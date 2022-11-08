Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buckram Stables Cafe

222 Reviews

$$

31 Forest Ave

Locust Valley, NY 11560

Order Again

Popular Items

BUCKRAM STABILIZER BURGER
SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN
CAESAR SALAD

APPETIZERS

NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

$10.00+

house made with fresh ingredients

BUFFALO WINGS

$17.00

bleu cheese dressing / celery

GRILLED & BAKED WINGS

$18.00

with coleslaw & house ranch dressing

TWIN BEEF SLIDERS

$16.00

with cheese extra $1 / american / Swiss / mozzarella / cheddar

CHICKEN FINGERS

$15.00

with side of honey mustard

CHICKEN FINGERS with FRIES

$18.50

waffle fries / honey mustard

COCONUT SHRIMP

$16.00

served with side of mango chutney

EGGPLANT NAPOLEON

$15.00

layered with fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce

FRIED CALAMARI

$15.00

served with marinara dipping sauce

GRILLED MARINATED STEAK TIDBITS

$18.00

on garlic toast with side of horseradish sauce

POTATO SKINS

$14.00

Bacon / Cheddar / Scallions / Sour Cream

SCALLOPS WRAPPED WITH BACON

$16.00

teriyaki dipping sauce

THREE CHEESE QUESADILLA

$15.00

cheddar / monterey jack / mozzarella / housemade guacamole / salsa cruda / sour cream

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$22.00

chicken / cheddar / monterey jack / mozzarella / house made guacamole / salsa cruda / sour cream

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$24.00

shrimp / cheddar / monterey jack / mozzarella / housemade guacamole / salsa cruda / sour cream

STEAK QUESADILLA

$24.00

steak / cheddar / monterey jack / mozzarella / housemade guacamole / salsa cruda / sour cream

VEGGIE QUESADILLA

$18.00

veggies / cheddar / monterey jack / mozzarella / housemade guacamole / salsa cruda / sour cream

ENTREES

BLACK ANGUS STEAK AU POIVRE

$47.00

cracked black peppercorns with brandy peppercorn cream sauce, choice of potato & vegetable medley

BLACK ANGUS STRIP STEAK

$43.00

choice of potato & vegetable medley

OVEN ROASTED LONG ISLAND DUCK

$35.00

semi-boneless with dries cranberry cassis sauce, choice of potato & vegetable medley

NORTH ATLANTIC SALMON

$33.00

fresh grilled with choice of potato & vegetable medley

SHRIMP & CHICKEN CURRY

$34.00

served with rice & vegetable medley, side of mango chutney

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$33.00

lemon, garlic, olive oil with choice of potato & vegetable medley

BREADED CHICKEN CUTLET

$30.00

over baby greens topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, red onions, chopped tomato, balsamic vinaigrette

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$30.00

served with capellini pasta, marinara sauce, shredded parmesan cheese

CHOPPED STEAK AU POIVRE

$29.00

sirloin burger coated in cracked black peppercorns with brandy peppercorn cream sauce, choice of potato & vegetable medley

SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN

$30.00

grilled marinated chicken breast, served with rice, fresh house made guacamole, salsa cruda, sour cream & warm flour tortilla

SOUTHWESTERN SHRIMP

$38.00

served with rice, fresh house made guacamole, salsa cruda, sour cream & warm flour tortilla

SOUTHWESTERN STEAK

$38.00

served with rice, fresh house made guacamole, salsa cruda, sour cream & warm flour tortilla

GRILLED SHRIMP ENTREE

$33.00

grilled shrimp, choice of potato & vegetable medley

CHICKEN ENTREE

$30.00

chicken breast, choice of grilled, breaded, cajun, lemon herb or teriyaki, choice of potato & vegetable medley

BURGERS

BUCKRAM STABILIZER BURGER

$20.00

sirloin burger topped with sautéed onions, mushroom, bacon, melted mozzarella & cheddar cheese, served on large toasted english muffin with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house or caesar salad (or with beer battered onion rings, add $2.)

CHICKEN STABILIZER

$22.00

grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed onions, mushroom, bacon, melted mozzarella & cheddar, on toasted large English muffin

CHEESEBURGER

$20.00

sirloin burger topped with melted mozzarella & cheddar, served on large toasted English muffin with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house or caesar salad (or with beer battered onion rings, add $2)

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$20.00

sirloin burger, crisp bacon, melted mozzarella & cheddar, served on large toasted english muffin with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house or caesar salad (or with beer battered onion rings, add $2)

BASIC BURGER

$20.00

sirloin burger, lettuce & tomato, served on large toasted english muffin with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house or caesar salad (or with beer battered onion rings, add $2)

NAKED BURGER

$20.00

bun-less sirloin burger with lettuce, tomato, raw onions, served with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house or caesar salad (or with beer battered onion rings, add $2)

BEYOND STABILIZER BURGER

$20.00

vegetarian plant based burger topped with sautéed onions, mushroom, bacon, melted mozzarella & cheddar. Served on large toasted english muffin with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house or caesar salad (or with beer battered onion rings, add $2)

BASIC BEYOND BURGER

$20.00

vegetarian plant based burger with lettuce & tomato. Served on large toasted english muffin with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house or caesar salad (or with beer battered onion rings, add $2)

MARINATED TURKEY BURGER

$20.00

light soy marinade topped with tomato & melted mozzarella, served on large toasted english muffin with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house or caesar salad (or with beer battered onion rings, add $2)

TURKEY BURGER

$20.00

fresh ground turkey with lettuce & tomato, served on large toasted english muffin with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house or caesar salad (or with beer battered onion rings, add $2)

TURKEY STABILIZER BURGER

$20.00

topped with sautéed onions, mushroom, bacon, melted mozzarella & cheddar, served on large toasted english muffin with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house or caesar salad (or with beer battered onion rings, add $2)

BASIC VEGGIE BURGER

$18.00

charred grill vegetable burger served with tomato & raw onion, served on large toasted english muffin with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house or caesar salad (or with beer battered onion rings, add $2)

VEGGIE BURGER STABILIZER

$19.00

topped with sautéed onions, mushroom, bacon, melted mozzarella & cheddar, served on large toasted english muffin with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house or caesar salad (or with beer battered onion rings, add $2)

SALADS ~ freshly made, select add-ons; steak, salmon, shrimp or chicken *additional charge

BUCKRAM'S HOUSE MARKET SALAD

$10.00

field greens with cucumbers, tomato & choice of dressing

CAESAR SALAD

$11.00

crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese & rosemary croutons

GREEK SALAD

$20.00

feta cheese, tomato, red onions, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives over crisp field greens with champagne vinaigrette

COBB SALAD

$24.00

roasted turkey, avocado, tomato, bacon & crumbled bleu cheese tossed with field greens and choice of dressing

SPINACH SALAD

$20.00

with grilled asparagus, roasted red peppers, Vermont goat cheese & champagne vinaigrette

WARM COUNTRY SALAD

$19.00

with Vermont goat cheese, new potato, chopped bacon, tomato, field greens & warm dijon balsamic vinaigrette

PASTA

CAPELLINI

$18.00

choice of marinara sauce/ garlic & olive oil/ Bolognese $3

PENNE a la VODKA

$20.00

PENNE a la VODKA WITH CHICKEN

$23.00

PENNE a la VODKA WITH SHRIMP

$27.00

PENNE PASTA

$18.00

choice of marinara sauce / garlic & olive oil / Bolognese $3

SIDES

S/O MASHED POTATO

$4.00

S/O BAKED POTATO

$3.50

S/O SPLIT GRILLED POTATO

$3.50

S/O RICE

$4.00

S/O VEGETABLE MEDLEY

$4.50

S/O BROCCOLI

$5.00

S/O GRILLED ASAPARAGUS

$6.00

S/O WAFFLE FRIES

$7.00

S/O SWEET POTATO FRIES

$7.00

S/O BACON

$5.00

S/O ONION RINGS

$9.00

S/0 FETA CHEESE

$3.50

S/O 1/2 AVOCADO

$4.00

S/O 1/4 AVOCADO

$2.75

S/O BLEU CHEESE

$1.00

S/O COLESLAW

$0.75

S/O GOAT CHEESE

$3.50

S/O GUACAMOLE

$3.50

S/O MANGO CHUTNEY

$1.75

S/O SAUTEED MUSHROOMS

$1.50

S/O SALSA CRUDA

$3.00

S/O SAUTEED ONIONS

$1.50

APPETIZERS SPECIALS //

SOUP ~ NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER

$10.00+

house made with fresh ingredients

SOUP ~ GREEN SPLIT PEA

$10.00+

house made with fresh ingredients & rosemary croutons

FRESH MOZZARELLA & TOMATO SALAD

$14.00

mixed greens with basil, roasted red peppers, balsamic glaze & champagne vinaigrette

GRILLED SHRIMP & GUACAMOLE

$16.00

on garlic toast

SEAFOOD STEW APPETIZER

$28.00

mussels, sea scallops, shrimp & calamari with chopped tomato & onions, light marinara sauce

TWIN SHRIMP BAJA TACOS

$16.00

with chopped peppers, onions, jalapeños & topped with chipotle mayo

PASTA SPECIALS //

PASTA SPECIAL

$28.00

penne pasta with chicken, sweet & hot Italian sausage, sun-dried tomato, broccoli, white wine, chicken broth

CHICKEN & BEEF SPECIALS //

CHICKEN PICATTA

$30.00

capers, artichokes, roasted red peppers, lemon, butter, white wine, mashed potato & vegetable medley

RIBEYE STEAK

$44.00

grilled, served with mashed potato & vegetable medley

SEAFOOD SPECIALS //

CAJUN BLACKENED MAHI MAHI

$32.00

rice & vegetable medley

FISH & CHIPS

$28.00

lightly breaded, fried filet of sole. Choose 1 side; waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house salad or caesar salad

SEA SCALLOPS ENTREE

$36.00

pan seared, rice & sauteed spinach, garlic & olive oil

TUNA ~ choice of grilled, cajun or teriyaki

$32.00

rice & grilled asparagus

DESSERTS

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$7.50

chocolate chip brownie served with vanilla ice cream

BELGIAN CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

$7.50

light tasting & richly satisfying!

CARROT CAKE

$7.50

all natural, triple layer cake with real cream cheese, sliced walnuts & golden raisins

CHEESECAKE

$7.50

rich & creamy New York cheesecake

SNICKERS CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$7.50

heavenly combination of peanut butter mousse, chopped Snickers®, caramel, peanuts, milk & dark chocolate on a chocolate crumb crust

TOASTED ALMOND CAKE

$7.50

topped with roasted almonds & crushed Amarettini cookies

PUMPKIN PRALINE CHEESECAKE

$7.50

Chocolate Ice Cream

$4.25

Häagen-Dazs® chocolate

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.25

Häagen-Dazs® vanilla

Coffee Ice Cream

$4.25

Häagen-Dazs® coffee

Van/Choc Ice Cream

$4.25

Van/Coff Ice Cream

$4.25

A LA MODE VANILLA

$3.00

A LA MODE CHOCOLATE

$3.00

A LA MODE COFFEE

$3.00

Specialty Drinks

online cocktails

APEROL SPRITZ

$14.00

aperol, Prosecco, splash club soda

BAY BREEZE

$11.00

vodka, cranberry juice & pineapple juice

BLOODY MARY

$12.00

vodka & our house made Bloody Mary mix

COCO LOSO

$13.00

Ciroc coconut vodka & pineapple juice

DARK & STORMY

$14.00

Regatta ginger beer, dark rum, lime

GRAPEFRUIT MARGARITA

$13.00

tequila, grapefruit juice, triple sec, sour mix, lime juice

HENDRICKS NEGRONI

$14.00

gin, vermouth rosso, & Campari, slice of orange

JALAPENO MARGARITA

$13.00

tequila, marinated jalapeños, sour mix, triple sec & lime juice

LITTLE PIECE OF HEAVEN

$14.00

Malibu rum, peach schnapps, cranberry juice, orange juice, & pineapple juice

LONG ISLAND ICED TEA

$14.00

vodka, tequila, light rum, gin, triple sec, sour mix & splash of cola

MADRAS

$11.00

vodka, cranberry juice & OJ

MARGARITA

$11.00

tequila, lime juice, triple sec & sour mix

PEACH ICED TEA

$14.00

Ciroc peach vodka, peach schnapps & fresh brewed Iced Tea

RUM STABILIZER

$14.00

Buckram Stable's own rum punch with Goslings dark rum floater & orange slice garnish

SCREWDRIVER

$11.00

vodka & orange juice

SEA BREEZE

$11.00

vodka, cranberry juice & grapefruit juice

SOUTH SIDE

$13.00

Buckram's version of country club favorite, made with fresh mint! Made with vodka, gin or rum

TITO CRAN COOLER

$14.00

Tito's vodka, cranberry juice, club soda & lime garnish

TITO JOHN DALY

$14.00

Tito's vodka, fresh brewed Iced Tea & lemonade

TITO MOSCOW MULE

$14.00

Tito's vodka, Regatta ginger beer & lime garnish

WATERMELON MARGARTIA

$13.00

tequila, watermelon liquor, triple sec, lime juice & sour mix

STOLI BLUE LEMONADE

$13.00

Stolichnaya blueberry vodka & pink lemonade

Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Restaurant Equestrian motif. American food Burgers, Fish, Chicken, Steaks, Pasta est 1986

Website

Location

31 Forest Ave, Locust Valley, NY 11560

Directions

Buckram Stables Cafe image
Buckram Stables Cafe image
Buckram Stables Cafe image

