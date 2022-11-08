- Home
Buckram Stables Cafe
222 Reviews
$$
31 Forest Ave
Locust Valley, NY 11560
APPETIZERS
NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER
house made with fresh ingredients
BUFFALO WINGS
bleu cheese dressing / celery
GRILLED & BAKED WINGS
with coleslaw & house ranch dressing
TWIN BEEF SLIDERS
with cheese extra $1 / american / Swiss / mozzarella / cheddar
CHICKEN FINGERS
with side of honey mustard
CHICKEN FINGERS with FRIES
waffle fries / honey mustard
COCONUT SHRIMP
served with side of mango chutney
EGGPLANT NAPOLEON
layered with fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce
FRIED CALAMARI
served with marinara dipping sauce
GRILLED MARINATED STEAK TIDBITS
on garlic toast with side of horseradish sauce
POTATO SKINS
Bacon / Cheddar / Scallions / Sour Cream
SCALLOPS WRAPPED WITH BACON
teriyaki dipping sauce
THREE CHEESE QUESADILLA
cheddar / monterey jack / mozzarella / housemade guacamole / salsa cruda / sour cream
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
chicken / cheddar / monterey jack / mozzarella / house made guacamole / salsa cruda / sour cream
SHRIMP QUESADILLA
shrimp / cheddar / monterey jack / mozzarella / housemade guacamole / salsa cruda / sour cream
STEAK QUESADILLA
steak / cheddar / monterey jack / mozzarella / housemade guacamole / salsa cruda / sour cream
VEGGIE QUESADILLA
veggies / cheddar / monterey jack / mozzarella / housemade guacamole / salsa cruda / sour cream
ENTREES
BLACK ANGUS STEAK AU POIVRE
cracked black peppercorns with brandy peppercorn cream sauce, choice of potato & vegetable medley
BLACK ANGUS STRIP STEAK
choice of potato & vegetable medley
OVEN ROASTED LONG ISLAND DUCK
semi-boneless with dries cranberry cassis sauce, choice of potato & vegetable medley
NORTH ATLANTIC SALMON
fresh grilled with choice of potato & vegetable medley
SHRIMP & CHICKEN CURRY
served with rice & vegetable medley, side of mango chutney
SHRIMP SCAMPI
lemon, garlic, olive oil with choice of potato & vegetable medley
BREADED CHICKEN CUTLET
over baby greens topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, red onions, chopped tomato, balsamic vinaigrette
CHICKEN PARMESAN
served with capellini pasta, marinara sauce, shredded parmesan cheese
CHOPPED STEAK AU POIVRE
sirloin burger coated in cracked black peppercorns with brandy peppercorn cream sauce, choice of potato & vegetable medley
SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN
grilled marinated chicken breast, served with rice, fresh house made guacamole, salsa cruda, sour cream & warm flour tortilla
SOUTHWESTERN SHRIMP
served with rice, fresh house made guacamole, salsa cruda, sour cream & warm flour tortilla
SOUTHWESTERN STEAK
served with rice, fresh house made guacamole, salsa cruda, sour cream & warm flour tortilla
GRILLED SHRIMP ENTREE
grilled shrimp, choice of potato & vegetable medley
CHICKEN ENTREE
chicken breast, choice of grilled, breaded, cajun, lemon herb or teriyaki, choice of potato & vegetable medley
BURGERS
BUCKRAM STABILIZER BURGER
sirloin burger topped with sautéed onions, mushroom, bacon, melted mozzarella & cheddar cheese, served on large toasted english muffin with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house or caesar salad (or with beer battered onion rings, add $2.)
CHICKEN STABILIZER
grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed onions, mushroom, bacon, melted mozzarella & cheddar, on toasted large English muffin
CHEESEBURGER
sirloin burger topped with melted mozzarella & cheddar, served on large toasted English muffin with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house or caesar salad (or with beer battered onion rings, add $2)
BACON CHEESEBURGER
sirloin burger, crisp bacon, melted mozzarella & cheddar, served on large toasted english muffin with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house or caesar salad (or with beer battered onion rings, add $2)
BASIC BURGER
sirloin burger, lettuce & tomato, served on large toasted english muffin with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house or caesar salad (or with beer battered onion rings, add $2)
NAKED BURGER
bun-less sirloin burger with lettuce, tomato, raw onions, served with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house or caesar salad (or with beer battered onion rings, add $2)
BEYOND STABILIZER BURGER
vegetarian plant based burger topped with sautéed onions, mushroom, bacon, melted mozzarella & cheddar. Served on large toasted english muffin with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house or caesar salad (or with beer battered onion rings, add $2)
BASIC BEYOND BURGER
vegetarian plant based burger with lettuce & tomato. Served on large toasted english muffin with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house or caesar salad (or with beer battered onion rings, add $2)
MARINATED TURKEY BURGER
light soy marinade topped with tomato & melted mozzarella, served on large toasted english muffin with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house or caesar salad (or with beer battered onion rings, add $2)
TURKEY BURGER
fresh ground turkey with lettuce & tomato, served on large toasted english muffin with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house or caesar salad (or with beer battered onion rings, add $2)
TURKEY STABILIZER BURGER
topped with sautéed onions, mushroom, bacon, melted mozzarella & cheddar, served on large toasted english muffin with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house or caesar salad (or with beer battered onion rings, add $2)
BASIC VEGGIE BURGER
charred grill vegetable burger served with tomato & raw onion, served on large toasted english muffin with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house or caesar salad (or with beer battered onion rings, add $2)
VEGGIE BURGER STABILIZER
topped with sautéed onions, mushroom, bacon, melted mozzarella & cheddar, served on large toasted english muffin with choice of waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house or caesar salad (or with beer battered onion rings, add $2)
SALADS ~ freshly made, select add-ons; steak, salmon, shrimp or chicken *additional charge
BUCKRAM'S HOUSE MARKET SALAD
field greens with cucumbers, tomato & choice of dressing
CAESAR SALAD
crisp romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese & rosemary croutons
GREEK SALAD
feta cheese, tomato, red onions, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives over crisp field greens with champagne vinaigrette
COBB SALAD
roasted turkey, avocado, tomato, bacon & crumbled bleu cheese tossed with field greens and choice of dressing
SPINACH SALAD
with grilled asparagus, roasted red peppers, Vermont goat cheese & champagne vinaigrette
WARM COUNTRY SALAD
with Vermont goat cheese, new potato, chopped bacon, tomato, field greens & warm dijon balsamic vinaigrette
PASTA
SIDES
S/O MASHED POTATO
S/O BAKED POTATO
S/O SPLIT GRILLED POTATO
S/O RICE
S/O VEGETABLE MEDLEY
S/O BROCCOLI
S/O GRILLED ASAPARAGUS
S/O WAFFLE FRIES
S/O SWEET POTATO FRIES
S/O BACON
S/O ONION RINGS
S/0 FETA CHEESE
S/O 1/2 AVOCADO
S/O 1/4 AVOCADO
S/O BLEU CHEESE
S/O COLESLAW
S/O GOAT CHEESE
S/O GUACAMOLE
S/O MANGO CHUTNEY
S/O SAUTEED MUSHROOMS
S/O SALSA CRUDA
S/O SAUTEED ONIONS
APPETIZERS SPECIALS //
SOUP ~ NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER
house made with fresh ingredients
SOUP ~ GREEN SPLIT PEA
house made with fresh ingredients & rosemary croutons
FRESH MOZZARELLA & TOMATO SALAD
mixed greens with basil, roasted red peppers, balsamic glaze & champagne vinaigrette
GRILLED SHRIMP & GUACAMOLE
on garlic toast
SEAFOOD STEW APPETIZER
mussels, sea scallops, shrimp & calamari with chopped tomato & onions, light marinara sauce
TWIN SHRIMP BAJA TACOS
with chopped peppers, onions, jalapeños & topped with chipotle mayo
PASTA SPECIALS //
CHICKEN & BEEF SPECIALS //
SEAFOOD SPECIALS //
CAJUN BLACKENED MAHI MAHI
rice & vegetable medley
FISH & CHIPS
lightly breaded, fried filet of sole. Choose 1 side; waffle fries, sweet potato fries, house salad or caesar salad
SEA SCALLOPS ENTREE
pan seared, rice & sauteed spinach, garlic & olive oil
TUNA ~ choice of grilled, cajun or teriyaki
rice & grilled asparagus
DESSERTS
BROWNIE SUNDAE
chocolate chip brownie served with vanilla ice cream
BELGIAN CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE
light tasting & richly satisfying!
CARROT CAKE
all natural, triple layer cake with real cream cheese, sliced walnuts & golden raisins
CHEESECAKE
rich & creamy New York cheesecake
SNICKERS CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER PIE
heavenly combination of peanut butter mousse, chopped Snickers®, caramel, peanuts, milk & dark chocolate on a chocolate crumb crust
TOASTED ALMOND CAKE
topped with roasted almonds & crushed Amarettini cookies
PUMPKIN PRALINE CHEESECAKE
Chocolate Ice Cream
Häagen-Dazs® chocolate
Vanilla Ice Cream
Häagen-Dazs® vanilla
Coffee Ice Cream
Häagen-Dazs® coffee
Van/Choc Ice Cream
Van/Coff Ice Cream
A LA MODE VANILLA
A LA MODE CHOCOLATE
A LA MODE COFFEE
Specialty Drinks
APEROL SPRITZ
aperol, Prosecco, splash club soda
BAY BREEZE
vodka, cranberry juice & pineapple juice
BLOODY MARY
vodka & our house made Bloody Mary mix
COCO LOSO
Ciroc coconut vodka & pineapple juice
DARK & STORMY
Regatta ginger beer, dark rum, lime
GRAPEFRUIT MARGARITA
tequila, grapefruit juice, triple sec, sour mix, lime juice
HENDRICKS NEGRONI
gin, vermouth rosso, & Campari, slice of orange
JALAPENO MARGARITA
tequila, marinated jalapeños, sour mix, triple sec & lime juice
LITTLE PIECE OF HEAVEN
Malibu rum, peach schnapps, cranberry juice, orange juice, & pineapple juice
LONG ISLAND ICED TEA
vodka, tequila, light rum, gin, triple sec, sour mix & splash of cola
MADRAS
vodka, cranberry juice & OJ
MARGARITA
tequila, lime juice, triple sec & sour mix
PEACH ICED TEA
Ciroc peach vodka, peach schnapps & fresh brewed Iced Tea
RUM STABILIZER
Buckram Stable's own rum punch with Goslings dark rum floater & orange slice garnish
SCREWDRIVER
vodka & orange juice
SEA BREEZE
vodka, cranberry juice & grapefruit juice
SOUTH SIDE
Buckram's version of country club favorite, made with fresh mint! Made with vodka, gin or rum
TITO CRAN COOLER
Tito's vodka, cranberry juice, club soda & lime garnish
TITO JOHN DALY
Tito's vodka, fresh brewed Iced Tea & lemonade
TITO MOSCOW MULE
Tito's vodka, Regatta ginger beer & lime garnish
WATERMELON MARGARTIA
tequila, watermelon liquor, triple sec, lime juice & sour mix
STOLI BLUE LEMONADE
Stolichnaya blueberry vodka & pink lemonade
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:30 am, 11:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant Equestrian motif. American food Burgers, Fish, Chicken, Steaks, Pasta est 1986
31 Forest Ave, Locust Valley, NY 11560