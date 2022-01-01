Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buddy Brew Coffee Sarasota

review star

No reviews yet

1289 N. Palm Ave

Sarasota, FL 34236

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
The Classic
Pirates Paradise

Coffee & Cold Brew

BOLT Cold Brew Can

BOLT Cold Brew Can

$4.75
Bolt Cold Brew Growler

Bolt Cold Brew Growler

$14.00

32 oz growler of BOLT Cold Brew.

Box-O-Brew

Box-O-Brew

$20.00

A to-go box of speciality brewed coffee with cups, lids, and all the fixings. Serves 8-10 people. Please allow 10 minutes per box for preparation.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.75

A 16 oz iced cup of our cold brewed coffee

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75+
Cup of Brew

Cup of Brew

$2.75+

A 12 or 16 oz. cup of freshly brewed specialty coffee.

Cold Brew Float

Cold Brew Float

$7.50

3 scoops of vanilla bean gelato, cold brew, and drizzled with our house made caramel.

Espresso

Affogato

Affogato

$6.75

A scoop of vanilla bean gelato topped with a double shot of espresso.

Americano

Americano

$3.75

A double shot of espresso in hot water.

Buddy Brew Screw

Buddy Brew Screw

$6.50

A double shot of espresso served with a side of grapefruit juice and a spoon of salt.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

8 oz. beverage consisting of a double espresso and velvety steamed milk.

Cortado

Cortado

$4.50

4 oz. beverage consisting of a double espresso and steamed milk

Espresso

Espresso

$3.25

A double shot of specialty coffee. Short and strong.

Latte

Latte

$4.75+

12 or 16 oz. beverage consisting of espresso and steamed milk. Available iced in a 16 oz. cup.

Non Coffee Bev

Caramel Steamer

Caramel Steamer

$4.25

Our house made caramel and steamed milk.

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

House made mocha and steamed milk.

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

House made mocha with milk, shaken with ice and strained.

Grapefruit Juice

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Locally sourced served in an 8 oz. glass.

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Locally sourced served in an 8 oz. glass.

Milk 8 oz

Milk 8 oz

$2.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50

Refreshing and sweet, served over ice.

Slow Bar

Iced Tea (Brewed)

Iced Tea (Brewed)

$3.75+
Black Tea

Black Tea

$4.50

Cascara Tea

$4.50+
Classic Chai Latte

Classic Chai Latte

$5.50+
Green Tea

Green Tea

$4.50+
Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.50
Matcha Lemonade

Matcha Lemonade

$6.50
Matcha Tea

Matcha Tea

$5.50
Red Berry Citrus Tea

Red Berry Citrus Tea

$4.50
Spearmint Tea

Spearmint Tea

$4.50
White Tea

White Tea

$4.50
Kalita Wave - Pour Over

Kalita Wave - Pour Over

$5.50+

A slow pour method of brewing coffee, a great option if you are in the mood to try a specific region from our offerings. Available in a hot 16 oz or iced 20 oz option.

Chemex - Pour Over

Chemex - Pour Over

$5.50

Sparklers

Alligator Alley

Alligator Alley

$6.50

A wild mix of matcha, honey, house-made lavender syrup, crisp lemonade and sparkling water.

Pirates Paradise

Pirates Paradise

$5.00

A fruity melange of grapefruit juice, infused with house-made mango syrup and sparkling water.

The Bee's Teas

The Bee's Teas

$6.00

A smooth blend of bold cascara, honey, citrusy lemonade and sparkling water

Cold Brew Cream Soda

Cold Brew Cream Soda

$5.75

A foamy Nitro Cold Brew infused with house-made vanilla syrup, creamy half & half, and sparkling water.

Samantha's Skyway Sunset

Samantha's Skyway Sunset

$6.50

A sprightly concoction of lemonade, with butterfly pea flower tea, house-made raspberry syrup and sparkling water.

Height's Harvest

$5.50

Pastries

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$5.25
Almond Chocolate Croissant

Almond Chocolate Croissant

$5.25
Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.50

House-made chocolate chip cookies loaded with chocolate chips, baked to golden brown and topped with a pinch of sea-salt.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Flaky croissant filled with chocolate.

Croissant

Croissant

$4.25

Buttery croissant baked to a golden brown.

Donut - Midnight Brownie

Donut - Midnight Brownie

$5.75

Delicious Gluten Free and Vegan donuts from our friends at Halelife Bakey.

Donut - Blueberry Lemon

Donut - Blueberry Lemon

$5.75

Delicious Gluten Free and Vegan donuts from our friends at Halelife Bakey.

Donut - Cinnamon Toast

Donut - Cinnamon Toast

$5.75Out of stock

Delicious Gluten Free and Vegan donuts from our friends at Halelife Bakey.

Seasonal Loaf

Seasonal Loaf

$3.75
Scone

Scone

$4.25
P.B. Trail Bar

P.B. Trail Bar

$4.50

House-made peanut butter, craisins, oats, chocolate chips, honey, and slivered almonds.

GF Cinnamon Cookie

$3.50

Banana

$2.00Out of stock

Orange

$2.00Out of stock
Zaza's GF Pound Cake

Zaza's GF Pound Cake

$5.00

Zaza's Gluten Friendly Pound Cake is dusted with powdered sugar and served at room temperature.

Toast

2 Eggs on Toast

2 Eggs on Toast

$6.00Out of stock

Two poached eggs, seasoned with salt & pepper, on a toasted slice of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat.

1 Egg on Toast

1 Egg on Toast

$4.50

One poached egg, seasoned with salt & pepper, on a toasted slice of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat.

Avocado, Chili, Lime

Avocado, Chili, Lime

$9.25+

1/2 Avocado on Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast drizzled with Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sprinkled with Red Pepper Chili Flakes & Salt/Pepper served with a wedge of lime.

P.B. Banana Toast

P.B. Banana Toast

$6.00Out of stock

House-made peanut butter on a slice of toasted Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat, topped with bruleed banana and drizzled with honey.

Biscuits

Bacon Biscuit

Bacon Biscuit

$9.25

One poached egg, bacon, and muenster cheese on a house-made biscuit. Served with seasonal fruit.

Beverlys Biscuit

Beverlys Biscuit

$4.00

Our house-made buttermilk biscuit served with a side of honey and butter.

Biscuit Sandwich - Ham & Cheese

Biscuit Sandwich - Ham & Cheese

$8.75

Oven roasted ham & muenster cheese on a house-made buttermilk biscuit. Served with seasonal fruit.

Sausage and Cheddar Biscuit

$8.75

Sandwiches

The Hyde Park

The Hyde Park

$9.50

Eggs, onions, poblano peppers, & Swiss American cheese on Jameson B. Breadhouse ciabatta bread. Served with chips.

The Classic

The Classic

$9.00

Egg, oven roasted ham, & Swiss American cheese on Jameson B. Breadhouse's cuban bread. Served with chips.

The TBR

The TBR

$10.50

Pan roasted turkey breast, bacon, muenster cheese and a side of ranch dressing on a Jameson B. Breadhouse Ciabatta roll. Served with chips.

Avocado BLT

Avocado BLT

$11.75Out of stock

Avocado, bacon, pickled green tomatoes, arugula and Duke's mayo between two toasted slices of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat. Served with chips.

The Kennedy

The Kennedy

$11.25Out of stock

Pan roasted turkey breast, muenster cheese, avocado & sriracha aioli between two slices of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat toast. Served with chips.

The Hangover

The Hangover

$11.75Out of stock

Oven roasted ham, bacon, muenster cheese, and an egg patty between two toasted slices of Jameson B. Breadhouse's cracked wheat. Served with chips.

Quiche

Quiche

$8.25

Seasonal mini quiche served with fruit. Available in a veggie or meat option.

Sides

Out of stock
Cole's Chicken Pesto

Cole's Chicken Pesto

$10.00

Chicken breast dressed with our homemade pesto sauce, roasted onions and poblano peppers topped with provolone cheese served warm on toasted wheat bread.

Chicken Salad Plate

Chicken Salad Plate

$9.00

Homemade chicken salad served on a bed of arugula with toasted cracked wheat bread.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
We believe coffee should be extraordinary. That’s why we only source beans that are in the top 2% in quality in the world, and pay top prices so farmers can thrive. Every cup is freshly roasted, expertly brewed and perfectly poured. #BrewGoodDoGood

