Buddies Pub and Grill - Holt
97 Reviews
$$
2040 N Aurelius Rd #13
Holt, MI 48842
Popular Items
Togo Buddies
Daily Specials
Appetizers
Bone-In Breaded Wings
Boneless Wings
Smoked Wings
10 house-smoked traditional wings served with dipping sauce on the side.
Chicken Fingers
Served with your choice of sauce
Plant Based Nuggets
8 battered and fried plant based nuggets
Buddies Sampler
Loaded tots, breaded wings, southwest quesadilla, cheese sticks and chicken fingers
Fire Sticks
A Buddies' Original! Chicken, jalapeños & cheese rolled in a corn tortilla and fried. Served with our spicy ranch
Southwest Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, black bean & corn salsa, tomatoes and cheese. Served with BBQ ranch for dipping
Lobster Rangoons
Lobster combined with Boursin cheese in a wonton, deep-fried and drizzled with Thai chili sauce
Loaded Tots
Tots topped with queso blanco, cheese, bacon, sour cream and scallions
Onion Rings
Beer-battered onion rings
Fried Mushrooms
Served with ranch
Cheese Sticks
Mozzarella cheese sticks served with ranch or marinara
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Creamy spinach, artichokes and melted cheeses. Served with tortilla chips
Street Corn Dip
Roasted corn, Cotija cheese and a blend of seasonings and jalapenos. Served with tortilla chips.
Mex. Bean Dip
Layered refried beans, seasoned beef, cheese, tomatoes, onions and sour cream. Served with tortilla chips and salsa
Queso Blanco Dip
Creamy seasoned white cheese dip. Served with tortilla chips
Pretzel Breadsticks
Baked, salted pretzel breadsticks served with queso blanco and honey mustard for dipping.
Mini Corn Dog Basket
Basket of Spuds
Basket of seasoned french fries or tater tots
Side Of Sweet Fries
Side Of Tots
Side Of Fries
Chips and Salsa
Chips and Guac
Soups & Salads
Mug of Soup
Mug of Chili
Large House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, cheese, croutons, tomatoes upon request
Small House Salad
Mixed greens, cucumbers, cheese, croutons, tomatoes upon request
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with diced egg and parmesan cheese
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with diced egg and parmesan cheese
Nut & Berry Salad
Spinach and romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries and almonds
Small Nut & Berry Salad
Spinach and romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries and almonds
Southwest Salad
Romaine tossed in BBQ ranch, sprinkled with cheese, bacon bits, black bean & corn salsa, diced tomatoes, grilled chicken and tortilla strips
Taco Salad
Fried taco shell loaded with shredded lettuce, beef or chicken, cheese, tomatoes onion, black olives, avocado, and black bean & corn salsa. Served with a zesty taco salad dressing.
Cobb Salad
Greens, fried chicken, bacon, egg, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes and scallions. Served with your choice of dressing.
Berry Berry Salad
Assorted berries, feta cheese, candied pecans, grilled chicken and cinnamon croutons over mixed greens. Served with a lemon poppy seed dressing.
Waldorf Salad
Honey Crisp apples, celery, grapes, walnuts, white cheddar cheese and grilled chicken. Served with a poppy seed dressing.
Sandwiches
BLT
Layers of bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread
Chicken Veggie Pita
Grilled chicken, sautéed peppers & onions, with Monterey jack cheese on a warm pita
Deluxe Club Melt
Ham, turkey, bacon, American & Swiss cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise on your choice of grilled bread
French Dip
Sliced roast beef with melted Monterey jack cheese on a toasted baguette. Served with au jus
Gyro
Strips of gyro meat, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions on a warm pita. Served with tzatziki sauce
Reuben
Tender corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island served on dark rye
Grilled Cheese
Layers of American cheese on white bread.
Wraps
Fritter Wrap
Fried chicken, cheese blend, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, with our house-made ranch wrapped and grilled in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla
Buddies Wrap
Fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, diced tomatoes and house-made spicy ranch wrapped in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla
Turkey Club Wrap
Sliced turkey, bacon, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and mayonnaise in a flour tortilla
Chicken Vinaigrette Wrap
Grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, romaine lettuce and cherry vinaigrette wrapped in a flour tortilla
Chicken Ceaser Wrap
Grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Burgers
Buddies Burger
Angus patty grilled to order with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Substitute a chicken breast for $1
Smashed Tot Burger
A patty topped with smashed tater tots, fried egg, bacon and American cheese
Bacon Chedder
Bacon and Cheddar cheese
Chuckwagon Burger
A patty topped with bacon, golden BBQ sauce, cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses with French fried onions
All Jacked Up Burger
A patty topped with bacon, jalapeños and pepper jack cheese
Western Burger
A patty topped with bacon, sautéed onions, Monterey jack cheese and chipotle mayo
Mushroom Swiss
Grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Beyond Burger
Grilled beyond patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Buddies Patty Melt
Grilled burger patty with sauteed onions & mushrooms, American & Swiss cheese, and Buddies' sauce on dark rye.
Cabo Chicken
Deep fried breaded chicken patty topped with Mexican street corn, bacon, pepper-jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and onion.
Mexican
Jr. Wet Burrito
Flour tortilla, beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and topped with house-made sauce, cheese and scallions
Regular Wet Burrito
Flour tortilla, beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and topped with house-made sauce, cheese and scallions
Grilled Burrito
Flour tortilla with refried beans, Spanish rice, seasoned taco beef, pico de gallo and queso then grilled. Served with chips and salsa
Quesadilla
Two 12" tortillas with chicken or beef, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions and cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream
Shrimp Quesadilla
Shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado, mozzarella cheese and pepper jack in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla. Served with ranchamole
Fajitas - Chicken
Choice of meat with onions and peppers. Served with rice, beans, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream
Fajitas - Shrimp
Choice of meat with onions and peppers. Served with rice, beans, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream
Fajitas - Steak
Choice of meat with onions and peppers. Served with rice, beans, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream
Fajitas - Veggie
Choice of meat with onions and peppers. Served with rice, beans, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream
Half Nacho Supreme
Chips topped with chicken or beef, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and our three-cheese blend
Full Nacho Supreme
Chips topped with chicken or beef, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and our three-cheese blend
Garden Nachos
Chips, beans, jalapeños and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and black olives. Garnished with sour cream and guacamole
Southern Nachos
Chips, BBQ pork, beans, jalapeños and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and green peppers. Garnished with sour cream and guacamole.
Tres Tacos
Three hard or soft shells with your choice of chicken or beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with rice and beans
Entrees (one side)
New Orleans Pasta
Sautéed peppers & onions, Cajun sausage and grilled chicken tossed with penne noodles in spicy cream sauce.
Buddies Mac N Cheese
Our house recipe of noodles and creamy cheese sauce
Broccoli Bowl
Quinoa blend, broccoli, mushrooms, red peppers, almonds and grilled chicken, drizzled with your choice of pesto or soy sauce
Entrees (two sides)
Butterfly Shrimp Dinner
Seven breaded and fried shrimp
Grilled Chicken Dinner
Two chicken breasts marinated and grilled …
Caprese Chicken Dinner
Two marinated chicken breasts topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and a balsamic glaze.
Grilled Salmon Dinner
Your choice of bourbon or cajun salmon
Half Rack BBQ Ribs
Slow-smoked in-house and finished with a BBQ glaze!
Full Rack BBQ Ribs
Slow-smoked in-house and finished with a BBQ glaze!
6oz Sirloin
Certified Angus Beef; grilled to your desired temperature
Buddies Ribeye
10oz. flavorful prime rib grilled to your liking.
One Chicken Kabob
1 skewer of marinated chicken, peppers and onion. Served with two sides.
Two Chicken Kabobs
2 skewers of marinated chicken, peppers and onion. Served with two sides.
Jr & Sr Menu
Extras
Extra Dressing - small
Extra Dressing - large
Guacamole
Sour Cream
Dinner Roll
Apple Sauce
Garlic Toast
Jalapenos Large
Jalapenos Small
Maxed Potato
Side Baked Potato
Side Broccoli
Side Chips
Side Coleslaw
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Fries
Side Grilled Vegetables
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Of Mac&Cheese
Side Queso
Side Quinoa Blend
Side of Spanish Rice
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Tots
Tortilla Refill
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Flats Pizza
Spinach & Artichoke Flat
Creamy house-made spinach and artichoke dip, sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese
Veggie Flat
Marinara sauce, artichokes, fresh tomatoes, roasted yellow tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and drizzled with pesto sauce
Wild Mushroom Flat
Caramelized wild mushrooms, onions and Boursin cheese. Topped with arugula, mozzarella cheese and drizzled with chili-infused honey
Caprese Flat
Olive oil topped with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil. Drizzled with balsamic glaze. +Add chicken for $3.99!
7" Pizza
7" Build Your Own
TOPPINGS: PEPPERONI, HAM, SAUSAGE, BACON, GROUND BEEF, GRILLED CHICKEN, ONIONS, RED PEPPER, GREEN PEPPER, MUSHROOM, BLACK OLIVES, GREEN OLIVES, BANANA PEPPERS, TOMATOES, JALAPEÑOS, SPINACH, ARTICHOKES, AND FETA CHEESE
7" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef covered with our five-cheese blend and pizza sauce
7" Olive & Herb
Artichokes, green olives, pesto, mozzarella cheese, arugula, basil, dill, pine nuts and lemon-infused olive oil
7" Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, red onion, mushrooms and black olives covered with our five-cheese blend and pizza sauce
7" BBQ Chicken
12" Pizza
12" Build Your Own
TOPPINGS: PEPPERONI, HAM, SAUSAGE, BACON, GROUND BEEF, GRILLED CHICKEN, ONIONS, RED PEPPER, GREEN PEPPER, MUSHROOM, BLACK OLIVES, GREEN OLIVES, BANANA PEPPERS, TOMATOES, JALAPEÑOS, SPINACH, ARTICHOKES, AND FETA CHEESE
12" Cheesy Bread
Topped with Italian seasoning and our five-cheese blend, served with your choice of ranch or marinara
12" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef covered with our five-cheese blend and pizza sauce
12" Olive & Herb
Artichokes, green olives, pesto, mozzarella cheese, arugula, basil, dill, pine nuts and lemon-infused olive oil
12" Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, red onion, mushrooms and black olives covered with our five-cheese blend and pizza sauce
12" BBQ Chicken
16" Pizza
16" Build Your Own
TOPPINGS: PEPPERONI, HAM, SAUSAGE, BACON, GROUND BEEF, GRILLED CHICKEN, ONIONS, RED PEPPER, GREEN PEPPER, MUSHROOM, BLACK OLIVES, GREEN OLIVES, BANANA PEPPERS, TOMATOES, JALAPEÑOS, SPINACH, ARTICHOKES, AND FETA CHEESE
16" Cheesy Bread
Topped with Italian seasoning and our five-cheese blend, served with your choice of ranch or marinara
16" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef covered with our five-cheese blend and pizza sauce
16" Olive & Herb
Artichokes, green olives, pesto, mozzarella cheese, arugula, basil, dill, pine nuts and lemon-infused olive oil
16" Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, red onion, mushrooms and black olives covered with our five-cheese blend and pizza sauce
16" BBQ Chicken
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
2040 N Aurelius Rd #13, Holt, MI 48842