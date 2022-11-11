- Home
- Buddies Pub and Grill - Okemos
1937 W Grand River Ave
Okemos, MI 48864
Popular Items
Appetizers
Basket of Spuds
Basket of seasoned french fries or tater tots
Boneless Wings
Breaded Wings
Buddies Sampler
Loaded tots, breaded wings, southwest quesadilla, cheese sticks, and chicken fingers. No substititions
Cheese Sticks
Served with ranch or marinara
Chicken Fingers
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Tots
Chips & Guacamole
Chips and Salsa
Fire Sticks
A Buddies Original - Chicken, jalapenos, and cheese rolled in a corn tortilla and fried. Served with our spicy ranch.
Fried Mushrooms
Served with your choice of cocktail sauce or ranch
House Smoked Wings
Loaded Tots
Lobster Rangoons
Lobster combined with boursin cheese in a wonton, deep-fried and drizzled with Thai Chili sauce.
Mexican Bean Dip
Layered refried beans, seasoned beef, cheese, tomatoes, onions, and sour cream. Served with tortilla chips and salsa
Street Corn Dip
Roasted corn, Cotija cheese and a blend of seasonings with jalapenos.
Mini Corn Dog
Plant Based Nuggets
8 battered and fried plant based nuggets
Pretzel Breadsticks
Baked, salted pretzel breadsticks served with honey mustard, and queso blanco
Queso Blanco Dip
Creamy seasoned white cheese dip. Served with tortilla chips
Side Cheese Fries
Side Cheese Tots
Side Of Fries
Side Of Sweet Fries
Side Of Tots
Southwest Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, black bean & corn salsa, diced tomatoes, and cheese. Served with BBQ ranch for dipping
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Spinach, artichokes, and melted cheese, served with tortilla chips.
Spuds
Soups & Salads
Berry Berry Salad
Mixed greens topped with feta cheese, assorted berries, candied pecans, and grilled chicken. Topped with cinnamon croutons. Served with lemon poppy seed dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with egg and Parmesan cheese Add fried chicken or grilled chicken - $3.99 Add steak, shrimp, or salmon - $6.99
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, bleu cheese crumbles, eggs, bacon, tomatoes and scallions and fried chicken.
House Salad
Mixed greens, cheese, croutons, and cucumbers. Add tomatoes upon request. Add fried chicken or grilled chicken - $3.99 Add steak, shrimp, or salmon - $6.99
Loaded Taco Salad
Your choice of shredded chicken, pulled pork or taco meat, topped with our 3 cheese blend,shredded lettuce, tomato, diced onion, avocado and black bean and corn salsa. served with cilantro ranch dressing
Mug of Chili
Mug of Soup
Nut & Berry Salad
Spinach and romaine, bleu cheese crumbles, diced cranberries and almonds. Add fried chicken or grilled chicken - $3.99 Add steak, shrimp, or salmon - $6.99
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce and croutons tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with egg and Parmesan cheese Add fried chicken or grilled chicken - $3.99 Add steak, shrimp, or salmon - $6.99
Southwest Salad
Romaine tossed in BBQ ranch, grilled chicken, sprinkled with cheese, bacon bits, black bean & corn salsa, diced tomatoes, and tortilla strips.
Waldorf Salad
Honey crisp apples, celery, grilled chicken, red grapes, walnuts, and white cheddar. Served with poppy seed dressing.
Wraps & Pitas
Buddies Wrap
Fried chicken, bacon, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and house made spicy ranch wrapped in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce and Caesar dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Veggie Pita
Fritter Wrap
Fried chicken, cheese blend, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes with our house-made ranch wrapped and grilled in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla.
Turkey Club Wrap
Sliced turkey, bacon, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, and mayonnaise in a flour tortilla.
Sandwiches
BLT
Layers of bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of bread
Cabo Chicken
Hand-breaded chicken deep fried and topped with Mexican street corn, bacon, and paperback cheese. Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Cali Reuban
Sliced Turkey, Swiss cheese, and coleslaw served on dark rye.
Chicken Veggie Pita
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, sautéed peppers & onions, with Monterey jack cheese on a warm pita
Deluxe Club Melt
Ham, turkey, bacon, American and Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayonnaise on your choice of grilled bread.
French Dip
Gyro
Strips of lamb and beef, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions on a warm pita. Served with tzatziki sauce.
Reuben
Tender corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island served on dark rye. Try it with turkey!
Turkey Reuban
Sliced Turkey, sauerkraut, 1000 Island, Swiss cheese, on rye bread
Burgers
All Jacked Up Burger
1/2 lb burger topped with Bacon, Jalapenos, and pepper jack cheese
Bacon Chedder
Bacon and Cheddar cheese
Beyond Burger
Grilled BEYOND BURGER with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Buddies Burger
9.99 build it your way $0.89 Add Cheese beef patty topped with lettuce, tomato, and onion
Buddies Patty Melt
Chuckwagon Burger
1/2 lb burger topped with Crisp bacon, golden BBQ sauce, cheddar and Monterey jack cheeses with French fried onions
Mushroom Swiss
Grilled mushrooms and Swiss cheese
Smashed Tot Burger
1/2 lb burger topped with 2 jumbo smashed tator tots, a fried egg, bacon and american cheese
Spinach & Feta Burger
Western Burger
Bacon, sauteed onions, Monterey jack cheese and chipotle mayo
Entrees (one side)
Entrees (two sides)
6oz Sirloin
Buddies Ribeye
10oz prime rib grilled to your liking.
Butterfly Shrimp Dinner
Seven breaded and fried shrimp
Caprese Chicken Dinner
Two chicken breasts topped with tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, and balsamic glaze.
Full Rack BBQ Ribs
Slow-smoked in-house and finished with a BBQ glaze!
Grilled Chicken Dinner
Two chicken breasts marinated and grilled
Grilled Salmon Dinner
Your choice of bourbon or cajun salmon
Half Rack BBQ Ribs
Slow-smoked in-house and finished with a BBQ glaze!
One Chicken Kabob
One skewer of marinated chicken, peppers, and onion.
Two Chicken Kabobs
Two skewers of marinated chicken, peppers, and onion.
Mexican
Fajitas - Chicken
Chicken with sautéed onions and grilled peppers, Served with rice, beans, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tortillas.
Fajitas - Shrimp
Shrimp with sautéed onions and grilled peppers, Served with rice, beans, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tortillas.
Fajitas - Steak
Steak with sautéed onions and grilled peppers, Served with rice, beans, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tortillas.
Fajitas - Veggie
Sautéed onions and grilled peppers, Served with rice, beans, tomatoes, lettuce, cheese, sour cream and tortillas.
Full Nacho
2 layers of tortilla chips baked with 3 cheese blend. (Add additional toppings as requested)
Half Nacho
One layer of our Tortilla Chips topped with 3 Cheese Blend. (Add additional toppings as requested) Served with our homemade salsa
Full Nacho Supreme
Chips topped with pulled chicken or beef, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and our three cheese blend.
Half Nacho Supreme
Chips topped with pulled chicken or beef, onions, green peppers, tomatoes and our three cheese blend.
Garden Nachos
Chips, beans, jalapenos, and cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and black olives. Garnished with sour cream and guacamole.
Grilled Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with refried beans, spanish rice, seasoned taco beef, pico de gallo and queso then grilled. Served with chips and salsa
Quesadilla
Two 12" tortillas stuffed with pulled chicken, pork or beef, jalapenos, tomatoes, onions and cheese. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Jr. Wet Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with seasoned beef or pulled chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and onions then topped with our house-made sauce, cheese and scallions
Regular Wet Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with seasoned beef or pulled chicken, refried beans, lettuce, tomato, and onions then topped with our house-made sauce, cheese and scallions
Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado, mozzarella & pepper jack cheese in a jalapeno cheddar tortilla.
Shrimp Tacos
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, black bean &corn salsa, mozzarella cheese, boom boom sauce, served with rice and beans.
Southern Nachos
Chips, BBQ beef, beans, jalapenos, and cheese topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions and green peppers. Garnished with sour cream and guacamole.
Tres Tacos
Three hard or soft shells filled with your choice of pulled chicken or beef, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and onions, Served with rice and beans
Jr & Sr Menu
Desserts
Flats Pizza
7" Pizza
7" Build Your Own
TOPPINGS: PEPPERONI, HAM, SAUSAGE, BACON, GROUND BEEF, GRILLED CHICKEN, ONIONS, RED PEPPER, GREEN PEPPER, MUSHROOM, BLACK OLIVES, GREEN OLIVES, BANANA PEPPERS, TOMATOES, JALAPEÑOS, SPINACH, ARTICHOKES, AND FETA CHEESE
7" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, and ground beef covered with our five cheese blend and pizza sauce.
7' Supreme
7" BBQ Chicken
12" Pizza
12" Build Your Own
TOPPINGS: PEPPERONI, HAM, SAUSAGE, BACON, GROUND BEEF, GRILLED CHICKEN, ONIONS, RED PEPPER, GREEN PEPPER, MUSHROOM, BLACK OLIVES, GREEN OLIVES, BANANA PEPPERS, TOMATOES, JALAPEÑOS, SPINACH, ARTICHOKES, AND FETA CHEESE
12" Cheesy Bread
Italian seasoning and five cheese blend, served with your choice of ranch or marinara
12" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, and ground beef covered with our five cheese blend and pizza sauce.
12" Supreme
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, red onion, mushrooms, and black olives, covered with our five cheese blend and pizza sauce.
12'' Olive & Herb
12" BBQ Chicken
16" Pizza
Califlower Crust
N/A Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mist Twist
Mt. Dew
Root Beer
Lemonade
Ginger Beer
Tonic Water
Orange Juice
Tomato Juice
Cranberry Juice
Apple Juice
Chocolate Milk
Pineapple Juice
Milk
Red Bull
Iced Tea
Coffee
Cherry Pepsi
Hot Cocoa
Shirley Temple
Dr Pepper
Sides/Extras
Baked Potato
Broccoli
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Extra Dressing
Extra Large Dressing
Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Potato Chips
Grilled Chicken Breast
Guacamole
Jalapenos Large
Jalapenos Small
Refried Beans
Side Queso
Sour Cream
Spanish Rice
Vegetable Medley
Dinner Roll
Apple Sauce
Avocado
Quinoa
Side Of Mac And Chesse
Tortillas
Ranch Pint
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
1937 W Grand River Ave, Okemos, MI 48864