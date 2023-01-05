  • Home
A map showing the location of Bucky Bee's BBQ (Glasgow) 822 Mammoth Cave StreetView gallery

Bucky Bee's BBQ (Glasgow) 822 Mammoth Cave Street

205 North L Rogers Wells Boulevard

Glasgow, KY 42141

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.57

Traditional, sliced, coated in egg and our house cornmeal. 8 slices

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.54

Crispy mozzarella cheese, fried golden brown. 8 pieces

Fried Pickles

$9.59

Pickle spears coated in our house cornmeal, friend golden brown. 8 pieces

Hot Wings (8 wings)

$9.88

Wings and drumettes coated in our house dry rub, crispy with a little spice.

Hot Wings (12 wings)

$11.94

Wings and drumettes coated in our house dry rub, crispy with a little spice.

Beehive

$15.59

Our party plate, includes 3 of each of our house made, hot wings, fried green tomatoes, mozzarella sticks, and pickle spears.

Platters

Fullrack Ribs

$32.95

House smoked for 16 hours, locally sourced, coated with our house dry rub, and our house sweet barbecue sauce. (32 ounces)

Buckingham’s Mammoth Sampler

$33.98

Loaded with three baby back ribs, 1/2 lb. of chopped beef brisket, a Little Piggie pulled pork sandwich, one pork chop, a piece of grilled chicken and served with four side choices and two bread choices.

BBQ Sampler

$19.56

Smoked ribs, brisket, pulled pork, with grilled pork shoulder, all done in house, locally sourced. (24 ounces)

Half Rack Ribs

$19.56

House smoked for 16 hours, locally sourced, coated with our house dry rub, and our house sweet barbecue sauce. (16 ounces)

Chopped Beef Brisket

$16.26

House smoked for 12 hours, locally sourced, done in our house dry rub, and our house sweet barbecue sauce. (16 ounces)

Grilled Chicken

$14.72

Thin sliced chicken breast, locally sourced, marinated in our house marinade, cooked on an open flame grill. (12 ounces)

Pork Chops

$14.20

Thin sliced Pork Chops, locally sourced, marinated in our house marinade, cooked on an open flame grill. (12 ounces)

Shoulder

$14.20

Thin sliced pork boston butt, locally sourced, grilled, cooked in our house seasonings, and our house made viniger barbecue shoulder sauce. (3 slices, 12 ounces)

Pulled Pork

$13.17

House smoked for 12 hours, hand pulled, finely shredded, locally sourced, and done in our house dry rub. (12 ounces)

Specialty Items

Loaded "King Ransom" Potato

$12.14

Named after our youngest son, this potato is a meal fit for a King, 1 pound Idaho potato, loaded with a half pound of our house smoked pulled pork, butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, and diced bacon.

The Dirty Double

$20.38

Created by Guy Fieri himself, this takes our Loaded “KING RANSOM” Potato to the next level! Served with double the amount of pulled pork, butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese and diced bacon, topped with coleslaw.

(3) Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.04

House smoked pulled pork, served on top of an oven baked corn tortilla shell, topped with shredded cheddar cheese, hand cut iceberg lettuce, and fresh garden tomatoes.

Bucky Pie

$13.17

Skillet fried cornbread, topped with 12 ounces of pulled pork, layered with your choice of beans, and topped with our house made coleslaw.

(1) Slice of Pork Shoulder

$2.99

(1) Pork Chop

$4.29

Sandwiches

1/2 lb. Queen Bee Burger

$11.63

Locally sourced beef, hand patted, cooked to order, loaded with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and cheese, served on your choice of either grilled hawaiian bun or grilled texas toast (8 Ounces)

1 lb. Bucky Bee Burger

$13.69

Locally sourced beef, hand patted, cooked to order, loaded with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and cheese, served on your choice of either grilled hawaiian bun or grilled texas toast (12 Ounces)

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

House smoked pulled pork, served on your choice of bread. (8 ounces)

BLT

$9.27

Cooked to order, loaded with 10 slices of bacon, fresh garden lettuce, and hand sliced tomatoes, served on grilled texas toast.

Brisket Sandwich

$10.09

House smoked for 12 hours, locally sourced, done in our house dry rub, and our house sweet barbecue sauce. (8 ounces)

Turkey Sandwich

$9.58

House smoked turkey breast, thinly sliced, smoked for 12 hours, done in our house dry rub. (8 Ounces)

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.06

Thin sliced chicken breast, locally sourced, marinated in our house marinade, cooked on an open flame grill. (8 ounces)

Shoulder Sandwich

$7.90

Kids Menu

(K) Chicken Nuggets

$5.50

Whole, white meat chicken, deep fried golden brown. ( 6 to 7 pieces)

(K) Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Two slices of american cheese, grilled on texas toast

(K) Hot Dog

$5.50

All beef hot dog, grilled on an open grill.

(K) Lil Piggy

$5.50

Mini smoked pulled pork sandwich, served on a slider bun. (4 ounces)

(K) Pulled Pork Taco (1)

$5.50

House smoked pulled pork, served on top of an oven baked corn tortilla shell, topped with cheddar cheese, hand cut lettuce and tomatoes, drizzled with our house made sweet barbecue sauce. (1Taco)

Sides

Smoked Cabbage (with carrots and bacon)

$3.08

Baked Mac N Cheese

$3.08

Hash Brown Casserole

$3.08

Baked Potato

$3.08

Pinto Beans

$3.08

Cooked in a crockpot , with country ham, seasoned with salt and pepper.

Green Beans

$3.08

Cooked in a crockpot , seasoned with our house seasonings.

Potato Salad

$3.08

Made in house, mustard and mayo base, sweet and creamy.

White Beans

$3.08

Cooked in a crockpot, seasoned with our house seasonings.

Coleslaw

$3.08

Made in house, mayo base, sweet and finely chopped cabbage with carrots.

Fried Potato

$3.08

Peeled and chopped in house, cooked in canola oil, sesoned with salt and pepper.

Pickled Beets

$3.08

Pickled in house, brown sugar base, with a hint of viniger.

Baked Beans

$3.08

Baked in house, brown suger base, finely chopped ground beef, and our house sweet barbecue sauce.

Mixed Greens

$3.08

Collard, Turnip, and Mustard greens, cooked in a crockpot with our house seasonings.

French Fries

$3.08

Crinkle cut, deep fried golden.

Tater Tots

$3.08

Potato rounds, deep fried golden brown.

Onion Rings

$3.08

Beer battered, thin cut onions, deep fried golden brown.

Cornbread

$1.50

Texas Toast

$0.50

Bun

$0.50

Drinks

Pepsi (20oz)

$2.34

Diet Pepsi (20oz)

$2.34

Sierra Mist (20oz)

$2.34

Dr.Pepper (20oz)

$2.34

Root Beer (20oz)

$2.49

Mountain Dew (20oz)

$2.34

Diet Mountain Dew (20oz)

$2.34

Big Red (20oz)

$2.34

Lemonade (20oz)

$2.34

Fruit Punch (20oz)

$2.34

Sweet Tea (20oz)

$2.34

Unsweet Tea (20oz

$2.34

Half and Half Tea (20oz)

$2.34

Half Lemonade Half Sweet Tea (20oz)

$2.34

Half Lemonade Half Unsweet (20oz)

$2.34

Water (20oz)

$0.34

Pepsi (32oz)

$2.99

Root Beer (32oz)

$2.99

Diet Pepsi (32oz)

$2.99

Sierra Mist (32oz)

$2.99

Dr.Pepper (32oz)

$2.99

Mountain Dew (32oz)

$2.99

Diet Mountain Dew (32oz)

$2.99

Big Red (32oz)

$2.99

Lemonade (32oz)

$2.99

Fruit Punch (32oz)

$2.99

Sweet Tea (32oz)

$2.99

Unsweet Tea (32oz)

$2.99

Half and Half Tea (32oz)

$2.99

Half Lemonade Half Sweet Tea (32oz)

$2.99

Half Lemonade Half Unsweet Tea (32oz)

$2.99

Water (32oz)

$0.59

Gallon Of Sweet Tea

$6.50

Gallon of Unsweet Tea

$6.50

Meat By Pound

1 lb. Pulled Pork

$12.36

House smoked for 12 hours, hand pulled, finely shredded, locally sourced, and done in our house dry rub. (16 ounces)

1 lb. Shoulder

$13.39

Thin sliced pork boston butt, locally sourced, grilled, cooked in our house seasonings, and our house made viniger barbecue shoulder sauce. (4 to 5 slices, 16 ounces)

1 lb. Brisket

$17.51

House smoked for 12 hours, locally sourced, done in our house dry rub, and our house sweet barbecue sauce. (16 ounces)

Half Rack Ribs (no sides)

$13.00

House smoked for 16 hours, locally sourced, coated with our house dry rub, and our house sweet barbecue sauce. (16 ounces)

Fullrack Ribs (no sides)

$26.00

House smoked for 16 hours, locally sourced, coated with our house dry rub, and our house sweet barbecue sauce. (32 ounces)

1 lb. Grilled Chicken

$15.45

Thin sliced chicken breast, locally sourced, marinated in our house marinade, cooked on an open flame grill. (16 ounces)

1 lb. Smoked Turkey

$16.48

House smoked turkey breast, thinly sliced, smoked for 12 hours, done in our house dry rub. (16 Ounces)

Half Pound Pulled Pork

$6.18

Half Pound Shoulder

$6.70

Half Pound Brisket

$8.76

Half Pound Grilled Chicken

$7.73

Half Pound Smoked Turkey

$8.24

Sides By Pound

1 lb. Smoked Cabbage (with carrots and bacon)

$7.20

1 lb. Baked Mac N Cheese

$7.20

1 lb. Hash Brown Casserole

$7.20

1 lb. Pinto Beans

$7.20

1 lb. Green Beans

$7.20

1 lb. Potato Salad

$7.20

1 lb. White Beans

$7.20

1 lb. Coleslaw

$7.20

1 lb. Fried Potatoes

$7.20

1 lb. Pickled Beets

$7.20

1 lb. Baked Beans

$7.20

1 lb. Mixed Greens

$7.20

Condiments/Add ons

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayo

Silverware

Napkins

No Condiments

To-Go box (empty)

Vinegar

Tobasco

Franks Red Hot

Lemon

Splenda

Bottle Of Sweet BBQ

$6.00

Bottle Of Spicy Sauce

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and operated since 2016.

Location

205 North L Rogers Wells Boulevard, Glasgow, KY 42141

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
