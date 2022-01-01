Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

BUDDHA BOWL THAI CAFE

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

2973 North High st

columbus, OH 43202

Appetizers

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$4.95

Deep fried firm tofu served with a vinaigrette and crushed peanuts.

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$5.95

Crispy deep fried rice wrapper stuffed with thin vermicelli noodles, carrots, and cabbage. Vegan preparation available upon request.

Crab Cream Cheese Wontons

Crab Cream Cheese Wontons

$8.95

6 Pieces of crispy wonton wrapper stuffed with crab, Cream cheese, green onions, and carrots. Served with seat and sour sauce.

Fresh Rolls

Fresh Rolls

$9.95

2 Pieces of rice wrapper stuffed with rice noodles, mint leaves, bean sprouts, green onions, cucumber, carrots, cilantro, tofu and crushed peanuts. Served with a sweet hoisin sauce and topped with crushed peanuts. Served cold. Vegan and gluten free preparations available upon request.

Crispy Chicken Toast

Crispy Chicken Toast

$6.95

6 Pieces of ground chicken egg and green onions layered on a toasted baguette and deep fried until golden brown. Served with a Thai vinaigrette sauce.

Tempura Sweet Potato Fries

Tempura Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

Thin cut sweet potato deep fried in tempura batter served with a Thai vinaigrette. Vegan preparation available upon request.

Crispy Rolls

Crispy Rolls

$9.95

Crispy thin rice wrapper stuffed with ground chicken, vermicelli noodles, egg and bean sprouts. Topped with a Thai vinaigrette, crushed peanuts., carrots and cilantro. Gluten-free preparation available upon request.

Vegetable Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$10.95

Assorted vegetables dipped in tempura batter and deep fried until golden brown. Served with a Thai vinaigrette sauce.

Shrimp Rolls

Shrimp Rolls

$12.95

8 Shrimp wrapped in thin rice paper and deep-fried until crispy. Served with a Thai vinaigrette sauce.

Satay

Satay

$10.95

5 Pieces of tender marinated chicken skewers. Served with a light cucumber salad and Thai peanut sauce. Gluten free preparation available upon request.

Pot Stickers (6)

Pot Stickers (6)

$6.95

Rice dumpling filled with your choice of chicken, pork or vegetables steamed and then pan-seared.

Soups

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$7.95+

Spicy soup made with your choice of chicken or vegetables, straw mushrooms, lemongrass, lime juice, and citrus leaves. Garnished with green onions and cilantro. Vegan and gluten-free preparations available upon request.

Tom Ka

Tom Ka

$7.95+

Rich coconut soup with your choice of chicken or vegetables, straw mushrooms, lemongrass, lime juice and galangal root. Garnished with green onions and cilantro. Vegan and gluten-free preparations available upon request.

Vegetable Soup

Vegetable Soup

$7.95+

Mushroom-based broth with garlic and fresh vegetables including celery, bok choy, napa cabbage, cilantro, and carrots. Vegan and gluten-free preparations available upon request.

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$7.95+

Mushroom-based broth with garlic and fresh vegetables including celery, bok choy, napa cabbage, cilantro, and carrots. Vegan and gluten-free preparations available upon request.

Salads

Thai Chicken Salad

Thai Chicken Salad

$14.95

Sliced chicken tossed with fresh cucumbers, tomatoes, bean sprout, red onions, green onions, cilantro, crushed peanuts and a spicy lime sauce. Served on top a bed of fresh leaf lettuce. Gluten Free preparation available upon request.

Yum Nue

Yum Nue

$14.95

Beef Salad, tender grilled beef mixed with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions and cilantro in a spicy lime sauce on top of lettuce. Gluten Free preparation available upon request.

Nam Sod

Nam Sod

$14.95

Ground chicken, ginger, red onions, cilantro and peanuts mixed in a spicy lime sauce, served over lettuce. Gluten Free preparation available upon request.

Grilled Vegetable Salad

Grilled Vegetable Salad

$14.95

Pan-grilled onions, bell peppers, napa cabbage, bok choy, sweet potatoes, carrots, tofu and peanuts in a spicy lime sauce. Vegan and Gluten Free preparations available upon request.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$10.95

Lettuce, cucumber, bean sprouts, tofu, onions, carrots, tomatoes and crushed peanuts topped with a sweet garlic dressing. Vegan and Gluten Free preparations available upon request.

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$8.95

Sliced cucumbers, red onions and shredded carrots topped with a tart vinaigrette dressing. Vegan and Gluten Free preparations available upon request.

Noodles

Kee Mow

Kee Mow

$12.95

Wide rice noodle, with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions bean sprouts and Thai basil. Vegan preparation available upon request.

Pad Se Ewe

Pad Se Ewe

$12.95

Wide rice noodle, stir-fried with egg, Chinese broccoli and you choice of meat or tofu. Vegan preparation available upon request.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.95

Rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, green onions in a sweet Thai sauce. Vegan and Gluten Free preparations available upon request.

Noodle Combo

Noodle Combo

$12.95

Yellow egg noodles with chicken and beef with celery, onions, carrots and cabbage in a light garlic sauce. Vegan preparation available upon request.

Entrées

Pla Radprick-Whole Tilapia

Pla Radprick-Whole Tilapia

$19.95

Whole Tilapia fish deep fried until crispy, topped with a sweet and sour garlic sauce, carrots and cilantro.

Red Curry Salmon

Red Curry Salmon

$19.95

8oz salmon fillet topped with a coconut curry sauce, straw mushrooms, bell peppers and bamboo shoots. Gluten Free preparation available upon request.

Basil Tilapia

Basil Tilapia

$19.95

Tilapia fillet topped with our signature Thai Basil sauce including ground chicken, onions, bell peppers, and garlic.

Pineapple Curry

Pineapple Curry

$14.95

Your choice of meat or tofu, mixed with red coconut curry, sweet pineapple chunks and fresh tomatoes. Vegan and Gluten Free preparations available upon request.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$14.95

Your choice of meat or tofu in a yellow coconut curry mixed with boiled sweet potatoes and green onions. Vegan preparation available upon request.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$14.95

Spicy Thai curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, basil and your choice of meat or tofu. Vegan and Gluten Free preparations available upon request.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$14.95

Spicy Thai curry with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, basil and your choice of meat or tofu. Vegan and Gluten Free preparations available upon request.

Panang

Panang

$14.95

Red curry with bell peppers, Thai basil, coconut milk, and your choice of meat or tofu in a spicy cream sauce. Vegan and Gluten Free preparations available upon request.

Eggplant Basil

Eggplant Basil

$14.95

Purple eggplant, white onion, bell peppers Thai basil and your choice of meat or tofu, in a brown sauce. Vegan preparation available upon request.

Pepper Steak

Pepper Steak

$15.95

Tender sliced beef with bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, carrots, baby corn in a tasty brown sauce. Vegan preparation available upon request.

Sweet & Sour

Sweet & Sour

$14.95

Your choice of meat or tofu deep fried in batter with cucumbers, tomatoes, pineapple, onions and peppers. Vegan preparation available upon request.

Pad Ka Praw

Pad Ka Praw

$14.95

Ground chicken, bell peppers, onions, roasted garlic and fresh Thai basil in a tasty brown sauce. Vegan preparation available upon request.

Chicken Cashew

Chicken Cashew

$14.95

Sliced chicken, cashew nuts, bell peppers, dry chili and onions, stir-fried in a light brown sauce. Vegan preparation available upon request.

Stir Fry Greens

Stir Fry Greens

$14.95

Your choice of meat or tofu, stir-fried with garlic, American broccoli and Chinese broccoli. Vegan preparation available upon request.

Mixed Vegetables

Mixed Vegetables

$14.95

Cabbage, bok choy, napa, bean sprouts, mushrooms, carrots in a garlic sauce with your choice of meat. Vegan preparation available upon request.

Ginger

$14.95

Your choice of meat or tofu, fresh ginger, carrots, straw mushrooms, white onions, green onions in a light soy sauce. Vegan preparation available upon request.

Rama Thai

Rama Thai

$14.95

Steamed chicken or tofu and broccoli served with a rich peanut dipping sauce. Vegan and Gluten Free preparations available upon request.

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

$12.95

Your choice of meat or tofu stir-fried with rice, onions, fresh Thai basil and brown sauce. Vegan preparation available upon request.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$12.95

Your choice of meat or tofu stir-fried with rice, egg, onions and brown sauce. Vegan preparation available upon request.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Buddha Bowl! Eat Enlighted! Fresh Asian inspired bowls that incorporate hearty protein options, a wide variety of vegetables, amazing sauces on a base of lettuce or rice. Enjoy!

Location

2973 North High st, columbus, OH 43202

Directions

Gallery
Buddha Bowl Clintonville image
Buddha Bowl Clintonville image
Buddha Bowl Clintonville image

