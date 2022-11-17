Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Buddy's BBQ

732 Reviews

$$

480 Tanyard Road

Rocky Mount, VA 24151

Popular Items

PULLED PORK PLATTER
PULLED PORK SANDWICH
8pc WING

SANDWICHES

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$7.99

Hand Pulled Pork BBQ

PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

PULLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.99

Fresh Hickory Smoked Chicken Thighs.

BRISKET SANDWICH

$10.49
CHICKEN SANDWICH "FRIED"

CHICKEN SANDWICH "FRIED"

$7.99

Fresh hand breaded chicken

HOT DOG

HOT DOG

$2.99

We only use Oscar Myer All Beef Hot Dogs that are Deep Fried, with a Homemade Chili!

BBQ BOWL

$8.99

Our Bowl starts with a layer of Baked Beans, Pork, Slaw, & HushPuppies to top it off! If ordered Takeout we package everything separate for you to assemble at home!

WINGS / TENDERS

8pc WING

8pc WING

$11.99

Fresh smoked then deep fried

12 pc WING

12 pc WING

$17.99

Fresh smoked then deep fried

20 pc WING

20 pc WING

$29.99

Fresh smoked then deep fried

SMALL TENDERS

SMALL TENDERS

$5.49

Fresh hand breaded

LARGE TENDERS

LARGE TENDERS

$7.49

Fresh hand breaded

WING SPECIAL "WEDNESDAY"

$12.99

Super Bowl Sunday Wing Special

$25.00Out of stock

SMOKED MEATS

1/2 CHICKEN TRAY

1/2 CHICKEN TRAY

$14.99

Fresh Hickory Smoked Breast and Wing Quarter, with 1 Side.

1/2 CHICKEN PLATTER

1/2 CHICKEN PLATTER

$17.99

Fresh Hickory Smoked Breast and Wing Quarter, with 2 Sides.

2 MEAT TRAY

$16.99

2 MEAT PLATTER

$18.99

3 MEAT TRAY

$23.99

3 MEAT PLATTER

$26.99

BRISKET TRAY

$15.99
BRISKET PLATTER

BRISKET PLATTER

$17.99

Hickory Smoked Beef Brisket, with a Salt & Pepper Rub and a Dark and Light Beer to finish the cook. 2 Sides

PULLED CHICKEN TRAY

PULLED CHICKEN TRAY

$10.99

Fresh Hickory Smoked Chicken Thighs, with 1 Side.

PULLED CHICKEN PLATTER

PULLED CHICKEN PLATTER

$13.99

Fresh Hickory Smoked Chicken Thighs, with 2 sides.

PULLED PORK PLATTER

PULLED PORK PLATTER

$13.99

Fresh Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, with 2 Sides.

PULLED PORK TRAY

$10.99

ULTIMATE 3 MEAT FOR (2)

$32.99

1\4 RACK TRAY

$11.99
1/4 RACK RIBS PLATTER

1/4 RACK RIBS PLATTER

$13.99

Hickory Smoked Baby Back Ribs that we Dry Rub, then wrap and Butter to finish them off in the Smoker!

1/2 RACK TRAY

$16.99

1/2 RACK PLATTER

$19.99

FULL RACK PLATTER

$32.99

Hickory Smoked Baby Back Ribs that we Dry Rub, then wrap and Butter to finish them off in the Smoker!

FULL RACK TRAY

$30.99

LITTLE BUDDY <3

KIDS PULLED PORK

$6.99

KIDS PULLED CHICKEN

$6.99

KIDS HOT DOG

$6.99

KIDS TENDERS

$6.99

KIDS 1/4 RACK RIBS

$10.99

BRUNSWICK STEW

CUP OF STEW

$3.79

BOWL OF STEW

$7.99

QUART OF STEW

$12.99

SALADS

LARGE SALAD

LARGE SALAD

$6.99
SMALL SALAD

SMALL SALAD

$4.99

FAMILY PACKS

3-4 FAMILY PACK

$39.99

8-10 FAMILY PACK

$79.99

3-4 ULTIMATE FAMILY PACK INCLUDES 1 LBS 6 OZ PORK OR CHICKEN, 1/2 RACK RIBS, & 1/2 LBS BRISKET

$69.99Out of stock

8-10 ULTIIMATE FAMILY PACK INCLUDES 3 LBS PORK AND OR CHICKEN, 1 FULL RACK, 1 LBS BRISKET

$119.99Out of stock

MEATS ONLY

1 LBS PULLED PORK OR CHICKEN

$14.99

6 OZ PULLED PORK OR CHICKEN

$5.99

1/2 Chicken

$8.99

1 LBS BRISKET

$20.99

1/2 LBS BRISKET

$11.99

1/2 RACK RIBS

$15.99

FULL RACK RIBS

$28.99

1/4 RACK RIBS

$6.99

SIDES

GREEN BEANS

$2.99

HUSH PUPPIES

$2.99

FRIES

$3.49

"BANGING" BAKED BEANS

$3.49

MAC-N-CHEESE

$3.49

MACARONI SALAD

$2.99

COLLARDS

$2.99

SLAW

$2.99

RED SLAW

$2.99

POTATO SALAD

$3.49

ONION RINGS (4-5)

$4.99

CURLY FRIES

$3.99

DESERTS

BANANA PUDDING

$3.99

COOKIES

$1.50

CAKE

$3.99

Add Ice Cream

$1.49

Fancy Cookie

$1.99

PINT SIDES

Pint Slaw

$6.49

PINT Mac Salad

$7.99

PINT Baked Beans

$7.99

PINT Mac & Cheese

$7.99

PINT Collards

$7.99

PINT Fries

$7.99

PINT Hush Puppies

$7.99

PINT Green Beans

$7.99

PINT Potato Salad

$7.99

PINT RED SLAW

$6.49

Extra sauces

2 oz ranch

$0.50

6 oz ranch

$1.99

Tarter 2oz

$0.50

Taters

Big A$$ Tater

$7.00

Fish

Fish Tray

$9.99

Fish Platter

$12.99

Burgers

BIG DOUBLE BURGER

$9.99

BIG ULTIMATE BURGER

$17.99

BIG SINGLE BURGER

$7.99

Football Special

Jalapeño Poppers

$2.00

Chicken Leg

$3.00

DRINKS

DRINKS

$2.59

SWEET TEA

$2.59

UNSWEET TEA

$2.59

WATER

COFFEE

$2.29

DECAFF COFFE

$2.29

HOT CHOCOLATE (NO rEFILLS)

$2.29

Gal Tea & Lemonade

$4.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.59

Orange Juice

$2.99

SHIRTS / CHARCOAL

T - SHIRTS

$17.99

TIE DYE

$19.99

LUMP CHARCOAL

$20.00

SAUCES

SAUCES

$6.99

BARBED WIRE

$6.00

XXX 6OZ

$6.99

BUNS

SINGLE BUNS

$0.39

12 PK BUN

$3.99

LUNCH SPECIALS "11 - 4" TUES - FRI ONLY

2 HOT DOGS, SIDE & DRINK

$8.49

BBQ SAND, SIDE & DRINK

$10.99

BBQ BOWL & DRINK

$9.99

WING SPECIAL SIDE & DRINK

$12.99

CHICKEN SAND *FRIED*

$9.99

Lg Tender Lunch

$9.99

PULLED CHICKEN SAND, SIDE DRINK

$9.99

Party Pack/ Pans

3 Pints BBQ or Chicken (15 Ppl)

$44.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy y'all!

Location

480 Tanyard Road, Rocky Mount, VA 24151

Directions

Gallery
Buddy's BBQ image
Buddy's BBQ image
Map
