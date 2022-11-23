Buddy Brewsters 10450 Bennett Road
No reviews yet
10450 Bennett Road
Fredonia, NY 14063
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Brewster's Nachos
In house smoked pork placed over warm nachos and topped with House beer cheese, Onion Straws, jalapeños, guacamole
Bruschetta Focaccia
Fresh tomato bruschetta served on toasted focaccia, topped with parmesan cheese and drizzled with balsamic reduction.
Buffalo Rolls
Tender white meat chicken mixed with our premium buffalo sauce and a special three-cheese blend, wrapped in a delicious crispy coating.
Cheese Curds
Golden fried cheese curds served with our house made Cajun ranch.
Chicken Wing Dip
Tender Chicken with a tangy Cheese dip served with warm wonton chips
Chili Corn Dog
crispy fried corn dog topped with our alehouse chili, cheddar jack cheese, and green onions.
Pickle Fries
Battered pickles fried golden brown and served with ranch dipping sauce.
Tuna Crisps
Ahi Tuna served atop crisp wontons, topped with cucumber wasabi and a sweet chili sauce.
Twisted Pretzel
with beer cheese dip.
Whiskey Rings
Fried golden brown served with our Jack Daniels dipping sauce.
Fries or Tots
Soups & Salads
Apple Pecan Salad Half
Spring mix with sliced apples, glazed pecans, crisp bacon, craisins and crumble blue cheese. Recommended with our apple cider viniagrette.
Apple Pecan Salad Whole
Spring mix with sliced apples, glazed pecans, crisp bacon, craisins and crumble blue cheese. Recommended with our apple cider viniagrette.
Classic Caesar Half
Chopped romaine infused with creamy caesar, parmesan cheese and house made croutons
Classic Caesar Whole
Chopped romaine infused with creamy caesar, parmesan cheese and house made croutons
Greek Salad Half
Crisp lettuce blend topped with feta cheese, tomatoes, red onion, black olives and marinated chicken.
Greek Salad Whole
Crisp lettuce blend topped with feta cheese, tomatoes, red onion, black olives and marinated chicken.
Pittsburgh Steak
Mixed greens, sirloin steak, fries, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, cheddar jack cheese and Riviera dressing.
Southwest Salad Half
Mixed greens, corn poblano pepper mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy fried onions, chicken, cheddar jack cheese and a BBQ Ranch dressing.
Southwest Salad Whole
Mixed greens, corn poblano pepper mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy fried onions, chicken, cheddar jack cheese and a BBQ Ranch dressing.
Wing Soup Bowl
Our brew pubs own recipe. Full of chicken, carrote, celery, blue cheese and a touch of hot sauce
Wing Soup Cup
Our brew pubs own recipe. Full of chicken, carrote, celery, blue cheese and a touch of hot sauce
Chili Bowl
House made beef chili topped with sour cream, cheddar jack cheese and green onions.
Chili Cup
House made beef chili topped with sour cream, cheddar jack cheese and green onions.
Handhelds
All-Natural Reuben
Lean corned beef, fresh sauerkraut smothered with 1000 Island dressing and layered with swiss cheese on out thick marble rye.
Beef on Weck
Slow roasted roast beef sliced thin and stacked high all on top of a kimmelweck roll with a side of au jus and horseradish.
Beer Battered Fish Sandwich
All natural haddock, fried to a golden brown in out homemade beer batter.
Brewhouse Specialty
In house smoked pork with our own blend of seasonings and BBQ sauce, piled high on a fresh roll
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy chicken drizzled with our house made sauce and ranch dressing, topped with cheddar jack cheese and diced onions
Buffalo Queso
Crispy tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, crispy fried chicken and medium sauce.
Chicken Caprese
Marinated chicken, tomato, mozzarella, lettuce, and a pesto mayo on a toasted focaccia roll.
Chicken Queso
Crispy tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack and mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken.
Crispy Chicken
Golden crispy chicken, mayo, pickles, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted brioche roll.
French Dip
Slow roasted beef with grilled onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese on top of a toasted hoagie roll
Pretzel Melt
Turkey melted provolone cheese, crispy smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and a Honey Mustard drizzle on a toasted pretzel bun.
Turkey Club
Deli style turkey, lettuce, tomato and cherrywood smoked bacon, piled on wheatberry bread with mayo.
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Wrap
Sliced turkey and crispy bacon paried with, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and our own avocado mayo.
Burgers
All-American
Lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickle and American cheese served on a brioche roll.
Bacon Blue
Cherry wood smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Buddy Burger
Pulled pork, onion straws, BBQ and beer cheese.
Chili Burger
Chili burger topped with our signature beer cheese.
Steakhouse
Provolone cheese, grilled mushrooms, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato and a steakhouse aioli.
Wings, Lips & Tenders
Chicken Finger Basket
Breaded chicken tenders tossed in your favorite wing sauce
Chicken Lips
Breaded chicken bites tossed in your favorite wing sauce
Lips & Fry
Breaded chicken bites tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with fries.
Wings & Fry
8 wings tossed in any of our signature sauces. Served with fries.
Small Wings (8)
Medium Wings (12)
Large Wings (16)
Party Wings (32)
Pastas
Alehouse Mac
Cavatappi pasta infused with our signature beer cheese, and topped with our pulled pork, BBQ, and onion straws.
Buffalo Mac
Cavatappi pasta mixed with beer cheese and topped with crispy chicken tossed in medium Buffalo sauce.
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken, penne pasta, creamy alfredo.
Penne Primavera
Garlic, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, tossed in pesto topped with parmesan cheese.
Rattlesnake
Sausage, chicken, peppers, and onions in a Cajun alfredo sauce.
Entrees
12oz Strip Steak
USDA Choice NY strip gently seasoned and grilled to order with your choice of 2 sides and topped with our signature ale butter.
All-Natural Haddock Full
Pick your style and select your 2 sides.
All-Natural Haddock Half
Pick your style and select your 2 sides.
Fried Shrimp
Crispy fried butterflied shrimp served with fries and cocktail sauce.
Prime Rib Pot Roast
Tender prime rib roast served over mashed potatoes and smothered with gravy. Served with seasonal vegetables.
Signature Sirloin
USDA Choice 8 oz sirloin lightly seasoned and grilled to order with your choice of 2 sides and topped with our signature ale butter.
Smokey 1/2 Chicken Dinner
Smoked half chicken with our Jack Daniels BBQ sauce and choice of two sides. *** Available after 5pm while supplies last***
Sides
Little Buddy's
Hot Dog Kids
A grilled hot dog placed on a fresh baked roll.
Burger Kids
An all beef patty served on a fresh baked roll. Add cheese $1
Macaroni & Cheese Kids
Made the way you like it- REALLY CHEESY!!
Grilled Cheese Kids
An old American classic on freshly toasted bread.
Chicken Fingers Kids
Two Chicken fingers served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.
Kids Wings
Desserts
GF Starters
GF WINGS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
10450 Bennett Road, Fredonia, NY 14063
Photos coming soon!