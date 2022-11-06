Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Sandwiches

BUD's BBQ 4505 Garth Rd

7 Reviews

$$

4505 Garth Rd

Baytown, TX 77521

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Here at Buds we got you covered, ask for our catering service for big crowds with your choice of meats, sides & buns! enjoy of our weekly specials everyday!

