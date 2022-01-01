Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pokebap - Budd Dairy

450 Reviews

$$$

1086 N 4th St

Columbus, OH 43201

Order Again

Popular Items

Poke Bowl
The Pokebap [*GF]
SPAM Musubi [*GF]

Chef's Special

Wasabi Toro Poke

Wasabi Toro Poke

$25.00

White Sushi Rice + Tora (Tuna Belly) + Scallions + Sweet Onions + Cucumber + Furikake + Pickled Ginger + Wasabi Microgreens +Tobiko

Starters

SPAM Musubi [*GF]

SPAM Musubi [*GF]

$4.50

SPAM (Glazed with our Sweet Soy) + White Sushi Rice + Nori Seaweed Wrap.

Ohsho Gyoza (Japanese Dumplings) [V]

Ohsho Gyoza (Japanese Dumplings) [V]

$10.00

Pan-Fried Vegetable Dumplings (Imported from Japan's famous Osaka Ohsho) + Pokebap Wasabi Microgreens (Locally grown Seven Acre Farm). Served with our Gyoza Dipping Sauce.

Shrimp Tempura

$11.00

Tempura battered shrimp. Served with a side of Pokebap and Sweet Soy sauce.

Pokebap Edamame [*GF, V]

Pokebap Edamame [*GF, V]

$5.50

Edamame Pods tossed with our Poke Sauce + Furikake.

Spicy Edamame [*GF, V]

Spicy Edamame [*GF, V]

$5.50

Edamame Pods tossed with our Spicy Poke Sauce + Togarashi.

Kani Salad

Kani Salad

$5.50

Shredded Crab Stick mixed with our Spicy Aioli + Furikake.

Miso Soup [GF]

Miso Soup [GF]

$3.50

Scratch-Made Miso & Dashi Broth + Tofu + Wakame Seaweed + Scallions.

Signature Rice Bowls

The Pokebap [*GF]

The Pokebap [*GF]

$18.00

White Sushi Rice + Salad + Tuna + Salmon [Flash-Marinated with our Spicy Poke Sauce + Scallions + Sweet Onions] + Crab Stick + Jalapeños + Cucumber + Edamame + Carrot + Mango + Pokebap Sauce + Furikake + Crispy Garlic + Pickled Ginger + Pokebap Wasabi Microgreens (Locally grown Seven Acre Farm) + Bap Chip.

Volcano [*GF]

Volcano [*GF]

$16.50

White Sushi Rice + Spicy Baked Fish [Baked Salmon mixed with our Spicy Aioli] + Scallions + Sweet Onions + Crab Stick + Jalapeños + Cucumber + Tomato Cilantro + Spicy Aioli + Sweet Soy + Furikake + Crispy Onions + Toasted Organic Coconut + Bap Chip.

California Crunch

California Crunch

$14.00

White Sushi Rice + Crab Stick + Avocado + Scallions + Cucumber + Carrot + Spicy Aioli + Sweet Soy + Furikake + Crispy Onions + Pickled Ginger + Bap Chip.

Signature Salads

The Seas [*GF]

$17.50

Salad (Locally Greenhouse-Grown, Hydroponic Baby Green & Red Lettuce) + Salmon [Flash-Marinated with our Spicy Poke Sauce] + Avocado + Scallions + Sweet Onions + Jalapeños + Cucumber + Edamame + Tomato Cilantro + Carrot + Spicy Poke Sauce + Furikake + Crispy Garlic + Pickled Ginger + Pokebap Wasabi Microgreens (Locally grown Seven Acre Farm) + Tobiko.

Garden [*GF, V]

Garden [*GF, V]

$13.00

Salad (Locally Greenhouse-Grown, Hydroponic Baby Green & Red Lettuce) + Organic Tofu [Flash-Marinaded with our Poke Sauce] + Avocado + Scallions + Sweet Onions + Cucumber + Edamame + Tomato Cilantro + Carrot + Ponzu Sauce + Furikake + Crispy Garlic + Crispy Onions + Pickled Ginger.

Korean BBQ Rice Bowls [Gluten-Free]

Gluten-Free.
Beef Bulgogi [GF]

Beef Bulgogi [GF]

$19.50

Thinly Sliced Ribeye Beef (Marinated with our Signature Sauce) + Sweet Onions + Carrot + Scallions + Crispy Garlic + Furikake. Served on White Sushi Rice + Salad (Locally Greenhouse-Grown, Hydroponic Baby Green & Red Lettuce).

Spicy Pork Bulgogi [GF]

Spicy Pork Bulgogi [GF]

$18.00

Thinly Sliced Pork (Marinated with our Signature Sauce) + Sweet Onions + Carrot + Scallions + Crispy Garlic + Furikake + Pokebap Wasabi Microgreens (Locally Grown Seven Acre Farm). Served on White Sushi Rice + Salad (Locally Greenhouse-Grown, Hydroponic Baby Green & Red Lettuce).

Chicken Bulgogi [GF], [H]

$18.00Out of stock

Halal Chicken Thighs (Marinated with our Signature Sauce) + Sweet Onions + Carrot + Scallions + Crispy Garlic + Furikake. Served on White Sushi Rice.

Spicy Chicken Bulgogi [GF], [H]

$18.00

Halal Chicken Thighs (Marinated with our Signature Sauce) + Sweet Onions + Carrot + Scallions + Crispy Garlic + Furikake + Pokebap Wasabi Microgreens (Locally Grown Seven Acre Farm). Served on White Sushi Rice.

Create Your Own

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

Artisan-crafted poke served on white or brown sushi rice.

Salad

Salad

Locally greenhouse-grown, hydroponic baby green & red lettuce. Pesticide-Free + GMO-Free.

Sushi Burrito

Sushi Burrito

Wrapped in nori seaweed & white sushi rice.

Sides & Extras

Bap Chips (Bag) [GF, V]

Bap Chips (Bag) [GF, V]

$4.00

House-made. Seasoned puffed rice chips with sesame seeds.

Kimchi

Kimchi

$4.00Out of stock

House-made. Korean spicy pickled napa cabbage.

Kimchi Radish

$4.00Out of stock
Seaweed Salad [GF, V]

Seaweed Salad [GF, V]

$5.50

Seaweed salad seasoned with sesame oil + vinegar dressing + sesame seeds.

Shibazuke [GF, V]

Shibazuke [GF, V]

$4.50

Japanese pickled veggies. (Cucumber + Eggplant + Ginger)

Fukujinzuke [V]

$4.50

Japanese Pickled Radish. (Radish + Eggplant + Lotus Root + Perilla Leaves)

Roasted Seaweed [GF, V]

Roasted Seaweed [GF, V]

$1.50

Roasted seaweed seasoned with olive oil + sea salt.

Sushi Rice [GF, V]

$3.00

White or brown sushi rice.

Extra Scratch-Made Sauces

Extra Scratch-Made Sauces

Scratch-made signature sauces.

Beverages

Fiji Water

$3.00

Ito En Japanese Tea

$4.00

Vita Coco Pressed Coconut Water

$4.00

Ramune (Japanese Soda)

$4.50

Moshi Sparkling Yuzu

$4.50

The Fed Artist: Roots

“Ancestor Ancestor” -Aleesha Nash

$100.00

Artist Statement: “Many atrocities devastate the retelling of Black history. However, my existence is proof that my ancestors were survivors. The tradition of honoring survivors has not broadly included the victims of the Transatlantic Slave Trade, and that needs to change. The relationship between my ancestors and the fields they labored in came to mind when creating a piece of art for the theme: Roots. My digital painting, Ancestor Ancestor depicts a young slave girl’s view from the kitchen of a plantation house. In contrast, she concurrently views a painting immortalizing Black history in a present-day museum. Additionally, the kitchen is a subtle remark on colorism and its place in my lineage. The slight optical illusion between the periods allows the girl to exist as both my ancestor and a young Black girl living today.”

“Be A Light" -Kat Paige

$65.00

Artist Statement: “I’ve just been coming into myself as an artist in the past 6 months and it’s felt so sweet to see the spark it's lit in my dad’s eyes as a huge supporter of my art. He is an extremely capable person: mechanic, wood worker, powder coater, electrician and so on, anything he puts his mind to he CAN and WILL do! I’ve been so inspired to do the same with my art, and found it extremely empowering to learn many new mediums and skills! My dad may have not taught me all of what I know, but he absolutely is the root of my AUDACITY!”

“Bippity” -Alison Halweg

$150.00

“The last three pictures I’m submitting for this show were taken a few weeks ago at the Rose Garden in Columbus. I love mornings, and I decided why not pair a morning with something else I love…photography. I got up around 6am to catch the morning dew and sunrise, my favorite time to take pictures. Everything is quiet and peaceful. Very grounding.”

“Boo” -Alison Halweg

$150.00

Artist Statement “The last three pictures I’m submitting for this show were taken a few weeks ago at the Rose Garden in Columbus. I love mornings, and I decided why not pair a morning with something else I love…photography. I got up around 6am to catch the morning dew and sunrise, my favorite time to take pictures. Everything is quiet and peaceful. Very grounding.”

“Boppity” -Alison Halweg

$150.00

“The last three pictures I’m submitting for this show were taken a few weeks ago at the Rose Garden in Columbus. I love mornings, and I decided why not pair a morning with something else I love…photography. I got up around 6am to catch the morning dew and sunrise, my favorite time to take pictures. Everything is quiet and peaceful. Very grounding.”

“Catch It!” -Kat Paige

$80.00

Artist Statement: “I’ve just been coming into myself as an artist in the past 6 months and it’s felt so sweet to see the spark it's lit in my dad’s eyes as a huge supporter of my art. He is an extremely capable person: mechanic, wood worker, powder coater, electrician and so on, anything he puts his mind to he CAN and WILL do! I’ve been so inspired to do the same with my art, and found it extremely empowering to learn many new mediums and skills! My dad may have not taught me all of what I know, but he absolutely is the root of my AUDACITY!”

“CREATION STORY” -Dexter Komakaru

$75.00

Artist Statement: “CREATION STORY: This hand-carved linocut block print created by DXTROSE depicts his favorite Native American creation story, the story of Grandmother Spider. As a proud artist of Mexican and Native American lineage, creation stories like this one are an integral part of my cultural roots. Spider Grandmother is an important figure in the mythology, oral traditions, and folklore of many Native American cultures, especially in the Southwestern United States. The Hopis speak of a Spider Grandmother who, conscientiously weaving her webs, thought the world itself into existence. That’s the tale I wished to depict in this piece showing her weaving the threads of our world with the assistance of her spider friend, creating the vast landscapes we call home.

“Detroit Riverfront” -Alison Halweg

$300.00

Artist Statement: “I moved to Detroit when I was 22 years old. To be completely honest, I hated it for the first year. Could not seem to connect to the city or call it home, I was miserable, and I wanted out. One day I happened to meet just the right group of people – they showed me all their favorite places, and we’d go to them and have our own experiences and meet the most wonderful strangers. And then those strangers would share their favorite places. Eventually I knew that city better than the back of my hand. I’m 28 years old now, and out of those 28 years I only spent 3 of them are in Detroit, but Detroit is my home. That’s where I started to come into my own and be me, my roots I guess.”

“Handing Down The Generations” -Julian-Laurence Basil

$850.00

Artist Statement: “For this piece I am connecting the roots through the strongest women in my life. The symbol of three in the holy matriarchy–the mother, the daughter, and the grandmother. I am using fabric that has been passed down from grandmother to mother to daughter instead of traditional canvas in order to further represent the connection between the three women and how they may come from different generations but they all come from the same cloth.”

“It’s hard to put down Roots, when the Man keeps pouring Concrete” -Channing Wheaton

$300.00

Artist Statement: “The nature of our system keeps citizens forever in search of safety and security. Stopping them from putting down roots in places they might feel stability. However, given enough time nature will devour all.”

“Mean Muggin Moth” -Kat Paige

$20.00Out of stock

Artist Statement: “I’ve just been coming into myself as an artist in the past 6 months and it’s felt so sweet to see the spark it's lit in my dad’s eyes as a huge supporter of my art. He is an extremely capable person: mechanic, wood worker, powder coater, electrician and so on, anything he puts his mind to he CAN and WILL do! I’ve been so inspired to do the same with my art, and found it extremely empowering to learn many new mediums and skills! My dad may have not taught me all of what I know, but he absolutely is the root of my AUDACITY!”

“MOODRA 1” -Dexter Komakaru

$40.00

Artist Statement: “MOODRA 1: Inspired by centuries-old plant medicines indigenous to the Americas, "MOODRA" is a hand-carved linocut block print that depicts a human figure meditating firmly rooted in connection with the earth through mushrooms and the underground mycelium networks that surround us. The healing potential of these age-old medicines and plants is only just recently becoming decriminalized in the West, but like mycelium itself, the healing abilities that these plants have provided prevail and continue to expand the collective consciousness of humanity.”

“Nature&Shapes_RP” -Sydney Kit

$75.00

Artist Statement “Through the digital art of animation and comic books, I create work with the intention of allowing the audience to not just know, but to understand the emotions they witness in my work. With bright color palettes and soft character designs, I create animations and comic books that stimulates engagement across environments and creates a lasting impression on the audience.”

“Neon Roots” -Cassandra Garcia

$400.00

Artist Statement: “The turquoise waters, bright yellow sun rays, blue skies, green landscapes, and bright pink flowers of the Philippine Islands are the things that remind me of home. I vividly remember the times my family would take trips to the beach; island hopping, riding boats, and camping in deserted islands. The feeling of the warm sand on my feet and the sun rays reflecting off the turquoise waters- like paradise. The tall palm trees crowded over us extend into the clear blue skies. On our way home we would look out the car window and the vast landscapes of the mountains move in front of us. My grandmother has a garden where she grows the brightest colored flowers of all kinds. The pink lilies were my favorite.”

“Old Age Old Sage” -Zelberto Carneiro

$150.00

Artist Statement: “I am an old hat in photography but a new one in the art space. This work was inspired by my reflections on old age and wisdom. While on a trip abroad, on a sandy beach, I spotted this old tree. I admire nature and the nature of plants and trees. They also struggle in their environments, not unlike us, but still equipped to tackle challenges. Rooted in a good foundation, we would be wise in heeding their wisdom too.”

“Peacemaker” -Skylar G. Park

$150.00

“The roots of a peacemaker. What I drew was a self portrait of myself, and there are two dogs in distress. This represents the roots of what I’ve rooted myself into. The distressed dogs obviously represent the two sides of aggression, and guilt. As a peacemaker you’ll always have to deal with these two. The aggressive types: the ones who won’t let up, and the ones who use guilt as they’re defensive ( Can even say some are manipulative). Right in the middle is myself, the peacemaker. Going through a lot through life I’ve always liked to say I’ve rooted myself to being the peacemaker in a lot of situations, and that is why I gave myself the third eye as I’ve been through a lot of situations, and learning along the way. Wisdom. In the end everyone needs a peacemaker, but learning to not be everyone's peacemaker is another step in life I need to root myself out. ”

“Protect Your Peace” -Kat Paige

$65.00

Artist Statement: “I’ve just been coming into myself as an artist in the past 6 months and it’s felt so sweet to see the spark it's lit in my dad’s eyes as a huge supporter of my art. He is an extremely capable person: mechanic, wood worker, powder coater, electrician and so on, anything he puts his mind to he CAN and WILL do! I’ve been so inspired to do the same with my art, and found it extremely empowering to learn many new mediums and skills! My dad may have not taught me all of what I know, but he absolutely is the root of my AUDACITY!”

“Self Love” -Skylar G. Park

$175.00

Artist Statement: “The roots to self love. What I painted today is a semi-self portrait, with plants growing above my head using oil paints and some fake plants to give off a 3D look. I took the term roots in more of a literal sense as to where the roots of the plants wrap around the heart because the roots represent the core of who you are. If you take care of them then your growth will thrive, but if you ignore them they’ll slowly die off and you will lose yourself. In conclusion, my art represents that you should always remember if you ever want to flourish, you must remember to take care of your roots (your heart) and you’ll see beautiful growth in yourself.”

“Sister Bond” -Skylar G. Park

$120.00

Artist Statement: “The roots of our sister bond. What I painted was a self portrait of my sister, and flowers blooming out of her. This represents the roots behind our bond of sisterhood. As the flowers blooming show the strength, and beauty of sisterhood over the years while also being able to be there more, supporting each other when we can, and being able to get through tough times together when it felt like it was just us against the world. I believe during those times our roots really grew. Even though we are now on our own paths, nothing can break our roots, and our flowers will continue to grow.”

“Snake & Moth” -Kat Paige

$160.00

Artist Statement: “I’ve just been coming into myself as an artist in the past 6 months and it’s felt so sweet to see the spark it's lit in my dad’s eyes as a huge supporter of my art. He is an extremely capable person: mechanic, wood worker, powder coater, electrician and so on, anything he puts his mind to he CAN and WILL do! I’ve been so inspired to do the same with my art, and found it extremely empowering to learn many new mediums and skills! My dad may have not taught me all of what I know, but he absolutely is the root of my AUDACITY!”

“Spring Onion has Sprung” -Finnick Vest

$45.00

Artist Statement “Spring Onion Fairies” are based around childhood memories. As a child I loved being outside, playing in the woods and around the ponds and pastures that surrounded my home. I can’t recall who showed me how to find wild onions or spring onions, but once I learned how to forage for them, I became obsessed. I would pull hundreds and bring them for my grandma to use to cook, and I’d chew on them as I played outside. Even today, when I see them growing in stray patches of grass, I pick them and pocket them for later. When I thought of the word roots, that little plant was the first thing that popped into my mind, so I tried to combine the excitement and fun of foraging as a kid with the inconspicuous spring onion that most just mistake for a weed. I hope they make you smile.”

“Spring Onion Love” -Finnick Vest

$45.00

Artist Statement “Spring Onion Fairies” are based around childhood memories. As a child I loved being outside, playing in the woods and around the ponds and pastures that surrounded my home. I can’t recall who showed me how to find wild onions or spring onions, but once I learned how to forage for them, I became obsessed. I would pull hundreds and bring them for my grandma to use to cook, and I’d chew on them as I played outside. Even today, when I see them growing in stray patches of grass, I pick them and pocket them for later. When I thought of the word roots, that little plant was the first thing that popped into my mind, so I tried to combine the excitement and fun of foraging as a kid with the inconspicuous spring onion that most just mistake for a weed. I hope they make you smile.”

“Spring Onion Sprout” -Finnick Vest

$45.00

Artist Statement “Spring Onion Fairies” are based around childhood memories. As a child I loved being outside, playing in the woods and around the ponds and pastures that surrounded my home. I can’t recall who showed me how to find wild onions or spring onions, but once I learned how to forage for them, I became obsessed. I would pull hundreds and bring them for my grandma to use to cook, and I’d chew on them as I played outside. Even today, when I see them growing in stray patches of grass, I pick them and pocket them for later. When I thought of the word roots, that little plant was the first thing that popped into my mind, so I tried to combine the excitement and fun of foraging as a kid with the inconspicuous spring onion that most just mistake for a weed. I hope they make you smile.”

“Sun Star Moon” -Kat Paige

$45.00

Artist Statement: “I’ve just been coming into myself as an artist in the past 6 months and it’s felt so sweet to see the spark it's lit in my dad’s eyes as a huge supporter of my art. He is an extremely capable person: mechanic, wood worker, powder coater, electrician and so on, anything he puts his mind to he CAN and WILL do! I’ve been so inspired to do the same with my art, and found it extremely empowering to learn many new mediums and skills! My dad may have not taught me all of what I know, but he absolutely is the root of my AUDACITY!”

“The Magnificent in the Mundane” -Joleanna Bare

$935.00

Artist Statement: “The Magnificent in the Mundane is an illustrative surrealism inspired by the magnificence and beauty in the ordinary and mundane. A robin resting on a twig with a worm breakfast painted with metal leafing represents the golden value of that worm to that particular bird at that particular moment. Flourishing vibrant green hostas plants that line countless sidewalks and yet get overlooked. A strip of intricate white lace also are among the mundane things we tend to overlook and devalue, however, upon a slow close examination are absolutely stunning. This piece is dedicated to my Grandmother who treasured all three of these mundane things and elevated them with her attention to the appropriate degree of appreciation of their magnificence.”

“TREE OF LIFE” -Dexter Komakaru

$35.00Out of stock

Artist Statement: “TREE OF LIFE: Created by mixing traditional and new-age digital illustration tools, this illustration of a Tree of Life, with its branches reaching for the sky and its roots deep in the earth, symbolizes how all life on earth is related. Despite humanity straying far from this idea and the interconnectedness of the land and species in recent millennia, this idea of Mitákuye Oyás’iŋ (a phrase from the Lakota language meaning 'we are all related') reflects the world view of interconnectedness held by the Lakota people of North America and the 200+ indigenous tribes of Turtle Island. No matter how far we wander from this original truth, we can always return back to our roots.”

“View From The Kitchen” -Aleesha Nash

$100.00

Artist Statement: “Many atrocities devastate the retelling of Black history. However, my existence is proof that my ancestors were survivors. The tradition of honoring survivors has not broadly included the victims of the Transatlantic Slave Trade, and that needs to change. The relationship between my ancestors and the fields they labored in came to mind when creating a piece of art for the theme: Roots. My digital painting, Ancestor Ancestor depicts a young slave girl’s view from the kitchen of a plantation house. In contrast, she concurrently views a painting immortalizing Black history in a present-day museum. Additionally, the kitchen is a subtle remark on colorism and its place in my lineage. The slight optical illusion between the periods allows the girl to exist as both my ancestor and a young Black girl living today.”

“Wood Detail” -Sydney Kit

$250.00

Artist Statement “Through the digital art of animation and comic books, I create work with the intention of allowing the audience to not just know, but to understand the emotions they witness in my work. With bright color palettes and soft character designs, I create animations and comic books that stimulates engagement across environments and creates a lasting impression on the audience.”

“Wood Detail” w/frame -Sydney Kit

$300.00

Artist Statement “Through the digital art of animation and comic books, I create work with the intention of allowing the audience to not just know, but to understand the emotions they witness in my work. With bright color palettes and soft character designs, I create animations and comic books that stimulates engagement across environments and creates a lasting impression on the audience.”

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

From creative food to dedicated service, our team is committed to going above and beyond to make sure you have a great dining experience. At Pokebap, we believe that imagination and creativity are the key elements to give our guests “A Fresh Way To Create!”

Website

Location

1086 N 4th St, Columbus, OH 43201

Directions

Gallery
Budd Dairy Food Hall image
Budd Dairy Food Hall image

