Bud & Rob's New Orleans Bistro imageView gallery

Bud & Rob's New Orleans Bistro 815 F Street

877 Reviews

$$

815 F Street

San Diego, CA 92101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic New Orleans style Creole and Cajun food in downtown San Diego

Website

Location

815 F Street, San Diego, CA 92101

Directions

Gallery
Bud & Rob's New Orleans Bistro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Lucky's Lunch Counter - 338 7th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
338 7th Avenue San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Bub's at the Ballpark
orange starNo Reviews
715 J ST. SAN DIEGO, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Gaslamp Tavern - 868 5th Ave
orange star4.3 • 881
868 5th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Tajima Ramen-East Village
orange starNo Reviews
901 E Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Smoking Gun & Spill the Beans - 555 Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
555 Market Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
The Blind Burro
orange star4.1 • 2,000
639 J st San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Diego

Hodad's Downtown
orange star4.3 • 5,740
945 Broadway San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Monzu Fresh Pasta - East Village
orange star4.6 • 734
455 10th Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
El Dorado Cocktail Lounge
orange star4.5 • 540
1030 Broadway San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Fairweather
orange star4.2 • 495
793 J St San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Amplified Kitchen + Beer Garden East Village
orange star4.6 • 166
1429 Island Ave San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Storyhouse Spirits - 1220 J Street
orange star4.6 • 106
1220 J Street San Diego, CA 92101
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Diego
Kearny Mesa
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Grantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Scripps Ranch
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Rancho Bernardo
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Mission Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Mission Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston