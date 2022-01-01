Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bucktown

1,406 Reviews

$$

471 W Fountain St

Providence, RI 02903

Popular Items

Chicken Dinner (dark meat)

Bites

Fried Pickles

$6.50

with Comeback Sauce

Calamari

$8.00

fried calamari With Cherri peppers and habenaro lemon aoli

Sandos

Bacon & Egg Sando

$5.00Out of stock

Fried egg and bacon w/ american cheese on a buttered biscuit

Bucktown Burger

$8.00+Out of stock

Two 4 oz Angus Beef patty, smash style. Comes with American cheese, burger sauce, pickles and butter onion, on a Martin's Potato roll.

Fish Sando

$10.00Out of stock

w/ lettuce, pickles & lemon habanero aioli on a martins bun

Fried Bologna

$6.00Out of stock

Fried bologna, American cheese, mustard sauce, and pickles on a Martin's Potato roll.

Fried Chicken Thigh Sando

$9.00Out of stock

Fried boneless chicken thigh, with comeback sauce, lettuce and pickles, on a Martin's Potato roll.

Spicy Chicken Thigh Sando

$9.50Out of stock

Our version of Nashville hot chicken W/ shredded lettuce, ranch and pickles

Plates

Tenders and fries

$10.00Out of stock

crispy tenders, and waffle fries served with comeback sauce

Chicken Dinner (dark meat)

$16.00

3 pieces of fried chicken (wing, thigh, and leg) with 2 sides and corn bread

Fish & chips

$15.00Out of stock

Fried Fish with waffle fries, comes with tartar sauce.

Shrimp Basket

$16.00Out of stock

Fried Shrimp with waffle fries, Tartar & Cocktail sauce

Bucket O' Chicken (dark meat)

$32.00

14 pieces of fried chicken in a bucket

Sides

Baked Mac & Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Chips

$2.00
Collard Greens (smk. Turkey)

$6.00

(made with smoked turkey)

Cornbread (2)

$3.00
Creamy Slaw

$4.00

Waffle fries

$4.00Out of stock

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Vanilla pudding with bananas and nilla cookies

Sauces

Crystal Hot Sauce Packet

Ketchup Packet

Extras

Utensils/Napkins

Spoon

Knife

Non-Alcoholic

Bottled Water

$1.50

Soda

$1.50
Hibiscus Punch

$2.50
Sweet Tea

$2.50

20oz Milkshake

20 ounce Milkshake

Basic

$6.00Out of stock

Specialty

$7.00Out of stock

Seasonal

$7.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Take-Out Chicken and Fish Joint on the West Side of Providence

471 W Fountain St, Providence, RI 02903

