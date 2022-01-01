Bucky's Cafe 2803 E. Hwy 66
164 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
"Country Cooking at it's BEST"
Location
2803 E. Hwy 66, Caddo Mills, TX 75135
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Si Senor Tex-mex Restaurant. - 2807 State Highway 66
No Reviews
2807 State Highway 66 Caddo Mills, TX 75135
View restaurant
Texas Cafe Diner - Greenville - 5202 Wesley Street
No Reviews
5202 Wesley Street Greenville, TX 75402
View restaurant
More near Caddo Mills