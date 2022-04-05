Bud & Alley's Beach Bar imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

Bud & Alley's Beach Bar

review star

No reviews yet

2236 E. Cnty Hwy 30A

Suite 5

Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Order Again

Food

CM 1/2lb Shrimp

$18.00

CM Crab Cake App

$24.00

CM Tuna Dip

$18.00

CM Hummus

$13.00

CM Sweet Potato Fries

$11.00

CM Caesar Salad

$13.00

CM Chicken Croissant

$16.00

CM Fish Sandwich

$19.00

CM Hamburger

$18.00

CM Chicken Tenders

$16.00

CM PB & J

$6.00

Cocktails

Cucumber watermelon Daquiri

$14.00

CM Coconut Mojito

$15.00

CM Seaside Fizz

$15.00

CM Peach Bellini

$14.00

CM Blood Orange Margarita

$15.00

CM Margarita

$12.00

CM Top Shelf Marg

$14.00

CM Ranch Water

$16.00

CM Bloody Mary

$14.00

CM Rum Runner

$14.00

CM Mai Tai

$14.00

CM Skinny Marg

$14.00

CM Double skinny marg

$18.00

CM Frose

$14.00

CM Titos

$11.50

CM Myers Platinum

$10.50

Club Caribe Coconut Rum

$11.00

CM Casamigos blanco

$17.00

Cm New Amsterdam Gin

$11.00

CM Makers Mark

$11.00

Beer

CM Bud Light

$5.00

CM Pacifico

$6.00

CM Corona light

$6.00

CM 30A Beach Blonde

$6.00

CM Michelob Ultra

$6.00

CM Bridge Rubble Double IPA

$7.00

Wines by the Glass

CM 30-A Chardonnay

$14.00

CM Miraval Rose

$14.00

CM Mohua Sauv Blanc

$11.00

CM Banfi Pinot Grigio

$10.00

N/A Beverages

CM Wauho Water

$5.00

CM Coke

$3.50

CM Sprite

$3.50

CM Diet coke

$3.50

CM Lemonade

$3.50

CM Dr pepper

$3.50

CM Soda water

$3.50

CM Ginger ale

$3.50

CM Ginger beer

$3.50

CM Unsweet Tea

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
A 20% service Charge is included on all checks.

2236 E. Cnty Hwy 30A, Suite 5, Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459

Bud & Alley's Beach Bar image

