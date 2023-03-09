Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buddys Wine Bar 1786 E Main St.

review star

No reviews yet

1786 E Main St.

Ventura, CA 93001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Beer

Canned

Mikkeler IPA

$7.00

Mikkeler Hoppy IPA

$7.00

Topa Topa Lager

$6.00

Topa Topa Hefe

$6.00

Wine BTG

Red

Ambyth - Mourvedre

$16.00

Toro - Merlot

$16.00

White

PicPoul -- Piquepoul Blanc

$14.00

Rosé

A Tribute to Grace -- Grenache

$16.00

Sparkling

Sparkling White

$15.00

Orange

Fire Fuego

$17.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$20.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Low-key class. Your neighborhood wine bar, a reliable sanctuary for good wine and a fun time.

Location

1786 E Main St., Ventura, CA 93001

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Valentinos x Copper
orange starNo Reviews
2292 E Main St Suite A Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Gotetsu
orange starNo Reviews
2098 East Main Street San Buenaventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Ventura Music Hall | Ruffhouse BBQ - 1888 East Thompson Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
1888 East Thompson Boulevard Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Nature's Grill
orange starNo Reviews
566 East Main Street Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Bank of Italy Cocktail Trust - 394 e main st
orange starNo Reviews
394 e main st Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext
Barrelhouse 101
orange starNo Reviews
545 East Thompson Boulevard San Buenaventura, CA 93001
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ventura

Sumo Japanese Restaurant - Ventura
orange star4.1 • 1,552
1730 S Victoria Ave Ventura, CA 93003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ventura
Oxnard
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Camarillo
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Ojai
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Moorpark
review star
No reviews yet
Thousand Oaks
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Simi Valley
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Santa Barbara
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Malibu
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Calabasas
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston