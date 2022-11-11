Main picView gallery

Buck's Canteen

review star

No reviews yet

3115 Eastlake Boulevard

Washoe Valley, NV 89704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Burgers

Yee-Haw Burger

Yee-Haw Burger

$14.00

Our Yee-Haw burger is Buck's Canteen signature burger. 1/3 lb patty topped with lettuce, an onion ring, tomato, pickle and Buck's cheese sauce served on a buttery brioche bun.

Buck's Burger

Buck's Burger

$12.00

1/3 lb burger served on a brioche bun with homemade burger sauce, American and Cheddar cheese, lettuce, thinly sliced red onion, pickles and tomato.

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$16.00

1/3 lb patty served on a brioche bun topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, onion ring, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, roasted red peppers, provolone cheese and pesto aioli served on a pretzel roll.

Pulled Pork Sandwhich

Pulled Pork Sandwhich

$12.00

BBQ pulled pork topped with our delicious homemade coleslaw served on a buttery brioche bun.

The Gobbler

The Gobbler

$14.00

Slow smoked turkey, cranberry cream cheese, house made stuffing & gravy served on a hoagie roll.

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.00

Grilled steak, onions, bell peppers & mushrooms topped with cheese whiz or provolone on a hoagie roll.

Buck’s Dawg

$8.00

A beef frankfurter in a toasty pretzel bun with homemade Chicago style relish your choice of a side

Comfort Food

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Cavatappi pasta, cheese, bacon with a panko crust served with Texas garlic bread

House Made Chili

House Made Chili

$4.00+

A large or small bowl of fresh ground beef, beans, chilis, onion, topped with cheddar cheese

Chili-Cheese Fries

Chili-Cheese Fries

$9.00

Buck's beer-battered fries covered in our house made chili and cheddar-jack cheese

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$17.00

Chicken Fried Steak served with mashed potato, country gravy, and green beans.

Meatloaf

$16.00

Bacon Wrapped meatloaf served with mashed potatoes, brown gravy and green beans.

Fish And Chips

Fish And Chips

$13.00

3 large golden fried fish fillets with homemade tarter sauce and garnished with a fresh lemon slice. Served over a bed of beer-battered fries or with a side of coleslaw.

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Fresh crisp Romaine with homemade garlic croutons, house Caesar dressing and fresh shaved Parmesan, Romano, and Asiago

Sides

Side of French Fries

Side of French Fries

$5.00

Crispy beer battered French fries.

Side of Potato Chips

$4.00

Thinly sliced, house potato chips.

Side of Onion Rings

$8.00

Beer battered onion rings served with your choice of sauce.

Side of Coleslaw

Side of Coleslaw

$3.00

Chef's sweet hometown coleslaw

Side of Ranch

Side of Ranch

$0.65+

Wings

Half Dozen Chicken Wings

$8.00

1/2 dozen chicken wings. Your choice of breaded or plain wings deep fried and tossed in spicy buffalo, BBQ, or Asian Sauce.

Dozen Chicken Wings

Dozen Chicken Wings

$16.00

Dozen chicken wings served either house battered or naked and with your choice of sauce.

Specials

Chef’s Soup of the Day

Chef’s Soup of the Day

$6.50

Chef’s tomato bisque garnished with parsley and two slices of fresh tomato

Greek Gyro

Greek Gyro

$10.00

Pita bread, gyro sauce, lettuce, onion, tomato and feta cheese.

Pastitsio (Greek Lasagna)

Pastitsio (Greek Lasagna)

$16.00Out of stock

Layer upon layer of Greek spiced ground beef, Parmesan, and a creamy cheese sauce served with a side of our delicious green beans

Chicken Parm Sandwhich

$14.00

A hoagie roll stuffed full of an Italian breadcrumb chicken breast, Provolone, Parmesan, hot marinara sauce then baked to perfection

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$12.00

4 house meatballs smothered in marinara sauce, topped with melted Provolone and Parmesan in a hoagie roll

New England Clam Chowder Bread Bowl

$14.00

Thai Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$15.00

Rice noodles, carrots, cilantro and Thai chicken wrapped in Romaine

Kids Meal

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Two hearty chicken tenders over a bed of Fries

Corn Dog

$7.00

Dessert

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Gourmet apple pie

Cherry Pie

Cherry Pie

$8.00

A delicious homemade cherry pie with a soft crust that melts in your mouth

Pumpkin Cake

$8.00
Blackberry Pie

Blackberry Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Á la Mode

$2.00

A fashionable way to eat your dessert - with ice cream!

Decadent Chocolate Cake

Decadent Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Whipped Cream

$0.65

A generous portion of whipped cream

Egg Scrambles

Washoe Scramble

$15.00

Ham, sausage, bacon, bell peppers, onion, cheddar-jack cheese, hash browns and a biscuit.

Meat Lovers Scramble

$13.00

Ham, sausage, bacon, cheddar-jack cheese, hash browns and your choice of toast, english muffin or bisquit.

Denver Scramble

Denver Scramble

$12.00

Ham, bell peppers, onion, cheddar-jack cheese, hash browns and toast, english muffin and biscuit.

Veggie Scramble

$13.00

Eggs, tomato, onion, peppers, mushroom and your choice of toast, english muffin or biscuit.

Buck's Signature Dishes

Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and Gravy

$11.00

Buck's signature biscuits and gravy served with 2 eggs any style.

Eggs Benedict

$15.00

English muffin, ham, poached egg finished with hollandaise sauce.

Huevos Washoe

Huevos Washoe

$13.00

Corn tortilla, hash browns, black beans, tomato, chilis, onion, garlic, eggs, rojo sauce, pico de gallo, cheddar-jack cheese and sour cream.

Buck's Burrito

Buck's Burrito

$12.00

Eggs, black beans, bacon, hash browns, salsa and cheddar-jack cheese.

1/2 Order Eggs Benedict

$8.00

1/2 order of eggs benedict.

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

$16.00

2 eggs any style, chicken fried steak, hash browns, sausage gravy and your choice of toast, english muffin or biscuit.

Eggs

Classic two egg

Classic two egg

$12.00

2 eggs any style with choice of bacon, sausage or ham and served with hash browns and toast, english muffin or a biscuit.

Sweets

Waffle

Waffle

$10.00

Waffle topped with berry coulis served with house syrup.

French Toast

French Toast

$9.00

Sliced brioche, house syrup finished with powder sugar.

Sides

Egg

$2.00
Biscuit

Biscuit

$3.00

Warm biscuit served with your choice of butter or jam

Gravy

$4.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Hollandaise

$4.00

Ham

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Toast

$2.50
English Muffin

English Muffin

$2.50

English muffin toasted to your liking and served with your choice of butter or jam

Soda

Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.50
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.50
Root Beer

Root Beer

$1.50
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$1.50
Sprite

Sprite

$1.50
Orange

Orange

$1.50

Other

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.00
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.50
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50+
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50
Milk

Milk

$2.00
Coffee

Coffee

$2.50
Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$2.50
Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$2.50

Burritos

Bacon breakfast burrito with coffee

$7.00

Eggs, bacon, hash browns, cheese and pico.

Chorizo breakfast burrito and coffee

$7.00

Eggs, chorizo, hash browns, cheese and pico.

Sausage and Egg Muffin

$6.00
Muffin

Muffin

$2.50

Biscuit and Gravy

$7.00

Burrito

$5.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3115 Eastlake Boulevard, Washoe Valley, NV 89704

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Nik n Willies
orange starNo Reviews
1485 Geiger Grade Road Reno, NV 89521
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings - Reno
orange starNo Reviews
13963 South Virginia St Reno, NV 89511
View restaurantnext
Skipolini's Italian - Reno - 13971 S Virginia St
orange starNo Reviews
13971 South Virginia Street Reno, NV 89511
View restaurantnext
Capital City Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
319 n carson street carson city, NV 89701
View restaurantnext
CodFather
orange starNo Reviews
13201 South Virginia Street Reno, NV 89511
View restaurantnext
Noble Pie Parlor- Summit - 13979 South Virginia Street, Ste 505
orange starNo Reviews
13979 South Virginia Street, Ste 505 Reno, NV 89511
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Washoe Valley
Carson City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Tahoe City
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Reno
review star
Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)
Truckee
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Sparks
review star
No reviews yet
South Lake Tahoe
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Nevada City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Placerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston