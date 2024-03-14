Q For Fam

$80.00

Sliced brisket, pulled pork, pit roasted chicken, smoked sausage, 1/2 rack of baby back ribs and a 1/2 rack of St. Louis ribs. Served with 1 pint of based beans, 1 pint of potato salad, 1 pint of coleslaw and 5 pieces of cornbread.