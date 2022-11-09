Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Bucks Tavern

731 Reviews

$$

3299 West State Route 22/3

Loveland, OH 45140

Popular Items

Bucks Burger
Dans Burger
Heartland Chicken Salad

Seasonal Specials

Fish & Chips

$16.50

Alaskan whitefish hand breaded in crispy panko breadcrumbs, lightly fried. Served with fries and coleslaw.

Spicy Shrimp Sliders

$14.00

Three grilled shrimp cakes flavored with jalapenos, cilantro, and lime. Served on toasted slider buns with a side of sweet-chili mayo.

Chili-Cheese Dog

$12.00

Plain Hot Dog

$9.00

DOG of The WEEK

$12.00Out of stock

1/4 # hot Dog Swiss,Bacon Bits, and Psychedelic Curry Relish

Salads

Grilled Salmon Salad

$17.00

Fresh baby spinach, provolone cheese,tomatoes,candied walnuts and hard boiled egg topped with grilled Atlantic salmon.served with raspberry Viniagrette

Spinach Salad

$13.00

Same as our Salmon salad with no salmon

Bucks Chopped Salad

$15.00

Fresh chopped iceberg and romaine, diced tomatoes, cucumbers,radishes,ham,and cheddar cheese,and tortilla strips tossed in Bucks homemade ranch dressing

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Crisp romaine chopped with our creamy Caesar dressing ,seasoned croutons, and parmesan cheese

Caesar Salad

$11.50

without chicken

Heartland Chicken Salad

$16.00

Fresh chopped iceberg and romaine lettuce with red onion,tomatoes,avocado, seasoned pecans, and cheddar cheese. Topped with crispy chicken tenders. Served with a side of Bucks homemade ranch dressing

Smoked Gouda Chicken Salad

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, toasted almonds, smoked gouda, and apples served over mixed greens . your choice of dressing. Apple Vinaigrette no longer available

Santa Fe Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens topped with honey BBQ chicken, black bean corn salsa, diced tomato, red onion, and cornbread croutons. Drizzled with our house made creamy roasted poblano dressing

Side Chopped

$7.50

Side Caesar

$7.50

Blackened Salmon Salad

$17.00

Fresh baby spinach, provolone cheese,tomatoes,candied walnuts and hard boiled egg topped with grilled Atlantic salmon.served with raspberry Viniagrette

Blackened Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Pear Salad

$15.00

Soups

Crock Chicken Noodle Soup (12oz)

$7.00

Chunks of tender chicken and egg noodles in a perfectly seasoned broth

Cup Chicken Noodle Soup (6oz)

$5.00

Chunks of tender chicken and egg noodles in a perfectly seasoned broth

Crock Chili (12oz)

$7.00

Fresh ground beef, chorizo, stewed tomatoes, and pinto beans. Topped with cheddar cheese.

Cup Chili (6oz)

$5.00

Fresh ground beef, chorizo, stewed tomatoes, and pinto beans. Topped with cheddar cheese.

Crock Of Day Soup (12oz)

$7.00

Ask about today's selection!

Cup Of Day Soup(6oz)

$5.00

Ask about today's selection!

Burgers

Bucks Burger

$15.00

1/2 pound of fresh ground beef, hand pattied and grilled. With your choice of cheese, served with lettuce and tomato on the side.

Dans Burger

$16.00

1/2 pound of fresh ground beef, hand pattied and grilled, topped with pepperjack cheese, crispy bacon, and fried onion straws, drizzled with BBQ sauce.

Burger of the Week

$16.00

Ask about this week's feature!

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Meatless, plant based protein, grilled to your choice of temperature. Served with lettuce and tomato on the side.

5 Mini Burgers

$16.00

Fresh ground beef hand pattied and grilled, topped with a pickle chip and your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato on the side.

10 Mini Burgers

$30.00

Fresh ground beef hand pattied and grilled, topped with a pickle chip and your choice of cheese. Served with lettuce and tomato on the side.

Signature Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$11.00

Bratwurst

$11.50

Fresh grilled bratwurst covered in our own sweet kraut.

Bucks Club

$15.00

A double decker club sandwich with hand shaved smoked turkey, ham, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato, with a light spread of our honey mustard on wheatberry bread.

Chicago Style Italian Beef

$14.00

Thinly sliced Vienna Beef, laid to rest on top of a toasted hoagie roll. Served with a side of spicy giardiniera.

Classic Reuben

$14.50

Thick sliced rye bread with thinly sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, and our own sweet kraut. Toasted to perfection.

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Lightly toasted wheatberry bread, creamy havarti cheese, slice tomato, basil pesto, and a touch of honey.

Hot Ham and Cheese

$14.00

Thinly sliced honey ham, grilled and topped with melted swiss cheese. Served on a soft Bavarian style pretzel bun.

Hot Turkey and Cheese

$14.00

Thinly sliced smoked turkey, grilled and topped with melted swiss cheese. Served on a soft Bavarian style pretzel bun.

Indiana Style Pork Tenderloin

$14.00

Pork tenderloin, breaded and fried, served with lettuce, tomato, and pickle chips on the side. Served on a toasted brioche bun.

Pot Roast Sandwich

$14.00

Tender pot roast topped with melted provolone cheese. Garnished with a pinch of roasted red peppers.

Steak Sandwich

$16.50

Hand sliced angus beef tenderloin, carmelized onion, sauteed mushrooms, topped with a dijon aioli. Served on a crispy telera bun, on top of lettuce and tomato.

Turkey Reuben

$14.50

Thick sliced rye bread with thinly sliced smoked turkey, swiss cheese, 1000 island dressing, and our own sweet kraut. Toasted to perfection.

Chicken and Seafood

Fish Tacos

$10.00

Lightly fried mahi served on a bed of spicy slaw, topped with pickled onions and drizzled with a creamy poblano sauce. Served on two warm corn tortillas.

Mahi Wrap

$15.00

Blackened mahi layered with a roasted corn and black bean salsa, lettuce, avocado, drizzled with chipotle mayo. Wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Chicken Apple Club Wrap

$15.00

Blackened chicken breast, sliced apples, diced tomatoes, lettuce, swiss cheese, bacon, and ranch dressing. Wrapped in a warm flour torilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Our famous chicken tenders, chunked and tossed in buffalo sauce, wrapped along side lettuce, diced tomato, shredded cheese, bleu cheese or ranch, in a warm flour tortilla.

Fish Sandwich

$15.00

Alaskan white fish dipped in Yuengling beer batter, and hand breaded in crispy panko breadcrumbs, lightly fried and served on a soft hoagie bun with lettuce and tomato. Our homemade tartar sauce served on the side.

Brentwood Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Marinated and grilled, topped with melted provolone and served on a toasted brioche bun.

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Blackened chicken breast topped with sauteed onions and peppers on top of melted pepperjack cheese. Served on a toasted brioche bun.

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

Marinated and grilled chicken breast topped with havarti cheese, sliced avocado, crispy bacon, and basil pesto. Served on a crispy telera bun.

Oakwood Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Our housemade chicken salad served with lettuce and tomato on soft wheatberry bread.

Oakwood Chicken Salad Plate

$14.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Kids

Buckaroos Sliders

$7.00

Two sliders with or without cheese

Buckaroos Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Cheddar cheese grilled on white toast

Buckaroos Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Two hand-battered tenders

Buckaroos Hot Dog

$7.00

Buckaroos Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Buckaroos Cheese Sliders

$7.00

Sides

Bacon Cheese Fries

$10.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Bucks Slaw

$4.00

Bucks Smoked Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Cheese Fries

$9.00

Crinkle Cut Fries

$4.50

Edamame

$4.00Out of stock

Large beer cheese (8oz)

$6.00

Grippo's Potato Chips

$1.50

Side Onion Straws

$7.00

Taco meat (8oz)

$8.00

Guacamole 2 oz

$2.00

Guacamole large 4oz

$3.50

Beer Cheese Medium (4oz)

$3.50

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$8.00

Freshly baked apple pie topped with candied pecans and a drizzle of caramel.

Bucks Brownie

$8.00

Soft, warm, and rich brownie topped with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream. Drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$7.00

Fresh baked deep dish chocolate chip cookie served warm and gooey with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce on top.

Key Lime Pie

$7.50Out of stock

Made locally by Trix and Treats Sweets.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Whole Apple Pie

$48.00

a la carte

(1) Fish Taco

$5.00

(1) Mini Burger

$3.50

(1) Soft Pretzel

$3.50

(2) Chicken Tenders

$6.50

1/2 Pound Burger Patty

$9.00

Blackened Chicken Breast

$9.00

Blackened Mahi

$9.00

Blackened Salmon

$10.00

Celery

$3.00

Cornbread

$1.00

Fried Fish (1) Piece

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.00

Grilled Mahi

$9.00

Grilled Salmon

$10.00

Impossible Burger

$9.00

Large Salsa

$5.00

Pickle Spears (2)

$1.50

Scoop chicken salad (1)

$4.00

Taco meat (12oz)

$9.00

Tuna Salad (1) Scoop

$4.00

Sauces

1000 Island(2oz)

$0.75

BBQ (2oz)

$0.75

Beer Cheese (2oz)

$1.00

Bleu Cheese (2oz)

$0.75

Buffalo (2oz)

$0.75

Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Dressing (2oz)

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Mayo

Mushroom Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Salsa

$0.75

SOW

$0.75

Tarter Sauce

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Take Out Appetizers

6 Wings

$11.00

12 Wings

$22.00

24 Wings

$44.00

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Soft Pretzel

$10.00

Blackened Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.50

Potato Skins

$12.00

Onion Straws

$11.00

Nachos

$15.00

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Chips and Salsa

$12.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.05

Diet Coke

$3.05

Coke Zero

$3.05

Sprite

$3.05

Lemonade

$3.05

Rootbeer

$3.05

Iced Tea

$3.05

Gingerale

$3.05

Water

Coffee

$3.10

Hot Tea

$3.10

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.05

Shirley Temple

$3.05

Cherry Coke

$3.05

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.25

Pineapple Juice

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.25

Club soda

Tonic

$3.05

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

RED BULL

$7.50
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your favorite neighborhood hangout. Friendly familiar faces serving quality pub fare and exceptional beverages. From our family to yours, Cheers!

Location

3299 West State Route 22/3, Loveland, OH 45140

Directions

Bucks Tavern image
Bucks Tavern image
Bucks Tavern image

Map
