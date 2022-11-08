Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buddy's Burrito & Taco Bar

review star

No reviews yet

260 Court St

Brooklyn, NY 11231

Aperitivos - Appetizers

Salsa Fresca & Chips

$4.95

Fresh corn tortilla chips cooked in-house and served with a side of salsa fresca (pico de gallo).

Guacamole & Chips

$6.45

Fresh corn tortilla chips cooked in-house and served with a side of guacamole (fresh avocado - no filler).

Nachos

$9.85

A large plate of fresh corn tortilla chips topped with choice of beans, melted Monterey Jack cheese, guacamole, salsa fresca (pico de gallo), and sour cream.

Quesadilla

$8.25

A large grilled tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese. Served with a small-size side of guacamole, salsa fresca (pico de gallo), and sour cream.

Quesadilla con Chorizo y Papas

$9.95

A large grilled tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese, Mexican chorizo sausage, and potatoes. Served with a small size side of guacamole, salsa fresca (pico de gallo) and sour cream.

Spinach Quesadilla

$9.95

A large grilled tortilla filled with Monterey Jack cheese and fresh sautéed spinach. Served with a small-size side of guacamole, salsa fresca (pico de gallo), and sour cream.

Chili

$7.65

Buddy's signature two-bean, two-chili pepper, vegetarian chili served over rice in a crisp flour tortilla shell and topped with Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream.

Buddy's Wings

$10.15

Eight crispy pieces of drums and flats sauteed in Tapatío and chipotle barbecue sauce. Served with a small-size side of ranch dressing.

Ensaladas - Salads

"Tostada de Buddy"

$11.45

A Mexican salad served in a large crisp flour tortilla shell. Filled with fresh greens, choice of meat, choice of beans, guacamole, salsa fresca (pico de gallo), and sour cream.

Southwestern Salad

$10.95

A bed of fresh greens topped with choice of meat, choice of beans, corn salsa, salsa fresca (pico de gallo) and tortilla sticks. Served with a small-size side of ranch dressing.

California Organic Salad

$7.15

A medley of nine California greens topped with salsa fresca. Served with a small-size side of oil and balsamic vinegar dressing.

Burritos - Wraps

The Brooklyn Burrito - Our Best Seller!

$9.95

A large lightly toasted tortilla stuffed with rice, choice of meat, choice of beans, salsa ranchera, and Monterey Jack cheese.

Buddy's Basic Bean & Cheese

$6.55

Made with choice of vegetarian black or pinto beans and Monterey Jack cheese.

Gourmet Burrito

$9.85

Filled with choice of meat, guacamole, salsa ranchera, and Monterey Jack Cheese.

Cali' Burrito

$10.95

Crispy french fries topped with choice of meat, guacamole, Monterey Jack cheese, and chipotle mayo.

**SPECIAL** Fajita Burrito

$10.75

A large tortilla filled with rice, fajita veggies (sautéed peppers and onions), choice of meat, choice of beans, Monterey Jack cheese, and sour cream.

Vegetarian Burrito

$10.15

Made with rice, choice of beans, lettuce, guacamole, salsa ranchera, Monterey Jack cheese, and sour cream.

The Super Vegetarian Burrito

$10.15

Our signature two-bean, two-chili pepper, vegetarian chili, with rice, lettuce, guacamole, salsa ranchera, Monterey Jack Cheese, and sour cream.

El Grande - The Biggest!

$11.55

SO BIG WE MAKE IT WITH TWO 13" FLOUR TORTILLAS! Stuffed with rice, choice of meat, choice of beans, lettuce, guacamole, salsa ranchera, and Monterey Jack cheese.

Chimichanga

$11.85

A crispy fried burrito filled with choice of meat, choice of beans, and Monterey Jack cheese. Served alongside rice topped with guacamole and sour cream.

Tacos y Antojitos - Tacos & Little Cravings

Taco (One)

$4.15

Soft corn tortilla, doubled up, and stuffed with choice of meat, lettuce, salsa fresca (pico de gallo), queso fresco (cotija cheese), and cilantro.

Vegetarian Taco (One)

$4.15

Soft corn tortilla, doubled up, and filled with choice of beans, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, guacamole, salsa fresca (pico de gallo), queso fresco (cotija cheese), and cilantro.

Super Vegetarian Taco (One)

$4.15

Soft corn tortilla, doubled up, and filled with our signature vegetarian chili, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, guacamole, salsa fresca (pico de gallo), queso fresco (cotija cheese), and cilantro.

Fish Tacos (Two)

$9.45

Two soft corn tortillas, doubled up, and filled with beer-batted fried catfish, pickled cabbage, salsa fresca (pico de gallo), chipotle mayo, and cilantro.

Shrimp Tacos (Two)

$9.45

Two soft corn tortillas, doubled up, and filled with sautéed chipotle-barbecue shrimp, lettuce, salsa fresca (pico de gallo), and cilantro.

Tostadas (Two)

$9.25

Two crispy corn tortillas topped with choice of meat, choice of beans, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, and salsa fresca (pico de gallo).

**SPECIAL** Tinga Tostadas (Two)

$9.00

Two crispy corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken stewed in a spicy tomato, onion and chipotle adobo and topped with lettuce, sour cream, and queso fresco (cotija cheese).

Sanduches - Sandwiches

Torta - Mexican Sandwich

$9.15

A traditional Mexican sandwich served on a toasted bolillo roll with choice of meat, choice of beans, lettuce, guacamole, and salsa fresca (pico de gallo).

Buddy's Burger

$9.75

Our famous charbroiled hamburger topped with American cheese, lettuce, and salsa fresca (pico de gallo) on a toasted kaiser roll. Served with a side of chips or with french fries.

Los Bols - Bowls

Buddy's Bowl

$11.45

A bowl stuffed with choice of meat, choice of beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, corn salsa, salsa fresca (pico de gallo), and queso fresco (cotija cheese). Served with a small-size side of vegan chipotle dressing (soy yogurt-based).

Veggie Bowl (Vegan)

$10.15

A bowl stuffed with choice of beans, rice, lettuce, guacamole, corn salsa, and salsa fresca (pico de gallo). Served with a small-size side of vegan chipotle dressing (soy yogurt-based).

Platos - Entrees

Pollo Asado (Grilled Chicken)

$13.15

Charbroiled marinated chicken breast served over rice and choice of beans and topped with cilantro and two slices of lime. Served with a medium-size side of salsa fresca (pico de gallo) and two warm soft corn tortillas.

Carne Asasa (Grilled Steak)

$13.65

Charbroiled marinated hangar steak served over rice and choice of beans and topped with cilantro and two slices of lime. Served with a medium-size side of salsa fresca (pico de gallo) and two warm soft corn tortillas.

Puerco Enchilada (Grilled Pork)

$13.15

Charbroiled chili-barbecued pork served over rice and choice of beans and topped with cilantro and two slices of lime. Served with a medium-size side of salsa fresca (pico de gallo) and two warm soft corn tortillas.

Tinga de Pollo (Shredded Chicken)

$13.15

Shredded chicken stewed in a spicy tomato, onion and chipotle adobo served over rice and choice of beans and topped with cilantro and two slices of lime. Served with a medium-size side of salsa fresca (pico de gallo) and two warm soft corn tortillas.

Carne al Vapor (Shredded Beef)

$13.65

Slow-cooked shredded beef served over rice and choice of beans and topped with cilantro and two slices of lime. Served with a medium-size side of salsa fresca (pico de gallo) and two warm soft corn tortillas.

Carnitas (Shredded Pork)

$13.15

Roasted and shredded pork shoulder served over rice and choice of beans and topped with cilantro and two slices of lime. Served with a medium-size side of salsa fresca (pico de gallo) and two warm soft corn tortillas.

Camarones (Chipotle-barbecue Sauteed Shrimp)

$13.65

Chipotle-barbecue sautéed shrimp served over rice and choice of beans and topped with cilantro and two slices of lime. Served with a medium-size side of salsa fresca (pico de gallo) and two warm soft corn tortillas.

Pescado (Beer-battered Crispy Catfish)

$13.65

Beer-battered crispy catfish served over rice and choice of beans and topped with cilantro and two slices of lime. Served with a medium-size side of salsa fresca (pico de gallo) and two warm soft corn tortillas.

Milanesa de Pollo (Hand-breaded Crispy Chicken Cutlet)

$13.15

Hand-breaded fried chicken cutlets served over rice and choice of beans and topped with cilantro and two slices of lime. Served with a medium-size side of salsa fresca (pico de gallo) and two warm soft corn tortillas.

Para Los Ninos - For Children

Chicken Finger Platito (Kid's Chicken Finger Plate)

$9.50

A small plate of hand-breaded fried chicken cutlets served over rice and choice of beans or with french fries.

Chips & Cheese

$4.95

A small plate of fresh corn tortilla chips topped with melted Monterey Jack cheese.

Burritito (Kid's Little Burrito)

$5.95

A small kid-size burrito with rice and choice of beans.

Ordenes Extras - Side Orders

Chips

$2.50

Fresh crisp corn tortilla chips cooked in-house in canola oil.

Papas Fritas (French Fries)

$4.35

Crispy golden brown french fries.

Arroz Mexicana (Rice)

$3.75

Mexican yellow rice.

Frijoles de Buddy (Beans)

$3.75

Our vegetarian black or pinto beans. No lard and no preservatives (high protein; no cholesterol).

Los Dos (Rice & Beans)

$7.20

Arroz Mexicana (Rice) and choice of Frijoles de Buddy (Beans).

Side Orders

Chips, French Fries, Guacamole, Salsa Fresca (Pico de Gallo), Sour Cream, Rice, Beans, etc.

Buddy's House Salsas, Pickled Jalapenos, and Such!

Buddy's Mild Green, Hot Green, Mild Red, and Hot Red Salsas. Tapatío, El Yucateco, Pickled Jalapeños, etc.

Buddy's House Salsa, Pickled Jalapeños, and Such! - Sauces

Buddy's Mild Green Salsa

Buddy's Mild Red Salsa

Buddy's Hot Green Salsa

Buddy's Hot Red Salsa

Pickled Jalapeños

Tapatio Red Hot Sauce (Salsa Picante Roja)

El Yucateco Green Hot Sauce (Salsa Picante Verde de Chile Habanero)

Chipotle Mayo

Chipotle Barbecue Sauce

Ranch Dressing

Vegan Chipotle Dressing (Soy Yogurt-based)

Oil and Balsamic Vinegar Dressing

Spring Water (Bottle)

1/2 Liter.

Spring Water (Bottle)

$1.38

1/2 Liter.

Buddy's Homemade Aguas Frescas

Limonada

$3.05

Limeade. Served in a 16 oz. cup over ice.

Horchata

$3.05

Cinnamon Rice Milk. Served in a 16 oz. cup over ice.

Jamaica

$3.05

Hibiscus Tea. Served in a 16 oz. cup over ice.

Domestic Soda (Can)

Coke

$1.38

Pepsi

$1.38

Sprite

$1.38

7-Up

$1.38

Ginger Ale

$1.38

A&W Root Beer

$1.38

Diet Coke

$1.38

Diet Pepsi

$1.38

Spite Zero

$1.38

Seltzer (Regular)

$1.38

Seltzer (Raspberry Lime)

$1.38

Soda Mexicana (Mexican Bottle Soda)

Jarritos Limon (Lime)

$2.55

Jarritos Mandarina (Orange)

$2.55

Jarritos Guava (Guava)

$2.55

Jarritos Tutifruti (Fruit Punch)

$2.55

Jarritos Tamarindo (Tamarind)

$2.55

Jarritos Pina (Pineapple)

$2.55

Jarritos Toronja (Grapefruit)

$2.55

Mexican Coke

$2.75

Sangria Senorial Soda (Sangria)

$2.55

Sidral Mundet Soda (Apple Cider)

$2.55

Stewart's Soda (Bottle)

Stewart's Root Beer

$2.45

Stewart's Black Cherry

$2.45

Snapple (Bottle)

Lemon Snapple

$2.45

Peach Snapple

$2.45

Grapeade Snapple

$2.45

Orangeade Snapple

$2.45

Diet Lemon Snapple

$2.45

Diet Peach Snapple

$2.45

Apple Juice (Bottle)

Mott's 10 oz. Glass Bottle

Apple Juice (Bottle)

$2.05

Mott's 10 oz. Glass Bottle.

Cerveza y Sangria - Beer & Homemade Sangria

Corona

$4.60

Must be 21 to purchase.

Corona Light

$4.60

Must be 21 to purchase.

Dos XX Amber

$4.60

Must be 21 to purchase.

Modelo Especial

$4.60

Must be 21 to purchase.

Modelo Negra

$4.60

Must be 21 to purchase.

Tecate

$4.60

Must be 21 to purchase.

Victoria

$4.60

Must be 21 to purchase.

Pacifico

$4.60

Must be 21 to purchase.

Homemade Sangria (Red)

$4.60

Must be 21 to purchase.

Paletas - La Newyorkina's Ice Pops

Coconut

$3.75

Mango with Chile

$3.75

Mixed Berries

$3.75

Pink Limeade

$3.75

Mango Raspberry

$3.75

Passion Fruit

$3.75

Watermelon

$3.75

Lime Cucumber

$3.75

Dulces - Sweets

Churros (4)

$3.00

Four (4) pieces of crispy cinnamon-sugarcoated churros served with a side of homemade chocolate dipping sauce and a side of homemade cream cheese frosting.

Churros (8)

$5.50

Eight (8) pieces of crispy cinnamon-sugarcoated churros served with a side of homemade chocolate dipping sauce and a side of homemade cream cheese frosting.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Longtime quick serve dishing big portions of Mexican favorites in a narrow brick-walled setting. Keeping Brooklyn well-fed since 1992!

Location

260 Court St, Brooklyn, NY 11231

Directions

