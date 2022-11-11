Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Buddies Pub and Grill - Okemos

728 Reviews

$$

1937 W Grand River Ave

Okemos, MI 48864

Order Again

Popular Items

Fritter Wrap
Boneless Wings
Half Nacho Supreme

Appetizers

Basket of Spuds

$5.99

Basket of seasoned french fries or tater tots

Boneless Wings

$12.99

Breaded Wings

$12.99

Buddies Sampler

$18.99

Loaded tots, breaded wings, southwest quesadilla, cheese sticks, and chicken fingers. No substititions

Cheese Sticks

$8.99

Served with ranch or marinara

Chicken Fingers

$12.99

Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

Chili Cheese Tots

$7.99

Chips & Guacamole

$7.99

Chips and Salsa

$5.99
Fire Sticks

Fire Sticks

$8.99

A Buddies Original - Chicken, jalapenos, and cheese rolled in a corn tortilla and fried. Served with our spicy ranch.

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Served with your choice of cocktail sauce or ranch

House Smoked Wings

$15.99

Loaded Tots

$8.99

Lobster Rangoons

$10.99

Lobster combined with boursin cheese in a wonton, deep-fried and drizzled with Thai Chili sauce.

Mexican Bean Dip

Mexican Bean Dip

$9.99

Layered refried beans, seasoned beef, cheese, tomatoes, onions, and sour cream. Served with tortilla chips and salsa

Street Corn Dip

$9.99

Roasted corn, Cotija cheese and a blend of seasonings with jalapenos.

Mini Corn Dog

$8.99

Plant Based Nuggets

$12.99

8 battered and fried plant based nuggets

Pretzel Breadsticks

$9.99

Baked, salted pretzel breadsticks served with honey mustard, and queso blanco

Queso Blanco Dip

$9.99

Creamy seasoned white cheese dip. Served with tortilla chips

Side Cheese Fries

$5.50

Side Cheese Tots

$5.50

Side Of Fries

$3.99
Side Of Sweet Fries

Side Of Sweet Fries

$4.99

Side Of Tots

$3.99

Southwest Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled chicken, black bean & corn salsa, diced tomatoes, and cheese. Served with BBQ ranch for dipping

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Spinach, artichokes, and melted cheese, served with tortilla chips.

Spuds

Soups & Salads

Berry Berry Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens topped with feta cheese, assorted berries, candied pecans, and grilled chicken. Topped with cinnamon croutons. Served with lemon poppy seed dressing.

Caesar Salad

Romaine lettuce and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with egg and Parmesan cheese Add fried chicken or grilled chicken - $3.99 Add steak, shrimp, or salmon - $6.99

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, eggs, bacon, tomatoes and scallions and fried chicken.

House Salad

Mixed greens, cheese, croutons, and cucumbers. Add tomatoes upon request. Add fried chicken or grilled chicken - $3.99 Add steak, shrimp, or salmon - $6.99

Loaded Taco Salad

$12.99

Your choice of shredded chicken, pulled pork or taco meat, topped with our 3 cheese blend,shredded lettuce, tomato, diced onion, avocado and black bean and corn salsa. served with cilantro ranch dressing

Mug of Chili

$5.99

Mug of Soup

$4.99
Nut & Berry Salad

Nut & Berry Salad

Spinach and romaine, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cranberries and almonds. Add fried chicken or grilled chicken - $3.99 Add steak, shrimp, or salmon - $6.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Romaine lettuce and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with egg and Parmesan cheese Add fried chicken or grilled chicken - $3.99 Add steak, shrimp, or salmon - $6.99

Southwest Salad

$12.99

Romaine tossed in BBQ ranch, grilled chicken, sprinkled with cheese, bacon bits, black bean & corn salsa, diced tomatoes, and tortilla strips.

Waldorf Salad

$12.99

Honey crisp apples, celery, grilled chicken, red grapes, walnuts, and white cheddar. Served with poppy seed dressing.

Wraps & Pitas

Buddies Wrap

$10.99

Fried chicken, bacon, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and house made spicy ranch wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Veggie Pita

$10.99

Fritter Wrap

$11.99

Fried chicken, cheese blend, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes with our house-made ranch wrapped and grilled in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla.

Turkey Club Wrap

$10.99

Sliced turkey, bacon, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and mayonnaise in a flour tortilla.

Sandwiches

BLT

$10.99

Layers of bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread

Cabo Chicken

$12.99

Hand-breaded chicken deep fried and topped with Mexican street corn, bacon, and paperback cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Cali Reuban

$11.99

Sliced Turkey, Swiss cheese, and coleslaw served on dark rye.

Chicken Veggie Pita

$10.99

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, sautéed peppers & onions, with Monterey jack cheese on a warm pita

Deluxe Club Melt

$11.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, American and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise on your choice of grilled bread.

French Dip

$11.99

Gyro

$10.99

Strips of lamb and beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions on a warm pita. Served with tzatziki sauce.

Reuben

$11.99

Tender corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island served on dark rye. Try it with turkey!

Turkey Reuban

$11.99

Sliced Turkey, sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Swiss cheese, on rye bread

Burgers

All Jacked Up Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb burger topped with Bacon, Jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese

Bacon Chedder

$12.99

Bacon and Cheddar cheese

Beyond Burger

$14.99

Grilled BEYOND BURGER with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Buddies Burger

Buddies Burger

$9.99

9.99 build it your way $0.89 Add Cheese beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Buddies Patty Melt

$12.99

Chuckwagon Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb burger topped with Crisp bacon, golden BBQ sauce, cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses with French fried onions

Mushroom Swiss

$12.99

Grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Smashed Tot Burger

$12.99

1/2 lb burger topped with 2 jumbo smashed tator tots, a fried egg, bacon and american cheese

Spinach & Feta Burger

$10.99

Western Burger

$12.99

Bacon, sauteed onions, Monterey jack cheese and chipotle mayo

Entrees (one side)

Broccoli Bowl

$12.99

Quinoa blend, broccoli, mushrooms, red peppers, almonds, and grilled chicken, drizzled with your choice of pesto or soy sauce. Served with bread and a house salad

Mac & Cheese Dinner

$12.99

Homemade Mac & Cheese! Served with a side salad and dinner roll.

New Orleans Pasta

$15.99

Entrees (two sides)

6oz Sirloin

$16.99

Buddies Ribeye

$22.99

10oz prime rib grilled to your liking.

Butterfly Shrimp Dinner

$13.99

Seven breaded and fried shrimp

Caprese Chicken Dinner

$17.99

Two chicken breasts topped with tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic glaze.

Full Rack BBQ Ribs

$32.99Out of stock

Slow-smoked in-house and finished with a BBQ glaze!

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$14.99

Two chicken breasts marinated and grilled

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$15.99

Your choice of bourbon or cajun salmon

Half Rack BBQ Ribs

$19.99Out of stock

Slow-smoked in-house and finished with a BBQ glaze!

One Chicken Kabob

$13.99

One skewer of marinated chicken, peppers, and onion.

Two Chicken Kabobs

$17.99

Two skewers of marinated chicken, peppers, and onion.

Mexican

Fajitas - Chicken

$13.99

Chicken with sautéed onions and grilled peppers, Served with rice, beans, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tortillas.

Fajitas - Shrimp

$16.99

Shrimp with sautéed onions and grilled peppers, Served with rice, beans, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tortillas.

Fajitas - Steak

$16.99

Steak with sautéed onions and grilled peppers, Served with rice, beans, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tortillas.

Fajitas - Veggie

$10.99

Sautéed onions and grilled peppers, Served with rice, beans, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tortillas.

Full Nacho

$11.99

2 layers of tortilla chips baked with 3 cheese blend. (Add additional toppings as requested)

Half Nacho

$8.99

One layer of our Tortilla Chips topped with 3 Cheese Blend. (Add additional toppings as requested) Served with our homemade salsa

Full Nacho Supreme

$15.99

Chips topped with pulled chicken or beef, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and our three cheese blend.

Half Nacho Supreme

$10.99

Chips topped with pulled chicken or beef, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and our three cheese blend.

Garden Nachos

$11.99

Chips, beans, jalapenos, and cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and black olives. Garnished with sour cream and guacamole.

Grilled Burrito

Grilled Burrito

$10.99

Flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, spanish rice, seasoned taco beef, pico de gallo and queso then grilled. Served with chips and salsa

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$14.99

Two 12" tortillas stuffed with pulled chicken, pork or beef, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions and cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Jr. Wet Burrito

Jr. Wet Burrito

$10.99

A flour tortilla filled with seasoned beef or pulled chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and onions then topped with our house-made sauce, cheese and scallions

Regular Wet Burrito

Regular Wet Burrito

$13.99

A flour tortilla filled with seasoned beef or pulled chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and onions then topped with our house-made sauce, cheese and scallions

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.99

Grilled shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado, mozzarella & pepper jack cheese in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla.

Shrimp Tacos

$13.99

Grilled shrimp, cabbage, black bean &corn salsa, mozzarella cheese, boom boom sauce, served with rice and beans.

Southern Nachos

$14.99

Chips, BBQ beef, beans, jalapenos, and cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and green peppers. Garnished with sour cream and guacamole.

Tres Tacos

$9.99

Three hard or soft shells filled with your choice of pulled chicken or beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, Served with rice and beans

Jr & Sr Menu

Kid 1/4 lb Burger

$6.99

With American cheese.

Kid Beef Taco

$6.99

Kid Cheese Nachos

$6.99

Kid Chicken Breast

$6.99

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid Jumbo Hot Dog

$6.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kid Pizza

$6.99

Kids Corn Dogs

$6.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$6.99

Over 10

$1.00

Desserts

Cookie

$2.00

Cookie Skillet

$5.99

Ice Cream

$1.75

Moose Skillet

$6.99

Moose Tracks

$2.25

Shakes

$3.50

Apple Crisp

$5.99Out of stock

Flats Pizza

Spinach & Artichoke Flat

$12.99

Wild Mushroom Flat

$12.99

Veggie Flat

$11.99

Caprese Flat

$11.99

7" Pizza

7" Build Your Own

$6.99

TOPPINGS: PEPPERONI, HAM, SAUSAGE, BACON, GROUND BEEF, GRILLED CHICKEN, ONIONS, RED PEPPER, GREEN PEPPER, MUSHROOM, BLACK OLIVES, GREEN OLIVES, BANANA PEPPERS, TOMATOES, JALAPEÑOS, SPINACH, ARTICHOKES, AND FETA CHEESE

7" Meat Lovers

$9.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, and ground beef covered with our five cheese blend and pizza sauce.

7' Supreme

$9.99

7" BBQ Chicken

$9.99

12" Pizza

12" Build Your Own

$10.99

TOPPINGS: PEPPERONI, HAM, SAUSAGE, BACON, GROUND BEEF, GRILLED CHICKEN, ONIONS, RED PEPPER, GREEN PEPPER, MUSHROOM, BLACK OLIVES, GREEN OLIVES, BANANA PEPPERS, TOMATOES, JALAPEÑOS, SPINACH, ARTICHOKES, AND FETA CHEESE

12" Cheesy Bread

$9.99

Italian seasoning and five cheese blend, served with your choice of ranch or marinara

12" Meat Lovers

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, and ground beef covered with our five cheese blend and pizza sauce.

12" Supreme

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, red onion, mushrooms, and black olives, covered with our five cheese blend and pizza sauce.

12'' Olive & Herb

$16.99

12" BBQ Chicken

$16.99

16" Pizza

16" Build Your Own

$13.99

16" Cheesy Bread

$13.99

16" Meat Lovers

$22.99

16" Supreme

$22.99

16" Olive And Herb

$22.99

16" BBQ Chicken

$22.99

BBQ sauce, cheese, grilled chicken, bacon and red onion.

Califlower Crust

12" Gluten Free - Build Your Own

$13.99

12" Gluten Free - Cheesy Bread

$13.99

12" Gluten Free - Meat Lovers

$19.99

12" Gluten Free - Olive & Herb

$19.99

12" Gluten Free - Supreme

$19.99

12" Gluten Free - BBQ Chicken

$19.99

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.25

Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Mist Twist

$2.25

Mt. Dew

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$2.25

Tonic Water

$2.25

Orange Juice

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.25

Coffee

$1.99

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Hot Cocoa

$1.99

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Sides/Extras

Baked Potato

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Cottage Cheese

$3.99

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Large Dressing

$0.99

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Potato Chips

$1.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.99

Guacamole

$1.29

Jalapenos Large

$1.25

Jalapenos Small

$0.75

Refried Beans

$1.99

Side Queso

$2.99

Sour Cream

$0.79

Spanish Rice

$2.99

Vegetable Medley

$3.99

Dinner Roll

$0.99

Apple Sauce

$1.99

Avocado

$1.25

Quinoa

$3.99

Side Of Mac And Chesse

$5.99

Tortillas

$1.99

Ranch Pint

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1937 W Grand River Ave, Okemos, MI 48864

Directions

Gallery
Buddies Pub and Grill image
Buddies Pub and Grill image
Buddies Pub and Grill image

