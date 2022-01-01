Restaurant header imageView gallery
Alphabetical Comfort Kitchen - Budd Dairy

450 Reviews

$$$

1086 N Fourth St

Columbus, OH 43201

Popular Items

The Classic
Brussel Sprouts(GF)
House Seasoned French Fries

Sandwiches

Beer Gut Dog

Beer Gut Dog

$11.00

1/4LB All Beef Hot Dog, Beer Gut Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Onion Straws

Braised and Confused

Braised and Confused

$11.00

Beer Braised Brisket, Caramelized Onions, Tangy Jicama Slaw, Cheddar Cheese, House Garlic Aioli

Caddyshack

Caddyshack

$10.00

Oven Roasted Chicken Breast, Chopped Bacon, House Dill Pickle, Provolone Cheese, Shredded Romaine, House Honey Mustard

Faux Philly (VEG)🌿

Faux Philly (VEG)🌿

$9.00

Sautéed Mushrooms, Onions, Red Peppers, House Blackbean Hummus, Feta Cheese, Chopped Spring Mix

Hawaiian High Five

Hawaiian High Five

$10.00

8 Hour Pork Roast, Grilled Pineapple Bacon Slaw, Red Onion, Shredded Provolone, Homemade Chipotle BBQ(photo w/side of sprouts)

One Buff Chicken

One Buff Chicken

$10.00

Oven Roasted Chicken Breast, Jalapeno-Celery Slaw, Fried Onion Straws, Feta Cheese, Buffalo-Ranch Drizzle

Burgers

The Classic

The Classic

$15.00

1/3lb patty topped with caramelized onion, American cheese, house-made pickle, garlic aioli, crisp romaine lettuce, on a brioche bun -Burgers come with fries-

Beer Gut Burger

Beer Gut Burger

$15.00

1/3lb patty smothered in our award winning Beer Gut chili, american cheese, fresh red onion, house pickles, and fried onion straws on a Brioche bun. -Burger comes with fries-

BBQ Bacon Burger

BBQ Bacon Burger

$17.00

1/3Lb Patty, 2 strips of Bacon, Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, House Dill Pickle, Fried Onion Straws, Chipotle BBQ on a Brioche Bun -BURGER COMES WITH FRIES-

Braisy Daze Burger

Braisy Daze Burger

$18.00

1/3LB Patty, Braised Brisket, Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, Tangy Jicama Slaw, House Garlic Aioli on a Brioche Bun

Soups

Cup

$5.00

Bowl

$7.00

Sides

House Seasoned French Fries

House Seasoned French Fries

$4.00

Seasoned with our house blend spice and fried to a crisp perfection!

Beer Gut Fries

Beer Gut Fries

$7.00

House seasoned french fries. Smothered in our award winning Beer Gut Chili, cheddar cheese, and sour cream

Brussel Sprouts(GF)

Brussel Sprouts(GF)

$8.00

Fresh cut sprouts, fried to perfection, and seasoned with our house blend spice. Served up 3 ways! Choose one of the following:

Sauces

Aioli

$0.75

Chipotle BBQ

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Blackbean Hummus

$1.00

Ranch

$0.75

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Buffalo

$0.75
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1086 N Fourth St, Columbus, OH 43201

Directions

