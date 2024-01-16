Pizza
Italian
Bars & Lounges
Buddy's Farmington Hills
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
The Original Detroit Style Square Pizza Since 1946!
Location
31646 Northwestern Highway, Farmington, MI 48334
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Saroki's Crispy Chicken & Pizza - Farmington Hills
No Reviews
31066 W. 12 mile rd farmington hills, MI 48334
View restaurant
Crispelli's - West Bloomfield
4.7 • 4,302
6690 Orchard Lake Rd West Bloomfield, MI 48322
View restaurant
Starter's Bar and Grill - Southfield
No Reviews
25242 Everegreen Rd Southfield, MI 48075
View restaurant