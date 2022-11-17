Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buddies Pub and Grill - Holt

97 Reviews

$$

2040 N Aurelius Rd #13

Holt, MI 48842

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Fritter Wrap
Quesadilla

Togo Buddies

Plastic Forks

Plastic Knives

Plastic Spoons

Napkins

Wet Naps

Ketchup Packets

Mustard Packets

2oz Ranch

$0.79

4oz Ranch

$1.25

Extra Dressing - small

$0.79

Extra Dressing - large

$1.25

Daily Specials

Liver and Onions

$10.99

Liver & onions served with fried potatoes, salad and a roll.

Chicken Alfredo Calzone

$14.99

Calzone stuffed with grilled chicken, Alfredo sauce, spinach, mushrooms and red onion.

Appetizers

Bone-In Breaded Wings

$12.99

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Smoked Wings

$15.99

10 house-smoked traditional wings served with dipping sauce on the side.

Chicken Fingers

$12.99

Served with your choice of sauce

Plant Based Nuggets

$12.99

8 battered and fried plant based nuggets

Buddies Sampler

$18.99

Loaded tots, breaded wings, southwest quesadilla, cheese sticks and chicken fingers

Fire Sticks

$8.99

A Buddies' Original! Chicken, jalapeños & cheese rolled in a corn tortilla and fried. Served with our spicy ranch

Southwest Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled chicken, black bean & corn salsa, tomatoes and cheese. Served with BBQ ranch for dipping

Lobster Rangoons

$10.99

Lobster combined with Boursin cheese in a wonton, deep-fried and drizzled with Thai chili sauce

Loaded Tots

$8.99

Tots topped with queso blanco, cheese, bacon, sour cream and scallions

Onion Rings

$8.99

Beer-battered onion rings

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Served with ranch

Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Mozzarella cheese sticks served with ranch or marinara

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Creamy spinach, artichokes and melted cheeses. Served with tortilla chips

Street Corn Dip

$9.99

Roasted corn, Cotija cheese and a blend of seasonings and jalapenos. Served with tortilla chips.

Mex. Bean Dip

Mex. Bean Dip

$9.99

Layered refried beans, seasoned beef, cheese, tomatoes, onions and sour cream. Served with tortilla chips and salsa

Queso Blanco Dip

$9.99

Creamy seasoned white cheese dip. Served with tortilla chips

Pretzel Breadsticks

$9.99

Baked, salted pretzel breadsticks served with queso blanco and honey mustard for dipping.

Mini Corn Dog Basket

$8.99

Basket of Spuds

$5.99

Basket of seasoned french fries or tater tots

Side Of Sweet Fries

$4.99

Side Of Tots

$3.99

Side Of Fries

$3.99

Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Chips and Guac

$7.99

Soups & Salads

Mug of Soup

$4.99

Mug of Chili

$5.99

Large House Salad

$6.99

Mixed greens, cucumbers, cheese, croutons, tomatoes upon request

Small House Salad

$3.99

Mixed greens, cucumbers, cheese, croutons, tomatoes upon request

Large Caesar Salad

$6.99

Romaine lettuce and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with diced egg and parmesan cheese

Small Caesar Salad

$3.99

Romaine lettuce and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with diced egg and parmesan cheese

Nut & Berry Salad

$7.99

Spinach and romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries and almonds

Small Nut & Berry Salad

$4.99

Spinach and romaine lettuce topped with bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries and almonds

Southwest Salad

$12.99

Romaine tossed in BBQ ranch, sprinkled with cheese, bacon bits, black bean & corn salsa, diced tomatoes, grilled chicken and tortilla strips

Taco Salad

$12.99

Fried taco shell loaded with shredded lettuce, beef or chicken, cheese, tomatoes onion, black olives, avocado, and black bean & corn salsa. Served with a zesty taco salad dressing.

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Greens, fried chicken, bacon, egg, bleu cheese crumbles, tomatoes and scallions. Served with your choice of dressing.

Berry Berry Salad

$12.99

Assorted berries, feta cheese, candied pecans, grilled chicken and cinnamon croutons over mixed greens. Served with a lemon poppy seed dressing.

Waldorf Salad

$12.99

Honey Crisp apples, celery, grapes, walnuts, white cheddar cheese and grilled chicken. Served with a poppy seed dressing.

Sandwiches

ALL SERVED WITH FRENCH FRIES, TOTS, CHIPS, COTTAGE CHEESE OR COLESLAW. SUBSTITUTE: SWEET POTATO FRIES, ONION RINGS - $1 SUBSTITUTE: SOUP, HOUSE SALAD, CAESAR SALAD, FRIED MUSHROOMS OR MAC & CHEESE - $2.50

BLT

$10.99

Layers of bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread

Chicken Veggie Pita

$10.99

Grilled chicken, sautéed peppers & onions, with Monterey jack cheese on a warm pita

Deluxe Club Melt

$11.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, American & Swiss cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise on your choice of grilled bread

French Dip

$11.99

Sliced roast beef with melted Monterey jack cheese on a toasted baguette. Served with au jus

Gyro

$10.99

Strips of gyro meat, topped with lettuce, tomatoes and onions on a warm pita. Served with tzatziki sauce

Reuben

$11.99

Tender corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island served on dark rye

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Layers of American cheese on white bread.

Wraps

Choice of French fries, tots, chips, coleslaw or cottage cheese. Substitute sweet potato fries, or onion rings - $1 Substitute soup, salad, mac&cheese or fried mushrooms - $2.50

Fritter Wrap

$11.99

Fried chicken, cheese blend, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, with our house-made ranch wrapped and grilled in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla

Buddies Wrap

$10.99

Fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, diced tomatoes and house-made spicy ranch wrapped in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.99

Sliced turkey, bacon, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and mayonnaise in a flour tortilla

Chicken Vinaigrette Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, dried cranberries, romaine lettuce and cherry vinaigrette wrapped in a flour tortilla

Chicken Ceaser Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Burgers

Substitute a BEYOND BURGER™ patty for $4.99! Gluten-free buns available for $2 more!

Buddies Burger

$9.99

Angus patty grilled to order with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Substitute a chicken breast for $1

Smashed Tot Burger

$12.99

A patty topped with smashed tater tots, fried egg, bacon and American cheese

Bacon Chedder

$12.98

Bacon and Cheddar cheese

Chuckwagon Burger

$12.99

A patty topped with bacon, golden BBQ sauce, cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses with French fried onions

All Jacked Up Burger

$12.99

A patty topped with bacon, jalapeños and pepper jack cheese

Western Burger

$12.99

A patty topped with bacon, sautéed onions, Monterey jack cheese and chipotle mayo

Mushroom Swiss

$11.98

Grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Beyond Burger

$14.99

Grilled beyond patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Buddies Patty Melt

$12.99

Grilled burger patty with sauteed onions & mushrooms, American & Swiss cheese, and Buddies' sauce on dark rye.

Cabo Chicken

$12.99

Deep fried breaded chicken patty topped with Mexican street corn, bacon, pepper-jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato and onion.

Mexican

Items are served with salsa, and additional sauce where noted. Add sour cream .79¢ or guacamole $1.29

Jr. Wet Burrito

$10.99

Flour tortilla, beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and topped with house-made sauce, cheese and scallions

Regular Wet Burrito

$13.99

Flour tortilla, beef or chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and topped with house-made sauce, cheese and scallions

Grilled Burrito

$10.99

Flour tortilla with refried beans, Spanish rice, seasoned taco beef, pico de gallo and queso then grilled. Served with chips and salsa

Quesadilla

$14.99

Two 12" tortillas with chicken or beef, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions and cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.99

Shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado, mozzarella cheese and pepper jack in a jalapeño-cheddar tortilla. Served with ranchamole

Fajitas - Chicken

$13.99

Choice of meat with onions and peppers. Served with rice, beans, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream

Fajitas - Shrimp

$16.99

Choice of meat with onions and peppers. Served with rice, beans, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream

Fajitas - Steak

$16.99

Choice of meat with onions and peppers. Served with rice, beans, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream

Fajitas - Veggie

$10.99

Choice of meat with onions and peppers. Served with rice, beans, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, and sour cream

Half Nacho Supreme

$10.99

Chips topped with chicken or beef, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and our three-cheese blend

Full Nacho Supreme

$15.99

Chips topped with chicken or beef, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and our three-cheese blend

Garden Nachos

$11.99

Chips, beans, jalapeños and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms and black olives. Garnished with sour cream and guacamole

Southern Nachos

$14.99

Chips, BBQ pork, beans, jalapeños and cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and green peppers. Garnished with sour cream and guacamole.

Tres Tacos

$9.99

Three hard or soft shells with your choice of chicken or beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions. Served with rice and beans

Entrees (one side)

Served with soup or salad and bread.

New Orleans Pasta

$15.99

Sautéed peppers & onions, Cajun sausage and grilled chicken tossed with penne noodles in spicy cream sauce.

Buddies Mac N Cheese

$12.99

Our house recipe of noodles and creamy cheese sauce

Broccoli Bowl

$12.99

Quinoa blend, broccoli, mushrooms, red peppers, almonds and grilled chicken, drizzled with your choice of pesto or soy sauce

Entrees (two sides)

Served with warm bread and the choice of two sides: French fries, tots, sweet potato fries, wild rice, grilled vegetables, steamed broccoli, quinoa blend, dinner salad, Caesar salad, cup of soup, cottage cheese, coleslaw, mashed potatoes or baked potato. Try a maxed potato for $1.25 more!

Butterfly Shrimp Dinner

$13.99

Seven breaded and fried shrimp

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$14.99

Two chicken breasts marinated and grilled …

Caprese Chicken Dinner

$17.99

Two marinated chicken breasts topped with fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and a balsamic glaze.

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$15.99

Your choice of bourbon or cajun salmon

Half Rack BBQ Ribs

$22.99Out of stock

Slow-smoked in-house and finished with a BBQ glaze!

Full Rack BBQ Ribs

$35.99Out of stock

Slow-smoked in-house and finished with a BBQ glaze!

6oz Sirloin

$16.99

Certified Angus Beef; grilled to your desired temperature

Buddies Ribeye

$22.99

10oz. flavorful prime rib grilled to your liking.

One Chicken Kabob

$13.99

1 skewer of marinated chicken, peppers and onion. Served with two sides.

Two Chicken Kabobs

$17.99

2 skewers of marinated chicken, peppers and onion. Served with two sides.

Jr & Sr Menu

GUESTS UNDER 10 OR OVER 62. SERVED WITH A SOFT DRINK AND CHOICE OF SIDE: FRENCH FRIES, CHIPS, TOTS, STEAMED BROCCOLI, MINI SIDE SALAD, APPLESAUCE, OR VEGGIES W/ RANCH.

Kid Cheese Nachos

$6.99

Kid 1/4 lb Cheese Burger

$6.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid Jumbo Hot Dog

$6.99

Kid Beef Taco

$6.99

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kid Pizza

$6.99

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kid Chicken Breast

$6.99

Kid Corn Dogs

$6.99

Hot Choco Upcharge

$0.50

Extras

Extra Dressing - small

$0.79

Extra Dressing - large

$1.25

Guacamole

$1.29

Sour Cream

$0.79

Dinner Roll

$0.99

Apple Sauce

$1.99

Garlic Toast

$0.99

Jalapenos Large

$1.25

Jalapenos Small

$0.75

Maxed Potato

$4.50

Side Baked Potato

$2.99

Side Broccoli

$3.99

Side Chips

$1.99

Side Coleslaw

$3.99

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Side Fries

$3.99

Side Grilled Vegetables

$3.99

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Side Of Mac&Cheese

$5.99

Side Queso

$2.99

Side Quinoa Blend

$3.99

Side of Spanish Rice

$2.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Side Tots

$3.99

Tortilla Refill

$1.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Mist Twist

$2.25

Mt. Dew

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Juice

$2.99

Flavor Syrup

$1.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.25

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Flats Pizza

14" FLATBREAD TOPPED AND GRILLED IN THE PIZZA OVEN.

Spinach & Artichoke Flat

$12.99

Creamy house-made spinach and artichoke dip, sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese

Veggie Flat

$11.99

Marinara sauce, artichokes, fresh tomatoes, roasted yellow tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and drizzled with pesto sauce

Wild Mushroom Flat

$12.99

Caramelized wild mushrooms, onions and Boursin cheese. Topped with arugula, mozzarella cheese and drizzled with chili-infused honey

Caprese Flat

$11.99

Olive oil topped with sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil. Drizzled with balsamic glaze. +Add chicken for $3.99!

7" Pizza

7" Build Your Own

$6.99

TOPPINGS: PEPPERONI, HAM, SAUSAGE, BACON, GROUND BEEF, GRILLED CHICKEN, ONIONS, RED PEPPER, GREEN PEPPER, MUSHROOM, BLACK OLIVES, GREEN OLIVES, BANANA PEPPERS, TOMATOES, JALAPEÑOS, SPINACH, ARTICHOKES, AND FETA CHEESE

7" Meat Lovers

$9.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef covered with our five-cheese blend and pizza sauce

7" Olive & Herb

$9.99

Artichokes, green olives, pesto, mozzarella cheese, arugula, basil, dill, pine nuts and lemon-infused olive oil

7" Supreme

$9.99

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, red onion, mushrooms and black olives covered with our five-cheese blend and pizza sauce

7" BBQ Chicken

$9.99

12" Pizza

12" Build Your Own

$10.99

TOPPINGS: PEPPERONI, HAM, SAUSAGE, BACON, GROUND BEEF, GRILLED CHICKEN, ONIONS, RED PEPPER, GREEN PEPPER, MUSHROOM, BLACK OLIVES, GREEN OLIVES, BANANA PEPPERS, TOMATOES, JALAPEÑOS, SPINACH, ARTICHOKES, AND FETA CHEESE

12" Cheesy Bread

$9.99

Topped with Italian seasoning and our five-cheese blend, served with your choice of ranch or marinara

12" Meat Lovers

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef covered with our five-cheese blend and pizza sauce

12" Olive & Herb

$16.99

Artichokes, green olives, pesto, mozzarella cheese, arugula, basil, dill, pine nuts and lemon-infused olive oil

12" Supreme

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, red onion, mushrooms and black olives covered with our five-cheese blend and pizza sauce

12" BBQ Chicken

$16.99

16" Pizza

16" Build Your Own

$13.99

TOPPINGS: PEPPERONI, HAM, SAUSAGE, BACON, GROUND BEEF, GRILLED CHICKEN, ONIONS, RED PEPPER, GREEN PEPPER, MUSHROOM, BLACK OLIVES, GREEN OLIVES, BANANA PEPPERS, TOMATOES, JALAPEÑOS, SPINACH, ARTICHOKES, AND FETA CHEESE

16" Cheesy Bread

$13.99

Topped with Italian seasoning and our five-cheese blend, served with your choice of ranch or marinara

16" Meat Lovers

$22.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon and ground beef covered with our five-cheese blend and pizza sauce

16" Olive & Herb

$22.99

Artichokes, green olives, pesto, mozzarella cheese, arugula, basil, dill, pine nuts and lemon-infused olive oil

16" Supreme

$22.99

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, red onion, mushrooms and black olives covered with our five-cheese blend and pizza sauce

16" BBQ Chicken

$22.99

12" Gluten Free

12" Gluten Free - Build Your Own

$13.99

12" Gluten Free - Cheesy Bread

$13.99

12" Gluten Free - Meat Lovers

$19.99

12" Gluten Free - Olive & Herb

$19.99

12" Gluten Free - Supreme

$19.99

12" Gluten Free - BBQ Chicken

$19.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2040 N Aurelius Rd #13, Holt, MI 48842

Directions

