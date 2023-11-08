Buddha Belly Burger Plant-Based Eats 1901 S Street Suite 100
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
"Welcome to our Plant-based Eatery. We're 100% Vegan at this establishment. We offer a selections of burgers, salads, and small bites.
Location
S Street, 100, Sacramento, CA 95811
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
OMG Cocina - 1500 7th Street Unit 1F
No Reviews
1500 7th Street Unit 1F Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurant
Camden Spit & Larder - 555 Capitol Mall
4.5 • 2,435
555 Capitol Mall Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurant
Fish Face Poke Bar - 1104 R STREET SUITE 100
No Reviews
1104 R STREET SUITE 100 SACRAMENTO, CA 95811
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurant