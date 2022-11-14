  • Home
Buddy Brew Coffee Oxford Exchange

No reviews yet

420 W. Kennedy Blvd.

Tampa, FL 33606

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Cold Brew
The Classic

Coffee & Cold Brew

BOLT Cold Brew Can

BOLT Cold Brew Can

$4.75
Bolt Cold Brew Growler

Bolt Cold Brew Growler

$14.00

32 oz growler of BOLT Cold Brew.

Box-O-Brew

Box-O-Brew

$20.00

A to-go box of speciality brewed coffee with cups, lids, and all the fixings. Serves 8-10 people. Please allow 10 minutes per box for preparation.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.75

A 16 oz iced cup of our cold brewed coffee

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75+
Cup of Brew

Cup of Brew

$2.75+

A 12 or 16 oz. cup of freshly brewed specialty coffee.

Cold Brew Float

Cold Brew Float

$7.50

3 scoops of vanilla bean gelato, cold brew, and drizzled with our house made caramel.

Espresso

Affogato

Affogato

$6.75

A scoop of vanilla bean gelato topped with a double shot of espresso.

Americano

Americano

$3.75

A double shot of espresso in hot water.

Buddy Brew Screw

Buddy Brew Screw

$6.50

A double shot of espresso served with a side of grapefruit juice and a spoon of salt.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

8 oz. beverage consisting of a double espresso and velvety steamed milk.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.50

4 oz. beverage consisting of a double espresso and steamed milk

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

A double shot of specialty coffee. Short and strong.

Latte

Latte

$4.75+

12 or 16 oz. beverage consisting of espresso and steamed milk. Available iced in a 16 oz. cup.

Non Coffee Bev

Caramel Steamer

Caramel Steamer

$4.25

Our house made caramel and steamed milk.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

House made mocha and steamed milk.

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

House made mocha with milk, shaken with ice and strained.

Grapefruit Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Locally sourced served in an 8 oz. glass.

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Locally sourced served in an 8 oz. glass.

Milk 8 oz

Milk 8 oz

$2.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Refreshing and sweet, served over ice.

Slow Bar

Iced Tea (Brewed)

Iced Tea (Brewed)

$3.75+Out of stock
Black Tea

Black Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Cascara Tea

$4.50+
Classic Chai Latte

Classic Chai Latte

$5.50+Out of stock
Green Tea

Green Tea

$4.50+Out of stock
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.50Out of stock
Matcha Lemonade

Matcha Lemonade

$6.50Out of stock
Matcha Tea

Matcha Tea

$5.50Out of stock
Red Berry Citrus Tea

Red Berry Citrus Tea

$4.50Out of stock
Spearmint Tea

Spearmint Tea

$4.50Out of stock
White Tea

White Tea

$4.50Out of stock
Kalita Wave - Pour Over

Kalita Wave - Pour Over

$5.50+

A slow pour method of brewing coffee, a great option if you are in the mood to try a specific region from our offerings. Available in a hot 16 oz or iced 20 oz option.

Chemex - Pour Over

Chemex - Pour Over

$5.50

Sparklers

Alligator Alley

Alligator Alley

$6.50Out of stock

A wild mix of matcha, honey, house-made lavender syrup, crisp lemonade and sparkling water.

Pirates Paradise

Pirates Paradise

$5.00

A fruity melange of grapefruit juice, infused with house-made mango syrup and sparkling water.

The Bee's Teas

The Bee's Teas

$6.00Out of stock

A smooth blend of bold cascara, honey, citrusy lemonade and sparkling water

Cold Brew Cream Soda

Cold Brew Cream Soda

$5.75

A foamy Nitro Cold Brew infused with house-made vanilla syrup, creamy half & half, and sparkling water.

Samantha's Skyway Sunset

Samantha's Skyway Sunset

$6.50

A sprightly concoction of lemonade, with butterfly pea flower tea, house-made raspberry syrup and sparkling water.

Height's Harvest

$5.50

Pastries

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.25
Almond Chocolate Croissant

Almond Chocolate Croissant

$5.25
Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.50

House-made chocolate chip cookies loaded with chocolate chips, baked to golden brown and topped with a pinch of sea-salt.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Flaky croissant filled with chocolate.

Croissant

Croissant

$4.25

Buttery croissant baked to a golden brown.

Donut - Midnight Brownie

Donut - Midnight Brownie

$5.75Out of stock

Delicious Gluten Free and Vegan donuts from our friends at Halelife Bakey.

Donut - Blueberry Lemon

Donut - Blueberry Lemon

$5.75

Delicious Gluten Free and Vegan donuts from our friends at Halelife Bakey.

Donut - Cinnamon Toast

Donut - Cinnamon Toast

$5.75

Delicious Gluten Free and Vegan donuts from our friends at Halelife Bakey.

Seasonal Loaf

Seasonal Loaf

$3.75
Scone

Scone

$4.25
P.B. Trail Bar

P.B. Trail Bar

$4.50

House-made peanut butter, craisins, oats, chocolate chips, honey, and slivered almonds.

GF Cinnamon Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Banana

$2.00Out of stock

Orange

$2.00
Zaza's GF Pound Cake

Zaza's GF Pound Cake

$5.00

Zaza's Gluten Friendly Pound Cake is dusted with powdered sugar and served at room temperature.

Toast

2 Eggs on Toast

2 Eggs on Toast

$6.00Out of stock

Two poached eggs, seasoned with salt & pepper, on a toasted slice of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat.

1 Egg on Toast

1 Egg on Toast

$4.50Out of stock

One poached egg, seasoned with salt & pepper, on a toasted slice of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat.

Avocado, Chili, Lime

Avocado, Chili, Lime

$9.25+Out of stock

1/2 Avocado on Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sprinkled with Red Pepper Chili Flakes & Salt/Pepper served with a wedge of lime.

P.B. Banana Toast

P.B. Banana Toast

$6.00

House-made peanut butter on a slice of toasted Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat, topped with bruleed banana and drizzled with honey.

Biscuits

Bacon Biscuit

Bacon Biscuit

$9.25Out of stock

One poached egg, bacon, and muenster cheese on a house-made biscuit. Served with seasonal fruit.

Beverlys Biscuit

Beverlys Biscuit

$4.00

Our house-made buttermilk biscuit served with a side of honey and butter.

Biscuit Sandwich - Ham & Cheese

Biscuit Sandwich - Ham & Cheese

$8.75

Oven roasted ham & muenster cheese on a house-made buttermilk biscuit. Served with seasonal fruit.

Sausage and Cheddar Biscuit

$8.75

Sandwiches

The Hyde Park

The Hyde Park

$9.50

Eggs, onions, poblano peppers, & Swiss American cheese on Jameson B. Breadhouse ciabatta bread. Served with chips.

The Classic

The Classic

$9.00

Egg, oven roasted ham, & Swiss American cheese on Jameson B. Breadhouse's cuban bread. Served with chips.

The TBR

The TBR

$10.50

Pan roasted turkey breast, bacon, muenster cheese and a side of ranch dressing on a Jameson B. Breadhouse Ciabatta roll. Served with chips.

Avocado BLT

Avocado BLT

$11.75Out of stock

Avocado, bacon, pickled green tomatoes, arugula and Duke's mayo between two toasted slices of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat. Served with chips.

The Kennedy

The Kennedy

$11.25Out of stock

Pan roasted turkey breast, muenster cheese, avocado & sriracha aioli between two slices of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast. Served with chips.

The Hangover

The Hangover

$11.75Out of stock

Oven roasted ham, bacon, muenster cheese, and an egg patty between two toasted slices of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat. Served with chips.

Quiche

Quiche

$8.25Out of stock

Seasonal mini quiche served with fruit. Available in a veggie or meat option.

Sides

Cole's Chicken Pesto

Cole's Chicken Pesto

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken breast dressed with our homemade pesto sauce, roasted onions and poblano peppers topped with provolone cheese served warm on toasted wheat bread.

Chicken Salad Plate

Chicken Salad Plate

$9.00Out of stock

Homemade chicken salad served on a bed of arugula with toasted cracked wheat bread.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
We believe coffee should be extraordinary. That’s why we only source beans that are in the top 2% in quality in the world, and pay top prices so farmers can thrive. Every cup is freshly roasted, expertly brewed and perfectly poured. #BrewGoodDoGood

Buddy Brew Coffee - Oxford Exchange image

