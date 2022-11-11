- Home
Buddha Thai Bistro
301 10th Ave N
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Starters
Not Your Average Egg Roll
*Vegan option available* Impeccably seasoned chicken, cabbage, shitake mushroom, carrots, bean threads, and celery. Served with house-made sweet & sour sauce
Summer Roll
*Vegan option available* Refreshingly crisp lettuce bowls filled with sizzling chicken, prawns, carrots, celery, water chestnuts, onions, and crunchy noodles. Served with our special hoisin sauce.
Shu Mai Thai
Handmade dumplings stuffed with a savory mix of shrimp, pork, and organic edamame. Served with our delicious sesame vinaigrette sauce
Chicken Curry Puff
Flavorful potato curry chicken wrapped in delicious dough and fried to perfection for a satisfying crunch. Serve with house-made sweet & sour sauce
Fried Spring Roll
Hand-crafted crispy rice paper filled with succulent shrimp, chicken, black mushrooms, carrots, and bean thread noodles. Served with house-made sweet & sour sauce
Golden Triangle
Tofu fried to a golden crisp and served with our famous signature peanut sauce
Crisp Organic Edamame
Warm soybean pods with Himalayan salt
Lettuce Wraps
Stuffed Crab Rangoon
Delicious wonton wrappers stuffed with fresh blue crab meat, cream cheese and seasoned with yellow curry. Served with sweet &sour sauce
Panko Breaded Shrimp
Large succulent shrimp in Japanese Panko breadcrumb fried to perfection. Served with house-made sweet & sour sauce
Soy Satay Chicken
Tofu Satay
Satay Chicken
Tuna Poketini
Raw sushi-grade tuna, tossed with sesame oil, sake-infused soy sauce, and cilantro resting atop a bed of Thai salsa. Served with wonton chips
Buddha Sampler
Shumai Thai, Egg Rolls, Spring Rolls, Crab rangoon, Chicken Curry puffs, Panko bread Shrimp
Roti
Soups
Tom Yum Soup
Traditional hot and sour Thai soup infused with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaf, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, cilantro
Coconut Tom Kha Soup
Creamy soup, prepared with fresh galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers, and cilantro
Wonton Soup
Wonton soup is a classic for a reason. Ours is brimming with shrimp, chicken, carrot, napa cabbage, and cilantro
Veggie Soup
A unique array of fresh vegetables in a delicate and smooth broth with just a hint of garlic. Vegetarian
Andaman Sea Soup
Spicy seafood soup, shrimp, squid, fish, scallops, lemongrass, kaffir leaves, bell peppers, galangal, ginger, shallots, cilantro,onions, and mushrooms.
Seafood Hot Pot
Creation and explosion of flavor, Spicy seafood soup. shrimp, squid, fish, scallops, lemongrass, kaffir leaves, bell peppers, galangal, ginger, shallots, cilantro, onions, and mushrooms
Salads
Papaya Pok Pok Salad
The top-secret recipe for our family salad features succulent shrimp, shredded green papaya, green beans, carrots, tomatoes, and peanuts, Finished with our fantastic chili, garlic and lime dressing
Larb Chicken Salad
Lavishly seasoned with a mix of spices, red onions, cilantro, and toasted rice powder
Happy Salad
A happy blend of tomatoes, cucumbers, organic edamame, avocado, fried red onions, carrots, and walnuts. The salad features organic greens. Choice of Sesame Vinaigrette or Peanut sauce dressing
House Salad
Organic mix green, tomato, cucumber, carrots. Choice of Sesame Vinaigrette or Peanut sauce dressing
Cucumber Salad
Fresh cucumbers shallots and carrots in sweet and savory dressing
Marinated Seaweed Salad
Healthy and delicious. It's sustainable and loaded with nutrients
Entree
Ginger Rice Man
A lavish assortment of sauteed mushrooms, carrots, scallions and bell peppers brought to life in our homemade ginger sauce, Served with steamed jasmine rice
Healthy Vegetable Rainbow
A colorful array of vegetables, stir-fried in a light brown sauce with a hint of garlic. Served with steamed jasmine rice
Garlic and Pepper
Sauteed in a peppery garlic sauce and served with fresh steamed broccoli, cabbage, and carrots. Served with jasmine rice
Hot Stuff Kra Pow
Spicy basil, eggplant, green onions, bell peppers and holy basil stir-fried in our flavorful brown chili sauce. Served with steamed jasmine rice
Prix Pow
A sweet, roasted red chili sauce with water chestnuts, bell peppers, scallions, carrots, mushrooms, onions, and cashew. Served with steamed jasmine rice
Sweet and Tangy
Our Thai version of sweet and sour with juicy tomatoes, onions, carrots, pineapple, crisp cucumber, bell peppers, and scallions. Served with steamed jasmine rice
Curry
Panang Curry
Our delicious coconut milk-based curry finished with holy basil, bell peppers, squash carrots, and peas
Green Emerald Curry
Savory green curry infused with coconut milk, squash, carrots, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green peas. and garnished with eggplant and holy basil
Yellow Sapphire Curry
Wonderful turmeric curry infused with coconut milk , potatoes, carrots, peas, and onions
Roasted Duck Curry
An exquisite combination of sweet & spicy red curry over roasted duck, tomatoes, bell peppers, pineapple, and holy basil
Ruby Red Curry
Ruby red curry, infused with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, squash, and garnished with fresh bell peppers and holy basil
Pra Ram Curry
A sizzling hot plate of spinach carrot and steamed broccoli, Served with our famous AMAZING rich peanut curry sauce
Massaman Curry
A Thai-style stew, slowly simmered in coconut milk and peanut with hearty portions of beef, potatoes, carrots, and onions
Rice
Siamese Fried Rice
Stir fried with eggs, peas, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and scallions
Basil Fried Rice
Stir fried with eggs, traditional basil, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, scallions, and holy basil
Riceberry Brown Fried Rice
Buddha "Riceberry" brown rice, stir-fried with eggs and fresh seasonal vegetables
Jade Fried Rice
Green curry paste, eggs, fried eggplant, bell peppers, scallion, onions, and holy basil
Hawaiian Fried Rice
An enchanting pineapple boat, with eggs, curry powder, scallions, onions, tomatoes, peppers, pineapple, cashews, and raisins
Noodles
Royal Pad Thai Noodle
The royal way to the Thai classic, Rice noodles with bean sprouts and scallions, with crushed peanuts on the side. Voted Best PadThai in Jax!
Drunk Man Noodle
A popular twist on a Thai classic, spaghetti noodle stir-fried with eggs, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, scallions, and holy basil. A spicy treat
Khao Soi
A delicious blend of our yellow curry, carrots, onions, and potatoes. Served over egg noodles
Pad See Ew
Wide rice noodles wok-fried with eggs, broccoli and carrots in a sweet Thai black soy sauce
Pad Woon Sen
Bean thread noodles stir-fried with the combination of eggs, cabbage, mushrooms, onions, broccoli, snow peas, and carrots
Mama's Specials
Crispy Honey Duck
Basted with the best homemade honey glaze, roasted then flash-fried to a crisp piece of art. Served with house special Thai gravy, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, baby corn, green peas, and squash
Golden Citrus Chicken
Crispy, golden fried chicken glazed in our delicious orange zest sauce and topped with sesame seeds. Served with steamed broccoli and carrots served with Jasmine rice
Thai BBQ Chicken
Marinated in curry coconut milk, rubbed with Thai herbs and served with an organic mixed green salad
Seafood Stuffed Salmon
Hand-rubbed with Thai spices and pan-cooked. Topped with bell peppers, onions, holy basil, almonds, asparagus, broccoli, and carrots and finished with red curry reduction sauce
Kalua Ribs
St. Louis style pineapple honey glazed BBQ pork ribs broiled 8 hours for optimal tenderness, Topped with almonds. Served with coconut rice
Desserts
BitterSweet Chocolate Lava cake
Served with vanilla ice cream.
Fried Banana / Forbidden rice
Fried Banana / Ice Cream
Ice Cream / Coconut & Purple Yam.
Ice Cream / Vanilla Bean
Mango & Forbidden Rice Seasonal
Pumpkin Custard
Taro Custard
Xango
Banana, cream cheese, caramel, wrapped in crunchy fried pastry served with Vanilla ice cream.
Hockiado Cheese Tart
Hockiado Cheese Tart
Slice Japanese Cheesecake
Fried Ice Cream
Mango Mousse Tropical Tart
Just For Kids
Sauce
Beverages
Thai Iced Tea
Thai Iced Coffee
Brewed Iced Tea
Brewed Sweet Iced Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Cranberry Juice
Lemonade
Sparkling Cranberry Cooler
Ginger Ale
Sprite
Fiji Liter
S. Pellegrino
Ginger Beer
Root Beer
Arnold Palmer
Chirley Temple
Lychee Sparkling Soda
