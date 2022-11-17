- Home
- /
- Rocky Mount
- /
- Barbeque
- /
- Buddy's BBQ
Buddy's BBQ
732 Reviews
$$
480 Tanyard Road
Rocky Mount, VA 24151
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
SANDWICHES
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
Hand Pulled Pork BBQ
PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Fresh Hickory Smoked Chicken Thighs.
BRISKET SANDWICH
CHICKEN SANDWICH "FRIED"
Fresh hand breaded chicken
HOT DOG
We only use Oscar Myer All Beef Hot Dogs that are Deep Fried, with a Homemade Chili!
BBQ BOWL
Our Bowl starts with a layer of Baked Beans, Pork, Slaw, & HushPuppies to top it off! If ordered Takeout we package everything separate for you to assemble at home!
WINGS / TENDERS
SMOKED MEATS
1/2 CHICKEN TRAY
Fresh Hickory Smoked Breast and Wing Quarter, with 1 Side.
1/2 CHICKEN PLATTER
Fresh Hickory Smoked Breast and Wing Quarter, with 2 Sides.
2 MEAT TRAY
2 MEAT PLATTER
3 MEAT TRAY
3 MEAT PLATTER
BRISKET TRAY
BRISKET PLATTER
Hickory Smoked Beef Brisket, with a Salt & Pepper Rub and a Dark and Light Beer to finish the cook. 2 Sides
PULLED CHICKEN TRAY
Fresh Hickory Smoked Chicken Thighs, with 1 Side.
PULLED CHICKEN PLATTER
Fresh Hickory Smoked Chicken Thighs, with 2 sides.
PULLED PORK PLATTER
Fresh Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, with 2 Sides.
PULLED PORK TRAY
ULTIMATE 3 MEAT FOR (2)
1\4 RACK TRAY
1/4 RACK RIBS PLATTER
Hickory Smoked Baby Back Ribs that we Dry Rub, then wrap and Butter to finish them off in the Smoker!
1/2 RACK TRAY
1/2 RACK PLATTER
FULL RACK PLATTER
Hickory Smoked Baby Back Ribs that we Dry Rub, then wrap and Butter to finish them off in the Smoker!
FULL RACK TRAY
LITTLE BUDDY <3
BRUNSWICK STEW
FAMILY PACKS
MEATS ONLY
SIDES
PINT SIDES
Extra sauces
Taters
Football Special
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy y'all!
480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount, VA 24151