller plate served with 1 pc. of chicken or 1/4 lbs. of meat along with two sides and one pc. of bread

Regular Plate

$11.75

Plate served with 2 pcs. of chicken or 1/3 lbs. of meat, three sides, and one pc. of bread.

Combo Plate

$12.85

Regualr Plate with an added beverage.

Deluxe Combo Plate

$14.00

Plate served with two meats, three sides, 1 pc., of bread, and a beverage.

Veggie Plate

$11.50

Plate served with six sides and one pc. of bread.

Friday Bulk ToGo

Small Family Meal (2-3 Guests)

$29.95

Serves about 2-3 guest. Choose one meat (comes with 5pcs. of chicken or 1lb of choice meat), four sides (pint size), bread (1/2 dozen), and beverage (1/2gallon). Cobbler is considered a side choice.

Medium Family Meal (4-6 Guests)

$64.95

Serves about 4-6 guest. Choose one meat (comes with 12pcs. of chicken or 2lb of choice meat), four sides (quart size), bread (1 dozen), and beverage (1 gallon). Cobbler is considered a side choice.

Large Family Meal (10-12 Guests)

$120.95

Serves about 10-12 guest. Choose one meat (comes with 20pcs. of chicken or 4lb of choice meat), four sides ( 1/2 gallons), bread (2 dozen), and beverage (2 gallons). Cobbler is considered a side choice.

Mega Family / Party Pack (20-25 Guests)

$170.95

Serves about 20-24 guest. Choose one meat (comes with 45pcs. of chicken or 8lb of choice meat), four sides ( 1 gallons), bread (3 dozen), and beverage (3 gallons). Cobbler is considered a side choice.

Friday Ala Cart Items

Fried Chicken

$2.00+

BBQ Pork

$2.25+

BBQ Baby Back Ribs (Available Only after 4PM)

$8.00+

Brunswick Stew - subject to change

Stewed Tomatoes

Out of stock

Boiled Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes*

Out of stock

Cream Corn

Bean/Pea of the Day

Green Beans

Mac-n-Cheese

Coleslaw

Peach Cobbler

Out of stock

Apple Cobbler *

Blackberry Cobbler

Out of stock

Rolls

Cornbread

BBQ Sauce

Sweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

Lemonade

1/2 Sweet 1/2 Unsweet

Arnold Palmer

Water

$0.45+

Side of Table Hot Sauce

$2.00

Side of Table Honey

$2.50

Side of Table Pepper Sauce

$1.75

Paper Products and Plasticware

PREMIUM Plate, Wares, & Cup (4)Set

$10.00

Set of four 10" Plates, rolled three piece silverware, plastic cups

BASIC Plate, Fork, & Cup (4)Set

$3.25

Set of four foam plates, four plastic wrapped forks, and four foam cups

Fork - Single Plastice Wrapped

$0.25

Premium Rolled 3 pcs Wares

$1.75

Serving Ware Set

$4.00

Includes 4 Serving Spoons and 2 Tongs

Foam Cup

$0.35

Napkins

$0.15

Ice

$2.00

Empty To Go Plate

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Simple Southern Cooking' since 1980!

1168 Bucksnort Rd, Jackson, GA 30233

