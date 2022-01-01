Food Trucks
Salad
Sandwiches
Alphabetical Comfort Kitchen - Budd Dairy
450 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1086 N Fourth St, Columbus, OH 43201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern (Formally Pat and Gracie's) - 340 E Gay St
4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurant