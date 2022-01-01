Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cluck Norris - Budd Dairy

450 Reviews

$$$

1086 N Fourth St

Columbus, OH 43201

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
5 Fingers
Angry Bird

Fingers

5 Fingers

5 Fingers

$9.00

hand cut, batter-dipped to-order

10 Fingers

$14.00

hand cut, batter-dipped to-order

20 Fingers

$25.00

hand cut, batter-dipped to-order

Wings

5 Wings

5 Wings

$7.00
10 Wings

10 Wings

$13.00

Sandwiches

Buffalo Soldier

Buffalo Soldier

$11.00

panko-crusted chicken, Cluck’s original, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, mayo, sesame bun

Angry Bird

Angry Bird

$11.00

Cluck’s secret spice-crusted chicken breast, pickles, spicy ranch

Pig Tenderloin

Pig Tenderloin

$11.00

country fried pork tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, sesame bun

You Serious Cluck?

You Serious Cluck?

$11.00

bacon and cheddar waffle, spicy chicken, maple honey butter, side maple syrup

Sides

Fries

Fries

$5.00

Regular-Cut Fries, Tossed in our house seasoning.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.00
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$8.00

Loaded Fries covered in liquid gold, bacon, diced tomato, scallions, and our house pickled chilies

Extra Sauce

Fried Pickles

$8.00
Cluck's Donuts

Cluck's Donuts

$6.00

Our New Cinnamon Sugar Donuts with a side of Caramel Sauce!

Celery and Dressing

$1.00
Slaw

Slaw

$3.00

Mayonnaise-based slaw. Marinated in house!

Kids Waffle

$4.00

Drinks

Aquafina Water

$3.00

Sparkling ice

$4.00

Pure Leaf

$4.00

Arizona

$3.00Out of stock

Soda

$2.00

Retail

T-shirt

$30.00

Baseball Shirt

$35.00Out of stock
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Cluck Norris offers guests quality, fresh, flavor-packed chicken favorites. Featuring flavorful, crispy chicken and sides that will satisfy any craving. The menu boasts chicken fingers, hand-cut and dipped to order, served with a choice of sauce. In addition, you can choose between several handheld crispy chicken sandwich options and a Pig Tenderloin sandwich.

Location

1086 N Fourth St, Columbus, OH 43201

Directions

Budd Dairy Food Hall image
Budd Dairy Food Hall image

