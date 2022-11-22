Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bonifacio: Filipino Street food - Budd Dairy

450 Reviews

$$$

1086 N 4TH ST

COLUMBUS, OH 43201

Order Again

Popular Items

Pork Lumpia (2)
Veggie Lumpia (2)
Crispy Bok Choy

Bowls

Grilled Pork Belly Bowl

Grilled Pork Belly Bowl

$14.00Out of stock

Marinated in soy sauce, garlic, lemon juice, and black pepper. Market Style: house slaw, fire roasted corn ensalada, garlic annato rice. Street Style: fried bok choy, atchara, cornick, edsa sauce, garlic annato rice. Pancit Style: sautéed rice noodles, house slaw, fresh chopped bok choy. Garden Style: leafy-green kale, ripe cherry tomatoes, thinly sliced red onion, kidney and black beans, and fresh,crunchy bean sprouts with house made avocado dressing.

Crispy Tofu Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Deep fried tofu tossed in sweet chili soy. Vegan. Market Style: house slaw, fire roasted corn ensalada, garlic annato rice. Street Style: fried bok choy, atchara, cornick, edsa sauce, garlic annato rice. Pancit Style: sautéed rice noodles, house slaw, fresh chopped bok choy. Garden Style: leafy-green kale, ripe cherry tomatoes, thinly sliced red onion, kidney and black beans, and fresh,crunchy bean sprouts with house made avocado dressing.

Chicken Adobo Bowl

Chicken Adobo Bowl

$13.00Out of stock

Boneless chicken thighs slow cooked with garlic, bay leaf, and black pepper in a soy sauce and vinegar braise. Market Style: house slaw, fire roasted corn ensalada, garlic annato rice. Street Style: fried bok choy, atchara, cornick, edsa sauce, garlic annato rice. Pancit Style: sautéed rice noodles, house slaw, fresh chopped bok choy. Garden Style: leafy-green kale, ripe cherry tomatoes, red onion, black beans, and fresh, crunchy bean sprouts with house made avocado dressing.

Chili Garlic Shrimp Bowl

Chili Garlic Shrimp Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Shrimp tossed in a classic garlic dry rub and grilled with our signature chili baste. Market Style: house slaw, fire roasted corn ensalada, garlic annato rice. Street Style: fried bok choy, atchara, cornick, edsa sauce, garlic annato rice. Pancit Style: sautéed rice noodles, house slaw, fresh chopped bok choy. Garden Style: leafy-green kale, ripe cherry tomatoes, thinly sliced red onion, black beans, and fresh, crunchy bean sprouts with house made avocado dressing.

Snacks

Pork Lumpia (2)

Pork Lumpia (2)

$3.50

Deep fried pork spring rolls.

Veggie Lumpia (2)

Veggie Lumpia (2)

$3.50

Deep fried veggie spring rolls.

Steamed Bun Slider

Steamed Bun Slider

$5.00Out of stock

Your choice of protein, house slaw, atchara, garlic vinaigrette or edsa sauce (spicy!), and cornick in a fluffy steamed bun.

Crispy Bok Choy

Crispy Bok Choy

$6.00

Crispy bok choy drizzled with spicy soy chili sauce. Vegan.

Garlic Rice

$3.00Out of stock

Extra Sauces

Sweet Chili

$0.25

Citrus Soy

$0.25

Spiced Vinegar

$0.25

Sambal (Chili Paste)

$0.25

Drinks

Sanzo - Mango

$3.00Out of stock

Philippine mango juice. 250 ml.

Sanzo - Lychee

$3.00Out of stock

Guava juice. 250 ml.

Sanzo - Calamansi

$3.00Out of stock

Guyabano (Soursop) juice. 250 ml.

Sanzo - Yuzu w/ ginger

$3.00Out of stock

Kalamansi juice. 250 ml.

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1086 N 4TH ST, COLUMBUS, OH 43201

Directions

Gallery
Budd Dairy Food Hall image
Budd Dairy Food Hall image
Budd Dairy Food Hall image

