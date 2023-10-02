Popular Items

LARGE Pork Sandwich

$6.89

Pork Sandwich COMBO

$9.08

Sandwich, Side & a Drink

FOOD

SANDWICHES & WRAPS

Pork Sandwich

$4.59

Pork Sandwich COMBO

$9.08

Sandwich, Side & a Drink

LARGE Pork Sandwich

$6.89

LARGE Pork Sandwich COMBO

$11.38

w/ Mayo, Slaw & Pickles

Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

w/ Mayo, Slaw & Pickles

Chicken Sandwich COMBO

$9.48

w/ Mayo, Slaw & Pickles

LARGE Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

w/ Mayo, Slaw & Pickles

LARGE Chicken Sandwich COMBO

$11.98

w/ Mayo, Slaw & Pickles

Fried Bologna & Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

w/ Cheese, Mustard & Slaw

Fried Bologna & Cheese COMBO

$11.48

w/ Cheese, Mustard & Slaw

Pork Wrap

$4.59

w/ Lettuce, Cheese & Ranch

Pork Wrap COMBO

$9.08

w/ Lettuce, Cheese & Ranch

Chicken Wrap

$4.99

w/ Lettuce, Cheese & Ranch

Chicken Wrap COMBO

$9.48

w/ Lettuce, Cheese & Ranch

BBQ Sliders

$4.59

w/ Mayo, Slaw & Pickles

BBQ Slider COMBO

$9.08

w/ Mayo, Slaw & Pickles

BBQ SLIDER (1)

$2.59+

PLATES & ENTREES

Pork Plate - 2 Sides

$9.99

Pork Plate - 1 Side

$7.99

Pulled Chicken Plate - 2 Sides

$10.59

Pulled Chicken Plate - 1 Side

$8.59

Meat Lovers Plate

$14.49

Select Pork, Chicken and/or Bologna

Brunswick Stew - 16 oz

$6.59Out of stock

SEASONAL

Brunswick Stew - 32 oz

$12.99Out of stock

SEASONAL

Pork Stuffed Potato

$8.99

Chicken Stuffed Potato

$9.59

Chicken BBQ Salad

$9.59

Meatless Baked Potato

$5.99

Pork BBQ Salad

$8.99

Fried Bologna Plate - 2 Sides

$10.59

Fried Bologna Plate - 1 Side

$8.59

VEGGIE PLATE

$7.99

BBQ NACHOS, BURRITOS & FRY-CHOS

BBQ NACHOS

$10.99

Tortilla Chips, Beans, Meat & Queso

BBQ FRY-CHOS

$11.49+

Fries, Beans, Meat & Queso

PORK BURRITO

$9.99

Soft Shell Nachos

CHICKEN BURRITO

$10.49

Soft Shell Nachos

BBQ BUCKET

$10.99+

w/ chips, beans, lettuce & cheeses

SMALL BBQ NACHOS

$7.99

Tortilla Chips, Beans, Meat & Queso

VALUE PACKS

Value Pack 1

$22.99

1 lb Meat, 2 Side Item Pints, Buns

Value Pack 2

$41.99

2 lbs Meat, 3 Side Item Pints, Buns

Picnic Pack

$59.99

3 lbs Meat, 4 Side item Pints, Buns

BBQ Nacho Pack

$42.99

Fixin's for 4-6 BBQ Nachos

Sandwich Pack

$16.99

Fixin's for 5-6 Sandwiches

Feed-4 Pack

$21.99

Party Pack

$159.99

MEAT BY THE POUND / BULK ITEMS

Pork Pound

$12.99

1/2 lb of Pork

$6.99

Chicken Pound

$14.49

1/2 lb of Chicken

$8.59

Pork 10-20 lbs

$12.69

Extra prep time may be required

Pork 21+ lbs

$12.29

Extra prep time may be required

50 WINGS

$69.99

Extra prep time may be required

Pork Ounce

$1.49

Chicken Ounce

$1.59

APPETIZERS

Fried Dill Pickles - Small

$3.99

Fried Dill Pickles - Large

$7.69

Onion Rings - Small

$3.99

Onion Rings - Large

$7.69

Cheese Fries - Small

$4.99

Cheese Fries - Large

$8.99

Chips & Queso

$5.39

Mac Stak

$5.99+

AL A CARTE SIDE ITEMS

Baked Beans

$2.39+

Potato Salad

$2.39+

Vinegar Slaw

$2.39+

Green Beans

$2.39+

Mac & Cheese

$2.69+

Fries

$2.59+

Tater Chips

$1.99+

Fried Okra

$2.99+

Onion Rings

$3.99+

Fried Dill Pickles

$3.99+

w/ Ranch on the side

12-Pack of Buns

$4.29

6-Pack of Buns

$2.59

DESSERTS

Banana Pudding

$2.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.59

Chocolate Chip Cookies - 2

$2.99

Chocolate Chip Cookies - Dozen

$15.99

Family Pan-o-Pudding

$10.99

4 - 6 Servings

Pudding Tray Small

$29.99

15 - 22 Servings

Pudding Tray Medium

$39.99

23 - 35 Servings

Pudding Tray Large

$59.99

36 - 50 Servings

WINGS

Wings (5)

$7.59

Lightly Breaded, Deep Fried

Wings (10)

$14.99

Lightly Breaded, Deep Fried

Wings (20)

$28.99

Lightly Breaded, Deep Fried

Wings (50)

$75.00

Wing Basket Combo (5)

$12.08

Wing Basket Combo (10)

$19.48

MISC EXTRAS/ ADD-ONS

Extra Thick Sauce on the Side

$0.50

Extra Thin Sauce on the Side

$0.50

Bottle of Thick BBQ Sauce

$5.49

Bottle of Thin BBQ Sauce

$5.49

Cornlite Muffin Ea.

$0.49

1 Dozen CornLite Muffins (Deep Copy)

$5.79

1/2 Dozen CornLite Muffins

$3.29

Yeast Roll Ea.

$0.49

1 Dozen Yeast Rolls (Deep Copy)

$5.79

1/2 Dozen Yeast Rolls

$3.29

Bun Ea.

$0.49

Chicken Nuggets (5)

$4.99

Mini Corn Dogs (6)

$4.99

Paper Goods Set-up

$0.25

Fork Kit, Plate, Cup

Queso - Small

$1.99

Queso - Large

$3.99

Fork Kit

$0.10

Plate

$0.10

Foam Cup

$0.10

Bag of Ice

$4.99

Pan Charge

$1.00+

6 oz Cup-O-Pickles

$0.79

2 oz Cup-O-Pickles

$0.39

KID'S MEALS

KID'S NUGGET MEAL

$6.99

KID'S MINI DOG MEAL

$6.99

KID'S BBQ SLIDER MEAL

$6.99

BEVERAGES

DRINKS

Small Drink

$1.89

Large Drink

$2.29

Gallon of Drink

$4.99

Bottled Water

$1.79

Cup-O-Ice / Water