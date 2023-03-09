Buddys Wine Bar 1786 E Main St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Low-key class. Your neighborhood wine bar, a reliable sanctuary for good wine and a fun time.
Location
1786 E Main St., Ventura, CA 93001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Ventura Music Hall | Ruffhouse BBQ - 1888 East Thompson Boulevard
No Reviews
1888 East Thompson Boulevard Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurant
Bank of Italy Cocktail Trust - 394 e main st
No Reviews
394 e main st Ventura, CA 93001
View restaurant