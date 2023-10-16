Drinks

Coffee & Cold Brew

BOLT Cold Brew Can

BOLT Cold Brew Can

$4.75
Bolt Cold Brew Growler

Bolt Cold Brew Growler

$14.00

32 oz growler of BOLT Cold Brew.

Box-O-Brew

Box-O-Brew

$23.00

A to-go box of speciality brewed coffee with cups, lids, and all the fixings. Serves 8-10 people. Please allow 10 minutes per box for preparation.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.75

A 16 oz iced cup of our cold brewed coffee

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75+
Cup of Brew

Cup of Brew

$2.75+

A 12 or 16 oz. cup of freshly brewed specialty coffee.

Cold Brew Float

Cold Brew Float

$7.50

3 scoops of vanilla bean gelato, cold brew, and drizzled with our house made caramel.

Pistachio Cold Brew Float

Pistachio Cold Brew Float

$7.50Out of stock

3 scoops of pistachio bean gelato, cold brew, and drizzled with our house made vanilla.

BBC Birthday Cold Brew Float

BBC Birthday Cold Brew Float

$6.50Out of stock

3 scoops of vanilla bean gelato, cold brew, and drizzled with our house made caramel.

Bucco Bruce

Bucco Bruce

$6.50

The Bucco Bruce is a blend of BOLT cold brew coffee, milk, vanilla and orange zest.

Espresso

Affogato

Affogato

$6.75

A scoop of vanilla bean gelato topped with a double shot of espresso.

Pistachio Affogato

Pistachio Affogato

$6.75Out of stock

A scoop of vanilla bean gelato topped with a double shot of espresso.

Americano

Americano

$3.75

A double shot of espresso in hot water.

Buddy Brew Screw

Buddy Brew Screw

$6.50

A double shot of espresso served with a side of grapefruit juice and a spoon of salt.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

8 oz. beverage consisting of a double espresso and velvety steamed milk.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.50

4 oz. beverage consisting of a double espresso and steamed milk

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

A double shot of specialty coffee. Short and strong.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.50
Latte

Latte

$4.75+

12 or 16 oz. beverage consisting of espresso and steamed milk. Available iced in a 16 oz. cup.

Non Coffee Bev

Caramel Steamer

Caramel Steamer

$4.25

Our house made caramel and steamed milk.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

House made mocha and steamed milk.

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

House made mocha with milk, shaken with ice and strained.

Grapefruit Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Locally sourced served in an 8 oz. glass.

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Locally sourced served in an 8 oz. glass.

Milk 8 oz

Milk 8 oz

$2.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50

Refreshing and sweet, served over ice.

Slow Bar

Iced Tea (Brewed)

Iced Tea (Brewed)

$3.75+
Black Tea

Black Tea

$4.50

Cascara Tea

$4.50+Out of stock
Classic Chai Latte

Classic Chai Latte

$5.50+
Green Tea

Green Tea

$4.50+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.50
Matcha Lemonade

Matcha Lemonade

$6.50
Matcha Tea

Matcha Tea

$5.50
Red Berry Citrus Tea

Red Berry Citrus Tea

$4.50
Spearmint Tea

Spearmint Tea

$4.50
White Tea

White Tea

$4.50
Kalita Wave - Pour Over

Kalita Wave - Pour Over

$5.50+

A slow pour method of brewing coffee, a great option if you are in the mood to try a specific region from our offerings. Available in a hot 16 oz or iced 20 oz option.

Chemex - Pour Over

Chemex - Pour Over

$5.50+

The Red Room

$5.00
Apple Cider Rooibos Tea

Apple Cider Rooibos Tea

$4.50

A naturally caffeine free, herbal apple cider tea that is perfect for the fall season!

Sparklers

Alligator Alley

Alligator Alley

$6.50

A wild mix of matcha, honey, house-made lavender syrup, crisp lemonade and sparkling water.

Pirates Paradise

Pirates Paradise

$5.00

A fruity melange of grapefruit juice, infused with house-made mango syrup and sparkling water.

Cold Brew Cream Soda

Cold Brew Cream Soda

$5.75

A foamy Nitro Cold Brew infused with house-made vanilla syrup, creamy half & half, and sparkling water.

Samantha's Skyway Sunset

Samantha's Skyway Sunset

$6.50

A sprightly concoction of lemonade, with butterfly pea flower tea, house-made raspberry syrup and sparkling water.

Cardamom Crush

$5.50

Food

Biscuits

Bacon Biscuit

Bacon Biscuit

$9.25

One poached egg, bacon, and provolone cheese on a house-made biscuit. Served with seasonal fruit.

Beverlys Biscuit

Beverlys Biscuit

$4.00

Our house-made buttermilk biscuit served with a side of honey and butter.

Biscuit Sandwich - Ham & Cheese

Biscuit Sandwich - Ham & Cheese

$8.75

Oven roasted ham & provolone cheese on a house-made buttermilk biscuit. Served with seasonal fruit.

Sausage and Cheddar Biscuit

$8.75Out of stock

Sausage, and provolone cheese on a house-made biscuit. Served with seasonal fruit.

Pastries

Almond Chocolate Croissant

Almond Chocolate Croissant

$5.25Out of stock
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.25Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.50Out of stock

House-made chocolate chip cookies loaded with chocolate chips, baked to golden brown and topped with a pinch of sea-salt.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Flaky croissant filled with chocolate.

Croissant

Croissant

$4.25

Buttery croissant baked to a golden brown.

GF Cinnamon Cookie

$3.50

Macaron (5 Pack)

$8.00

Macaron (Single)

$1.75
Seasonal Loaf - Pumpkin

Seasonal Loaf - Pumpkin

$3.75Out of stock

A moist and comforting loaf full of warm pumpkin spice and packed with pumpkin flavor.

Scone - Cranberry Orange

Scone - Cranberry Orange

$4.25

A cranberry orange scone with a sweet & tart cranberry glaze

Orange

$2.00
P.B. Trail Bar

P.B. Trail Bar

$4.50Out of stock

House-made peanut butter, craisins, oats, chocolate chips, honey, and slivered almonds.

Zaza's GF Pound Cake

Zaza's GF Pound Cake

$5.00

Zaza's Gluten Friendly Pound Cake is dusted with powdered sugar and served at room temperature.

Banana

$2.00Out of stock
Seasonal Loaf - Coconut Mango

Seasonal Loaf - Coconut Mango

$3.75Out of stock

A sweet loaf bread filled with the tropical flavor of fresh toasted coconut and a tart mango swirl throughout.

Scone - Pistachio Chocolate Chip

Scone - Pistachio Chocolate Chip

$4.25Out of stock

A buttery scone with semi-sweet chocolate chips and crunchy, nutty, toasted pistachios.

Sandwiches

Sides

Avocado BLT

Avocado BLT

$11.75Out of stock

Avocado, bacon, pickled green tomatoes, arugula and Duke's mayo between two toasted slices of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat. Served with chips.

The Classic

The Classic

$9.00

Egg, oven roasted ham, & Swiss American cheese on Jameson B. Breadhouse's focaccia roll. Served with chips.

The Hangover

The Hangover

$11.75Out of stock

Oven roasted ham, bacon, provolone cheese, and an egg patty between two toasted slices of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat. Served with chips.

The Hyde Park

The Hyde Park

$9.50Out of stock

Eggs, onions, poblano peppers, & Swiss American cheese on Jameson B. Breadhouse ciabatta bread. Served with chips.

The Kennedy

The Kennedy

$11.25

Pan roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, avocado & sriracha aioli between two slices of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast. Served with chips.

The TBR

The TBR

$10.50

Pan roasted turkey breast, bacon, cheddar cheese and a side of homemade ranch dressing on a Jameson B. Breadhouse Ciabatta roll. Served with chips.

Quiche - Meat: Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto & Pepperoni

Quiche - Meat: Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto & Pepperoni

$8.25

Seasonal mini quiche served with fruit. Available in a veggie or meat option.

Quiche - Veg: Cheddar, Onion, Poblano Peppers

Quiche - Veg: Cheddar, Onion, Poblano Peppers

$8.25Out of stock

Seasonal mini quiche served with fruit. Available in a veggie or meat option.

Toast

1 Egg on Toast

1 Egg on Toast

$4.50

One poached egg, seasoned with salt & pepper, on a toasted slice of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat.

2 Eggs on Toast

2 Eggs on Toast

$6.00

Two poached eggs, seasoned with salt & pepper, on a toasted slice of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat.

Avocado, Chili, Lime

Avocado, Chili, Lime

$9.25+Out of stock

1/2 Avocado on Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sprinkled with Red Pepper Chili Flakes & Salt/Pepper served with a wedge of lime.

P.B. Banana Toast

P.B. Banana Toast

$6.00Out of stock

House-made peanut butter on a slice of toasted Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat, topped with bruleed banana and drizzled with honey.