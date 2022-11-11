Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Bars & Lounges

Buddha Thai Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

301 10th Ave N

Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Order Again

Popular Items

Royal Pad Thai Noodle
Green Emerald Curry
Stuffed Crab Rangoon

Starters

Not Your Average Egg Roll

$6.99

*Vegan option available* Impeccably seasoned chicken, cabbage, shitake mushroom, carrots, bean threads, and celery. Served with house-made sweet & sour sauce

Summer Roll

Summer Roll

$7.99

*Vegan option available* Refreshingly crisp lettuce bowls filled with sizzling chicken, prawns, carrots, celery, water chestnuts, onions, and crunchy noodles. Served with our special hoisin sauce.

Shu Mai Thai

Shu Mai Thai

$7.99

Handmade dumplings stuffed with a savory mix of shrimp, pork, and organic edamame. Served with our delicious sesame vinaigrette sauce

Chicken Curry Puff

$7.99

Flavorful potato curry chicken wrapped in delicious dough and fried to perfection for a satisfying crunch. Serve with house-made sweet & sour sauce

Fried Spring Roll

$7.99

Hand-crafted crispy rice paper filled with succulent shrimp, chicken, black mushrooms, carrots, and bean thread noodles. Served with house-made sweet & sour sauce

Golden Triangle

$6.99

Tofu fried to a golden crisp and served with our famous signature peanut sauce

Crisp Organic Edamame

$5.99

Warm soybean pods with Himalayan salt

Lettuce Wraps

Lettuce Wraps

$12.99
Stuffed Crab Rangoon

Stuffed Crab Rangoon

$7.99

Delicious wonton wrappers stuffed with fresh blue crab meat, cream cheese and seasoned with yellow curry. Served with sweet &sour sauce

Panko Breaded Shrimp

$8.99

Large succulent shrimp in Japanese Panko breadcrumb fried to perfection. Served with house-made sweet & sour sauce

Soy Satay Chicken

$10.99

Tofu Satay

$8.99
Satay Chicken

Satay Chicken

$8.99
Tuna Poketini

Tuna Poketini

$13.99

Raw sushi-grade tuna, tossed with sesame oil, sake-infused soy sauce, and cilantro resting atop a bed of Thai salsa. Served with wonton chips

Buddha Sampler

$15.99

Shumai Thai, Egg Rolls, Spring Rolls, Crab rangoon, Chicken Curry puffs, Panko bread Shrimp

Roti

$5.99

Soups

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$7.59+

Traditional hot and sour Thai soup infused with lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaf, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, cilantro

Coconut Tom Kha Soup

Coconut Tom Kha Soup

$7.59+

Creamy soup, prepared with fresh galangal, lemongrass, kaffir lime leaf, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers, and cilantro

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$7.59+

Wonton soup is a classic for a reason. Ours is brimming with shrimp, chicken, carrot, napa cabbage, and cilantro

Veggie Soup

$7.59+

A unique array of fresh vegetables in a delicate and smooth broth with just a hint of garlic. Vegetarian

Andaman Sea Soup

$10.99+

Spicy seafood soup, shrimp, squid, fish, scallops, lemongrass, kaffir leaves, bell peppers, galangal, ginger, shallots, cilantro,onions, and mushrooms.

Seafood Hot Pot

Seafood Hot Pot

$21.99

Creation and explosion of flavor, Spicy seafood soup. shrimp, squid, fish, scallops, lemongrass, kaffir leaves, bell peppers, galangal, ginger, shallots, cilantro, onions, and mushrooms

Salads

Papaya Pok Pok Salad

Papaya Pok Pok Salad

$12.99

The top-secret recipe for our family salad features succulent shrimp, shredded green papaya, green beans, carrots, tomatoes, and peanuts, Finished with our fantastic chili, garlic and lime dressing

Larb Chicken Salad

Larb Chicken Salad

$12.99

Lavishly seasoned with a mix of spices, red onions, cilantro, and toasted rice powder

Happy Salad

Happy Salad

$12.99

A happy blend of tomatoes, cucumbers, organic edamame, avocado, fried red onions, carrots, and walnuts. The salad features organic greens. Choice of Sesame Vinaigrette or Peanut sauce dressing

House Salad

$5.59

Organic mix green, tomato, cucumber, carrots. Choice of Sesame Vinaigrette or Peanut sauce dressing

Cucumber Salad

$4.99

Fresh cucumbers shallots and carrots in sweet and savory dressing

Marinated Seaweed Salad

Marinated Seaweed Salad

$5.59

Healthy and delicious. It's sustainable and loaded with nutrients

Entree

Ginger Rice Man

$14.99

A lavish assortment of sauteed mushrooms, carrots, scallions and bell peppers brought to life in our homemade ginger sauce, Served with steamed jasmine rice

Healthy Vegetable Rainbow

Healthy Vegetable Rainbow

$14.99

A colorful array of vegetables, stir-fried in a light brown sauce with a hint of garlic. Served with steamed jasmine rice

Garlic and Pepper

Garlic and Pepper

$14.99

Sauteed in a peppery garlic sauce and served with fresh steamed broccoli, cabbage, and carrots. Served with jasmine rice

Hot Stuff Kra Pow

Hot Stuff Kra Pow

$14.99

Spicy basil, eggplant, green onions, bell peppers and holy basil stir-fried in our flavorful brown chili sauce. Served with steamed jasmine rice

Prix Pow

Prix Pow

$15.99

A sweet, roasted red chili sauce with water chestnuts, bell peppers, scallions, carrots, mushrooms, onions, and cashew. Served with steamed jasmine rice

Sweet and Tangy

Sweet and Tangy

$14.99

Our Thai version of sweet and sour with juicy tomatoes, onions, carrots, pineapple, crisp cucumber, bell peppers, and scallions. Served with steamed jasmine rice

Curry

Panang Curry

$14.99

Our delicious coconut milk-based curry finished with holy basil, bell peppers, squash carrots, and peas

Green Emerald Curry

Green Emerald Curry

$14.99

Savory green curry infused with coconut milk, squash, carrots, bamboo shoots, bell peppers, green peas. and garnished with eggplant and holy basil

Yellow Sapphire Curry

Yellow Sapphire Curry

$14.99

Wonderful turmeric curry infused with coconut milk , potatoes, carrots, peas, and onions

Roasted Duck Curry

Roasted Duck Curry

$21.99

An exquisite combination of sweet & spicy red curry over roasted duck, tomatoes, bell peppers, pineapple, and holy basil

Ruby Red Curry

Ruby Red Curry

$14.99

Ruby red curry, infused with coconut milk, bamboo shoots, squash, and garnished with fresh bell peppers and holy basil

Pra Ram Curry

Pra Ram Curry

$15.99

A sizzling hot plate of spinach carrot and steamed broccoli, Served with our famous AMAZING rich peanut curry sauce

Massaman Curry

$18.99

A Thai-style stew, slowly simmered in coconut milk and peanut with hearty portions of beef, potatoes, carrots, and onions

Rice

Siamese Fried Rice

Siamese Fried Rice

$13.99

Stir fried with eggs, peas, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and scallions

Basil Fried Rice

$13.99

Stir fried with eggs, traditional basil, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, scallions, and holy basil

Riceberry Brown Fried Rice

Riceberry Brown Fried Rice

$15.99

Buddha "Riceberry" brown rice, stir-fried with eggs and fresh seasonal vegetables

Jade Fried Rice

Jade Fried Rice

$13.99

Green curry paste, eggs, fried eggplant, bell peppers, scallion, onions, and holy basil

Hawaiian Fried Rice

Hawaiian Fried Rice

$16.99

An enchanting pineapple boat, with eggs, curry powder, scallions, onions, tomatoes, peppers, pineapple, cashews, and raisins

Noodles

Royal Pad Thai Noodle

Royal Pad Thai Noodle

$14.99

The royal way to the Thai classic, Rice noodles with bean sprouts and scallions, with crushed peanuts on the side. Voted Best PadThai in Jax!

Drunk Man Noodle

Drunk Man Noodle

$14.99

A popular twist on a Thai classic, spaghetti noodle stir-fried with eggs, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, scallions, and holy basil. A spicy treat

Khao Soi

Khao Soi

$14.99

A delicious blend of our yellow curry, carrots, onions, and potatoes. Served over egg noodles

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$14.99

Wide rice noodles wok-fried with eggs, broccoli and carrots in a sweet Thai black soy sauce

Pad Woon Sen

Pad Woon Sen

$13.99

Bean thread noodles stir-fried with the combination of eggs, cabbage, mushrooms, onions, broccoli, snow peas, and carrots

Mama's Specials

Crispy Honey Duck

Crispy Honey Duck

$26.99

Basted with the best homemade honey glaze, roasted then flash-fried to a crisp piece of art. Served with house special Thai gravy, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, baby corn, green peas, and squash

Golden Citrus Chicken

Golden Citrus Chicken

$14.99

Crispy, golden fried chicken glazed in our delicious orange zest sauce and topped with sesame seeds. Served with steamed broccoli and carrots served with Jasmine rice

Thai BBQ Chicken

Thai BBQ Chicken

$20.99

Marinated in curry coconut milk, rubbed with Thai herbs and served with an organic mixed green salad

Seafood Stuffed Salmon

Seafood Stuffed Salmon

$22.99

Hand-rubbed with Thai spices and pan-cooked. Topped with bell peppers, onions, holy basil, almonds, asparagus, broccoli, and carrots and finished with red curry reduction sauce

Kalua Ribs

Kalua Ribs

$20.99

St. Louis style pineapple honey glazed BBQ pork ribs broiled 8 hours for optimal tenderness, Topped with almonds. Served with coconut rice

Desserts

Fresh bake cheesecake light & fluffy!
BitterSweet Chocolate Lava cake

BitterSweet Chocolate Lava cake

$7.99

Served with vanilla ice cream.

Fried Banana / Forbidden rice

$8.99
Fried Banana / Ice Cream

Fried Banana / Ice Cream

$8.99

Ice Cream / Coconut & Purple Yam.

$3.99

Ice Cream / Vanilla Bean

$3.99
Mango & Forbidden Rice Seasonal

Mango & Forbidden Rice Seasonal

$8.99
Pumpkin Custard

Pumpkin Custard

$6.99

Taro Custard

$6.99
Xango

Xango

$8.99Out of stock

Banana, cream cheese, caramel, wrapped in crunchy fried pastry served with Vanilla ice cream.

Hockiado Cheese Tart

$22.50Out of stock

Hockiado Cheese Tart

$3.75Out of stock

Slice Japanese Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Mango Mousse Tropical Tart

$6.99

Just For Kids

Kid Pad Thai Chicken

$9.99
Kid Fried Rice Chicken

Kid Fried Rice Chicken

$9.99
Kid Golden Citrus Chicken

Kid Golden Citrus Chicken

$9.99

Kid Panko Breaded Shrimp

$9.99
Kid – Satay Chicken

Kid – Satay Chicken

$9.99

Served with choice of Jasmine Rice or Rice Noodle

Kid Satay Tofu

$9.99

Served with choice of Jasmine Rice or Rice Noodle

Kid Ice Cream

$1.50

Sauce

GREEN CURRY SAUCE

$3.99

RED CURRY SAUCE

$3.99

PANANG CURRY SAUCE

$3.99

YELLOW CURRY SAUCE

$3.99

Peanut Sauce 5.99

$5.99

JAR OF PEANUT SAUCE

$10.00

BROWN SAUCE SAUCE

$2.99

Beverages

Thai Iced Tea

Thai Iced Tea

$3.99

Thai Iced Coffee

$3.99

Brewed Iced Tea

$3.29

Brewed Sweet Iced Tea

$3.29

Coke

$3.29

Diet Coke

$3.29

Cranberry Juice

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Sparkling Cranberry Cooler

$3.49

Ginger Ale

$3.29

Sprite

$3.29
Fiji Liter

Fiji Liter

$4.59
S. Pellegrino

S. Pellegrino

$4.59

Ginger Beer

$3.29

Root Beer

$3.29

Arnold Palmer

$3.49

Chirley Temple

$3.49

Lychee Sparkling Soda

$5.49

Side Orders

Riceberry Brown Rice

$3.59

Coco Rice

$3.99

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Rice Noodles

$3.99

Side Fried Egg (2)

$3.99

Cucumber Salad

$4.99

Side Salad

$5.59

Side Veggies

$4.59

Side Roti No Sauce

$3.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

301 10th Ave N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Directions

Buddha Thai Bistro image
Buddha Thai Bistro image
Buddha Thai Bistro image

