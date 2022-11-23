Bucky Bee's BBQ
822 Mammoth Cave St.
Cave City, KY 42127
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fried Green Tomatoes
Traditional, sliced, coated in egg and our house cornmeal. 8 slices
Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy mozzarella cheese, fried golden brown. 8 pieces
Fried Pickles
Pickle spears coated in our house cornmeal, friend golden brown. 8 pieces
Hot Wings (8 wings)
Wings and drumettes coated in our house dry rub, crispy with a little spice.
Hot Wings (12 wings)
Wings and drumettes coated in our house dry rub, crispy with a little spice.
Beehive
Our party plate, includes 3 of each of our house made, hot wings, fried green tomatoes, mozzarella sticks, and pickle spears.
Platters
Fullrack Ribs
House smoked for 16 hours, locally sourced, coated with our house dry rub, and our house sweet barbecue sauce. (32 ounces)
Buckingham’s Mammoth Sampler
Loaded with three baby back ribs, 1/2 lb. of chopped beef brisket, a Little Piggie pulled pork sandwich, one pork chop, a piece of grilled chicken and served with four side choices and two bread choices.
BBQ Sampler
Smoked ribs, brisket, pulled pork, with grilled pork shoulder, all done in house, locally sourced. (24 ounces)
Half Rack Ribs
House smoked for 16 hours, locally sourced, coated with our house dry rub, and our house sweet barbecue sauce. (16 ounces)
Chopped Beef Brisket
House smoked for 12 hours, locally sourced, done in our house dry rub, and our house sweet barbecue sauce. (16 ounces)
Grilled Chicken
Thin sliced chicken breast, locally sourced, marinated in our house marinade, cooked on an open flame grill. (12 ounces)
Pork Chops
Thin sliced Pork Chops, locally sourced, marinated in our house marinade, cooked on an open flame grill. (12 ounces)
Shoulder
Thin sliced pork boston butt, locally sourced, grilled, cooked in our house seasonings, and our house made viniger barbecue shoulder sauce. (3 slices, 12 ounces)
Pulled Pork
House smoked for 12 hours, hand pulled, finely shredded, locally sourced, and done in our house dry rub. (12 ounces)
Specialty Items
Loaded "King Ransom" Potato
Named after our youngest son, this potato is a meal fit for a King, 1 pound Idaho potato, loaded with a half pound of our house smoked pulled pork, butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, and diced bacon.
The Dirty Double
Created by Guy Fieri himself, this takes our Loaded “KING RANSOM” Potato to the next level! Served with double the amount of pulled pork, butter, sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese and diced bacon, topped with coleslaw.
(3) Pulled Pork Tacos
House smoked pulled pork, served on top of an oven baked corn tortilla shell, topped with shredded cheddar cheese, hand cut iceberg lettuce, and fresh garden tomatoes.
Bucky Pie
Skillet fried cornbread, topped with 12 ounces of pulled pork, layered with your choice of beans, and topped with our house made coleslaw.
(1) Slice of Pork Shoulder
(1) Pork Chop
Sandwiches
Queen Burger (8oz)
Locally sourced beef, hand patted, cooked to order, loaded with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and cheese, served on your choice of either grilled hawaiian bun or grilled texas toast (8 Ounces)
Bucky Burger (12oz)
Locally sourced beef, hand patted, cooked to order, loaded with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and cheese, served on your choice of either grilled hawaiian bun or grilled texas toast (12 Ounces)
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House smoked pulled pork, served on your choice of bread. (8 ounces)
BLT
Cooked to order, loaded with 10 slices of bacon, fresh garden lettuce, and hand sliced tomatoes, served on grilled texas toast.
Brisket Sandwich
House smoked for 12 hours, locally sourced, done in our house dry rub, and our house sweet barbecue sauce. (8 ounces)
Turkey Sandwich
House smoked turkey breast, thinly sliced, smoked for 12 hours, done in our house dry rub. (8 Ounces)
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Thin sliced chicken breast, locally sourced, marinated in our house marinade, cooked on an open flame grill. (8 ounces)
Shoulder Sandwich
Kids Menu
(K) Chicken Nuggets
Whole, white meat chicken, deep fried golden brown. ( 6 to 7 pieces)
(K) Grilled Cheese
Two slices of american cheese, grilled on texas toast
(K) Hot Dog
All beef hot dog, grilled on an open grill.
(K) Lil Piggy
Mini smoked pulled pork sandwich, served on a slider bun. (4 ounces)
(K) Pulled Pork Taco (1)
House smoked pulled pork, served on top of an oven baked corn tortilla shell, topped with cheddar cheese, hand cut lettuce and tomatoes, drizzled with our house made sweet barbecue sauce. (1Taco)
Sides
Smoked Cabbage (with carrots and bacon)
(2) Smoked Corn On The Cob
Hash Brown Casserole
Baked Potato
Pinto Beans
Cooked in a crockpot , with country ham, seasoned with salt and pepper.
Green Beans
Cooked in a crockpot , seasoned with our house seasonings.
Potato Salad
Made in house, mustard and mayo base, sweet and creamy.
White Beans
Cooked in a crockpot, seasoned with our house seasonings.
Coleslaw
Made in house, mayo base, sweet and finely chopped cabbage with carrots.
Fried Potato
Peeled and chopped in house, cooked in canola oil, sesoned with salt and pepper.
Pickled Beets
Pickled in house, brown sugar base, with a hint of viniger.
Baked Beans
Baked in house, brown suger base, finely chopped ground beef, and our house sweet barbecue sauce.
Mixed Greens
Collard, Turnip, and Mustard greens, cooked in a crockpot with our house seasonings.
French Fries
Crinkle cut, deep fried golden.
Tater Tots
Potato rounds, deep fried golden brown.
Onion Rings
Beer battered, thin cut onions, deep fried golden brown.
Cornbread
Texas Toast
Bun
Drinks
Pepsi (20oz)
Diet Pepsi (20oz)
Sierra Mist (20oz)
Dr.Pepper (20oz)
Root Beer (20oz)
Mountain Dew (20oz)
Diet Mountain Dew (20oz)
Big Red (20oz)
Lemonade (20oz)
Fruit Punch (20oz)
Sweet Tea (20oz)
Unsweet Tea (20oz
Half and Half Tea (20oz)
Half Lemonade Half Sweet Tea (20oz)
Half Lemonade Half Unsweet (20oz)
Water (20oz)
Pepsi (32oz)
Root Beer (32oz)
Diet Pepsi (32oz)
Sierra Mist (32oz)
Dr.Pepper (32oz)
Mountain Dew (32oz)
Diet Mountain Dew (32oz)
Big Red (32oz)
Lemonade (32oz)
Fruit Punch (32oz)
Sweet Tea (32oz)
Unsweet Tea (32oz)
Half and Half Tea (32oz)
Half Lemonade Half Sweet Tea (32oz)
Half Lemonade Half Unsweet Tea (32oz)
Water (32oz)
Gallon Of Sweet Tea
Gallon of Unsweet Tea
Meat By Pound
1 lb. Pulled Pork
House smoked for 12 hours, hand pulled, finely shredded, locally sourced, and done in our house dry rub. (16 ounces)
1 lb. Shoulder
Thin sliced pork boston butt, locally sourced, grilled, cooked in our house seasonings, and our house made viniger barbecue shoulder sauce. (4 to 5 slices, 16 ounces)
1 lb. Brisket
House smoked for 12 hours, locally sourced, done in our house dry rub, and our house sweet barbecue sauce. (16 ounces)
Half Rack Ribs (no sides)
House smoked for 16 hours, locally sourced, coated with our house dry rub, and our house sweet barbecue sauce. (16 ounces)
Fullrack Ribs (no sides)
House smoked for 16 hours, locally sourced, coated with our house dry rub, and our house sweet barbecue sauce. (32 ounces)
1 lb. Grilled Chicken
Thin sliced chicken breast, locally sourced, marinated in our house marinade, cooked on an open flame grill. (16 ounces)
1 lb. Smoked Turkey
House smoked turkey breast, thinly sliced, smoked for 12 hours, done in our house dry rub. (16 Ounces)
Half Pound Pulled Pork
Half Pound Shoulder
Half Pound Brisket
Half Pound Grilled Chicken
Half Pound Smoked Turkey
Sides By Pound
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Family owned restaurant, offering locally sourced smoked meats, with a diverse amount of options for the whole family.
822 Mammoth Cave St., Cave City, KY 42127