Buck's BBQ & Steakhouse imageView gallery
Barbeque
Steakhouses

Buck's BBQ & Steakhouse 1898 US HWY 166 B

review star

No reviews yet

1898 US HWY166B

Sedan, KS 67361

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Chicken Bacon Swiss
Big Island Fries

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.39+

Dr. Pepper

$2.39+

Pepsi

$2.39+

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.39+

Diet Pepsi

$2.39+

Iced Tea

$2.39+

Lemonade

$2.39+

Mt. Dew

$2.39+

Root Beer

$2.39+

Sierra Mist

$2.39+

Appetizers

Big Island Fries

$9.99

Cheese Balls

$8.99

Cheese Curds

$8.99

Chickee's Fries

$10.49

French Fries

$6.49

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Fried Pickles

$9.49

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99Out of stock

Kansas Cacti

$9.49Out of stock

Mountain Oysters

$11.99

Okra

$8.99

Onion Rings

$8.49

Onion Strings

$9.99

Rodeo Fries

$10.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Cripsy sweet potato fries

Bologna

Smoked Bologna Dinner

$13.49

Large Bologna Sandwich

$8.99

Small Bologna Sandwich

$6.99

Fried Bologna & Egg Sandwich

$9.99

Chef Salad w/ Bologna

$9.99

Super Spud

$10.99Out of stock

Big Island Fries

$9.99

Bologna-side

$4.99

Brisket

Brisket Dinner

$17.49

Large Brisket Sandwhich

$10.99

Small Brisket Sandwhich

$8.49

Chef Salad w/ Brisket

$10.99

Super Spud

$10.99Out of stock

Big Island Fries

$9.99

Rodeo Fries

$10.99

Brisket-side

$5.99

Chicken

Chicken Dinner

$14.49

Chicken Dinner includes, Sliced Smoked Chicken and served with Two traditional BBQ sides, Texas Toast.

Small Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Chicken Bacon Swiss

$10.99

Maverick Sandwich

$11.49

Chef Salad w/ Chicken

$9.99

Super Spud

$10.99Out of stock

Big Island Fries

$9.99

Chicken-side

$4.99

Chickee's Fries

$10.49

Large Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Ham

Smoked Ham Dinner

$14.49

Large Ham Sandwich

$8.99

Small Ham Sandwich

$6.99

Chef Salad w/ Ham

$9.99

Super Spud

$10.99Out of stock

Big Island Fries

$9.99

Ham-side

$4.99

Hot Link

Hot Link Dinner

$13.49

Large Hot Link Sandwich

$8.99

Small Hot Link Sandwich

$6.99

Chef Salad w/ Hot Link

$9.99

Super Spud

$10.99Out of stock

Big Island Fries

$9.99

Hot Link-side

$4.99

Meat Combo

2 Meat Combo Dinner

$16.49

3 Meat Combo Dinner

$17.49

Buck's Sandwich

$15.49

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork Dinner

$15.49

Large Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Small Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.99

Boss Hog

$10.99

Chef Salad w/ Pulled Pork

$9.99

Super Spud

$10.99Out of stock

Big Island Fries

$9.99

Pulled Pork-side

$4.99

Memphis

$6.99

Ribs

Large Ribs Dinner

$17.49

Small Ribs Dinner

$15.49

Chef Salad w/ Ribs

$9.99

Super Spud

$10.99Out of stock

Big Island Fries

$9.99

Rib-side

$4.99

Sausage

Sausage Dinner

$13.49

Large Sausage Sandwich

$8.99

Small Sausage Sandwich

$6.99

Chef Salad w/ Sausage

$9.99

Super Spud

$10.99Out of stock

Big Island Fries

$9.99

Sausage-side

$4.99

BASKETS

Shrimp Basket

$14.49

This is an amazing basket of Shrimp

Mountain Oyster Basket

$14.49

Big Island Fries

$9.99

Memphis

$6.99

BURGERS

All-American Burger

$11.99

Cheeseburger

$10.49

Double Cheeseburger

$14.49

Hamburger

$9.99

Double Hamburger

$11.49

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$11.99

Piggyback Burger

$12.49

Slats Burger

$11.49

Western Burger

$11.49

Rodeo Burger

$14.99

Non BBQ

B.L.T

$10.99

Chef No Meat

$7.99

Soup Of Day

$7.99Out of stock

KIDS

Grilled Cheese

$5.49

Hot Dog

$5.49

Corn Dog

$5.49

Kids Hamburger

$6.49

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Surf & Turf (Steaks)

8 oz. Filet

$28.99

12 oz. Filet

$32.99

18 oz. Ribeye

$38.99

Pork Chop Steak

$25.99

"Big Bucks" 28 oz. Ribeye

$62.99

Tomahawk 40+ oz.

$82.99

Shrimp Dinner

$17.49

Shrimp Basket

$14.49

This is an amazing basket of Shrimp

Mountain Oyster Basket

$14.49

Mountain Oyster Dinner

$17.49

Shrimp-Side

$6.99

Brownie

The Weekender

$8.49

The Weekender-ala mode

$9.49

Cobbler

Blackberry

$4.99

Pecan

$4.99

Blackberry ala mode

$5.99

Pecan ala mode

$5.99

Ice Cream

Scoop

$0.99

Pie

Coconut

$3.99

Chocolate

$3.99

SIDES

Applesauce

$3.49

Baked Beans

$3.49

Baked Potato

$4.99Out of stock

Baked Sweet Potato

$4.99Out of stock

Cheese Balls

$4.99

Cheese Curds

$4.99

Cole Slaw

$3.49

Corn on the Cob

$3.49

Cottage Cheese

$3.49

French Fries

$3.49

Fried Mushrooms

$4.99

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Green Beans

$3.49

Jalapeño strings

$4.99Out of stock

Jalapeños Poppers

$4.99Out of stock

Mac N' Cheese

$3.49

Mustard Potato Salad

$3.49

Okra

$4.99

Onion Strings

$4.99

Rings Of Onion

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Steamed Veggies

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

VEGGIES

Tomato

Onion

Lettuce

Pickle-hamburger

Pickle-spear

Peppers

Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.00

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

SAUCES

Aioli

$0.50

Au Jus

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50+

Blue Cheese

$0.50+

Butter

$0.50

Chipotle

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

French

$0.50+

Honey Mustard

$0.50+

Horseradish

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Ranch-Size

$0.50+

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Raw Horseradish

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Location

1898 US HWY166B, Sedan, KS 67361

Directions

Buck's BBQ & Steakhouse image
