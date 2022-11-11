Buck's Canteen
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3115 Eastlake Boulevard, Washoe Valley, NV 89704
