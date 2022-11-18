Restaurant header imageView gallery

THE PIT BBQ GRILLE - Budd Dairy

450 Reviews

$$$

1086 N Fourth St

Columbus, OH 43201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pit Bowl
Mildred's Mac&Cheese
Beef Brisket Sandwich

Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Meats

Beef Brisket

$12.00

Beef Sausage

$6.00

Pulled Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork

$10.00

Sides

Mildred's Mac&Cheese

Mildred's Mac&Cheese

$5.00
Big Baby's Baked Beans

Big Baby's Baked Beans

$5.00
Pit Slaw

Pit Slaw

$5.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

Signature Items

Pit Bowl

Pit Bowl

$14.00

Your choice of meat on a toasted brioche bun with our award winning Mac & Cheese, PIT Slaw and PIT Sauce.

Pit Fries

Pit Fries

$12.00

Fresh cut fries topped with your choice of pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket, cheddar cheese, and PIT Sauce.

Polish Boy

Polish Boy

$12.00

All beef polish sausage topped with fresh cut fries, coleslaw, and PIT Sauce.

Polish Girl

$13.00

All beef polish sausage topped with pulled pork, pulled chicken or brisket, fresh cut fries, coleslaw, and PIT Sauce.

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Desserts

Banana pudding

$6.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The PIT BBQ Grille

Website

Location

1086 N Fourth St, Columbus, OH 43201

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Cheesecake Girl at Budd Dairy
orange star4.5 • 450
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Cluck Norris - Budd Dairy
orange star4.5 • 450
1086 N Fourth St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Modern Southern Table - - Budd Dairy Food Hall
orange star4.5 • 450
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St. Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Pokebap - Budd Dairy
orange star4.5 • 450
1086 N 4th St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Zaftig Brew Pub / Java Central - Italian Village
orange starNo Reviews
119 E. 5th Ave Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Tacos Rudos - Budd Dairy
orange star4.5 • 450
1086 N 4th St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Columbus

Brassica - Short North
orange star4.5 • 1,435
680 N High St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Bodega - High St
orange star4.2 • 1,005
1044 N High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Hoof Hearted Brewery & Kitchen
orange star4.4 • 906
850 N 4th St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Short North
orange star4.5 • 809
714 N High St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Standard Hall
orange star4.0 • 500
1100 N High Street Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Modern Southern Table - - Budd Dairy Food Hall
orange star4.5 • 450
Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N 4th St. Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Merion Village
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Short North
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Brewery District
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Polaris
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Clintonville
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Olde Towne East
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Franklinton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston