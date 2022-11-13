Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buddy's Clubhouse Grill at Diamond Links Golf Course

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

200 Fairway Drive

Catlettsburg, KY 41129

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Buddy Burger Meal
Bone-In Wings

Specials

Apple Butter

Apple Butter

$6.00+

Farm made apple butter; pint or quart.

Catfish Meal

Catfish Meal

$8.99

Catfish, fries, hush puppies and our famous slaw.

Shrimp Meal

Shrimp Meal

$8.99

Shrimp, fries and our famous slaw.

Buddy's Cheesy Bread

Buddy's Cheesy Bread

$10.00

12" of cheesy goodness! Average of 14-16 pieces.

Frog Leg Meal (12 Legs)
$17.00

$17.00

Hot Dog, Chips + Drink Special

$5.00+

Hot dog, chips and a drink.

Butterfly Shrimp Meal

Butterfly Shrimp Meal

$11.00

12 pieces of shrimp side of fries side of coleslaw

Pizza & Wings Special

Pizza & Wings Special

$25.00+

One 18" two topping pizza with 12 boneless or traditional bone-in wings.

2 For $10 Giant Fish Sandwich Meals

2 For $10 Giant Fish Sandwich Meals

$10.00

-2 Cod Sandwiches -2 orders of fries -2 orders of slaw

Appetizer Special

Appetizer Special

$28.00

This bundle includes 8 chicken tenders, 12 cheese sticks, 12 tater kegs, and an app size of fried pickles with 6 sauce cups.

50 Traditional Wings

50 Traditional Wings

$70.00

Need more wings than what's in our regular 12 pack special? We gotcha covered! Enjoy FIFTY traditional bone-in wings for only $70 plus tax. You can choose up to 2 tossed sauces and four dipping sauces.

Catfish Friday Meal

Catfish Friday Meal

$12.00Out of stock

Catfish Fridays are back at Buddy's Clubhouse Grill! Every Friday March 4-April 15, 2022 -Catfish -Fries -Hush Puppies -Cole Slaw

Practice Range/Appetizers

Batter Fried Frog Legs
$9.00+

Batter Fried Frog Legs

$9.00+
BBQ Pulled Pork Potato Skins
$12.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Potato Skins

$12.00
Skillet Fries

Skillet Fries

$8.00

French fries with shredded cheese, bacon and scallions. Served with ranch dressing.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.00

Deep Fried Pickles
$7.00

$7.00

Deep Fried Mushrooms
$7.00

$7.00
Jumbo Stuffed Tater Kegs

Jumbo Stuffed Tater Kegs

$7.00

Crispy jumbo taters stuffed with massive bacon and chive flavor.

Skillet Chips

$8.00

Chips topped with melted cheese, bacon and scallions served with ranch dressing.

Crinkle Cut Fries
$6.00

$6.00

Cheese + Bacon Potato Skins
$7.00

$7.00

Cheese Sticks
$6.00

$6.00

Chips + Salsa

$6.00

Add queso for $1 more.

Mexican Style Potato Skins

$12.00

Cheese, refried beans and pork drizzled with BBQ Bourbon sauce, jalapenos and queso.

Buddy's Beefy Loaded Nachos

Buddy's Beefy Loaded Nachos

$9.00

Fresh ground beef, Buddy's queso, tomatoes, scallions, shredded cheese and jalapenos on our homemade tortilla chips. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa. Serves 1-2.

Loaded Side Winders

Loaded Side Winders

$9.00

Loaded Side Winders- Topped with shredded cheese, delicious bacon bits, green scallions. Served with Ranch or sour cream of your choice.

On the Green/Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green onion, cheese, crouton, ham and pepperoni.

Side Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green onion, cheese and crouton.

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green onion, cheese, crouton and chicken. Add buffalo chicken for $1 more.

Taco Salad Bowl

Taco Salad Bowl

$11.00

Ground beef with lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese served in a deep fried taco bowl with sides of queso, salsa + sour cream.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, green onion, cheese, crouton and chicken. Add buffalo chicken for $1 more.

ClubHouse Salad
$11.00

$11.00

Burger Meals

Buddy Burger Meal

Buddy Burger Meal

$11.00

Half- pound fresh Angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

LOW CARB Brian Burger Meal

LOW CARB Brian Burger Meal

$12.00

Low carbing? One bunless Angus burger on a lettuce bed with condiments, tomatoes and onions. Choose mashed buttery cauliflower or load it up with cheese, bacon and chives.

Spicy Jack Burger Meal

$12.00

Half-pound fresh Angus beef, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle; topped with special sauce

Kickin' Bourbon BBQ Burger Meal

Kickin' Bourbon BBQ Burger Meal

$12.00

Half-pound fresh Angus beef, 2 pieces of bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle topped with kickin' Bourbon BBQ.

Mushroom Swiss Burger Meal

$12.00

Half-pound fresh Angus beef, grilled onions, mushrooms and Swiss cheese.

Wings/Tenders/Chicken

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$7.00+

Choose 6 or 12. Served with celery and ranch.

Bone-In Wings

Bone-In Wings

$9.00+

Served with celery and ranch.

Chicken Tender Meal

Chicken Tender Meal

$11.00

Three large fresh breaded chicken tenders served with crinkle cut fries and cole slaw.

Chicken Quesadilla
$8.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00
Crispy Chicken Wrap

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$7.00

Chicken, Cheese, Lettuce. Can add Buffalo sauce

Grilled Chicken Wrap

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$7.00

Grilled Chicken, lettuce and cheese

In the Bunker/American Sandwiches

Giant Fish Sandwich Meal

Giant Fish Sandwich Meal

$11.00

Giant cod fish sandwich with tartar, cheese and lettuce. Served with fries and slaw.

Philly Cheese Steak Meal

Philly Cheese Steak Meal

$11.00

Philly steak topped with peppers, onions and Swiss cheese.

BLT Meal

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato on Texas toast bread.

Double Corn Dog Meal

Double Corn Dog Meal

$9.00

Two corn dogs.

Double Hot Dog Meal

Double Hot Dog Meal

$9.00

Two beef franks on soft buns.

Pulled Pork Sandwich Meal

$11.00

Pulled pork with BBQ served on a ball park bun.

Hot Ham + Cheese Meal

$10.00

Shaved ham, American cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Club House Sandwich Meal

Club House Sandwich Meal

$11.00

Ham, turkey, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato on Texas toast.

On the Fairway/Dinners (Served all day)

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$13.00

Grilled chicken with green peppers, onions and tomatoes and served with refried beans and rice, cheese, sour cream, lettuce and tortillas.

House Made Spaghetti Dinner

House Made Spaghetti Dinner

$12.00

Spaghetti made with Nanny's homemade sauce recipe served with cole slaw and garlic Texas toast. Sub the slaw for a side salad for just $2.00 more.

Luca's Little Meals

Kids' Pizza Meal

$7.00

NEW! 8" cheese pizza + fries plus a cookie.

Kids' Spaghetti Meal

$5.00

Half order of spaghetti with meat sauce + fries plus a cookie.

Kids' Hot Dog Meal

$5.00

One hot dog + fries plus a cookie.

Kids' Corn Dog Meal

$5.00

One corn dog + fries plus a cookie.

Kids' Chicken Tender Meal

$5.00

One large chicken tender + fries plus a cookie.

Kids Sliders Meal

$5.00

2 Slider Burgers Side Of Fries No Bake Cookie

Desserts

No Bake Cookie

No Bake Cookie

$1.00+

Choose peanut butter or chocolate.

Brownie W/ Walnuts
$1.75

Brownie W/ Walnuts

$1.75
Chocolate Brownie
$1.75

Chocolate Brownie

$1.75
Salted Caramel Blondie
$1.75

Salted Caramel Blondie

$1.75

Singles

Single Hot Dog
$2.00

$2.00

Single Buddy Burger
$7.00

$7.00

Single Spicy Jack Burger
$9.00

$9.00

Single Kickin' Bourbon BBQ Burger
$9.00

$9.00

Single Mushroom Swiss Burger
$9.00

$9.00

Single Corn Dog
$2.00

$2.00

Single BLT

$7.00

Single Philly
$8.00

$8.00

Single ClubHouse
$8.00

$8.00

Single Chicken Salad Sandwich
$7.00

$7.00

Single Hot Ham + Cheese
$7.00

$7.00

Single Pulled Pork Sandwich
$8.00

$8.00

Extra Dressing
$0.75

$0.75

Chicken Tender
$1.76

$1.76

Side Of Fries

$3.00

One bag

Onion Rings

$3.50

Single Cod Fish Sandwich
$4.10

$4.10

Single Side Winders
$3.00

$3.00

Brownies

Salted Caramel Blondie
$1.75

Salted Caramel Blondie

$1.75
Brownie W/ Walnuts
$1.75

Brownie W/ Walnuts

$1.75
Chocolate Brownie
$1.75

Chocolate Brownie

$1.75

PARTY SPECIAL

18' 2 topping Pizza, large bag of chips, order of Buddys cheesy bread and a 2 liter of your choice.

18' 2 topping Pizza, large bag of chips, order of Buddys cheesy bread and a 2 liter of your choice.

$28.99

18' 2 topping Pizza, large bag of Original or BBQ chips, an order of Buddys cheesy bread and a 2 liter of your choice. Every topping after 2 is an extra $1.00

Pizza

Pizza

Pizza

$12.00+

Candy Bars

3 Musketeers
$1.50

3 Musketeers

$1.50
MilkyWay

MilkyWay

$1.50
Twix

Twix

$1.50
Reese's

Reese's

$1.50
Peanut M&M's

Peanut M&M's

$1.50

1.74oz

Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers
$1.50

Reese's Peanut Butter Lovers

$1.50
Milk Chocolate M&M
$1.50

Milk Chocolate M&M

$1.50
PAYDAY

PAYDAY

$1.50
Snickers

Snickers

$1.50

Caramello

$1.50Out of stock

5th Avenue

$1.50

PAY DAY CARAMEL BAR
$1.50

$1.50

REESES PUMPKIN
$1.40

$1.40

Peanuts

Salted Peanuts
$0.75

Salted Peanuts

$0.75
Planters Heat Peanuts
$0.75

Planters Heat Peanuts

$0.75
Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts
$0.75

Planters Honey Roasted Peanuts

$0.75
Planters Salted Cashews
$2.50

Planters Salted Cashews

$2.50

Chips

Snyder BAR-B-Q

Snyder BAR-B-Q

$1.00

1oz Bag

Snyder ORIGINAL

Snyder ORIGINAL

$1.00

1oz Bag.

Grippos Carmel Corn

Grippos Carmel Corn

$2.00Out of stock
Grippos BAR-B-Q

Grippos BAR-B-Q

$2.50

4.5 oz

Grippos Original

Grippos Original

$1.75

2.75 oz

Grippos BAR-B-Q

Grippos BAR-B-Q

$1.75Out of stock

2.75oz

Grippos BBQ

$3.75

8oz

Grippos Original

$3.75

8oz

Grippos Hot & Spicy
$2.00

$2.00

Grippos

$1.75

Jack Links

Slim Jim

Slim Jim

$1.75

PEPPERONI N CHEESE

$1.99
Original Beef Stick

Original Beef Stick

$1.50
Teriyaki Beef Stick

Teriyaki Beef Stick

$1.50

Crackers

Toast & Peanut Butter

Toast & Peanut Butter

$1.50Out of stock
Cheese & Cheddar

Cheese & Cheddar

$1.50
Cheese & Peanut Butter

Cheese & Peanut Butter

$1.50Out of stock
Club & Cheddar

Club & Cheddar

$1.50
Pepper Jack

Pepper Jack

$1.50Out of stock
PB & J

PB & J

$1.50

Breakfast Bars

Nutrigrain

$1.50

Creme Savers

Strawberry

$1.00

Orange & Creme

$1.00

Moon Pie

Chocolate Moon Pie

$0.75

Banana Creme Pies

$0.75Out of stock

Vanilla

$0.75Out of stock

Moon Pie Salted Caramel

$0.75

Golfer To Go Pick Up- These items are for golfers to pick up only. No deliveries.

Hot Dog, Chips + Drink Special (Copy)

$5.00+

Hot dog, chips and a drink.

Cart Path Tacos (Our version of street tacos)

Cart Path Tacos (Our version of street tacos)

$7.00

Two tacos; choose chicken or beef served in a to go container for easy eatin' on course. .

Buddy Burger Sliders

Buddy Burger Sliders

$7.00

Four sliders with cheese and pickles.

Golfer Two Hot Dogs

Golfer Two Hot Dogs

$4.00

Two hot dogs. We call 'em Diamond Dogs! No fries or slaw (we didn't have two single hot dog pics). If you want fries and slaw, dine in and get the meal! :)

Golfer Two Corn Dogs

Golfer Two Corn Dogs

$4.00

Two delicious corn dogs... Quinn not included.

Salad Cup

Salad Cup

$3.00

8 ounces of easy to eat, delicious salad.

Salad Croissant

Salad Croissant

$4.00

Choose your flavor for our big and filling croissant sandwiches. Easy to eat on course!

Cookie Dough Cup

Cookie Dough Cup

$4.00

8-10 delicious cookie dough balls. They are so good and easy to carry on course. :) Served cold.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Golfer or not, everybody needs some Buddy's!

Website

Location

200 Fairway Drive, Catlettsburg, KY 41129

Directions

Gallery
Buddy's Clubhouse Grill at Diamond Links image
Buddy's Clubhouse Grill at Diamond Links image
Buddy's Clubhouse Grill at Diamond Links image

