Buck's American Cafe 2901 Hewitt Avenue

2901 Hewitt Avenue

Everett, WA 98201

Chicken Fried Steak
Home Made Meatloaf

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Bread for 2

$3.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Coconut Prawns

$13.00

Lightly breaded with shredded coconut and fried. Served with Thai sweet Chili sauce

Fried Cheese Raviollis

$10.00

Lightly breaded and fried served with marinara

Hot Artichoke Dip

$14.00

The house favorite with toasted crostini

Soup

Chef's Soup of the Day (Bowl)

$8.00

Chef's Soup of the Day (Cup)

$5.00

Soup and Salad (Bowl)

$14.00

Soup and Salad (Cup)

$11.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine with roasted garlic dressing, croutons. Shaved parmesan and anchovies on request.

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$15.00

Candied pecans, blue cheese, tomato and red onion tossed with balsamic vinaigrette. Romaine and mixed greens

Dinner Side Salad

$7.00

Choice of classic Caesar, Spinach with warm hot-bacon dressing, or tossed greens with choice of dressing.

Cobb Salad

$18.00

Chicken, avacado, bacon, chopped egg, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles on a bed of romaine, with original Brown Derby French dressing

Black 'n Blue Steak Salad

$22.00

Choice sirloin seared with blackening spices, served with bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes, green and red onions with a creamy green peppercorn vinaigrette

Mandarin Chicken Salad

$17.00

Lightly breaded and fried chicken bites with sweet Thai Chili glaze, shredded cabbage, peas, peppers, green onions, and crunchy chow mien noodles with ginger-soy dressing.

Hot Seafood Salad

$23.00

Salmon, halibut, clams, bay shrimp, prawns, Zucchini, mushrooms, onions, on a bed of mixed greens with warm hot-bacon dressing, finished with tomatoes and Parmesan cheese.

Spinach Salad

$7.00

Fish and Chips

Alaskan Cod 2 Pc

$14.00

Our fish and chips are all hand cut and battered to ordered. Served with french fries and house made tartar sauce

Alaskan Cod 3 Pc

$17.00

Wild Halibut 2 pc

$19.00

Wild Halibut 3 pc

$22.00

Buck's Incredible Fish Tacos

$18.00

Wild Mahi Mahi spicy and grilled with shredded cabbage, aioli spread on a warm soft flur tortillas, served with a side of roasted red pepper sour cream and mango salsa

Burgers & Sandwiches

The Original Mel's Burger

$15.00

The Cheese Burger standard - with creamyHavarti and heaped with Bleu cheese crumbles. Lettuce, onion, tomato, mayo, pickle.

Buck's Deluxe Burger

$14.00

Lettuce, onion, tomato, mayo, pickle. Simply the BEST burger in town

Black and Bean Burger

$14.00

Hot & Spicy, with Pepper Jack cheese, avacado, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Topped with pepper jack cheese, jalepeno cured bacon, slived avocado-with chipotle infised mayo. Lettuce, onion, tomato, pickle

Club House Wrap

$14.00

Turkey, ham, chopped bacon, with cheddar, swiss, cabbage and lettuce shred, and tomato

Reuben Sandwich

$16.00

Lean corned beef brisket grilled with Swiss cheese and Sauerkraut on marbled Rye Bread

Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Lettuce, onion, tomato, cranberry mustard, Havarti on nine grain wheat bread

Ham Sandwich

$14.00

Lettuce, onion, tomato, Swiss Cheese on marbled rye bread, sweet-hot mustard

Half Ham

$11.00

Half sandwich served with a cup of soup

Buck's BLT

$13.00

Sliced bacon on toasted nice grain wheat with crisp green leaf, sliced tomato finished with mayo

Half Turkey

$11.00

Daily Specials

Monte Cristco Sandwich

$15.00

With Raspberry jam or maple syrup, served with french fries

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.00

With mashed potatoes, gravy & Veggies

Home Made Meatloaf

$16.00

Just like mom used to make, except it's good! With mashed potatoes gravy & Veggies

Roast Turkey Breast

$15.00

With mashed potatoes gravy & veggies

Slow cooked pot roast

$16.00

Fall off the bone tender with rich beef gravy! With mashed potatoes

Dessert

Peanut Butter pie Whole

$32.00

Peanut Butter pie Slice

$8.00

Burnt Cream

$8.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Praline Pie

$9.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

praline whole pie

$34.00

Lunch Entrees

Wild Salmon

$26.00

Calamari Steak

$18.00

Blackened COD & Caesar

$21.00

Tenderloin Skewers

$20.00

Chicken Piccata

$17.00

Chef's Pasta and Salad

$17.00

Blackened Halibut Caesar

$16.00

Crispy Bbq Chk Sammy

$15.00

Chili Burger

$15.00

Halibut Sammy

$17.00

Kids

Kids Chicken and Chips

$8.00

BYOB

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Kids Fish N Chips

$8.00

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side BC

$0.75

Add Bacon

$2.00

Side Tartar

$0.75

Side Mayo

$0.75

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Side BBQ

$0.75

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Add Avacado

$2.50

$2.00

Fry Sauce

$0.75

Dinner Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$27.00

Baked with Parmesan in house-made marinara served with fettuccine noodles in rich Alfredo sauce and fresh vegetables

Vodka Prawn Campanelle

$28.00

Petite prawns sauteed with onions, garlic, roasted red peppers, and spinach tossed with a pancetta vodka spiked tomato cream sauce

Wild Sea Scallop Risotto

$34.00

Delicately seared scallops served over creamy risotto with flavorful root vegetables and parmesan cheese

Wild Salmon

$28.00

Char-grilled and finished with fire roasted tomato beurre blanc. Served with rice pilaf and fresh vegatables.

Pork Chop

$37.00

Tender meaty chop char-grilled and topped with sauteed mushrooms and rice pilaf and gresh vegetables

Roast Duck

$37.00

Rich, flavorful duck breast served with mission figs and port wine reduction

Top Sirloin 5oz

$24.00

Choice center-cut, a steak lover's steak!

Top Sirloin 8oz

$29.00

Rib Eye Steak 14oz

$47.00

14oz of decadently marbles meat

Prime Rib 8oz

$28.00

Choice, Angus beef, slow roasted and cut to order!

Prime Rib 12oz

$34.00

Spring Linguine

$27.00

Sizziling Prime Rib

$40.00

Trout Wellington

$40.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Lemonaid

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$5.00

Emp Rootbeer

$2.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Orange Cream

$5.00

Black Cherry

$5.00

Coffee

$3.50

Hot Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Virgin Mojito

$4.00

Virgin Mary

$6.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Soda Water

$0.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Specialty Cocktails

Specialty Cocktail

$2.00

Titos Bacon Bloody

$11.00

Titos Bacon Bloody Mary Dbl

$13.00

Mocktail

$4.00

Sagamore Sour

$10.00

Empress 75

$9.00

Cheyenne's Reserve

$10.00

Milagro Margarita

$10.00

Spiced Cranberry Mule

$9.00

Milagro Margarita Dbl

$18.00

Spiced Cranberry Mule Dbl

$16.00
Hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Buck's American Cafe has been operating in the historic Swalwell building in Riverside Square since 1986. Built in the 1880's the site was originally the home of one of the area's first banks. Through the years it housed a variety of businesses including a haberdashery, and as rumor has it a speakeasy. The original Pines Tavern was located here and operated from the early 1940's until the mid 1980's. Remodeling for Buck's was done with an eye to the future and respect for the past. Much of the building is original and upgrading was done to compliment the style of the era. Our goal at Buck's American Cafe is simple. We strive to offer our customers great food in Everett and friendly, prompt service at affordable prices in a comfortable atmosphere. We want your visit here to be enjoyable and by meeting our goals we are confident that we will see you again.

2901 Hewitt Avenue, Everett, WA 98201

