Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Bud & Alley's Beach Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
A 20% service Charge is included on all checks.
Location
2236 E. Cnty Hwy 30A, Suite 5, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Black Bear Bread Company - Grayton Beach
No Reviews
26 Logan Lane Units G & H Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurant