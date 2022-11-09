Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Cheesecake Girl at Budd Dairy

450 Reviews

$$$

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street

Columbus, OH 43201

Popular Items

Brownie Cookie Dough Mini
Buckeye Mini
Red Velvet Oreo Cheesecake Jar

Mini Cheesecakes

Original Mini

Original Mini

$2.75

Shortbread crust and original cheesecake

Buckeye Mini

Buckeye Mini

$3.75

Chocolate shortbread crust, peanut butter chocolate chip cheesecake, Topped with a chocolate drizzle and a mini buckeye

Brownie Cookie Dough Mini

Brownie Cookie Dough Mini

$3.75

Brownie crust, original cheesecake, Topped with eggless cookie dough

Pecan Pie Mini

$3.75

shortbread crust, original cheesecake, topped with pecan pie!

Peach Cobbler Mini

$3.75

Carnival Mini

$3.75Out of stock

White Chocolate Raspberry Mini

$3.75Out of stock

Shortbread crust, raspberry cheesecake with white chocolate chips, topped with raspberry jam and mini white chocolate chips!

Coffee Caddy

Coffee Caddy

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh Brewed coffee & 2 Mini Cheesecakes of your choice from our case!

Blueberry Cobbler Mini

$3.75Out of stock

shortbread crust, original cheesecake, topped with a blueberry reduction and a cobbler crunch topping! no nuts!

Cheesecake Slices

Lion Cub's Monster Cookie Cheesecake Slice

Lion Cub's Monster Cookie Cheesecake Slice

$9.50

Our collab with Lion Cub's Cookies is back! Shortbread crust, original cheesecake, with a layer of chopped up Monster cookies in the middle, topped with buttercream, chocolate drizzle & more cookies!

Pumpkin Spice Slice

$9.00

cinnamon shortbread crust, pumpkin spice cheesecake, topped with buttercream and a dusting of pumpkin pie spice!

Caramel Apple Slice

$9.00

shortbread crust, caramel apple cheesecake, topped with an apple pie reduction

Chocolate Slice

$8.00

chocolate shortbread crust, chocolate cheesecake, topped with chocolate ganache

Red Velvet Slice

$9.00

red velvet cake crust, original cheesecake topped with buttercream and red velvet cake crumbles

Original Slice

$8.00Out of stock

Short bread crust, Original Cheesecake, Topped with Buttercream

Cinnamon Roll Slice

Cinnamon Roll Slice

$9.00Out of stock

Graham cracker crust, original cheesecake swirled with cinnamon roll filling, Topped with buttercream lattice and cinnamon sprinkle

Vanilla Bean Raspberry Slice

$9.00Out of stock

shortbread crust, vanilla bean cheesecake, topped with a raspberry compote!

Other Sweets

Birthday Cookie Sandwich

Birthday Cookie Sandwich

$6.00

Rainbow sprinkle sugar cookies with cheesecake in the middle

Oatmeal Cream Pie

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$5.00

Cinnamon Oat Cookies with cheesecake in the middle

Gingersnaps

$6.00

Chewy Gingersnap cookies filled with a layer of cheesecake!

Red Velvet Oreo Cheesecake Jar

Red Velvet Oreo Cheesecake Jar

$10.00

Layers of red velvet chocolate chip cake, chocolate chip cheesecake and crushed Oreos in an 8.5oz jar

Pumpkin Bread Cheesecake Tins

$9.00

4x4 in tin filled with a layer of pumpkin bread, a layer of cheesecake, topped off with a baked strusel

Gluten Free Mini Cheesecake 4 Pack

$15.00

Pumpkin, Caramel Apple, Cookies & Cream and Snickerdoodle Mini cheesecakes packaged together and all gluten free!

Carrot Cake Jar

$10.00Out of stock

Coffee

$2.00Out of stock

Fresh Brewed Silverbridge Coffee

Single Cookie

$1.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
The Cheesecake Girl

Website

Location

Budd Dairy Food Hall 1086 N. 4th Street, Columbus, OH 43201

Directions

