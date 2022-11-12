Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buckwild Saloon

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

9258 Foster St.

Fostoria, MI 48435

Order Again

Popular Items

Breadsticks
🍔Classic Burger
🐂🍔Rodeo Burger

🍟Sharables

Steak & Potato Bites

Steak & Potato Bites

$11.00

Sirloin steak bites paired with garlic Butter parmesan new potatoes, zip sauce & sour cream for dipping. Add sautéed mushrooms & onions $1

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips loaded with pulled pork & melted cheese. Topped with tomatoes, pickled red onion, grilled jalapeños & crumbled queso fresco & cilantro. Drizzled w/ BBQ & sour cream.

Loaded Buckshot Tots

Loaded Buckshot Tots

$8.00

Loaded with melted cheese, crispy bacon, green onions & drizzled with sour cream.

Sampler Platter

$12.00

Cowboy bites, Chicken tenders & Spicy Fried pickle spears. Served with Ranch & Wild Sauce.

Cowboy Corn Bites (12)

Cowboy Corn Bites (12)

$7.00Out of stock

Creamy Corn Bites with jalapeno & cheese. served over wild sauce

Brisket Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

French fries smothered in melted cheddAr, Our house brisket chili, sour cream & green onion

Hangover Slayer

Hangover Slayer

$10.00

Crispy tater tots topped with sausage gravy, cheddar cheese, bacon, green onion & 2 over easy eggs gravy,

Deep Fried Pickles (6)

Deep Fried Pickles (6)

$6.00

6 spicy deep fried pickles served over our wild sauce.

Breadsticks

Breadsticks

$6.00

Garlic Parmesan or Cinnamon Sugar with your choice of Marinara, Ranch or Cheesecake Filling dipping sauce.

Basket of Fries
$4.00

Basket of Fries

$4.00
Basket of Tots
$4.00

Basket of Tots

$4.00

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$6.00

Wings

$6.50+

Onion Rings Basket with Wild Sauce

$4.75

Cheese Sticks (5)

$6.00

Pretzel with Cheese

$4.00

🍔Burger Platter

1/2 lb smash burgers are cooked to medium well and served with French fries and coleslaw.
🥓🍔Bacon Cheeseburger

🥓🍔Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.50

1/2 lb burger topped with cheddar cheese and bacon.

🦌🍔Buckwild Burger

🦌🍔Buckwild Burger

$11.50

1/2 lb burger topped with 6 oz of smoked pulled pork, pepper jack cheese, BBQ, sauce, red onion & pickles.

🍔Classic Burger

🍔Classic Burger

$9.50

1/2 lb burger topped with cheddar cheese lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mustard & ketchup.

🍄🍔Mushroom & Swiss

🍄🍔Mushroom & Swiss

$9.50

1/2 lb burger topped with melted swiss, sauteed mushrooms & onion, A1 cream sauce & crispy fried onions.

🫒🍔Olive Burger

🫒🍔Olive Burger

$9.50

1/2 lb burger topped with lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, green olives and red onion.

🐂🍔Rodeo Burger

🐂🍔Rodeo Burger

$9.50

1/2 lb burger topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, WILD sauce, grilled onion & crispy fried onions.

🥙Sandwich Platter

Served with French fries and coleslaw.
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.50

Smoked pulled pork on a brioche bun, topped with BBQ sauce, red onion & pickles.

Bourbon Brisket Sub

Bourbon Brisket Sub

$12.50

Smoked chopped brisket on a French roll topped with pepper jack cheese, bourbon reduction sauce, coleslaw & pickled red onion.

Prime Rib French Dip

Prime Rib French Dip

$12.50

Sliced prime rib topped with melted provolone cheese & grilled onions. Served with Au Jus.

Po' Boy

$9.50

Breaded cod or chicken fillet topped with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, wild sauce & Cilantro, Served on a French roll.

Coney Island

$5.50

Koegel Vienna topped with Abbotts Flint style coney sauce, mustard & onion.

Hot Ham And Swiss

$9.50

🥗Soup & Salad

Brisket Chili

Brisket Chili

$5.00

Make it loaded w/ sour cream, shredded cheese & green onion for $1.00 more. Served with A Corn Bread.

Chicken and Dumpling Soup
$4.00

Chicken and Dumpling Soup

$4.00
Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$4.00

Make it loaded for $1.00 with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & Green Onion.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$8.50

Spring Lettuce mix layered with hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, bacon crumbles, shredded cheddar, red onion & croutons.

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$8.50

Spring Lettuce mix layered with tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, ham, pepperoni, red onion, black olives, banana peppers & croutons.

Bourbon Brisket Salad

Bourbon Brisket Salad

$10.50

Spring Lettuce mix layered with smoked brisket, red onion, tomatoes, shredded cheddar. crispy fried onion & bourbon reduction sauce.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$9.50

Spring Lettuce mix layered with cheddar cheese, Crispy chicken, Bacon, red onion, tomatoes & croutons. Served with our house ranch dressing.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.50

Creamy Coleslaw

Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.50

Spring mix topped with tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese & croutons.

Cornbread

Cornbread

$0.75

🍴Entrées

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Creamy mac & cheese topped with pulled pork, BBQ sauce & crispy fried onions.

Fish & Chips Dinner

Fish & Chips Dinner

$12.00

2 Piece Cod Fillets, dry breaded and served with Fries , Hush puppies & Cornbread.

Bourbon Brisket Tacos

$11.00

3 Tacos topped with Smoked Brisket, bourbon reduction, coleslaw, pickled red onion, crumbled queso & cilantro.

Fish or Chicken Tacos

Fish or Chicken Tacos

$11.00

3 cod tacos topped with lettuce, pickled red onion, wild sauce, crumbled queso fresco & cilantro.

🍕Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Pulled Pork Pizza

$17.00

Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.00
Deluxe Pizza

Deluxe Pizza

$18.00
Bourbon Brisket Pizza
$20.00

Bourbon Brisket Pizza

$20.00

🖍️Kids

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00
Kids Mac & Cheese
$6.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Pulled Pork

$6.00

🍰Dessert

Peach Cobbler

$5.00

Fudge Brownie with Ice Cream

$5.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

🌶️Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Wild Sauce

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Zip Sauce

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Bourbon Reduction

$0.75

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Au Jus

$0.50

A1

$0.50

A1 Cream Saue

$0.50

Cheese Cake Filling

$0.50

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Honey Mustard Dressing

$0.50

Italian Dressing Dressing

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

$0.50

French Dressing

$0.50

Fundraiser

Mostaccioli Dinner (Adult)

$12.00

Mostaccioli Dinner (Kids)

$8.00

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.25
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.25
Mello Yello

Mello Yello

$2.25
Vernors

Vernors

$2.25
Sprite

Sprite

$2.25
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.25
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.25
Red Bull Full Can
$3.00

Red Bull Full Can

$3.00
Red Bull Sugar Free Full Can
$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free Full Can

$3.00

Shot Of Redbull From Can

$1.50

Ladies Night Specials

Bahama Mamma

$3.00

Huricanes

$3.00

Hard Selzers

$3.00

Power Hour Well Drink

$1.00

Power Hour Bud

$1.00

To Go Beer

Single Domestic

$1.75

6 Domestic

$10.50

20 Bud Light

$32.00

24 Pack Other Domestic

$37.00

Appetizers

Cowboy Corn Bites

$5.25

Basket of FF

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Fried Pickles

$5.25

Wings

$5.50

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.50

Smoked Beans

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Handhelds

Sloppy Joe

$7.00

Coney Island

$4.00

Beer Brat

$5.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Dinner Salad

Antipasto

$8.00

Chef Salad

$8.00

Pizza

3 Meat Pizza

$3.00

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Pulled Pork Pizza

$3.00

Frito Pie

Frito Pie

$8.00

Chili

Loaded Chili

$4.00

Basket

Shrimp

$10.00

Chicken Strip

$10.00

Chicken or Rib Dinner

Rib Dinner

$12.00

1/2 Chicken Dinner

$12.00

Appetizers

Pretzel

$4.00

Cheese Sticks

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Wings

$8.00

Pulled Pork Nachos

$10.00

Breakfast

$6.00

Soup

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

$4.00

Make it loaded for $1.00 with Bacon, Cheddar Cheese & Green Onion.

Loaded Chili

$4.00
Chicken and Dumpling Soup
$4.00

Chicken and Dumpling Soup

$4.00

Sandwich Platter

Pulled Pork

$8.00

Bourbon Brisket Sub

$10.00

Beer Boiled Brat

$6.00

Coney Island

$6.00

Italian Sub

$6.00

Pizza Slices

Pepperoni

$4.00

Meat Lovers

$5.00

Bourbon Brisket

$5.00

Dinner Baskets

Riblet Basket

$12.00

Meatloaf Basket

$10.00

Fried Chicken Basket

$11.00+

Fish Basket

$11.00

Shrimp Basket

$10.00

breakfast

Pancake Breakfast
$6.00

$6.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Buckwild Saloon is a great destination if you are traveling through Tuscola or Lapeer County areas. We are a small-town bar packing in tons of fun with amazing food and great prices. Ride on out for free live music on Tuesday Bike Nights. Enjoy 1/2 off Burgers every Wednesday. Like to jam? We have Open Mic Night on Thursday nights and a Fish Fry every Friday. Whether you are dining in or getting takeout, you must try one of our burgers, which are the best around! The first weekend in October come check out Bucktoberfest which features a beer tent, craft fall beers, live music, a car show, free kids’ events and much more. While you're there try our 'Beast Burger' which is a blend of elk, wild boar, bison & wagyu beef. Available Oct 1-Nov 30th.

Website

Location

Directions

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

