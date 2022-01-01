Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Budare Bistro

968 Reviews

$$

1830 SW 3rd Ave

Miami, FL 33129

Order Again

Popular Items

Empanadas
Arepas Rellenas
Tequenos 4

Breakfast

Combo #1

Combo #1

$13.00

One arepa, shredded beef, black beans, and white cheese.

Combo #2

Combo #2

$13.00

One arepa, eggs, black beans and white cheese.

Lunch

Arepa Budare

Arepa Budare

$14.50

Grilled steak or chicken, pico de gallo, white cheese, and tartar sauce.

Arepa Kabeto

$11.10

Arepa filled Asado Negro, gouda cheese and garlic sauce.

Asado Negro

Asado Negro

$15.00

Sweet beef brisket. Served with two sides

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$13.50

Order of four Chicken Tenders with french fries.

Cruzado Large

$11.00

Cruzado Small

$7.99

Grilled Chicken

$15.70

Served with two sides.

Grilled Steak

Grilled Steak

$23.00

Served with two sides.

Pabellon Criollo

$13.50

Shredded meat, black beans, rice, and sweet plantains or arepa.

Parrilla Mixta

Parrilla Mixta

$32.50

Grilled steak, chicken, and spanish sausage. Served with one side.

Salad Budare

$6.85

Lettuce, avocado, tomato, and heart of palm.

Salad Caesar

$6.85

Soup of the Day Large

$10.00

Our Specialties

4 Mini Arepitas Nata

$4.00

8 Mini Arepitas Nata

$8.00

A. Chicharron

$8.10

4 mini arepitas made of pork with white cheese and nata.

Arepas Rellenas

Arepas Rellenas

$8.65

Arepa Viuda

$3.00

Plain arepa.

Arepitas Dulces

Arepitas Dulces

$8.00

Four pieces, served with data and white cheese.

Budare Sampler

Budare Sampler

$21.50

Two mini arepitas, two mini cachapitas, two tequenos, two mandocas, and two mini empanaditas.

Cachapa

Cachapa

$11.50

Venezuelan sweet corn pancake with Mano cheese or Guayanes

Empanadas de Platano

Empanadas de Platano

$9.00

4 pieces. Mini empanadas made of sweet plantain with Guayanes cheese.

Empanadas

Empanadas

$5.00
Hamburguesa Budare

Hamburguesa Budare

$14.50

Meat or chicken or mixed. American cheese, tomato, lettuce, bacon, fried egg, ham, and sauces.

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$5.00

Sauces, potato sticks, onion, melted cheese, and parmesan cheese.

Mini Arepitas 4

$9.50

Mini Arepitas 8

$18.00

Mini Cachapitas 3

$6.25

Mini Cachapitas 5

$10.00

Mini Empanadas 5

$7.20

Mini Empanadas 8

$12.20

Mandocas 4

$7.30

Mandocas 7

$9.30
Patacon Maduro

Patacon Maduro

$15.00

Sweet plantain with shredded meat, shredded chicken, pork or mixed, with lettuce, white cheese and sauces.

Patacon Verde

$15.00

Green plantain with shredded meat, shredded chicken, pork or mixed, with lettuce, white cheese and sauces.

Pepito

Pepito

$16.50

Meat, chicken or mixed with sauces, melted cheese, and potato sticks.

Tequenos 4

Tequenos 4

$7.50

Tequenos 8

$13.00

Cheese Burger

$8.50

Cachapa Plain

$7.00

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$11.20

With nutella and dulce de leche.

Golfeados

Golfeados

$8.10

Golfeados are a cheesy version of the classic American cinnamon roll made with papelon (raw hardened sugar cane juice).

Marquesa Arequipe

$9.00

Marquesa Oreo

$9.00

Marquesas Nutella

$9.00
Quesillo

Quesillo

$4.50

Venezuelan flan.

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$9.00

Marquesa Limon

$9.00

Xmas

Hallaca

$12.00

Pan de Jamon

$30.00

Plato Navideno

$25.00

Hallaca, pork, ensalada de gallina and pan de jamón.

Side Ensalada Gallina

$6.25

Side Pan de Jamon

$4.50

Side Pernil

$6.25

Drinks

Agua con Gas

Agua con Gas

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00
Chicha

Chicha

$6.25
Coke

Coke

$2.50
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.50
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.50
Frescolita

Frescolita

$2.75
Frescolita Zero

Frescolita Zero

$2.75
Frica Te con Limon

Frica Te con Limon

$5.50

Frica Mango

$5.50
Frica Manzana

Frica Manzana

$5.50

Frica Naranja y zanahoria

$5.50
Frica Te con Durazno

Frica Te con Durazno

$5.50
Juices

Juices

$5.00

Lemonade

$2.00
Malta

Malta

$3.50

Milk

$2.00
Nestea Durazno

Nestea Durazno

$4.50
Nestea Limon

Nestea Limon

$4.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$6.00

Papelon con Limon

$4.60
Sprite

Sprite

$2.50
Toddy

Toddy

$8.50
Water

Water

$2.80

Chicha 32 0z

$12.50

Rikomalt 330ml

$4.99

Rikomalt 1LT

$8.50

El Chichero 330ml

$4.99

El Chichero 1LT

$8.50

Coffee

American

$2.50

Americano Grande

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Cappuccino Grande

$4.25

Con Leche

$3.60

Con Leche de Almendra

$3.60

Con Leche de Almendra Grande

$4.00

Con Leche Grande

$4.00

Cuban Coffee

$3.00

Double Espresso

$3.80

Espresso

$2.00

Guayoyito

$2.20

Guayoyo

$2.50

Marroncito

$2.50

Toddy Caliente

$4.50

Chucheria

Barrilete

$1.00

Bocadillo De Guava

$1.00

Bocadillo Platano

$1.00

Bon Bon Bum

$1.50

Bubbaloo

$0.50

Budare Christmas Box

$20.00Out of stock

Casabe

$2.50

Catalinas

$8.00

Cerelac

$9.50

Cheese Tris

$2.50

Cheese Tris Grande

$7.60

Cheetos Boliqueso

$2.50Out of stock

Chicha El Chichero 330ml

$5.00

Chicha El Chichero 1 L

$7.99

Chocolate De Leche

$3.00

Chocolate De Leche Grande

$5.00

Chocolate Postre 40%

$12.00

Chocolate Postre 55%

$12.00

Club Social

$1.75

Cocossete

$2.50

Cricri

$2.50

Cricri Grande

$5.00

Dani Chips

$4.00Out of stock

De Todito Paketon

$2.85Out of stock

Diablito Grande

$3.50

Dulce De Lechosa

$16.00

Flaquito

$2.50

Fress Crema De Arroz

$4.75

Fress Kolita 2 Lts

$4.00Out of stock

Fress Maizena

$4.25

Frunas

$1.00

Galak

$3.00

Galleta De Huevo

$7.50

Galak Grande

$5.00

Galleta Maria

$4.00

Galleta Maria Chocolate

$2.25

Gayeton Extra Chocolate

$6.50

Gayeton Clasico

$6.50

Gayeton Fiesta

$6.50

Harina Pan Cachapa

$3.25

Harina Pan Clasica

$2.80

Harina Pan Integral

$2.80

Harina Pan Maíz Amarillo

$2.80

Hony Bran

$1.75

Katy

$2.50

Kraker Bran

$1.75

Leche La Campina

$19.00

Mani Moto

$2.50

Marilu Chocolate

$6.25

Marilu Vainilla

$6.25

Mavesa

$6.00

Mayonesa

$5.00

Mini Carre

$2.50Out of stock

Mini Cocosette Sándwich

$1.80

Mini Galleta Maria

$5.00

NatuChips

$2.50

Natulac

$2.50

Nestea Durazno 450g

$6.50

Nestea Limon 450g

$6.50

Nucita

$3.00

Oreo Grande Chocolate

$4.25

Oreo Vainilla Grande

$4.25

Oreo Venezuela

$2.25

Ovamaltina Familiar

$36.00

Ovomaltina

$3.00

Ovomaltina Maxi

$6.25

Palitos

$2.50

Pan Dulce

$2.50Out of stock

Pan Dulce con Nutella

$3.50Out of stock

Pepito Grande

$7.60

Pepito Pequeño

$3.00

Ping Pong

$5.45

Pirucream Coco Grande

$9.00Out of stock

Pirucream De Coco Pequeño

$5.00Out of stock

Pirucream Grande

$9.00

Pirucream Pequeño

$6.00Out of stock

Pirucream Spread

$5.50Out of stock

Pirulin

$5.00

Rikesa

$8.00

Rikiti

$2.50

Riko Malt

$9.00

Riko Malt 1 L

$7.25Out of stock

Salsa Fritz Ají Dulce

$5.00Out of stock

Salsa Fritz Bacon

$7.00

Salsa Fritz Maiz

$7.00

Salsa Fritz Picante

$7.00

Salsa De Soya La China

$7.50

Samba Chocolate

$3.50

Samba Fresa

$3.50

Six Pack Freskolita Zero

$8.50

Six Pack Fresskolita

$8.50

Six Pack Malta

$11.00

Sorbetico Fresa

$2.50

Sorbeticos Vainilla

$2.50

Sparkies Bubba

$2.50

Super Coco

$1.50

Susy

$2.50

Toddy Bolsa 1kg

$26.00

Toddy Grande

$12.00Out of stock

Toddy Pequeño

$9.00Out of stock

Toops Chocolate

$4.50

Toops Dulce de Leche

$4.50

Toronto

$6.00

Toronto Caja

$12.00

Nucita Vaso

$13.00

Salsa Fritz Maiz Grande

$15.00

Tripack Fritz

$8.50

Festival Vainilla

$1.00

Festival Fresa

$1.00

DANDY

$1.80

Atun Margarita

$8.00

Malta Caracas 6 Pack

$6.80

PROMO Pepito Grande

$10.00

Dalvito Queso fundido

$9.50

Pirulin 190mg

$9.00

Abraco Group

Bruschettini Classico

$5.45

Bruschettini Rosemary

$5.45

Bruschettini Garlic

$5.45

Amaretti Cookies

$5.45

Guadalupe Tostados 3.38oz

$2.45

COVID

Face Mask

$2.00
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1830 SW 3rd Ave, Miami, FL 33129

Directions

Budare Bistro image
Budare Bistro image
Budare Bistro image
Budare Bistro image

