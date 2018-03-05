Bucktown Pub 1658 W Cortland St
1658 W Cortland St
Chicago, IL 60622
16oz Draft Beers
Goose Island 312
$8.00
Hamm's
$4.50
Odell Isolation
$8.00
Shiner Holiday Cheer
$8.00
Sierra Nevada Sunny Lil' Thing
$8.00
New Belgium Voo Doo Ranger
$8.00
North Coast Scrimshaw Pilsner
$8.00
Burnt City Turbo Stallion
$8.00
Left Hand Milk Stout
$8.00
On Tour Lightning Will Berlinerweiss
$8.00
Maplewood Son of Juice
$8.00
Half Acre Tome
$8.00
12oz Draft Beers
9oz Draft Beers
Vodka
1oz Well Vodka
$5.00
1oz Tito's
$6.00
1oz Ketel One
$6.50
1oz Stolichnaya
$6.00
1oz Crop Meyer Lemon
$6.50
1oz Stoli Elit
$8.25
1oz Prairie Organic Cucumber
$5.50
1.5oz Well Vodka
$7.00
1.5oz Tito's
$8.00
1.5oz Ketel One
$8.50
1.5oz Stolichnaya
$7.50
1.5oz Crop Meyer Lemon
$8.00
1.5oz Stoli Elit
$15.50
1.5oz Prairie Organic Cucumber
$7.25
2oz Well Vodka
$12.00
2oz Tito's
$13.00
2oz Ketel One
$13.00
2oz Stolichnaya
$12.00
2oz Crop Meyer Lemon
$12.25
2oz Stoli Elit
$18.00
2oz Prairie Organic Cucumber
$11.00
DBL Well Vodka
$14.00
DBL Tito's
$16.00
DBL Ketel One
$17.00
DBL Stolichnaya
$15.00
DBL Crop Meyer Lemon
$16.00
DBL Stoli Elit
$31.00
DBL Prairie Organic Cucumber
$14.50
Gin
1oz Well Gin
$5.00
1oz 3F Wight Witch Gin
$8.25
1oz Bluecoat Gin
$6.00
1oz Glendalough Gin
$6.50
1oz Hendrick's Gin
$8.00
1.5oz Well Gin
$7.00
1.5oz 3F Wight Witch Gin
$12.00
1.5oz Bluecoat Gin
$9.00
1.5oz Glendalough Gin
$9.00
1.5oz Hendrick's Gin
$12.00
2oz Well Gin
$9.00
2oz 3F Wight Witch Gin
$16.50
2oz Bluecoat Gin
$12.00
2oz Glendalough Gin
$13.25
2oz Hendrick's Gin
$15.00
DBL Well Gin
$14.00
DBL 3F Wight Witch Gin
$24.00
DBL Bluecoat Gin
$18.00
DBL Glendalough Gin
$18.00
DBL Hendrick's Gin
$24.00
Rum
1oz Well Rum
$5.00
1oz Hard Truth Coconut Rum
$5.00
1oz Plantation Pineapple
$6.00
1oz Captain Morgan
$6.00
1oz Goslings
$6.00
1oz Stolen Rum
$5.50
1.5oz Well Rum
$7.00
1.5oz Hard Truth Coconut Rum
$7.50
1.5oz Plantation Pineapple
$9.00
1.5oz Captain Morgan
$8.00
1.5oz Goslings
$9.00
1.5oz Stolen Rum
$7.25
2oz Well Rum
$9.00
2oz Hard Truth Coconut Rum
$9.75
2oz Plantation Pineapple
$12.00
2oz Captain Morgan
$12.00
2oz Goslings
$12.00
2oz Stolen Rum
$11.00
DBL Well Rum
$14.00
DBL Hard Truth Coconut Rum
$15.00
DBL Plantation Pineapple
$18.00
DBL Captain Morgan
$16.00
DBL Goslings
$18.00
DBL Stolen Rum
$14.50
Tequila
1oz Well Tequila Shot
$5.00
1oz Mezcal Verde
$6.50
1oz Casamigos Blanco
$7.00
1oz Dos Reposado
$8.00
1oz Mucha Liga Añejo
$8.00
1oz Spice Note Cinnamon
$6.00
1oz Spice Note Cumin
$6.00
1.5oz Well Tequila
$7.00
1.5oz Mezcal Verde
$8.75
1.5oz Casamigos Blanco
$11.00
1.5oz Dos Reposado
$12.00
1.5oz Mucha Liga Añejo
$12.00
1.5oz Spice Note Cinnamon
$8.25
1.5oz Spice Note Cumin
$8.25
2oz Well Tequila Shot
$9.00
2oz Mezcal Verde
$11.00
2oz Casamigos Blanco
$13.00
2oz Dos Reposado
$15.50
2oz Mucha Liga Añejo
$15.50
2oz Spice Note Cinnamon
$12.00
2oz Spice Note Cumin
$12.00
DBL Well Tequila Shot
$14.00
DBL Mezcal Verde
$17.50
DBL Casamigos Blanco
$22.00
DBL Dos Reposado
$24.00
DBL Mucha Liga Añejo
$24.00
DBL Spice Note Cinnamon
$16.50
DBL Spice Note Cumin
$16.50
Bourbon/Rye Whiskey
1oz Well Bourbon
$5.00
1oz Well Rye
$5.00
1oz Evan Williams Shot
$4.00
1oz Knob Creek Rye
$8.00
1oz Westward Stout Cask Whiskey
$13.00
1oz Redwood Empire Pipe Dream Bourbon
$6.50
1oz 3F Divine Rite Whiskey
$10.00
1oz Cardinal Straight Bourbon
$6.50
1oz Cardinal Straight Rye
$6.50
1oz Four Roses
$5.00
1oz Michter's Bourbon
$7.50
1oz Michter's Rye
$7.50
1oz Redwood Empire Emerald Giant Rye
$6.50
Skrewball Shot
$6.00
1oz Detroit City Butcher's Cut Bourbon
$8.00
1oz Detroit City Homegrown Rye
$8.00
1oz Howler Head Banana Whiskey
$5.00
1oz Taconic Barrel Strength Bourbon
$12.00
1oz Savage and Cook Burning Chair Bourbon
$10.00
1oz Jack Daniel's
$6.00
1oz Jim Beam
$5.00
1oz Maker's Mark
$7.00
1oz Slaughter House Whiskey
$6.75
1oz Straight Edge Bourbon
$6.75
1oz Crown Royal
$7.00
1 oz Dickel 8 year
$9.00
1.5oz Well Bourbon
$7.00
1.5oz Well Rye
$7.00
1.5oz Knob Creek Rye
$12.00
1.5oz Westward Stout Cask Whiskey
$18.00
1.5oz Redwood Empire Pipe Dream Bourbon
$10.00
1.5oz 3F Divine Rite Whiskey
$15.00
1.5oz Cardinal Straight Bourbon
$10.00
1.5oz Cardinal Straight Rye
$10.00
1,5oz Four Roses
$7.50
1.5oz Michter's Bourbon
$11.50
1.5oz Michter's Rye
$11.50
1.5oz Redwood Empire Emerald Giant Rye
$10.00
1.5oz Skrewball
$9.00
1.5oz Detroit City Butcher's Cut Bourbon
$12.00
1.5oz Detroit City Homegrown Rye
$12.00
1.5oz Howler Head Banana Whiskey
$7.50
1.5oz Taconic Barrel Strength Bourbon
$18.00
1.5oz Savage and Cook Burning Chair Bourbon
$14.75
1.5oz Jack Daniel's
$9.00
1.5oz Jim Beam
$7.50
1.5oz Maker's Mark
$10.75
1.5oz Slaughter House Whiskey
$10.00
1.5oz Straight Edge Bourbon
$10.00
1.5oz Crown Royal
$10.00
1.5 oz Dickel
$13.50
2oz Well Bourbon
$9.00
2oz Well Rye
$9.00
2oz Knob Creek Rye
$15.00
2oz Westward Stout Cask Whiskey
$20.00
2oz Redwood Empire Pipe Dream Bourbon
$13.25
2oz 3F Divine Rite Whiskey
$20.00
2oz Cardinal Straight Bourbon
$13.25
2oz Cardinal Straight Rye
$13.25
2oz Four Roses
$10.00
2oz Michter's Bourbon
$15.50
2oz Michter's Rye
$15.50
2oz Redwood Empire Emerald Giant Rye
$13.25
2oz Skrewball
$12.00
2oz Detroit City Butcher's Cut Bourbon
$16.00
2oz Detroit City Homegrown Rye
$16.00
2oz Howler Head Banana Whiskey
$10.00
2oz Taconic Barrel Strength Bourbon
$22.00
2oz Savage and Cook Burning Chair Bourbon
$20.00
2oz Jack Daniel's
$10.00
2oz Jim Beam
$10.00
2oz Maker's Mark
$14.00
2oz Slaughter House Whiskey
$14.25
2oz Straight Edge Bourbon
$14.25
2oz Crown Royal
$14.00
2 oz Dickel
$18.00
DBL Well Bourbon
$14.00
DBL Well Rye
$14.00
DBL Knob Creek Rye
$24.00
DBL Westward Stout Cask Whiskey
$35.00
DBL Redwood Empire Pipe Dream Bourbon
$20.00
DBL 3F Divine Rite Whiskey
$30.00
DBL Cardinal Straight Bourbon
$20.00
DBL Cardinal Straight Rye
$20.00
DBL Four Roses
$15.00
DBL Michter's Bourbon
$23.00
DBL Michter's Rye
$23.00
DBL Redwood Empire Emerald Giant Rye
$20.00
DBL Skrewball
$18.00
DBL Detroit City Butcher's Cut Bourbon
$24.00
DBL Detroit City Homegrown Rye
$24.00
DBL Howler Head Banana Whiskey
$15.00
DBL Taconic Barrel Strength Bourbon
$36.00
DBL Savage and Cook Burning Chair Bourbon
$29.50
DBL Jack Daniel's
$18.00
DBL Jim Beam
$15.00
DBL Maker's Mark
$21.50
DBL Slaughter House Whiskey
$20.00
DBL Straight Edge Bourbon
$20.00
DBL Crown Royal
$20.00
DBL Dickel
$27.00
Scotch/Irish Whiskey
1oz Tullamore Dew
$6.25
1oz GlenDronach 12
$11.00
1oz Glenliviet 12
$10.25
1oz LaPhroaig 10 Year
$10.00
1oz MacCallan 12 Year
$15.50
1oz Oban 18
$17.00
1oz Tullamore Dew 14 Year
$13.00
1oz Tullamore Dew 18 Year
$20.00
1oz Tullamore Dew XO
$7.75
1oz Bruichaddich
$8.75
1oz Dewars
$6.35
1oz Johnnie Walker Black
$8.75
1.5oz Tullamore Dew
$8.00
1.5oz GlenDronach 12
$16.50
1.5oz Glenliviet 12
$14.75
1.5oz LaPhroaig 10 Year
$15.00
1.5oz MacCallan 12 Year
$23.00
1.5oz Oban 18
$26.00
1.5oz Tullamore Dew 14 Year
$20.00
1.5oz Tullamore Dew 18 Year
$26.00
1.5oz Tullamore Dew XO
$11.50
1.5oz Bruichaddich
$13.25
1.5oz Dewars
$9.50
1.5oz Johnnie Walker Black
$12.50
2oz Tullamore Dew
$12.00
2oz GlenDronach 12
$22.00
2oz Glenliviet 12
$20.00
2oz LaPhroaig 10 Year
$20.00
2oz MacCallan 12 Year
$28.00
2oz Oban 18
$35.00
2oz Tullamore Dew 14 Year
$26.50
2oz Tullamore Dew 18 Year
$34.00
2oz Tullamore Dew XO
$15.50
2oz Bruichaddich
$17.50
2oz Dewars
$12.00
2oz Johnnie Walker Black
$15.00
2oz Tullamore Dew
$16.00
2oz GlenDronach 12
$33.00
2oz Glenliviet 12
$29.50
2oz LaPhroaig 10 Year
$30.00
2oz MacCallan 12 Year
$40.00
2oz Oban 18
$45.00
2oz Tullamore Dew 14 Year
$40.00
2oz Tullamore Dew 18 Year
$45.00
2oz Tullamore Dew XO
$23.00
2oz Bruichaddich
$26.50
2oz Dewars
$19.00
2oz Johnnie Walker Black
$25.00
Liqueurs/Cordials
Fernet Shot
$6.00
Jagermeister Shot
$5.50
Malort Shot
$5.00
1oz Rumpleminze
$6.50
1oz Green Chartreuse
$8.00
1oz Cynar
$5.50
1oz Aperol
$6.00
1oz Campari
$6.50
1oz Creme de Violette
$5.50
1oz Drambuie
$9.25
1oz Jade Absinthe
$9.00
1oz Montenegro
$6.50
1oz Prince Pastis
$5.50
1oz Rumchata
$5.50
1oz Songbird Coffee Liquor
$5.50
1oz Copper & Kings
$8.75
1oz Luxardo Maraschino
$7.25
1oz Foro Sweet Vermouth
$4.00
1oz Dry Vermouth
$4.00
CH Espresso Martini
$5.00
Skrewball
$6.00
Fireball Shot
$5.00
1.5oz Creme de Violette
$8.25
1.5oz Drambuie
$14.25
1.5oz Jade Absinthe
$13.50
1.5oz Montenegro
$10.00
1.5oz Prince Pastis
$8.25
1.5oz Rumchata
$8.00
1.5oz Songbird Coffee Liquor
$7.50
1.5oz Aperol
$9.75
1.5oz Campari
$9.50
1.5oz Copper & Kings
$13.25
1.5oz Cynar
$8.25
1.5oz Fernet
$9.00
1.5oz Green Chartreuse
$12.00
1.5oz Jagermeister
$8.25
1.5oz Luxardo Maraschino
$10.75
1.5oz Malort
$7.50
1.5oz Rumpleminze
$10.00
1.5oz Foro Sweet Vermouth
$5.75
1.5oz Dry Vermouth
$5.75
Skrewball
$8.00
Fireball
$7.00
CH Espresso Martini
$8.00
2oz Creme de Violette
$11.00
2oz Drambuie
$18.00
2oz Jade Absinthe
$18.00
2oz Montenegro
$13.25
2oz Prince Pastis
$11.00
2oz Rumchata
$11.00
2oz Songbird Coffee Liquor
$9.50
2oz Aperol
$13.25
2oz Campari
$13.25
2oz Copper & Kings
$17.50
2oz Cynar
$11.00
2oz Fernet
$12.25
2oz Green Chartreuse
$16.00
2oz Jagermeister
$11.00
2oz Luxardo Maraschino
$14.25
2oz Malort
$10.00
2oz Rumpleminze
$13.25
2oz Foro Sweet Vermouth
$8.00
2oz Dry Vermouth
$8.00
Skrewball
$12.00
fireball
$10.00
CH Espresso Martini
$10.00
DBL Creme de Violette
$16.50
DBL Drambuie
$38.50
DBL Jade Absinthe
$27.00
DBL Montenegro
$20.00
DBL Prince Pastis
$16.50
DBL Rumchata
$16.00
DBL Songbird Coffee Liquor
$15.00
DBL Aperol
$19.50
DBL Campari
$19.00
DBL Copper & Kings
$26.50
DBL Cynar
$16.50
DBL Fernet
$18.00
DBL Green Chartreuse
$24.00
DBL Jagermeister
$16.50
DBL Luxardo Maraschino
$21.50
DBL Malort
$15.00
DBL Rumpleminze
$20.00
DBL Foro Sweet Vermouth
$11.50
DBL Dry Vermouth
$11.50
DBL Skrewball
$18.00
DBL Fireball
$14.00
DBL CH Espresso Martini
$14.00
House Cocktails
Old Fashioned
$13.25
Manhattan
$13.25
Bloody Mary
$13.25
Aviation
$13.25
Negroni
$13.25
Cosmopolitan
$13.25
Daiquiri
$13.25
Dark 'N Stormy
$13.25
Gimlet
$13.25
Greyhound
$13.25
Army & British Navy
$13.25
Last Word
$13.25
Paper Plane
$13.25
Long Island Iced Tea
$15.00
Aperol Spritz
$13.25
BTP Paloma
Margarita
$13.25
Sazerac
$13.25
Screwdriver
$13.25
Tom Collins
$13.25
Whiskey Sour
$13.25
House Shots
Red Wine
White Wine
Champagne
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Small neighborhood tavern with a great selection of craft beer, classic cocktails, and a little something for everyone!
Location
1658 W Cortland St, Chicago, IL 60622
