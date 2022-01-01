Pokebap - Budd Dairy

“Peacemaker” -Skylar G. Park

$150.00

“The roots of a peacemaker. What I drew was a self portrait of myself, and there are two dogs in distress. This represents the roots of what I’ve rooted myself into. The distressed dogs obviously represent the two sides of aggression, and guilt. As a peacemaker you’ll always have to deal with these two. The aggressive types: the ones who won’t let up, and the ones who use guilt as they’re defensive ( Can even say some are manipulative). Right in the middle is myself, the peacemaker. Going through a lot through life I’ve always liked to say I’ve rooted myself to being the peacemaker in a lot of situations, and that is why I gave myself the third eye as I’ve been through a lot of situations, and learning along the way. Wisdom. In the end everyone needs a peacemaker, but learning to not be everyone's peacemaker is another step in life I need to root myself out. ”