Bucktown
1,406 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Take-Out Chicken and Fish Joint on the West Side of Providence
Location
471 W Fountain St, Providence, RI 02903
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Don Jose Tequilas Restaurant - 351 Atwells Ave
4.4 • 1,434
351 Atwells Ave Providence, RI 02903
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Providence
Don Jose Tequilas Restaurant - 351 Atwells Ave
4.4 • 1,434
351 Atwells Ave Providence, RI 02903
View restaurant
More near Providence