Barbeque
Steakhouses
Buck's BBQ & Steakhouse 1898 US HWY 166 B
No reviews yet
1898 US HWY166B
Sedan, KS 67361
Popular Items
Appetizers
Big Island Fries
$9.99
Cheese Balls
$8.99
Cheese Curds
$8.99
Chickee's Fries
$10.49
French Fries
$6.49
Fried Mushrooms
$8.99
Fried Pickles
$9.49
Jalapeno Poppers
$8.99Out of stock
Kansas Cacti
$9.49Out of stock
Mountain Oysters
$11.99
Okra
$8.99
Onion Rings
$8.49
Onion Strings
$9.99
Rodeo Fries
$10.99
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.99
Cripsy sweet potato fries
Bologna
Brisket
Chicken
Chicken Dinner
$14.49
Chicken Dinner includes, Sliced Smoked Chicken and served with Two traditional BBQ sides, Texas Toast.
Small Chicken Sandwich
$6.99
Chicken Bacon Swiss
$10.99
Maverick Sandwich
$11.49
Chef Salad w/ Chicken
$9.99
Super Spud
$10.99Out of stock
Big Island Fries
$9.99
Chicken-side
$4.99
Chickee's Fries
$10.49
Large Chicken Sandwich
$8.99
Ham
Hot Link
Pulled Pork
Ribs
Sausage
BASKETS
BURGERS
Surf & Turf (Steaks)
SIDES
Applesauce
$3.49
Baked Beans
$3.49
Baked Potato
$4.99Out of stock
Baked Sweet Potato
$4.99Out of stock
Cheese Balls
$4.99
Cheese Curds
$4.99
Cole Slaw
$3.49
Corn on the Cob
$3.49
Cottage Cheese
$3.49
French Fries
$3.49
Fried Mushrooms
$4.99
Fried Pickles
$4.99
Green Beans
$3.49
Jalapeño strings
$4.99Out of stock
Jalapeños Poppers
$4.99Out of stock
Mac N' Cheese
$3.49
Mustard Potato Salad
$3.49
Okra
$4.99
Onion Strings
$4.99
Rings Of Onion
$4.99
Side Salad
$4.99
Steamed Veggies
$4.99
Sweet Potato Fries
$4.99
VEGGIES
SAUCES
Aioli
$0.50
Au Jus
$0.50
Balsamic Vinaigrette
$0.50+
Blue Cheese
$0.50+
Butter
$0.50
Chipotle
$0.50
Cocktail Sauce
$0.50
French
$0.50+
Honey Mustard
$0.50+
Horseradish
$0.50
Italian
$0.50
Ranch-Size
$0.50+
Raspberry Vinaigrette
$0.50
Raw Horseradish
$0.50
Salsa
$0.50
Sour Cream
$0.50
Sweet Chili
$0.50
Tarter Sauce
$0.50
Thousand Island
$0.50
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Location
1898 US HWY166B, Sedan, KS 67361
