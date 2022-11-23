A map showing the location of Buddy Brewsters 10450 Bennett RoadView gallery

Buddy Brewsters 10450 Bennett Road

review star

No reviews yet

10450 Bennett Road

Fredonia, NY 14063

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Alehouse Mac
Chicken Lips
Chicken Wing Dip

Starters

Brewster's Nachos

$18.00

In house smoked pork placed over warm nachos and topped with House beer cheese, Onion Straws, jalapeños, guacamole

Bruschetta Focaccia

$13.00

Fresh tomato bruschetta served on toasted focaccia, topped with parmesan cheese and drizzled with balsamic reduction.

Buffalo Rolls

$11.00

Tender white meat chicken mixed with our premium buffalo sauce and a special three-cheese blend, wrapped in a delicious crispy coating.

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Golden fried cheese curds served with our house made Cajun ranch.

Chicken Wing Dip

$12.00

Tender Chicken with a tangy Cheese dip served with warm wonton chips

Chili Corn Dog

$14.00

crispy fried corn dog topped with our alehouse chili, cheddar jack cheese, and green onions.

Pickle Fries

$12.00

Battered pickles fried golden brown and served with ranch dipping sauce.

Tuna Crisps

$19.00

Ahi Tuna served atop crisp wontons, topped with cucumber wasabi and a sweet chili sauce.

Twisted Pretzel

$13.00

with beer cheese dip.

Whiskey Rings

$11.00

Fried golden brown served with our Jack Daniels dipping sauce.

Fries or Tots

Classic Poutine Style

$12.00

Brown gravy and cheese cruds

Buffalo Wing Style

$12.00

Topped with signature wing dip, smoked blue cheese and wing sauce

Brew Fries

$16.00

BBQ pulled pork, onion straws, cheddar cheese and beer cheese.

Soups & Salads

Apple Pecan Salad Half

$10.00

Spring mix with sliced apples, glazed pecans, crisp bacon, craisins and crumble blue cheese. Recommended with our apple cider viniagrette.

Apple Pecan Salad Whole

$15.00

Spring mix with sliced apples, glazed pecans, crisp bacon, craisins and crumble blue cheese. Recommended with our apple cider viniagrette.

Classic Caesar Half

$8.00

Chopped romaine infused with creamy caesar, parmesan cheese and house made croutons

Classic Caesar Whole

$13.00

Chopped romaine infused with creamy caesar, parmesan cheese and house made croutons

Greek Salad Half

$9.00

Crisp lettuce blend topped with feta cheese, tomatoes, red onion, black olives and marinated chicken.

Greek Salad Whole

$15.00

Crisp lettuce blend topped with feta cheese, tomatoes, red onion, black olives and marinated chicken.

Pittsburgh Steak

$18.00

Mixed greens, sirloin steak, fries, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, cheddar jack cheese and Riviera dressing.

Southwest Salad Half

$11.00

Mixed greens, corn poblano pepper mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy fried onions, chicken, cheddar jack cheese and a BBQ Ranch dressing.

Southwest Salad Whole

$15.00

Mixed greens, corn poblano pepper mix, cucumbers, tomatoes, crispy fried onions, chicken, cheddar jack cheese and a BBQ Ranch dressing.

Wing Soup Bowl

$7.00

Our brew pubs own recipe. Full of chicken, carrote, celery, blue cheese and a touch of hot sauce

Wing Soup Cup

$5.00

Our brew pubs own recipe. Full of chicken, carrote, celery, blue cheese and a touch of hot sauce

Chili Bowl

$7.00

House made beef chili topped with sour cream, cheddar jack cheese and green onions.

Chili Cup

$5.00

House made beef chili topped with sour cream, cheddar jack cheese and green onions.

Handhelds

All-Natural Reuben

$15.00

Lean corned beef, fresh sauerkraut smothered with 1000 Island dressing and layered with swiss cheese on out thick marble rye.

Beef on Weck

$16.00

Slow roasted roast beef sliced thin and stacked high all on top of a kimmelweck roll with a side of au jus and horseradish.

Beer Battered Fish Sandwich

$15.00

All natural haddock, fried to a golden brown in out homemade beer batter.

Brewhouse Specialty

$13.00

In house smoked pork with our own blend of seasonings and BBQ sauce, piled high on a fresh roll

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Crispy chicken drizzled with our house made sauce and ranch dressing, topped with cheddar jack cheese and diced onions

Buffalo Queso

$16.00

Crispy tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, crispy fried chicken and medium sauce.

Chicken Caprese

$17.00

Marinated chicken, tomato, mozzarella, lettuce, and a pesto mayo on a toasted focaccia roll.

Chicken Queso

$14.00

Crispy tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack and mozzarella cheese and grilled chicken.

Crispy Chicken

$14.00

Golden crispy chicken, mayo, pickles, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted brioche roll.

French Dip

$15.00

Slow roasted beef with grilled onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese on top of a toasted hoagie roll

Pretzel Melt

$14.00

Turkey melted provolone cheese, crispy smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and a Honey Mustard drizzle on a toasted pretzel bun.

Turkey Club

$16.00

Deli style turkey, lettuce, tomato and cherrywood smoked bacon, piled on wheatberry bread with mayo.

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado Wrap

$14.00

Sliced turkey and crispy bacon paried with, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and our own avocado mayo.

Burgers

All-American

$14.00

Lettuce, red onion, tomato, pickle and American cheese served on a brioche roll.

Bacon Blue

$16.00

Cherry wood smoked bacon, crumbled blue cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Buddy Burger

$16.00

Pulled pork, onion straws, BBQ and beer cheese.

Chili Burger

$17.00

Chili burger topped with our signature beer cheese.

Steakhouse

$16.00

Provolone cheese, grilled mushrooms, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato and a steakhouse aioli.

Wings, Lips & Tenders

Chicken Finger Basket

$11.00

Breaded chicken tenders tossed in your favorite wing sauce

Chicken Lips

$12.00

Breaded chicken bites tossed in your favorite wing sauce

Lips & Fry

$16.00

Breaded chicken bites tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with fries.

Wings & Fry

$17.00

8 wings tossed in any of our signature sauces. Served with fries.

Small Wings (8)

$14.00

Medium Wings (12)

$20.00

Large Wings (16)

$26.00

Party Wings (32)

$48.00

Pastas

Alehouse Mac

$18.00

Cavatappi pasta infused with our signature beer cheese, and topped with our pulled pork, BBQ, and onion straws.

Buffalo Mac

$18.00

Cavatappi pasta mixed with beer cheese and topped with crispy chicken tossed in medium Buffalo sauce.

Chicken Alfredo

$14.00

Grilled chicken, penne pasta, creamy alfredo.

Penne Primavera

$15.00

Garlic, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, tossed in pesto topped with parmesan cheese.

Rattlesnake

$16.00

Sausage, chicken, peppers, and onions in a Cajun alfredo sauce.

Entrees

Pick your style and select your 2 sides.

12oz Strip Steak

$21.00

USDA Choice NY strip gently seasoned and grilled to order with your choice of 2 sides and topped with our signature ale butter.

All-Natural Haddock Full

$17.00

Pick your style and select your 2 sides.

All-Natural Haddock Half

$11.00

Pick your style and select your 2 sides.

Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Crispy fried butterflied shrimp served with fries and cocktail sauce.

Prime Rib Pot Roast

$16.00

Tender prime rib roast served over mashed potatoes and smothered with gravy. Served with seasonal vegetables.

Signature Sirloin

$20.00

USDA Choice 8 oz sirloin lightly seasoned and grilled to order with your choice of 2 sides and topped with our signature ale butter.

Smokey 1/2 Chicken Dinner

$18.00

Smoked half chicken with our Jack Daniels BBQ sauce and choice of two sides. *** Available after 5pm while supplies last***

Sides

Ale House Fries

$4.00

Smashed Potatoes

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Seasonal Veg

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Ranch

$1.00

Bluecheese

$1.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Side Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side Gravy

$2.00

Side Onion Rings

$8.00

Applesauce

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Little Buddy's

Hot Dog Kids

$6.00

A grilled hot dog placed on a fresh baked roll.

Burger Kids

$8.00

An all beef patty served on a fresh baked roll. Add cheese $1

Macaroni & Cheese Kids

$6.00

Made the way you like it- REALLY CHEESY!!

Grilled Cheese Kids

$6.00

An old American classic on freshly toasted bread.

Chicken Fingers Kids

$8.00

Two Chicken fingers served with your choice of blue cheese or ranch.

Kids Wings

$8.00

Desserts

Lemon Cake

$7.00

Creme cheesecake

$7.00

peanut butter pie

$7.00

Pecan Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Apple Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Lunch Menu

1\2 Chicken Queso

$9.00

1/2 Buff Queso

$10.00

GF Starters

GF Wing Dip

$13.00

GF Nachos

$16.00

GF FLATBREADS

GF MARGARITA

$14.00

GF PULLED PORK PIZZA

$16.00

GF Vegetarian Pizza

$14.00

GF SALADS

GF 1/2 APPLE SALAD

$9.00

GF APPLE SALAD

$14.00

GF 1/2 CAESAR

$10.00

GF CAESAR

$15.00

GF HANDHELDS

GF BLT

$14.00

GF FRENCH DIP

$15.00

GF BREWHOUSE SPECIALTY

$15.00

GF WINGS

GF SMALL WINGS

$15.00

GF MEDIUM WINGS

$21.00

GF LARGE WINGS

$27.00

GF PARTY WINGS

$49.00

GF WING AND FRY

$18.00

GF BURGERS

GF BUDDY BURGER

$17.00

GF ALL AMERICAN

$14.00

GF BACON BLUE

$16.00

GF STEAKHOUSE

$16.00

GF ENTREES

GF 1/2 BROILED HADDOCK

$11.00

GF BROILED HADDOCK

$17.00

GF 1/2 CHICKEN

$22.00

GF 12 OZ STRIP

$25.00

GF SIGNATURE SIRLOIN

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10450 Bennett Road, Fredonia, NY 14063

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

El Azteca Cantina - 3953 Vineyard Drive
orange starNo Reviews
3953 Vineyard Drive Dunkirk, NY 14048
View restaurantnext
EBC West
orange starNo Reviews
34 West Main Street Fredonia, NY 14063
View restaurantnext
TaQo
orange starNo Reviews
36 W Main Street Fredonia, NY 14063
View restaurantnext
Ellie's Deli - 201 Central Ave
orange star4.1 • 235
201 Central Ave Silver Creek, NY 14136
View restaurantnext
Villaggio Italiano
orange star4.8 • 82
278 Central Ave Silver Creek, NY 14136
View restaurantnext
Native Pride
orange starNo Reviews
11359 Southwestern Blvd Irving, NY 14081
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fredonia

Fred's
orange star4.9 • 139
22 Water St Fredonia, NY 14063
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fredonia
Mayville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Bemus Point
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Angola
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Derby
review star
No reviews yet
Jamestown
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Frewsburg
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Hamburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Ellicottville
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston