Budda's Bakery & Breakfast "To Go"
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
205 E 700 S, Suite D, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Graze Craze - 20003 Pleasant Grove, UT
No Reviews
1926 W Pleasant Grove Blvd Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
View restaurant
Slab Pizza - Pleasant Grove - 148 South Pleasant Grove Boulevard
No Reviews
148 South Pleasant Grove Boulevard Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
View restaurant
Kolache Krave Food Truck - Food Truck
4.6 • 446
1926 W Pleasant Grove Blvd Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
View restaurant
Kolache Krave (Pleasant Grove, UT)
4.6 • 446
1926 W Pleasant Grove Blvd Suite D Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
View restaurant