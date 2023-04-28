Restaurant header imageView gallery

Budda's Bakery & Breakfast "To Go"

review star

No reviews yet

205 E 700 S

Suite D

Pleasant Grove, UT 84062

Food

Butter Rolls

Our most basic soft and fluffy buttery pillows of YUM!
Budda's Assorted Dozen

Budda's Assorted Dozen

$25.00Out of stock

Choose a Dozen of any of your favorite butter rolls.

Single Classic

Single Classic

$2.50Out of stock

Our most basic soft and fluffy buttery pillows of YUM!

Dozen Classic

Dozen Classic

$25.00Out of stock

Our Classic Budda's are cheaper by the dozen.

Single Sticky

Single Sticky

$2.50Out of stock

Still the famous Butter Roll with just a touch of cinnamon and a layer of brown sugar to create that caramelized yumminess.. Lightly brushed with a buttery sweet & salty glaze..

Dozen Sticky

Dozen Sticky

$25.00Out of stock

Our Sticky Budda's are cheaper by the dozen.

Single Coconut

Single Coconut

$2.50

Buttery pillows of yum filled with a sweet coconut filling and brushed lightly with more butter. And yes, they are rolled exactly like our Classic Budda’s.

Dozen Coconut

Dozen Coconut

$25.00

Our Coconut Budda's is cheaper by the dozen.

Single Taro

Single Taro

$2.50Out of stock

If you have ever been to the Polynesian Cultural Center, you most likely have had these. Well, Budda’s has kicked things up a notch. You gotta try to belie

Dozen Taro

Dozen Taro

$25.00Out of stock

Our Taro Budda's are cheaper by the dozen

Single Taro Coconut

Single Taro Coconut

$2.50Out of stock

Our Taro Budda's filled with our creamy coconut filling makes this one of the favorites!

Dozen Taro Coconut

Dozen Taro Coconut

$25.00Out of stock

Our Taro Coconut Budda's are cheaper by the dozen.

Single Lilikoi

Single Lilikoi

$2.50Out of stock

Lilikoi Butter rolled in our signature Classic dough, baked to perfection then lightly brushed with a sweet and salty Lilikoi glaz

Dozen Lilikoi

Dozen Lilikoi

$25.00Out of stock

Our Lilikoi Budda's are cheaper by the dozen.

Sweet Bread

Classic Sweet Bread

Classic Sweet Bread

$10.99Out of stock

The classic round sweet loaf. Just like home, but better!

Kalo Sweet Bread

Kalo Sweet Bread

$10.99Out of stock

The Classic round sweet loaf made with Poi (mashed Taro or Kalo root) and a little purple gel coloring for the effect. So yummy!

Budda's Desserts

Custard Squares

Custard Squares

$3.50Out of stock

Old School Classic Custard Squares.

Aunty Lei's Ono Kine Bites

Aunty Lei's Ono Kine Bites

$10.99

Bite size buttery chocolate chip cookies!

Chocolate MacNut Brownies

Chocolate MacNut Brownies

$3.25Out of stock

Home style made from scratch with butter Macadamia Nut Brownies.

Lilikoi Crumble

Lilikoi Crumble

$3.25Out of stock
Lemon Crumble

Lemon Crumble

$3.25Out of stock

Drinks

Bottle Drinks

Bottle Milk

Bottle Milk

$2.99Out of stock

One Pint

Bottle Soda

Bottle Soda

$2.69Out of stock

20 oz.

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

20 oz.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

205 E 700 S, Suite D, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

