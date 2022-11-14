Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buddys Seafood Market 115 Commons Dr # C

review star

No reviews yet

115 Commons Dr # C

Mooresville, NC 28117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Medium Croaker

Fish

Black Sea Bass

$8.95+

Bluefish

$4.95

Catfish Fillet

$8.95

Cod Fillet

$15.95

Flounder

$10.95+

Haddock

$15.95

King Mackeral

$11.95

Large Croaker

$5.95

Mahi Mahi

$4.95

Medium Croaker

$4.95

Croaker is a delicious flaky fish, perfect for deep frying or air frying.

Ocean Perch (Fillet)

$7.95

Pan Trout

$5.95

Pompanos

$6.95

Porgy

$5.95

Rockfish

$9.95

Salmon

$11.95

Sheepshead

$7.95

Snapper

$13.95+

Spanish Mackerel

$6.95

Speckled Trout

$6.95

Spots

$4.95

Tilapia

$4.95

Tuna AAA Grade (Yellowfin)

$16.95

White Perch

$4.95

Whiting Fillet

$4.95

Shellfish

Blue Crab #1

$22.95+

Conch

$29.99

King Crab Legs

$37.95

Lobster Tails

$19.99

Lump Crab Meat

$40.95

Scallops (Dry)

$24.95

Snow Crab Legs

$28.95

Steamed #2 Blue Crab

$125.99+

Medium Shrim (36/40) Head Off

$12.95

Extra Large Shrimp (26/30) Head Off

$14.95

Jumbo Shrimp (21/25) Peeled & Devein

$16.95

Extra Jumbo (16/25) (North Carolina) Peeled & Devein

$18.95

Dozen Oysters in shell

$18.95

Peck (25) Oysters in shell

$37.95

Half Bushel Oysters in shell

$75.95

Full Bushel Oysters in shell

$125.95

Half Pint - Shucked Oysters

$13.95

Pint - Shucked Oysters

$24.95

Quart - Shucked Oysters

$50.95

Mussels per pound

$5.99

1/2 Bag (5lbs)

$24.99

Full Bag (10lbs)

$48.99

Little Neck Clam Dozen

$7.99

Little Neck Clam 1/2 Bag

$27.95

Little Neck Clam Full Bag

$54.95

Top Neck Clam Dozen

$7.99

Top Neck Clam 1/2 Bag

$27.95

Top Neck clams full bag

$54.95

Cherry Stone Clams Full Bag

$60.95

Slabs, Boxes & Cases

Croaker Cases

$82.99+

Whiting Slabs

$39.99
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Buddy’s Seafood Market, is a locally owned and operated seafood market with one mission, to provide you with the best variety in fresh seafood.

Website

Location

115 Commons Dr # C, Mooresville, NC 28117

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Clutch Coffee Bar - Mooresville West Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
154 W Plaza Dr. Mooresville, NC 28117
View restaurantnext
Big Al's Pub & Grubberia
orange starNo Reviews
516-F River Hwy Mooresville, NC 28117
View restaurantnext
Dulcet & Delish - 133 N Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
133 N Main St. Mooresville, NC 28115
View restaurantnext
Bae’s Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
246 North Main Street Mooresville, NC 28115
View restaurantnext
Epic Chophouse - Mooresville
orange star4.0 • 585
104 S Main St Mooresville, NC 28115
View restaurantnext
Tims Table - 133 N Main St
orange starNo Reviews
133 N Main St Mooresville, NC 28115
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mooresville

Burrito Loco - Mooresville
orange star4.3 • 1,154
391 E Plaza Dr Mooresville, NC 28115
View restaurantnext
Patisserie Cafe - Brawley
orange star4.4 • 618
631 brawley school road suite 406 Mooresville, NC 28117
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Mooresville
orange star4.5 • 594
120 C Market Place Ave Mooresville, NC 28117
View restaurantnext
Epic Chophouse - Mooresville
orange star4.0 • 585
104 S Main St Mooresville, NC 28115
View restaurantnext
Big Bitez - Mooresville
orange star4.5 • 442
843 Williamson Rd Mooresville, NC 28117
View restaurantnext
Mi Amiche - 350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suites 3 & 4
orange star4.5 • 25
350 Morrison Plantation Parkway, Suites 3 & 4 Mooresville, NC 28117
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mooresville
Davidson
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Kannapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Statesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Salisbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston