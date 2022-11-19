Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tacos Rudos - Budd Dairy

450 Reviews

$$$

1086 N 4th St

Columbus, OH 43201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Pescado (Red Snapper Fish)
Asada (steak) - gluten free
Pollo (Slow cooked shredded chicken) - gluten free

Tacos

Con todo: our tacos are topped with cilantro, onions and our delicious salsa verde.
Pastor (spit-roasted pork) -gluten free

Pastor (spit-roasted pork) -gluten free

$4.50

Spit-roasted marinated pork, salsa taquera, cilantro, onions and pineapple on a hand-pressed corn tortilla.

Asada (steak) - gluten free

Asada (steak) - gluten free

$4.50

Grilled steak, salsa taquera, cilantro, onions on a hand-pressed corn tortilla.

Pollo (Slow cooked shredded chicken) - gluten free

Pollo (Slow cooked shredded chicken) - gluten free

$4.50

Slow cooked chicken in a chipotle sauce, cabbage, queso fresco, and Serrano pepper-cream sauce on a hand-pressed corn tortilla.

Pescado (Red Snapper Fish)

Pescado (Red Snapper Fish)

$5.50

"THE BEST FISH TACO IN OHIO" Beer-battered snapper, cabbage. pico de gallo, serrano pepper-cream sauce on a FLOUR tortilla.

Vegan (Pot & Shrooms)

Vegan (Pot & Shrooms)

$4.50

Roasted gold potatoes, Shiitake mushrooms, on a hand-pressed corn tortilla, cabbage, pico de gallo, green salsa.

Big Stuff

Torta Pastor

Torta Pastor

$12.00

Our spit-roasted marinated pork with cabbage, pico de gallo, guac, chihuahua cheese and imported mayonnaise on a Telera bun made locally.

Torta Asada

Torta Asada

$12.00

Our grilled steak with cabbage, pico de gallo, guac, chihuahua cheese and imported mayonnaise on a Telera bun made locally.

Torta Chicken

Torta Chicken

$12.00

Our slow-cooked chicken in a chipotle sauce with cabbage, pico de gallo, guac, chihuahua cheese and imported mayonnaise on a Telera bun made locally.

Hand-pressed Corn Quesadilla

Hand-pressed Corn Quesadilla

$11.00

A Larger hand-pressed corn tortilla, delicious melted cheese, you choice of protein, with cabbage, pico de gallo, and our Serrano-cream sauce.

Flour Quesadilla

Flour Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla, Melted cheese, your choice of protein, with cabbage, pico de gallo and our Serrano-cream sauce

Large Gringa

Large Gringa

$9.00

Delicious melted cheese, with pastor (pork), pineapple, cilantro and onions on a FLOUR tortilla

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Vegetarian

VEGETARIAN Torta

VEGETARIAN Torta

$12.00

Our oven roasted Yukon gold potatoes and shiitake mushrooms, with cabbage, pico de gallo, delicious melted cheese and imported mayonnaise on a Telera bun made locally

VEGETARIAN Hand-Pressed Corn Quesadilla

VEGETARIAN Hand-Pressed Corn Quesadilla

$11.00

A larger hand-pressed tortilla, delicious melted dairy based cheese, oven roasted Yukon gold potatoes and Shiitake mushrooms, with cabbage, pico de gallo, and our green salsa.

VEGETARIAN Flour Quesadilla

VEGETARIAN Flour Quesadilla

$10.00

Flour tortilla, delicious melted cheese, oven roasted Yukon gold Potatoes and Shiitake mushrooms with cabbage, pico de gallo, and our green salsa.

chips

NACHOS!!!

NACHOS!!!

$11.00
Chips + Pico de gallo (Mild Salsa)

Chips + Pico de gallo (Mild Salsa)

$8.00

Our fresh-made corn chips with pico de gallo.

Chips + Guacamole

Chips + Guacamole

$8.00

Our fresh-made corn chips with our Guacamole.

Chips + Queso NEW!!!

Chips + Queso NEW!!!

$7.00
Chips only

Chips only

$3.00

Our fresh-made corn chips only.

House Drinks

Coffechata

Coffechata

$5.00

Our delicious iced Horchata and coffee come together. Shaken.

Horchata

Horchata

$3.75

Rice drink, dairy, cinnamon and cane sugar.

Hibiscus

Hibiscus

$3.75

Chilled Hibiscus flower tea and cane sugar.

Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Mexican Coke, in a glass bottle.

Jarrito Pineapple

Jarrito Pineapple

$3.25

Jarritos, in a glass bottle.

Jarrito Fruitpunch

Jarrito Fruitpunch

$3.25

Jarritos, in a glass bottle.

Jarrito Mandarin

Jarrito Mandarin

$3.25

Jarritos, in a glass bottle.

Topochico

Topochico

$3.50

Topo Chico, Bottled in Mexico, in a glass bottle.

Bottled Water

$2.00

Jarrito Grape Fruit

$3.25

Sweets!

Tres Leches Cake

$6.00Out of stock

A special Mexican treat, Tres Leches!

Sides

Guacamole Only Large

$6.00

Pico de Gallo Only Large

$5.00

Salsa taquera (mild)

$0.75

Salsa roja (spicy)

$0.75

KIDS QUESADILLA, CHEESE ONLY

$6.00

Small Pico Side

$1.00

Small Guacamole Side

$1.50

Side Of Queso

$4.00

Serrano Cream Sauce

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican Street Tacos crafted from fresh ingredients and their signature hand-pressed tortillas and salsas.

Website

Location

1086 N 4th St, Columbus, OH 43201

Directions

