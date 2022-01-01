A map showing the location of Bucky's Cafe 2803 E. Hwy 66View gallery

Bucky's Cafe 2803 E. Hwy 66

164 Reviews

$

2803 E. Hwy 66

Caddo Mills, TX 75135

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

DRINKS

SWEET TEA

$1.99+

UNSWEET TEA

$1.99+

HALF AND HALF

$1.99+

WATER

DR PEPPER

$1.99+

DIET DR PEPPER

$1.99+

RC

$1.99+

7UP

$1.99+

ROOTBEER

$1.99+

BIG RED

$1.99+

SUNKIST

$1.99+

LEMONADE

$1.99+

COFFEE

$1.00

Milk

$1.99+

CHOCCY MILK

$1.99+

DECAF

$1.00

HOT CHOC

$1.00

HOT TEA

$1.00

OJ

$1.99+

Appetizer

MOZZ STICKS

$7.99

HOT WINGS

$7.99

FRITTERS

$5.99

FRIED PICKLE

$5.99

LOADED FF/TOTS

$7.99

LAVA ROCKS

$7.99

CKN STRIP BSK

$8.99

QUESADILLA

$7.99

SLOPPY

$8.99

FRIED THANGS

$9.99

Rye Dogs Grill

BREAKFAST SPECIALS

BUCKYS BIG

$12.99

SAUS TACOS

$6.99

BACON TACOS

$6.99

MESS

$10.99

REID SP

$9.99

STACKER

$8.99

COYOTE

$8.99

CFS & EGGS

$9.99

CFC & EGGS

$9.99

BUST A GUT

$14.99

ALEXIS BRKFST

$9.99

1 EGG BRKFST

$6.99

2 EGG BRRKFST

$7.99

BUCKYS LITTLE

$8.99

JACKSON SP

$9.99

PORKCHOP & EGGS

$9.99

SANDWHICH

SAUS BISC

$2.99

BACON BISC

$2.99

BACON EGG CHEESE BISCUIT

$3.99

SAUS EGG CHEESE BISCUIT

$3.99

BREAKFAST CLUB

$9.99

WAFFLE SAND

$9.99

JB SAND

$4.99

BACON EGG SAND

$3.99

SAUS EGG SAND

$4.99

Ham Egg Cheese Sandwich

$4.99

OMELETTES

CHEESE OMELETTE

$6.99

HAM CHEESE OMELETTE

$7.99

BACON & CHEESE OMELETTE

$7.99

SAUS & CHEESE OMELETTE

$7.99

HOBO

$10.99

WESTERN

$9.99

VEGGIE OMELETTE

$9.99

PIGGY

$10.99

SIDES

EGGS

$1.50

SM PANCAKE

$2.99

LG PANCAKE

$4.99

2 B&G

$4.99

2 B & SAUS G

$6.99

BACON

$2.99

SAUS

$2.99

HAM

$2.99

HBROWN

$2.99

FPOT

$2.50

FRENCH TOAST

$4.99

WAFFLE

$5.99

OOATMEAL

$3.99

GRITS

$3.99

CHEESE GRITS

$4.99

BACON CHEESE GRITS

$5.99

BISCUIT

$1.99

TOAST

$2.99

SOURDOUGH

$3.99

SM GRVY

$1.99

1 B&G

$2.99

Sausage Gravy

$3.99

Smoked Sausage

Large Gravy

$1.99

Burgers

CB

$6.99

HB

$6.49

DMCB

$9.99

DMHB

$8.99

BARNYARD

$9.99

GIANT BURG

$13.99

COWBURG

$10.99

BUCKY BURG

$9.99

CAFE SP

$9.99

CB3

$8.99

DINNERS

CFC

$8.99

CFS

$8.99

HBSTK

$8.99

PORKCHOP

$8.99

GRILL CKN

$9.99

SWISS CKN

$11.99

TEXAS CKN

$11.99

CKN STRIP DINNER

$9.99

BOUDREAUX

$10.99

CATFISH

$12.99

TILAPIA

$9.99

3 VEGGIE PLATE

$7.50

4 VEGGIE PLATE

$9.99

SPECIALS

MEATLOAF

$8.00

PORKCHOP

$8.00

HBSTK

$8.00

CFC

$8.00

CFS

$8.00

DESSERT

COCONUT PIE

$3.95

CHOC UP SIDE DOWN PIE

$3.95

CHEESECAKE

$3.95

PECAN PIE

$3.95

Sandwiches

BLT

$6.99

GRILL HAM&CHEESE

$6.99

CFS SAND

$7.99

CFC SAND

$7.99

CLUB SAND

$9.99

MON CLUB

$11.99

GRILL CKN SAND

$6.99

PATTY MELT

$7.99

BACON GRILL CHEESE

$7.99

CHICK-CHICK

$9.99

RODRIGO

$9.99

Hot Wing Grill Cheese

$8.99

Salad

CHEF SALAD

$6.99

CKN SALAD

$6.99

CLUB SALAD

$8.99

TACO SALAD

$6.99

ORIENTAL SALAD

$6.99

HOT WING SALAD

$8.99

BLT SALAD

$6.99

Kids Meal

KID CHICKEN STRIPS

$4.99

KID HB

$4.99

KID CB

$4.99

KID GRILL CHEESE

$4.99

KID CORN DOG

$4.99

SIDES

FF

$2.50

CURLY

$2.50

TOTS

$2.50

ORINGS

$2.50

SALAD

$2.50

MPOT

$2.50

CORN

$2.50

FPOT

$2.50

OKRA

$2.50

GBEANS

$2.50

SQUASH

$2.50

SM PINTO

$2.50

LOADED

$2.50

LG PINTO

$6.99

POT SAL

$2.50

Meat

$6.00

SAUCE

XTRA DRESSINGS

SMALL GRAVY

$0.99

LEMONS

$0.50

Lg Gravy

$1.99

LG GRAVY

$1.99

16oz Ranch

$4.99

BREAD

ROLL

$0.99

CORNBREAD

$0.99

TEXAS TOAST

$1.99

WHITE BREAD

$1.99

Biscuit

$0.99

3 Tortilla

$1.99

3hushpuppiee

$1.99

Wheat

$1.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

"Country Cooking at it's BEST"

Location

2803 E. Hwy 66, Caddo Mills, TX 75135

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Si Senor Tex-mex Restaurant. - 2807 State Highway 66
orange starNo Reviews
2807 State Highway 66 Caddo Mills, TX 75135
View restaurantnext
Shogun Hibachi & Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
7215 Interstate 30,Unit M Greenville, TX 75402
View restaurantnext
El Fenix - Greenville TX
orange starNo Reviews
3102 Interstate 30 Greenville, TX 75402
View restaurantnext
Texas Cafe Diner - Greenville - 5202 Wesley Street
orange starNo Reviews
5202 Wesley Street Greenville, TX 75402
View restaurantnext
Fatto A Mano
orange starNo Reviews
2205 Lee St. Greenville Greenville, TX 75402
View restaurantnext
Fiddle and Fork - 2610 Lee St.
orange starNo Reviews
2610 Lee Street Greenville, TX 75401
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Caddo Mills
Greenville
review star
No reviews yet
Royse City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Rockwall
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Wylie
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Forney
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Allen
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Mckinney
review star
Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston