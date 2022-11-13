- Home
Buddy's Clubhouse Grill at Diamond Links Golf Course
200 Fairway Drive
Catlettsburg, KY 41129
Popular Items
Specials
Apple Butter
Farm made apple butter; pint or quart.
Catfish Meal
Catfish, fries, hush puppies and our famous slaw.
Shrimp Meal
Shrimp, fries and our famous slaw.
Buddy's Cheesy Bread
12" of cheesy goodness! Average of 14-16 pieces.
Frog Leg Meal (12 Legs)
Hot Dog, Chips + Drink Special
Hot dog, chips and a drink.
Butterfly Shrimp Meal
12 pieces of shrimp side of fries side of coleslaw
Pizza & Wings Special
One 18" two topping pizza with 12 boneless or traditional bone-in wings.
2 For $10 Giant Fish Sandwich Meals
-2 Cod Sandwiches -2 orders of fries -2 orders of slaw
Appetizer Special
This bundle includes 8 chicken tenders, 12 cheese sticks, 12 tater kegs, and an app size of fried pickles with 6 sauce cups.
50 Traditional Wings
Need more wings than what's in our regular 12 pack special? We gotcha covered! Enjoy FIFTY traditional bone-in wings for only $70 plus tax. You can choose up to 2 tossed sauces and four dipping sauces.
Catfish Friday Meal
Catfish Fridays are back at Buddy's Clubhouse Grill! Every Friday March 4-April 15, 2022 -Catfish -Fries -Hush Puppies -Cole Slaw
Practice Range/Appetizers
Batter Fried Frog Legs
BBQ Pulled Pork Potato Skins
Skillet Fries
French fries with shredded cheese, bacon and scallions. Served with ranch dressing.
Onion Rings
Deep Fried Pickles
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Jumbo Stuffed Tater Kegs
Crispy jumbo taters stuffed with massive bacon and chive flavor.
Skillet Chips
Chips topped with melted cheese, bacon and scallions served with ranch dressing.
Crinkle Cut Fries
Cheese + Bacon Potato Skins
Cheese Sticks
Chips + Salsa
Add queso for $1 more.
Mexican Style Potato Skins
Cheese, refried beans and pork drizzled with BBQ Bourbon sauce, jalapenos and queso.
Buddy's Beefy Loaded Nachos
Fresh ground beef, Buddy's queso, tomatoes, scallions, shredded cheese and jalapenos on our homemade tortilla chips. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa. Serves 1-2.
Loaded Side Winders
Loaded Side Winders- Topped with shredded cheese, delicious bacon bits, green scallions. Served with Ranch or sour cream of your choice.
On the Green/Salads
Chef Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green onion, cheese, crouton, ham and pepperoni.
Side Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green onion, cheese and crouton.
Crispy Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green onion, cheese, crouton and chicken. Add buffalo chicken for $1 more.
Taco Salad Bowl
Ground beef with lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese served in a deep fried taco bowl with sides of queso, salsa + sour cream.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green onion, cheese, crouton and chicken. Add buffalo chicken for $1 more.
ClubHouse Salad
Burger Meals
Buddy Burger Meal
Half- pound fresh Angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.
LOW CARB Brian Burger Meal
Low carbing? One bunless Angus burger on a lettuce bed with condiments, tomatoes and onions. Choose mashed buttery cauliflower or load it up with cheese, bacon and chives.
Spicy Jack Burger Meal
Half-pound fresh Angus beef, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle; topped with special sauce
Kickin' Bourbon BBQ Burger Meal
Half-pound fresh Angus beef, 2 pieces of bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle topped with kickin' Bourbon BBQ.
Mushroom Swiss Burger Meal
Half-pound fresh Angus beef, grilled onions, mushrooms and Swiss cheese.
Wings/Tenders/Chicken
Boneless Wings
Choose 6 or 12. Served with celery and ranch.
Bone-In Wings
Served with celery and ranch.
Chicken Tender Meal
Three large fresh breaded chicken tenders served with crinkle cut fries and cole slaw.
Chicken Quesadilla
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce. Can add Buffalo sauce
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, lettuce and cheese
In the Bunker/American Sandwiches
Giant Fish Sandwich Meal
Giant cod fish sandwich with tartar, cheese and lettuce. Served with fries and slaw.
Philly Cheese Steak Meal
Philly steak topped with peppers, onions and Swiss cheese.
BLT Meal
Bacon, lettuce, tomato on Texas toast bread.
Double Corn Dog Meal
Two corn dogs.
Double Hot Dog Meal
Two beef franks on soft buns.
Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal
Pulled pork with BBQ served on a ball park bun.
Hot Ham + Cheese Meal
Shaved ham, American cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Club House Sandwich Meal
Ham, turkey, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato on Texas toast.
On the Fairway/Dinners (Served all day)
Chicken Fajitas
Grilled chicken with green peppers, onions and tomatoes and served with refried beans and rice, cheese, sour cream, lettuce and tortillas.
House Made Spaghetti Dinner
Spaghetti made with Nanny's homemade sauce recipe served with cole slaw and garlic Texas toast. Sub the slaw for a side salad for just $2.00 more.
Luca's Little Meals
Kids' Pizza Meal
NEW! 8" cheese pizza + fries plus a cookie.
Kids' Spaghetti Meal
Half order of spaghetti with meat sauce + fries plus a cookie.
Kids' Hot Dog Meal
One hot dog + fries plus a cookie.
Kids' Corn Dog Meal
One corn dog + fries plus a cookie.
Kids' Chicken Tender Meal
One large chicken tender + fries plus a cookie.
Kids Sliders Meal
2 Slider Burgers Side Of Fries No Bake Cookie
Desserts
Singles
Single Hot Dog
Single Buddy Burger
Single Spicy Jack Burger
Single Kickin' Bourbon BBQ Burger
Single Mushroom Swiss Burger
Single Corn Dog
Single BLT
Single Philly
Single ClubHouse
Single Chicken Salad Sandwich
Single Hot Ham + Cheese
Single Pulled Pork Sandwich
Extra Dressing
Chicken Tender
Side Of Fries
One bag
Onion Rings
Single Cod Fish Sandwich
Single Side Winders
PARTY SPECIAL
Candy Bars
Peanuts
Chips
Crackers
Breakfast Bars
Creme Savers
Moon Pie
Golfer To Go Pick Up- These items are for golfers to pick up only. No deliveries.
Hot Dog, Chips + Drink Special (Copy)
Hot dog, chips and a drink.
Cart Path Tacos (Our version of street tacos)
Two tacos; choose chicken or beef served in a to go container for easy eatin' on course. .
Buddy Burger Sliders
Four sliders with cheese and pickles.
Golfer Two Hot Dogs
Two hot dogs. We call 'em Diamond Dogs! No fries or slaw (we didn't have two single hot dog pics). If you want fries and slaw, dine in and get the meal! :)
Golfer Two Corn Dogs
Two delicious corn dogs... Quinn not included.
Salad Cup
8 ounces of easy to eat, delicious salad.
Salad Croissant
Choose your flavor for our big and filling croissant sandwiches. Easy to eat on course!
Cookie Dough Cup
8-10 delicious cookie dough balls. They are so good and easy to carry on course. :) Served cold.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Golfer or not, everybody needs some Buddy's!
200 Fairway Drive, Catlettsburg, KY 41129